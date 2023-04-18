King Charles used a 2018 photo of the Sussexes in his coronation program

In 2018, Clarence House released two photos for then-Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. The photos were from a family photoshoot, where Charles and Camilla posed with Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives, plus Charles’s grandchildren at the time. That was the last portrait session with these particular people, and now King Charles has included one of the photos in his coronation program. The Daily Mail and other outlets are acting like this is the most scandalous thing ever, the fact that Charles would actually include a photo of (gasp) Harry and Meghan. It feels more notable that it’s likely that Buckingham Palace has no new photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with their grandfather. Add to that, grandpa made a point of not inviting them to his hat party.
Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla are reportedly taking a pre-Chubbly holiday in Scotland. They must have traveled up to Balmoral soon after Charles appeared at the Sandhurst graduation last week. People Magazine points out that his mother did the same before her coronation – she spent a week relaxing in Scotland with Philip and her corgis. These people and their vacations, my goodness.
And finally, this story is getting so much attention, probably because it sounds so gross. Buckingham Palace released a video of one of their chefs making a “coronation quiche,” and they’re providing the recipe for people to make it at home to celebrate Charles and Camilla’s crowning. Like, I’m not on Team British Food Is Terrible – I think a lot of your Sunday roasts look amazing, and I would definitely try some pub food. But this quiche looks so unappetizing to me – it’s just spinach and cheese, two of my least favorite foods. The palace really should have done something like Coronation Chicken or a Coronation Roast. Even a Coronation Salad would have been better than this. (I also think anything involving a blind bake is probably way too complicated for most British home cooks, but what do I know.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
I think it is too funny! The main ingredient is EGGS! LOL
“Instead of stocking up on eggs to hurl at our King and Queen, why not use them to bake a lovely quiche instead!? Why waste perfectly good food when you are clearly starving. Surely you would rather feed yourself than develop scurvy. Long love the King!”
Yes! Please everyone make this quiche so there will be no eggs to toss at my Chubbly.
Haha yes 😂
And for the record: Their whole life is a vacation. This visit from kate+Willi this Thursday is a trip I’m doing while I’m on vacation!!!!!
Spinach quiche seems amazingly “unregal” for a coronation, but it’s really a super easy thing to make and, since I like spinach and cheese, very tasty.
A quick quiche is one of my go-to dinners when I really don’t feel like doing much. I always keep those ready-made pie crusts in my fridge, so I just throw in eggs, sometimes ham or cooked bacon, spinach, a bunch of seasonings, some cheese, and voila, dinner is ready. It’s completely unfancy and rather boring, but it’s easy and fast and my kids will eat it.
I go with an even easier version – a crustless egg bake. Leftover roasted veggies, beaten eggs, greased baking pan, done. You can add a little water to the beaten eggs which lightens the overall texture. You can also bake it (thin) in a sheetpan and make egg-and-roll sandwiches.
@Nota, egg and roll sandwiches/burritos sounds amazing. I’m definitely going to try that!
I love a good quiche and I’m also a spinach fan but I rarely find the two working well together.
All this says to me is get the eggs off the market to avoid further egg tossing and people with spinach in their teeth.
oops…I was going to say I like that it was vegetarian (for vegetarians who eat eggs – like me!). But then I also like cheese and spinach…
The broad beans are an “interesting” addition, though.
Yeah the beans…I like beans, but not in a quiche. When I read the recipe I was like…surely “broad beans” must be British slang for something else? But no. It actually is beans. Fava beans, apparently. That doesn’t sound right to me at all. I got up early and made the Groom’s Cake recipe for Will and Kate’s wedding back in 2011 (it went very well with mimosas!), but there is no chance that I’m making this. Leave it to Charles and Camilla to pick something nasty for their special day.
The Quiche looks fine, if somewhat uninspiring as a special recipe. Blind baking is actually really easy and most home chefs shouldn’t have a problem with it.
I know this family doesn’t feel embarrassment but, come on! Harry and Meghan brought the children over last year and the family couldn’t get together for one official photo! I do like the photo but, all it’s doing is highlighting the lack of regard for Archie and Lili.
Shame on Charles, William, Kate and Camilla.
There is clearly a battle within the palace.
Between KP and BP but also between staff who are still friendly with Harry and Meghan and see the terrible optics.
That’s why there’s so many conflicting messages. One day it’s olive branch the next it’s Charles will never speak to Harry.
