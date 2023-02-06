“Lizzo was giving ‘Midsommer’ vibes in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys” links

Embed from Getty Images

Lizzo’s Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys was amazing. [RCFA]

Steve-O left a sad note for Bam Margera on Instagram. [Dlisted]

Alison Brie wears “the pagoda shoulder,” which I really dislike. [LaineyGossip]

Wait, you should never ask anyone what they do for a living? [OMG Blog]

People loved Pedro Pascal on SNL. [Pajiba]

What is this outfit?? [Go Fug Yourself]

You will not believe what Noah Cyrus is wearing. [Seriously OMG]

This Harry Styles thing is just so funny. [Just Jared]

Review of Knock at the Cabin. [Jezebel]

Kris Foster suffers from narcolepsy. [Starcasm]

Rita Ora performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Egotastic]

No one’s happy about Beyonce losing AOTY. [Buzzfeed]

Kim Petras defends Sam Smith. [Towleroad]

Embed from Getty Images