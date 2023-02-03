Royalist: If it was Prince William’s coronation, ‘Harry wouldn’t be on the list’

There were two royal stories dominating headlines this week. One, the Princess of Wales’s launch of yet another awareness-raising early years campaign and two, King Charles freaking out about whether or not to invite Prince Harry to the coronation. Last weekend, there were stories about Charles asking the Archbishop of Canterbury to act as an intermediary to make peace with Harry, and this week has been full of increasingly crazy columns in the British papers about how Charles absolutely, positively cannot invite Harry. I’ve felt that a big chunk of the panic and rage is coming from (who else) Prince William, the Other Brother, incandescent over the fact that he can’t merely order Harry to come or stay home. The fact that Harry has agency and he doesn’t need or want to come to the Chubbly has thrown them all for a loop. But trust that William is making this all about William. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist column:
William’s feelings on Harry’s potential Chubbly attendance: Prince William will “of course” abide by his father King Charles’ decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation, a friend of the prince has told The Daily Beast, but William would “much rather Harry wasn’t there.”
William’s personal friend told The Daily Beast: “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon. If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list. It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done.”
William, the villain: Asked whether William felt he was being portrayed as the “villain” who was obstructing Charles’ wishes, the friend of William said: “William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion. But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer.”
No apology from Charles: A friend of King Charles reiterated to The Daily Beast that it was still his hope that Harry would attend the coronation. “It’s the biggest day of his life and he wants both his sons, who he loves very much, to be there,” the friend said. (King Charles’ office did not comment.) However the friend said that Charles is unlikely to offer any sort of formal “apology” to Harry and Meghan of the kind that Harry has called for in a series of interviews to promote his memoir Spare. Harry has suggested that “accountability” from the royal family is necessary for him and Meghan to attend the event in early May.
The commentary class: The differing views of commentariat and public were amply illustrated by the response to an opinion piece by the journalist Melanie Phillips in the London Times, which, despite describing Harry and Meghan’s behavior as “odious and outrageous,” argued that it would strike a “deeply sour note” for the king “to be consecrated in this sacred rite having banished his own troubled and needy son from his presence.” Phillips’ piece supporting Charles’ apparent wish to have Harry present is, in fact, a journalistic outlier. Considerably more journalists and commentators have urged the king, in increasingly hysterical terms, not to invite Harry, arguing it would be a distraction and show weakness. Allison Pearson of the Telegraph said she would be among “thousands” to boo the couple if they were to attend the ceremony.
The Royalist also cites “observers” who believe that Harry wants to come and would come to the Jubbly even without an apology from Charles. LOL, sure, we’ll definitely see about that. I mean… I’m just here, analyzing this stuff – I actually don’t have a sense of what Harry will choose to do, because I genuinely believed what Harry said in his Spare interviews. Namely, that his attendance would be contingent on a real reconciliation attempt and a real attempt to have a discussion and some kind of accountability. Charles knows his son’s number – call your son, Chuck.
As for William centering himself…what else is new, honestly? “If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list.” Bold of Peg to assume he will have a coronation. And all of the stuff about how William refuses to call Harry… yeah. Charles and William are making it abundantly clear that Harry won’t get an apology, an acknowledgement of his legitimate grievances or accountability. I really hope Harry does stay home.
Tell us something new😶 Charles coronation is the last anyway, good luck William with all your hatred and vengeance🙄
I 100% believe Charles doesn’t want them there. Has anyone forgotten the absolute cruelty he showed to Harry and Meghan at the queens funeral?
That said, I think he “needs” them there or at least needs to appear like a caring father. He’s waiting for their decision so that he can spin it in the best way for him.
Definitely 💯 this. he’ll be sending out the invitations to the sussexes with the hope that they wont show up. It’s probably not a coincidence that they chose Archie’s birthday for coronation. Everything is done in 100% pettiness. Small king. About william, harry is winning competition to william, there’s no way he would be invited. Same with the king who abdicated, he was not there because he was competition.
If this was Willie’s coronation, Kate would not be invited, either.
I missed something in the article. Why would Harry want to to go to Baldemort’s coronation???
He may wish that they do not attend, but he wants the public to know that he invited his son for the pure optics.
He does not want to be seen as an uncaring father, even if he was neglectful and emotional available as he son Harry, grew into adulthood.
The problem is that Harry has rightly asked that certain conditions be met in order for him even consider accepting an invitation for the upcoming coronation.
Whereas William, under the guise as a friend has informed the daily beast about his animosity and hate towards his brother, by joining the ‘chorus’ of sycophants of the oligarchs that has ruined the Fifth Estate in England and on their way to destroy the economy with their selfish and greedy demands. Should they succeed, William would have no need to be decisive about not inviting his brother.
There will be no coronation.
Yep, #KingCharlesTheLast.
Let it be.
Incandescent bill is not on Harry s list either.
It was odious of will to hit his brother
I suspect royals have always been like this. It’s just not as easy to start a war because you’re threatened by your little brother and his wife.
I trust that Meghan and Harry will make the decision based on what’s best for them and their family. That being said, I truly hope that they don’t attend the Fakata Coronation™️ and instead spend the day surrounded by friends and loved ones celebrating their son’s birthday.
