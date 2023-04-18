King Charles used a 2018 photo of the Sussexes in his coronation program

In 2018, Clarence House released two photos for then-Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. The photos were from a family photoshoot, where Charles and Camilla posed with Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives, plus Charles’s grandchildren at the time. That was the last portrait session with these particular people, and now King Charles has included one of the photos in his coronation program. The Daily Mail and other outlets are acting like this is the most scandalous thing ever, the fact that Charles would actually include a photo of (gasp) Harry and Meghan. It feels more notable that it’s likely that Buckingham Palace has no new photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with their grandfather. Add to that, grandpa made a point of not inviting them to his hat party.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla are reportedly taking a pre-Chubbly holiday in Scotland. They must have traveled up to Balmoral soon after Charles appeared at the Sandhurst graduation last week. People Magazine points out that his mother did the same before her coronation – she spent a week relaxing in Scotland with Philip and her corgis. These people and their vacations, my goodness.

And finally, this story is getting so much attention, probably because it sounds so gross. Buckingham Palace released a video of one of their chefs making a “coronation quiche,” and they’re providing the recipe for people to make it at home to celebrate Charles and Camilla’s crowning. Like, I’m not on Team British Food Is Terrible – I think a lot of your Sunday roasts look amazing, and I would definitely try some pub food. But this quiche looks so unappetizing to me – it’s just spinach and cheese, two of my least favorite foods. The palace really should have done something like Coronation Chicken or a Coronation Roast. Even a Coronation Salad would have been better than this. (I also think anything involving a blind bake is probably way too complicated for most British home cooks, but what do I know.)

Introducing… Coronation Quiche! Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/aVcw9tNarP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2023