Prince William ‘has no plans to speak’ to Prince Harry at the coronation

I see it now – it takes me a minute to see all of the moving pieces of the various royal courts’ briefing operations and who is saying what to whom. In this particular case, Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree in the hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation. Those “royal sources” wanted everyone to know that the Princess of Wales is very pleased that she won’t have to deign to interact with a Black woman. Those royal sources also emphasized to multiple commentators and reporters that William is making big-boy plans to ignore his brother! Seriously. The Daily Beast got a quote about how William despises Harry and won’t even make eye contact with him, much less go have a pint with Harry. It looks like Rebecca English at the Mail got the same call. Some highlights from the Mail’s coverage:
The cold shoulder: Prince Harry will get the cold shoulder from most of his family at the Coronation with Prince William having no plans to speak to his younger brother after his attacks on him in Spare and his Netflix documentary, it was claimed today. Sussex supporters said Harry understood that the coronation is the biggest day of his father’s life and felt it was right to be present, despite his attacks on the family. But sources have suggested that other family members – with the possible exception of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – have no interest in talking with Harry beyond the most basic of greetings, suggesting the event will be even more awkward than Harry clearly feared.
William won’t speak to Harry: The Mail has reported that while William would never have stopped his brother from attending the Coronation, he had no plans to speak to him. It is understood that his opinion hasn’t changed, although no one is ruling out the possibility – however unlikely – that there could be a gesture of goodwill for their father.
No pandering: Prince Harry has publicly called on his family to apologise to himself and Meghan for what they see as slights. He also demanded that his father and brother sit down with him before May 6 to thrash their issues out. But insiders have told the Mail that Charles and William are both hurt and angry at Harry’s behaviour – and neither man has been inclined to pander to him.
No contact during the Jubbly last year: Even those who had once hoped William and Harry could be reconciled feel this is unlikely now. William had no contact with his brother when he came over with Meghan and the children for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.
Harry’s demands: Sources described the negotiations as a game of ‘transatlantic ping pong’, and Harry was said to have wanted numerous assurances about arrangements. Such is the sensitivity at Buckingham Palace over anything to do with Harry and Meghan, only a tiny group of senior officials were party to the conversations between the Royal Family and the Sussexes.
Eggshells: Courtiers have been treading on eggshells for fear of being accused by the couple of ‘leaking’ information about their presence and sparking another round of attacks on the King in the run up to his historic day. And, while many in the royal household contest much of what the couple have alleged, all are keen not to make things more difficult for the 74-year-old monarch.
“Courtiers have been treading on eggshells for fear of being accused by the couple of ‘leaking’ information about their presence” – while the palace hasn’t leaked much about the negotiations with the Sussexes, let’s be clear: the palace has leaked like a sieve ever since Charles became king. It’s no longer “never complain, never explain.” Charles’s official motto is “complain, explain, brief, leak, defame and whine constantly.” It sounds more like Harry told his father’s people “if you leak anything about these negotiations, I’m out.” I also think the negotiations were along the lines of security issues, not balcony appearances.
As for the cold shoulder and diaper-baby William threatening to not even SPEAK to his brother… keep in mind, William thinks this is a good look, the fact that he’s constantly raging, screaming and threatening everyone, and that he’s too childish, damaged and off-kilter to process his emotions as a nearly 41-year-old man. He is literally telling people that he won’t look at Harry or speak to Harry… after Harry wrote the truth about William assaulting him.
Don’t they realize how pathetic they look when they say sht like this?
No, they don’t realize how pathetic they look. They think they look tough. It’s ridiculous. They look pathetic and sad and like children. But that’s what they are.
BP leaked the plan to the fail, that is being executed.
Harry flies in, attend the event and flies out. This possibility was discussed in the fail.
Then the leakers
leaked
about not leaking….
This giant man-baby! The thought I will have to stand a King William fills me with dread.
Good grief, what does it take to us in the UK to abolish this racist and outdated institution??
Alpinewitch, I feel your pain. As an American, this is how many of us felt about Trump. We could throw him out with the garbage. You are stuck with these creeps till you abolish the monarchy. It’s tragic.
Due to this latest development I am so happy for Harry, there will be no need to pretend.
William is desperate for Harry to reconcile with him, but give the opposite impression.
Harry should oblige him, stick to the matter at hand and return home to celebrate his son’s birthday with his family.
We’re careful not to leak anything as we LEAK everything every said to every tabloid possible. Smh
Listen I hope they give him the cold shoulder!! I really hope they are cold and distant to him so it really solidifies to Harry what they think of him.
I hope he’s able to enjoy his time with Eugenie and Jack though!
