Prince William ‘has no plans to speak’ to Prince Harry at the coronation

I see it now – it takes me a minute to see all of the moving pieces of the various royal courts’ briefing operations and who is saying what to whom. In this particular case, Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree in the hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation. Those “royal sources” wanted everyone to know that the Princess of Wales is very pleased that she won’t have to deign to interact with a Black woman. Those royal sources also emphasized to multiple commentators and reporters that William is making big-boy plans to ignore his brother! Seriously. The Daily Beast got a quote about how William despises Harry and won’t even make eye contact with him, much less go have a pint with Harry. It looks like Rebecca English at the Mail got the same call. Some highlights from the Mail’s coverage:

The cold shoulder: Prince Harry will get the cold shoulder from most of his family at the Coronation with Prince William having no plans to speak to his younger brother after his attacks on him in Spare and his Netflix documentary, it was claimed today. Sussex supporters said Harry understood that the coronation is the biggest day of his father’s life and felt it was right to be present, despite his attacks on the family. But sources have suggested that other family members – with the possible exception of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – have no interest in talking with Harry beyond the most basic of greetings, suggesting the event will be even more awkward than Harry clearly feared. William won’t speak to Harry: The Mail has reported that while William would never have stopped his brother from attending the Coronation, he had no plans to speak to him. It is understood that his opinion hasn’t changed, although no one is ruling out the possibility – however unlikely – that there could be a gesture of goodwill for their father. No pandering: Prince Harry has publicly called on his family to apologise to himself and Meghan for what they see as slights. He also demanded that his father and brother sit down with him before May 6 to thrash their issues out. But insiders have told the Mail that Charles and William are both hurt and angry at Harry’s behaviour – and neither man has been inclined to pander to him. No contact during the Jubbly last year: Even those who had once hoped William and Harry could be reconciled feel this is unlikely now. William had no contact with his brother when he came over with Meghan and the children for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. Harry’s demands: Sources described the negotiations as a game of ‘transatlantic ping pong’, and Harry was said to have wanted numerous assurances about arrangements. Such is the sensitivity at Buckingham Palace over anything to do with Harry and Meghan, only a tiny group of senior officials were party to the conversations between the Royal Family and the Sussexes. Eggshells: Courtiers have been treading on eggshells for fear of being accused by the couple of ‘leaking’ information about their presence and sparking another round of attacks on the King in the run up to his historic day. And, while many in the royal household contest much of what the couple have alleged, all are keen not to make things more difficult for the 74-year-old monarch.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Courtiers have been treading on eggshells for fear of being accused by the couple of ‘leaking’ information about their presence” – while the palace hasn’t leaked much about the negotiations with the Sussexes, let’s be clear: the palace has leaked like a sieve ever since Charles became king. It’s no longer “never complain, never explain.” Charles’s official motto is “complain, explain, brief, leak, defame and whine constantly.” It sounds more like Harry told his father’s people “if you leak anything about these negotiations, I’m out.” I also think the negotiations were along the lines of security issues, not balcony appearances.

As for the cold shoulder and diaper-baby William threatening to not even SPEAK to his brother… keep in mind, William thinks this is a good look, the fact that he’s constantly raging, screaming and threatening everyone, and that he’s too childish, damaged and off-kilter to process his emotions as a nearly 41-year-old man. He is literally telling people that he won’t look at Harry or speak to Harry… after Harry wrote the truth about William assaulting him.