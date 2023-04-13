Prince William probably won’t even make eye contact with Harry at the coronation!

Prince William’s “friends” have been briefing The Daily Beast’s Royalist column for months/years about how much William despises Prince Harry and Meghan. In recent months, those same friends have briefed Royalist that William would prefer that the Sussexes not come to King Charles’s coronation, and that if this was William’s coronation, Harry would not be invited. Recently, those friends also briefed Royalist that William was “baffled” by Harry’s reticence to confirm his attendance. So here we are – Harry is coming to the Chubbly and Meghan is not. What say those sources now? From the latest Royalist column:
The Windsors are relieved: The friend told The Daily Beast: “Charles will be thrilled that Harry will be there. He has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons.” Asked if Charles would be relieved that Meghan was not attending, the friend refused to be drawn, but said, “It’s a reasonable solution. I think everyone will just be relieved that this distraction is now settled.”
Cooler feelings for the Black woman: Harry’s attendance will likely not be without controversy but across the wider family in general, there is still strong affection for Harry, in contrast to the generally cooler feelings towards Meghan. Even Sarah Ferguson, for example, recently told an interviewer that she “does not really know” Meghan. Similarly, although his popularity has plummeted in recent months, there is still significantly greater sympathy and approval for Harry among the British general public than there is for Meghan. Her absence, therefore, massively reduces the possibility of an outbreak of boos among the crowd gathered at Westminster Abbey next month.
William is still incandescent: On Harry’s last visit to the U.K., to attend the opening sessions of a court case he is bringing against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Charles’ side briefed he was “too busy” to meet Harry. It seems hard to imagine, therefore, he will be able to find the time for a chat on the weekend of 6 May. As for a meeting with his brother, forget it: a friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “Relations are so bad between the brothers that it would be a miracle if they look each other in the eye at Westminster Abbey. No-one thinks they will be meeting up for a quiet pint.”
Betrayed Peg: Sources have told The Daily Beast that Prince William considers his brother betrayed him by the series of revelations and attacks he made on him and Kate in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and his book, Spare.
No apologies & no contact: The royals insist they have nothing to apologize for and it is understood there has been no direct contact between Harry and his brother or father since he published his book.
While Harry made it clear that he wanted his family to apologize for how they treated Meghan, he also made it clear that he wasn’t expecting them to do so. He understands that his family is trash, just as he understands that it’s his “duty” to at least show up for his father in some way. It’s clear (to me) that Harry is doing this to honor his (dogsh-t) father and be the bigger man and Harry’s decision was entirely about Charles and not Camilla or William or Kate. So read this as William’s desperation to be included in Harry’s narrative. William is in the corner, screaming “I won’t have a drink with you, don’t even ask, I AM BIG MAD.” And Harry was like “I don’t even think about you.”
Wow how old is Peg now 10? I’m not gonna look at you Harry cause you make me so mad ( throws himself on floor and flails) . Does Peg really think this makes him look good?
I still hate all of this, but I think Harry probably made the right choice for Harry. People were going to be spewing vitriol literally no matter what they did. He just had to make the choice that kept him right with himself, with his heart, even if I think his heart’s being stupid. But I understand. Good luck and be careful, H.
I still contend that Harry is going more because of his security court case and not for his father. If Harry did not attend the con-a-nation the opposing attorneys will say he does not care about England and its traditions. He is going into a British court, facing a British judge. He does not need to give them ammunition against him.
That’s an interesting perspective I hadn’t considered. I don’t know anything about British courts! Very interesting.
I 100% agree here.
But will Kate be trying to catch his eye all during the service like at Phil’s funeral?
I really wonder. Like, she still thought she could do those cute photo-ops with Harry at prince Phillips funeral but even she’s gotta realize that Harry doesn’t pay her dust at this point. Thinking about how William had to hold her back so that Harry and Meghan could get to their seats at the queens funeral. And how he didn’t make eye contact or interact with her once on the walkabout. In the video of the walkabout, Harry doesn’t seem to clock the way Kate advanced on Meghan but I bet he’s seen the video since. The same one we all have.
Willy is probably upset that he cannot openly lust after Meghan. He’s mad that his younger BEST brother is living the life the HE wants to live.
There’s a gross thought
William can keep his eyes to himself. Also his hands.
2 things:
1. I hope the hecklers at the UpChuckathon don’t “boo”. They should just chant “not my king!” Or “you suck Chuck!” Just so there’s no way for anyone to act like the anger is for someone else.
2. I really hope Willyboy loses control and actually tries to attack Harry (but doesn’t actually touch him, of course). I really want the world to see who he really is.
Agreed! It sounds like the plan was to attribute any boos to Meghan. It’s only logical that they would now attribute them to Harry. Anything to avoid calling attention to the failing popularity of Chuck and the monarchy.