And people wonder why Meghan said no?
This is the messaging going out weeks before the biggest moment of your fathers life.
This family is so beyond TOXIC.
We had a piece about William being baffled that Harry would be weary of going to this shit show and then immediately afterwards all these stories about how William is going to ignore him, NO EYE CONTACT, not even breathe in his direction, letting everyone know he is going to be the biggest man baby to his younger brother. Gee, I wonder why Harry was considering not attending??? They are just hitting him at all angles.
Consider the possibility that one (or both!) of these stories are poorly sourced or fourth-hand guess work.
I have to wonder if normal people read these articles and think wow this is pathetic?!
Like who comes out looking good in these articles to someone who barely knows these people?
Idk someone do an experiment on your spouse who doesn’t care about royals to see their response…does this make William look mature?
I kinda doubt that “normal” people even give these articles a single glance. These articles are written, edited and published for one type of reader and one type only.
Harry is too good to be associated with the garbage human that is William. And while Willy may refuse to acknowledge his brother, I’m sure the cameras will capture Kate making cow eyes at him.
All the abuse heaped on Harry and Meghan, especially driving pregnant Meghan to the brink of suicide and refusing to help her, is now being described as what the Sussexes “see as slights”. These people (in the family and the media) are beyond salvation.
And? Reading piece I’ve come to the realization that Harry’s going to coronation because of his place in the line of succession and the fact that he’s a counselor of State, nothing else. I think he was lower down he wouldn’t be there.
Willy has no dignity at all. He bakes in jealous, envy and rage. From what I’ve seen Harry isn’t interested in spending time dealing with that nonsense.
What part of PH is only attending the con ceremony do they not get? When would any of them have the chance to speak during a formal ceremony? But they have to get out the “I’m not speaking to you, na-na-na” propaganda?
Unlike his wife William has since learned to have a poker face out in public, he was the one who behaved in public during the funeral. I think he will try to remind people how future Kingly he is, I also have a feeling that Harry might even be on the balcony now.
The won’t make eye-contact stories may be coming from Will, but I think possibly the biggest reason Harry is going to the con is out of love for his brother. I hope it’s not going to be a lasting traumatic memory for either of them, but it’s bound to be rough seeing Camilla crowned
William has absolutely no problem with infidelity or any problem with Camilla.
He accepted Anmer Hall as his family home, the place where Charles and Camilla conducted their affair for years. The Van Cutsem family, the renters at the time, welcomed them to have their affair in that house. The Van Cutsem sons are some of William’s closest friends. William cheated with Kate, William has cheated on Kate for 20 years.
William has no problem with infidelity. William has no problem with Camilla. He wants her accepted as Queen (Consort), so he can have an easier time getting the public to accept his own Wife #2.
Translation: PrinceHarry has given NO indication that he will even glance at chucky and bully.
It sounds like William deserves the Crymonger title more than Kate does. Cue William running down the stairs of the Abbey to escape Harry just like at the Jubbly.
So true! Lol!! And unlike Kate, he hasn’t even the hormones to blame 🙃🙃
Perhaps Prince Harry said (as part of his agreement to attend) that he would not do public appearances beside his brother without a private meeting first and that didn’t happen. This family wants to give the impression of love and respect while gutting their prey through sources and media outlets. It’s so toxic, dated and pathetic.
Harry has long since said the relationship is space. He’s not looking to speak to William.
I know – these people can’t imagine that Harry might not want to speak to William.
Whatever, it’s not like the coronation is a cocktail party where Harry will sit in a corner nursing a drink by himself. Harry will arrive, observe the obligatory ceremony and then leave. There’s no room for chit chat in that plan.
😂 I enjoy this imagery waaaay too much!
🥃
The problem with these articles is that no one has ever convinced me that William is great company or a fun guy or that anybody would want to speak to him at any occasion. At best he seems like a boring non-entity. At worst, he’s an abusive racist who can barely contain his catatonic rage. There’s never any in-between with William (or Kate, for that matter). They don’t even bother to lie and say the Wales throw fantastic dinner parties or are sought-after guests even amongst the aristo-set. They are both anti-social, angry, and paranoid–why would Harry or Meg or Eug or anybody care about being on the outs with Will and Kate? The whole situation around them is odd–a cloud of secrecy and suspicion that is masked as “privacy” or “dutiful” in the press.
Exactly this. Years ago, there was a travel show on Mustique and how the fabulous people enjoy being fabulous there. One guy interviewed (I wish I could remember who) bragged that he was at a cocktail party on the island and accidentally spilled his drink on William’s shoe and how fabulous and droll William’s wit was when he told the guy off in a very dry, passive aggressive, typical British aristo way. All I could think was that William sounded like a total turd but no one would ever call him on it because of his title.
