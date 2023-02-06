“Lizzo was giving ‘Midsommer’ vibes in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys” links

Lizzo’s Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys was amazing. [RCFA]
Steve-O left a sad note for Bam Margera on Instagram. [Dlisted]
Alison Brie wears “the pagoda shoulder,” which I really dislike. [LaineyGossip]
Wait, you should never ask anyone what they do for a living? [OMG Blog]
People loved Pedro Pascal on SNL. [Pajiba]
What is this outfit?? [Go Fug Yourself]
You will not believe what Noah Cyrus is wearing. [Seriously OMG]
This Harry Styles thing is just so funny. [Just Jared]
Review of Knock at the Cabin. [Jezebel]
Kris Foster suffers from narcolepsy. [Starcasm]
Rita Ora performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Egotastic]
No one’s happy about Beyonce losing AOTY. [Buzzfeed]
Kim Petras defends Sam Smith. [Towleroad]
It’s “classicist and boring” to ask someone about their job? On behalf of all socially awkward introverts, can we get a list of things it’s appropriate to ask someone in forced social situations where I don’t want to be in the first place?
@zazzoo says, Agree 100%.
Introvert myself.
I’m an introvert myself or maybe just shy. But I did a leadership program a few years back where you couldn’t talk about your job for the first few months. You really do get used to it and you avoid people who only complain about work.
Thank you.
Especially since what is offensive and not offensive and preferred and not-preferred changes every 8.3 seconds.
I’m totally ok with avoiding subjects people want avoided and terms people don’t want used.
Imma just gonna need a press release on occasion.
Because I am pretty damned active in trying to remain aware of what communities prefer. And I cannot keep up.
With the job thing: it’s also very much a culture issue.
I don’t think it’s classist but I am an introvert and I try my hardest not to ask that question simply because 9 times out of 10 the person answers, I don’t know what their job title means or it sounds super boring and I can’t think of a follow-up question or way to not let it die. I did hear a tip that you should just respond with “that sounds really hard” to keep the convo going. But in general if I’m going to something social where I won’t know people I try to think of some other questions that might lead to slightly more interesting conversation like asking if they picked up any new hobbies during covid or if they’ve watched any good shows or movies lately. If I know they have kids I’ll ask what their kids are into these days. If I’m not sure if they have kids it’s safer to me to ask if they have any pets (avoids people thinking you are assuming they should have kids which can be an emotional minefield). It’s a relief to me when I can get someone else talking and I can mentally relax for a minute, haha.
I think this one is more a case of how the editors bolder it. What she’s actually saying is Don’t lead with what do you do? Wait a few more questions before you ask that. Which feels right to me.
That’s fair. I guess I can see how in certain contexts it could come across as classist to lead off asking what someone does (though honestly that tells you very little about how many income sources or expenses their family has, which agreed would be very rude questions).
Would it be weird to break the ice by asking people what they’d rather be doing right now than making small talk? OMG, I think that’s my go-to from now own.
Did anyone else find Lainey’s take on streaking (in the Alison Brie pagoda shoulders link) distasteful to say the least? She mentions it makes people (her coworker and Dave Franco) feel uncomfortable and seems to revel in the element of surprise, but without consent, how is that different from flashing/“whipping it out”/unwanted dick pics, and other variants which amount to indecent exposure sex offenses? I was honestly shocked at how far she leaned into it, and I like Alison Brie less now, too
You know Dave is her husband right?
I do! But I was thinking he might be uncomfortable on behalf of the other people…I’m not sure. But isn’t streaking indecent exposure? That was my main point, husbands aside.
I hear you, but I don’t conflate the two because I view a streaker, unlike some guy shoving their dick in your face, as not exerting a level of dominance over another person And in fact they may be the vulnerable one in the scenario?
Yeah, this makes me like both of them less.
@Chanteloup, in a strictly legal sense, I do think she could be cited for indecent exposure (depending on the jurisdiction, if anyone bothered to enforce the law). I’m not opposed to showing certain body parts in public depending on the context (“free the nipple”/breastfeeding/art), but the interview rubbed me completely the wrong way because of how she described her gratification. It made me think of flashers. Also, hers is a privileged take; she’s conventionally beautiful and hasn’t gotten any blowback. I found it a bit tone-deaf to say the least
Yeah, it kind of rubbed me the wrong way and I couldn’t quite put my finger on why. The privilege aspect, like how wonderful for her that she’s conventionally attractive, especially that she’s young and thin, exposing herself doesn’t really open her up to the really “unpleasant” reactions I’ve seen for example, heavier female friends get for daring to wear bathing suits to the beach, or otherwise just go about their lives.
Also, I’ve been confronted by performance artists and, oddly, *multiple* different magicians in different public spaces and I find it incredibly indulgent when people impose their “art” or “shocking” behavior on strangers who have who knows what going on in their own lives, their own histories etc. it’s like Kimmel choosing to do a comedy bit at QB’s expense. It’s not funny it’s self-centered and obnoxious… can’t you get your adrenaline rushes bungee jumping or doing stand up so the rest of us can just focus on our own stuff instead of being dragooned into your “moment”
If I went to someone’s house and they streaked through or otherwise imposed their nudity upon me, I would leave and never return. That sort of behaviour violates my sense of privacy.
Lizzo is a goddess. So beautiful and regal. And that outfit!!!! Love her forever.
Lizzo is overwhelmed by the D&G outfit, IMO.
That design is wearing her. Not the other way around.
So much heavy looking material. I like the color, and the gown under but the hood/cape over coat is too much for my taste.
I like the 2 tone blue feathery looking dress she wore better.
I agree. She has a beautiful face but it is obscured by all the material.
HeyKay, I hear you, but I love it anyway, whether she’s wearing the dress or the dress is wearing her. Just an amazing work of art. It reminds me a bit of Little Red Riding Hood and I love that association, too. Just a knockout look, imo.
I looooooove Alison Brie’s dress, although I have a thing about strapped heels. I don’t like the strap. I would have worn sling back heels, if I were her. But the dress is aces. There’s just something I love about sparkly brown (if brown is sparkly, does it automatically become bronze? The way gray becomes silver?) and sparkly black together, esp on a brunette. I too, am a brunette, albeit much darker than Alison, and I would wear the f*ck out of that dress. With sling backs, or maybe even booties.
I much prefer when Lizzo wears things like the glittery blue outfit in her “About Damn Time” video. This just looks like a huge sack with flowers sewn on it. Another way to hide a fat woman’s body. She is stunning, and that includes her body. The huge sack also looks difficult to move in.