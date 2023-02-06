Madonna looked so puffy & plastic at the Grammys & after-parties

At some point, we have to start treating Madonna like we treat Khloe Kardashian. Like, I’m not even surprised when Khloe turns up with a whole new face. That’s how it should be with Madonna too – she’s been messing with her face since she was married to Guy Ritchie, and it’s only gotten worse over the past five years or so. It’s a toxic combination of plastic surgery, fillers and the kitchen sink. It is not limited to her face – she also got ass implants several years ago and they are BAD. Whoever is doing her work these days is not the best plastic surgeon in the business. The good surgeons must have turned her down. My take: stop being shocked by it!

Madonna went to the Grammys to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Fans were “stunned,” because (again) we’re still in the cycle of “is that really Madonna?” It is. Madge also went to some of the post-Grammy parties too and I’m including those photos.

Maybe Madge was never going to age naturally and gracefully, but there is a huge gap between “aging naturally” and whatever this is. As I’ve said before, I do find it sad.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

37 Responses to “Madonna looked so puffy & plastic at the Grammys & after-parties”

  1. Tulipworthy says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Wow. I didn’t recognize her. I thought you put up someone else’s pictures.

    Reply
    • Kaye says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:44 am

      It must be difficult to be beautiful when you are young, and then discover aging changes how we all look. It’s going to happen to all of us.

      Reply
  2. Belle says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

    She reminds me of the cat woman or Lil KIm.

    Reply
  3. TeamMeg says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

    I suppose there’s no turning back. The woman has been reinventing herself forever. No one should be shocked. Madonna gonna Madonna.

    Her nose looks pretty.

    Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:24 am

    This bums me out. She was cool and different when she was younger and now she’s just like all the other plastic people out there. I’ve said it before — imagine what we could do as women if we stopped obsessing with plastic styling.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:25 am

    The difference between her 2015 Grammy performance and now 🤯

    Reply
  6. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

    She is giving off strong Jocelyn Wildenstein vibes (aka cat lady)… like strikingly similar. Sad to see she has reached the point of no return land of jacked faces – carved up and plumped up looking like a demented jack-o-lantern

    Reply
  7. MaryContrary says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Lainey Gossip had some comment last week how it’s unfair for people to criticize Madonna “changing her look.” Um-this is not a matter of switching hair color or even getting a bit of botox she looks positively freakish.

    Reply
    • Lori says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:40 am

      This is “ rich” from Laineygossip. She’s pretty vocal about other Celebs that pursue alternative wellness fads ( yet still look like themselves). But obvious plastic is ok?

      Reply
    • Otaku fairy says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:52 am

      In her case I think it’s unfair because she can’t even leave her house or in any way exist publicly without people having meltdowns about her plastic surgery, and people have been doing it for over a decade. She can’t do anything without people shaming her for acting on her insecurities and failing to be their fearless everything as she got older, as if her being brave in one area meant she had to be like that about everything. It is what it is. Maybe it’s a mistake for people to expect female public figures to live out every story they need told in the first place.

      Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Is anybody else seeing Pete Burns?

    It just looks like a really painful allergic reaction.

    Reply
  9. ChillinginDC says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I feel sad.

    Reply
  10. HeyKay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Wow. Madonna looks really awful.
    How and why is she doing this to herself?
    Her facial skin looks so tight and painful.
    Are those fillers going to dissolve into her system at some future point?

    She really doesn’t even look like herself in these pics. 5 years ago, she looked great, in terrific shape and her original face. It is damn sad!
    Madonna used to set the styles, now she just makes me very sad, all her $$, fame and she puts herself thru this. She would have been fab if she had never started this plastic surgery crap.

    Reply
  11. ThatsNotOkay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:29 am

    She’d have been beautiful now had she never touched her face. Now she looks insane and like a Hollywood tragedy. And no one can tell her no, apparently. This is how every Kardashian will turn out as well.

    Reply
  12. shanaynay says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:29 am

    I’m sorry she looks like a clown. A scary clown.

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:30 am

    It looks like she’s in pain. The surgeries are an epic fail and I doubt she will ever stop.

    Reply
  14. Amy T says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:31 am

    She looks like a movie witch, in a bad way. We’re the same age, and frankly, it breaks my heart. Watching her grasp fruitlessly for what is unsustainable – being new and fresh and cutting-edge, which she was when she first arrived in the public consciousness in the ’80s – over the decades since then has been exhausting. I can’t imagine living it. She doesn’t seem to have any connection to understanding all that she *has* accomplished. It’s sad.

    Reply
    • BW says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:38 am

      I’m also the same age as Madonna. I was contemplating getting a neck lift to get rid of the wattle, but looking at how tight Madonna’s chin looks, it looks like she has her neck tucked up behind her ears. And now I’m OK with my neck wrinkles.

      Honestly, I love wearing a mask in public because it makes me look younger.

      Reply
  15. K says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    When it comes to plastic surgery and celebs, I’m really torn between “it’s their body, no judgment” and wtf. Since we are all here to gossip, I’ll indulge in the WTF.

