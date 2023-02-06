Harry Styles won Album of the Year & performed an off-key version of ‘As It Was’

Embed from Getty Images

Harry Styles wore a harlequin-print Egonlab jumpsuit to the 2023 Grammys. It ended up being Harry’s night, much to the dismay of… well, everyone. Harry’s album, Harry’s House, won Album of the Year and he seemed to believe that this is the first time a white dude has ever won over a Black artist. As I said in a previous post, I actually do understand why Harry picked up AOTY – those singles were all over the radio, and the album was well-liked. Now, was the album better than Beyonce’s Renaissance? Eh.

Harry didn’t make it easy for people to root for his success with his off-key performance of “As It Was” either. It was not good.

Adele wore a big Louis Vuitton gown to the Grammys and she appeared to be having a great time, even though she was shut out from a lot of the big awards too. I think she was somewhat grateful that her ass didn’t win AOTY, you know? She’s been there and done that, and the Beyhive came for her in 2017. This time, they’re coming for Harry Styles! Anyway, she looked fine and her boyfriend Rich Paul was her date.