Is Harry not going to be seated in the back now? It doesn’t seem like there would be many moments for them to make eye contact anyways but thanks KP for making it clear.
Maybe Harry can get seated between Jill Biden and Queen Maxima? Sitting with friendly guests would be a kindness
Being seated between these 2 incredible women would be just like being seated in Heaven!
Or seated with one of his royal ‘birthday triplets’ Queen Letizia. They get along well. The third ‘triplet’ Prince Daniel isn’t attending the Con-A-Thon.
Like clock work the royal gossipers spew this venom from the institution’s perspective. Never occurs to these folks that perhaps Harry will not be speaking to his brother or that Harry has no interest in seeing his brother. Or that Meghan is exercising her autonomy by refusing to attend this mess. If you ever want to look bad, get a royal gossiper as your press agent.
I’m sure Harry is just devastated /s
Are you kidding me? The leaks have continued for all of 2023. They leak what they feel is convenient for them to emphasize their “power” over the Sussexes. Doesn’t work well because the Sussexes are financially independent and have a nurturing community of friends and family to lean own away from the U.K. but they continue to leak daily. I’m glad Meghan has exercised her power to say no and stayed in the US. Mental well-being is important for overall physical well-being and she needs to be healthy for her family.
Harry will go and fulfill his royal obligations (whether it is constitutional or familial or both) and return home like the soldier he was trained to be. They continue to reflect William as an immature adult in those articles the write. Not a good look for a future king.
“lean on” not “lean own”
My hope is Harry overshadows the coronation.
He already has ❤️
I don’t think anyone ever accused William of being a statesman. He will be king. But what kind of king if not a statesman? One like Charles, only worse. The pettiness, the cruelty, the selfishness plus as an added bonus, the rage and violence. Good luck, England. Your multi-billion dollar prizes (of albatrosses and vampires).
William is no statesman if he cannot shake hands and make eye contact with someone with whom he fundamentally disagrees. But we knew that already.
Exactly! And what’s going to happen, when during the course of his duties as monarch, he has to shake hands, make small talk and throw banquets for dictators, despots and a whole laundry list of horrible human beings all for UK arms deals?
They said with someone with whom he fundamentally disagrees. I’m pretty sure dictators and despots don’t fall into that particular category with him.
Exactly – remember the soccer match where his team lost and he stormed out without congratulating the winning team? Some statesman…
Or the one where he and Keen kept posing with their children during a match where the crowds were repeatedly engaging in racist chants.
Bulliam, the most dignified and respected international statesman per his most recent trip to Poland 😂 I will never not find some sad humour in his total lack of professionalism. This is his job. Imagine if one of us regular folks refused outright to speak a single word with a key member of our team at the office. We would be fired.
Maybe keen can play the piano for wanks woe is me moment.
I can see why him and diaperdan rotten get along. Sad little man one and two
Wow! What a wonderful and wise king William will be. You’re so lucky, UK friends. God has blessed you with His divine choice. Good luck and enjoy!
vice versa. I believe Harry and Meghan (if she went) would have no plans to talk to william and kate. there’s nothing more to say. everything has been said in their interviews and Spare. unless W+K reaches out first, why would they make the effort? the title should be both brothers have no plans to talk to each other. Harry’s going to support his country bc they still support the monarchy. and probably bc he still loves his father. i think the love is gone between brothers. he smirked during his interview when they read the passage about william balding. that relationship is gone.
If he is crowned king ding a ling, he will be all by himself. Harry, will be his only family left. I wonder if he has thought of that?
ummm probs not, he has his brood of kids, who will grow up and hopefully support him. but who knows. and his cousins. …i think he’s honestly weighed everything and don’t think harry is part of his future anymore.
Bullyam is one heartbeat away from being head of state and head of nation, plus commander in chief of UK armed forces. The article makes him look like a childish mess.
Wow, Willie boy, you really showed him, didn’t you? Your not speaking to him is a gift. So go ahead and drown in your own outrage.
At the ceremony, your little brother will sit in the audience cool as a cucumber while you have to bow down at your father’s knee and supplicate yourself in front of the world (and Rose and her husband hahahaha). May that add to the humiliation from having your unacceptable actions exposed in Spare.
“The elephants and rhinos are MINE – ALL MINE!!!!”
“As heir, I ORDER YOU to shave your beard”
“Oh and please don’t tell Meghan about this”
I’d rather them avoid each other than have another yell-and-shove match, thanks.