Wootton: Prince William ‘remains irate’ at Harry, will give him the ‘silent treatment’

I didn’t cover this last week, because it was too vile to even excerpt, but Dan Wootton was predictably apoplectic about the Duchess of Sussex avoiding the coronation. He called her egotistical, “gutless,” openly expressed his desire for Harry and Meghan to divorce, and said the only reason why she wasn’t coming was because she feared being booed. He also wrote that the Princess of Wales “in particular is delighted she won’t have to face her treacherous sister-in-law at the King’s Coronation next month. But it would be no surprise if her husband staged another necklace-ripping duel over the dog bowl at Kensington Palace such is the visceral anger that remains at the highest levels of the Royal Family.” This is what William and Kate want their toady to write: that Kate is delighted that she won’t have to be around a Black woman, and that William will likely “stage” another violent assault on Harry.

Well, just to drive home the point that Dan Wootton is far from sane, he’s written another Mail column: “William is right to snub Harry during the Coronation. The Duke of Woke already made the late Queen’s funeral all about his and Meghan’s psychodrama – this time the focus must be on the King.” William has absolutely been briefing every friendly rota reporter about his plans to snub and ignore Harry. It’s giving Tiny Flaccid Energy, especially since I feel pretty strongly that Harry was the one asking to be seated nowhere near William. But please, allow Wootton to tell you all about how William is enraged, angry, irate, furious. It’s giving non compos mentis.

Peg’s silent treatment: What I do respect one hundred per cent, however, is the steely determination of our heir to the throne Prince William to give short shrift to the Duke of Delusion. On his upcoming solo visit for the Coronation, Harry will be subjected to his older brother’s brutal silent treatment. There will be no reconciliation talks; certainly not the public or private apology Harry and Meghan were laughably demanding up until just a few weeks ago. Irate William: Understandably, he remains irate about Harry’s behaviour the past three years, but especially since the death of the late Queen seven months ago, as the Sussexes used their anti-Commonwealth Netflix series and publication of spiteful autobiography Spare to cause maximum damage to the British monarchy during some of its darkest hours. That’s before you get to his palpable fury that Meghan also used two major TV platforms to cast aspersions on his beloved wife Kate, knowing that, as a future Queen, it was impossible for her to conduct any form of fight back to reveal the truth. The future of the monarchy: He knows full well that, for the future of the monarchy, next month’s Coronation simply cannot be upstaged by the constant distractions set up by Harry and Meghan. Unfathomably to William, his selfish brother already managed to make the funerals of the late Queen and Prince Phillip – not to mention the otherwise magnificent Platinum Jubilee – a great deal about his and Meghan’s unending psychodrama, causing untold stress to their older relatives. William’s previous attempts to make peace: On each of these occasions, William rightly feels the goodwill has been thrown back in his face, all while creating more headlines about the desperately intense feud. This time he is determined not to fall into the same trap; the stakes are simply too high. They’re terrified of Meghan: The decision for Meghan to stay at home, which I believe is because of her innate fear of being booed by a furious British public, has at least made the scenario easier to navigate. William and his team were initially fearful that the presence of the former Hollywood actress alongside her husband at her Coronation would provide a big distraction, with genuine concerns the couple’s time in London together would upstage the king with public appearance to illustrate the woke brand they want to enforce on the Royal Family.

The rest of it is just Wootton slobbering all over William for being so wise, keen and full of spite towards his brother and sister-in-law. That is also what William wants – he wants a total capitulation from the press, from his brother, from his sister-in-law and from his father. What’s interesting is for all of William’s rage-briefing about his juvenile plans to “give Harry the silent treatment” (like he’s f–king 5 years old), I’ve gotten the sense from Buckingham Palace’s briefings that… William wasn’t part of any of these negotiations. It was just Harry dealing with his father and his father’s courtiers. William was merely *told* what was negotiated after the fact, which probably made him shriek with rage even louder. Surely that’s a much bigger problem? William and Kate are desperate to be included in any narrative about Harry, so much so that they’re crying to Wootton about how they’ll ignore Harry and maybe William will assault Harry again.

Meanwhile, the palace announced that Kate and William will do a day of events in Birmingham on Thursday. In the past month, they’ve basically only done one “event” – the church walk on Easter.