One of the things I personally find rather disturbing is how good W is at acting in public. Not all the time: we’ve seen him clench his fists and jaw more than once, but at the walkabout that he did with H&M and K after the queen passed away, you didn’t really see the real W. I’m afraid that he’s far more likely to be aggressive away from the public eye, and I wish Harry far away when that happens. H sounded rightfully scared of his brother when he described what happened at Nott Cott.
IIRC, William told Harry ‘You don’t know me’ when he joined William at Eton. He meant it then and always. He has finally found the nerve to blame Harry for it.
Whenever I see the words incandescent and William, I’m always picturing the image of an incandescent light bulb.
Yeah that image fits with William.
Baldy, nobody asked, nobody even cared.
These article reactions are giving me whiplash so many talking points. Charles is sad, Kate is relieved she doesn’t have to activate her antiblack people sensors, and William is just chock full of rage as usual. I wonder what the spin will be after the coronation when Harry hi and bye’s them. These people are practically screaming pay attention to me with this stuff.
Good, then Harry will not be turned into stone.
It never ceases to amaze me that they honestly think this is somehow a good look for for a future king and head of state. He is 40 YEARS OLD and behaving this way. So embarrassing.
Yes. How is this a good look?
Harry understands the lesson that a lot of people learn too late: The best revenge is just living well.
Keep living well, Harry. Stay away from these people now that you’ve done your coronation “duty”. You don’t owe them anything anymore.
Agree. The good news: this is the last Royal event that he’ll have reason to attend for a long time—probably until his father’s funeral. Hopefully he can move on after that, though I do expect the British press to throw lots of tantrums. They will nothing to write about when the Chubbly is over.
The BM will find something to write about when it comes to Harry & Megan. They always do.
I’m thinking that William and Harry will be on either side of Charles for photos.
They were both military, they know how to behave in public.
I’d put as much distance as possible between them for the entire time.
If I was Harry, I’d leave the get away car running, and haul butt to get in, get out ASAP.
Why would Harry want to be around William’s toxic ass anyways? This event is about their father.
Brilliant observation…
William wouldn’t have the sack to make eye contact with Harry.
One of the bright things I keep thinking about is after the Struggly is over, what on earth is the BM going to write about? HM aren’t going to anymore royal events for the foreseeable future. I mean, that’s not even up for debate. No Trooping, no Jubilee (Charles probably won’t last 10 years), etc. I imagine if there is a funeral Harry may want to attend it but it would depend on who it is (definitely for Charles, Anne).
So now there is really nothing to write about HM in the context of royal shenanigans. They are removing themselves from the royal narrative. Period.
Does the BRF really not understand that the BM will have to create clickbait articles about someone and if HM won’t provide an excuse then the BM’s focus will mostly be on the BRF? I know the BM will still churn out crapola about HM but it won’t have the same intensity which means it won’t bring in the massive amount of money it usually does.
The BM is going to turn its eyes right back on the UK royals and they will feel that heat. At least I hope so.
There is always Andrew, Sarah and their daughters.
Despite Williams’s behaviour in the past, Harry genuinely loved and respected him as a person.
That is what this fool has lost.
By now Charles is aware that both Harry and Meghan would’ve been a tremendous addition to his reign, he allowed jealousy and pillow talk get in the way.
When his son chose his well being and his family, he flexed.
Eviction, demand for repayment of state monies for repairs, egregiously affecting security to cause a rift in his son’s marriage etc
Most of this was done with the help of the $tupids, punitive reaction to people in pain from a toxic environment.
Gaslighting and giving amoral media the right to abuse.
What he did is create a permanent rift between the two brothers, ensuring that Williams’s reign will never supersede his.
In the meanwhile, the underachiever(s)’ envy will continue to inform their behaviour.
This fool really think his brother is the problem, does he have a mirror at any of his several homes??
“It’s clear (to me) that Harry is doing this to honor his (dogsh-t) father ..” I wonder whether in fact H is “doing this” to honour his mother. She was used as a brood mare and in attending the fancy hat party, H’s intention might be to honour the sacrifice of an exploited young woman. His attendance also means that both of D’s sons will be centre stage (even if H doesn’t have a significant role to play in the proceedings) and this will ensure that she won’t be forgotten on the day.
“ Her absence, therefore, massively reduces the possibility of an outbreak of boos among the crowd gathered at Westminster Abbey next month.”
They need to fuck ALL the way off with that mess. I hope Charles’s parade route is lined with protesters and egg tossers who make it ABUNDANTLY clear who its for.
I saw the service from our local carrier and the BBC, there were no boos for the Sussexes.
Boris Johnson on the other hand….
Is he going to have a blinking contest with Harry next?
What a big manly man he is!
If will does not make eye contact that’s a good thing.
Whatever, William