Similar to how Charles’ people began infiltrating QEII’s staff in the final years of her life (I will give her credit, a lot of her staff held on for a LONG time), I imagine Peggington the Impatient is already doing the same with Charles. I would imagine William’s people are the ones against reconciliation.
I think for sure Williams people considering they have been the main ones briefing against H&M but I think also people like Edward Young who’s still around.
On the other side you have a couple staff members still there who worked with Harry and Meghan or who just aren’t ass kissers and still have a moral compass.
The late queen had several photos of her and her grandchildren and great grandchildren that the palace released in different occasions. Charles doesn’t have one since 2018 when both of his mixed race grandchildren weren’t even born yet. He’s definitely not your typical father or grandfather figure as the queen was. I already mentioned in another post that a photo of Charles and all of his grandchildren would break the internet an boost his image. In the end, it’s better this way. I wouldn’t want princess lily and prince archie to be used as a popularity boost for him or the monarchy. Side note: Meghan looked gorgeous in this picture! She outshined everyone else! A reminder also of how Kate used to dress in those sister wives dresses..
Staying in Balmoral in 1953 made more sense because travel up there took weeks. I read that the queen always traveled by train or the Britannia, so if she went north for any reason it was NBD to give her an extra week at her Scottish home. It’s 2023, travel has changed, get it together, Chaz.
Harry looks like Charles in that photo, for the birthers out there. Anyway. Will Prince Archie’s and Princess Lilibet’s names even been in the program?
The royals are PR trained so they are very good at performative acts especially for the optics.
Including an old photo with Harry and Meghan but not Harry’s children only reminds people of the family rift.
Charles could have easily took a photo with Archie and Lillibet during the Queen Jubilee.
So Mr. Family Man has to use a 5 year old photo instead of a new one which includes all of his grandchildren.
Tell me you are a sh!tty father without telling me you are a sh!tty father.
I love a good quiche, but this one has beans(!) in it FFS. And lard! These people can’t do anything right.
Crustless or gluten-free quiches are my jam. But that quiche sounds and looks f**king disgusting. I think I remember hearing that Charles has weird tastes though. I don’t know, this may be more typical British taste than American.
Is it a British thing or a royal thing to brand everything with a “Big” and assume you have a PR win? The Big help the Big issue the Big lunch… As a non-Brit, I just don’t understand it.
Drive home the fact the Sussex grandchildren aren’t there and the family rift is on. Calling it: Letters Patent on Con-a-Nation Day announcing Archie and Lili’s ranks of Prince and Princess, to be spun as a birthday present to Archie and a christening present for Lili.
The already hold the rank of prince and princess as a result of pre-existing letters patent.
They’re already Prince and Princess and it’s used by the royals themselves. Pretty sure they used it in the Harry coronation announcement
This photo with little Charlotte not being touched or held by anyone always annoys me. C-Rex could have held both Cambridge children on his lap of put Charlotte on the other side of him, with him holding her hand. Otherwise, it’s a nice enough photo that captures everyone smiling. Meghan looks beautiful as usual. No other photos of grandpa with the biracial grandchildren despite the wails alleging how much he misses them. I’ll bet he wouldn’t recognize them if he passed them on the street.
C-Rex really has no creativity. Quiche? I hope the Sussexes release a photo of Prince Archie and the Queen on his birthday/C-Rex’ ClownFest day.
The British press is saying that the inclusion of the photo is an olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Whatever, the same time they tweeted Birthday greeting to the Sussexes they were smearing them in the press. I think it shows that the Palace believed that Meghan was going to be at the coronation. I doubt there was a sigh of relief but more like total shock that Meghan wouldn’t want to come the most grandest of days in Charles life.
Big mistake to publish this coronation program excluding the two biracial grandchildren. Big mistake. This program will be out there long after the players are dead.
Maxine, as l.said on another thread here, l.cant understand how Charles doesn’t look at cousin Daisy last weekend, in her finery, all smiles surrounded by all her family including her grandchildren she shafted, on the balcony, waving away as if they are Happy Families, fair play to the Danes, they know how to handle bad press !
That’s all he has, and it would’ve been terrible on his part if he had excluded his son.
He has got the media he deserves, he cannot show any grace towards his offspring without them braying about it.
💘 the idea of the coronation being called the ‘hat’ party.
well wisher, definitely got the press he deserved, because one reporter wrote about his choice of Quiche as his “coronation dish”, “Quiche was around when the king was a young POW and even then everyone knew he was PARTIAL TO A POSH TART”, that made me spit my breakfast coffee all over the paper 🤣🤣