    I’m so disappointed in Madonna over the last 10 years. She was such a powerhouse. So fit, so much energy, so much attitude, a true Queen though her 50s. She could have been a star maker, an elder statesman. She could be mentoring young artists. She could be telling the industry to f*cking change. But she is too much of a narcissist, and that’s sad. The things she is doing to her body are pathetic. She can have work done without looking like she’s had work done. I think Demi moore is the model of that. Madonna was a fit hottie for so long. She doesn’t have to do this. She looks like Jocelyn Wildenstein.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

      You expressed that so well. I tried to say the same thing down thread. She could have really paved the way, and instead is just a disappointing follower.

      Reply
    • Ang says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:49 am

      I guess you haven’t seen the latest pics of Demi then….it’s also pretty jarring and sad.

      Reply
    • A says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:51 am

      I think precisely being a fit hottie for so long is tied, in one way or another, to the Madonna we’ve got now. She’s always tied her value to her appearance in very particular ways (being fit, being sexual etc). And the way that has run headlong into the immutable fact that her own body has changed has lead to unhealthy outcomes for her.

      Reply
  16. Christine says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Sadly this is what happens when your plastic surgery addiction catches up to you. You actually become plastic. I think Kris Jenner will be in a similar place in another 5-10 years. The Kardashians are not going to age well.

    Reply
  17. Ang says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Her hair is cute!
    The only thing I find disappointing about her changing body and face is that she followed the Kardashian model. If only the great Madonna had invented her own crazy way of aging/anti-aging, I would have been totally down with it. Like Cher did/is.

    Reply
  18. Polo says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    I feel like she’s on drugs or something. She’s gotten so strange lately and it’s so sad! I couldn’t imagine being her child and watching this. I hope the kids have some solid people around them cause something is so off with her besides her face.

    Reply
  19. Slush says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    In theory, I am pro-plastic surgery and aging however you want to, being a sexual being well past the age of 40 etc – see: Cher, Dolly Parton.

    But something about how Madonna is going about this all feels and looks so desperate that it makes me sad for her.

    Reply
    • K8erade says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:52 am

      I can explain the difference: Cher doesn’t look that much different than she did 40-50 years ago except for her nose job (which she got over 40 years ago). Whatever work Cher is getting is subtle and merely maintaining the look she’s had for almost her entire career. Dolly is more skilled makeup technique and wigs than plastic surgery (not to say Dolly hasn’t had plastic surgery). Both aren’t asking for anything dramatic, they have the same style, same presence they always have had. After almost 40 years, Madonna constantly “reinventing” herself has grown incredibly tiresome and sad. Like you’re 65 and still have no clue who you are? I’m almost 40 and I’ve begun to grow comfortable with who I am so it’s sad seeing her.

      Reply
  20. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    It’s her body. I hope she’s happy with her choices. I will say she seemed really off while introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras, like she was annoyed/bored to be there. Didn’t she essentially have to instruct the audience to applaud because her delivery did nothing to signal it was time to applaud? Then there was that weird moment she walked right past Sam Smith and didn’t acknowledge or smile at them or anything. Weird vibes.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      February 6, 2023 at 10:43 am

      I thought she seemed “off”, too. My first thought was that the surgery looks relatively recent, and I wondered if she was on, at minimum, some sort of painkillers.

      Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:38 am

    I can only image the storm which must rage inside her 24/7 to look in the mirror and think her visage is on point.

    Reply
  22. Eurydice says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Her face doesn’t even look like plastic surgery anymore – more like an allergic reaction or the side effects from steroids.

    Reply
  23. Coco says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:41 am

    She looks absolutely awful and she and Jocelyn Wildenstein are now twins.

    Reply
  24. Emmi says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:42 am

    There’s trying to look your best and then there is people who cannot deal with the aging process. The older I get, the more I’m glad that my looks were never something that got me anywhere. LOL I don’t look bad at all but I was always just a tad too chubby and in the 90s, that was a terrible offense and a pretty face didn’t excuse that shit. I don’t mind aging (yet) and I suspect that’s partly why. I have friends/colleagues whose identity was very much tied to “great legs” or being able to use their good looks in various situations. It’s great when you’re 30 but it’s not forever. It looks like Madonna belongs to this group in a major way.

    Reply
  25. K8erade says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:45 am

    I don’t know what Madonna’s deal is. While I’m all for informed consent and plastic surgery, I can’t help but be the armchair psychologist here. I think her behavior and desperately clinging to her youth is a more sinister example of drug use or some kind of addictive behavior towards plastic surgery. I just hope she’s happy with how she looks and calms down on the plastic surgery and chasing after her youth at some point. She’s got 4 beautiful kids at home and her focus should be on them, not chasing the imaginary fountain of youth. One way or another this is all going to catch up with her.

    Reply
  26. saltandpepper says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:52 am

    So sad. She’s so desperate to stay relevant and ruined her face with procedures. Sadly, she IS relevant now, but for all the wrong reasons. Hate it that she’s become a joke.

    Reply
  27. EasternViolet says:
    February 6, 2023 at 10:56 am

    I’ve always thought Madonna’s plastic surgery journey as being boring and totally expected of an aging woman the spotlight; I wish she would have done something unexpected and boundary pushing instead. But now. Meh.

    Besides all that… the whole grille/dental work is awful. Sorry but maybe that is my age peeking through. She has access to the best dentists, implants etc. Now she looks like she has braces.

    Reply