@ Harla A Brazen Hussy, I feel the same way. I feel like the sole reason that Charles wants their attendance is to show everyone that he is a caring and loving father, which is purely just optics. Charles hasn’t made one effort to reach out to his son that I know of. I also find the date of his coronation suspicious as well.
Bill is the biggest loser of that entire set. What a jealous, hateful disgusting man. I hope he gets what’s coming to him one day.
IMO William is just as jealous and envious of Harry as Kate is of Meghan. After reading Spare, I got a fuller sense of Harry’s life experiences. In addition to founding Senteble, Invictus Games and his mental health and charitable works, he’s well traveled and has experienced a much fuller and richer life than William. Harry’s been to both the North and South Poles! He’s met countless people from all walks of life from many countries and continents. All the things a future leader/King should have accomplished. William has done nothing of note and pales in comparison to Harry. William has stayed safely in England wrapped in his privileged bubble and knows nothing of the real world and I think that drives his anger at Harry. Harry is by far the better man and deep in his soul, William knows this.
William can’t compare to either his father or brother. KC3 is well traveled, articulate and despite his shady dealings, left a strong legacy as Prince of Wales.
Came here to say the same. I’m listening to Spare and am really impressed with the level of introspection and thoughtfulness Harry has developed over the years, and much of that was through his work with Sentebale and Invictus. It reminds me of somebody growing up in a cult who simply didn’t know there was another way to live, and has been sort of peeling back the layers that family is buried in [terrible metaphor, I know] to emerge into the outside world as a fuller human.
lolz harry said william is going bald and ugly (not looking like diana) – of course he doesn’t want him there. I truly just hope harry and meghan can have peace and honestly move away from that entire island.
I bet William is still incandescent about that “alarming baldness” line. And his resemblance to Diana is “fading”. It will take quite a long time for the other brother’s rage to burn out over these descriptions.
Harry was putting it on the page: William no longer looks like Diana, he’s all Windsor, all over:b ald, inverted head shape, where both his head and body are pear-shaped instead of guitar-pick-like; and, to reiterate, the blinding baldness. Oh, the Edwardian, Charlesian, Windsorian baldness. William is a Windsor, through and through, appearancewise as well as attitudinally. William lost.
When William is in profile his Hanoverian features are evident. He descends in three lines from George III and it shows in his appearance imo.
@Tessa, yes to this. Harry is pure Diana and his g-pa Philip. William is straight up Saxe-Coburg-Gotha aka Windsor.
“and his resemblance to Diana is fading”
And I don’t think it would be going out on a limb to assume that Harry meant not just in looks but also in character and values. That’s gotta sting. Now, a nicer egg would reflect on this and try to do better, instead he’s out here working overtime to inadvertently prove his younger brother right.
Nobody knows if harry will go or not but…
I don’t understand why he would want to after seeing all this. All that is needed is an apology and yet the royal family have called him anything but the spawn of satan through their handlers in the press.
My opinion. When Harry was out promoting Spare I think he said those things to see if the articles in the tabloids would stop. The threat of another book with worse stories. And that he needed apoligies. I think he was just seeing if all the leaking would stop. And it hasn’t. Charles and William can’t even do that. If Harry does go he will be alone. I don’t think he would want to put Meaghan in the situation she was in at the funeral. But I think Harry does have strong emotions for England as a country. And would want to support it. But either way all the news will be about him and not Charles.
Robert Phillips, of course if Harry goes and Meghan doesn’t he’s playing into their hands. It was KFC who didn’t want Meghan at Balmoral when QE2 died. He said something very disrespectful for Harry to reply that he wasn’t to ever disrespect his wife again.
What I find interesting is the sentence that included ‘for the king “to be consecrated in this sacred rite having banished his own troubled and needy son from his presence.”’ Troubled? Needy? I think Harry was clear in wanting accountability and an apology. Will he attend the coronation? I don’t know. I’m sure he knows that they need him, but I don’t think he needs them anymore. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.
I’m confused about what Melanie Philips is saying. Charles’ “troubled and needy son” will be at the coronation. His name is William.
😂
Lol. But it really grinds it for me that they describe Harry that way. Like something is wrong with him because he doesn’t want to be treated like S***.
Spot on @Tacky, transference is not applicable in this particular context.
I nominate Tacky’s for comment of the week
That photo of them grinning idiotically before Lizzy is even in the ground aggravates me every time. They couldn’t even pretend that they hadn’t been waiting for her to kick off.
I dunno what point he’s trying to make. As if H would be upset. H wants a brother, not a King.
So true..
“If it was MY coronation, I wouldn’t invite YOU. And I’d have peacocks and ponies!” William is such a petulant man-child.
Not only is he a petulant man-child, who could forget when Camilla mentioned how Baldemort was screaming at his father in such a manner that Camilla was shocked?? These comments are utter fairytales as Baldemort will certainly give his father an ear full and not with a calm and concerned voice. Baldemort will be screaming that the dogs will start howling.
It would be great when the time came and Willi said that he’s not inviting Harry and Harry said, “Thank you”.
I mean do we expect anything different. Just sad for Harry and Meghan that these people truly operate as a firm and not a family. It’s tough to “let go and let God or the universe” but as someone who’s had to deal with family issues it’s the best way to operate when you’ve done all you can.
I noticed we’ve moved from royal courtiers to exclusively “friends” now. 🙄
Whatever they decide for the coronation I hope they follow their peace….
The way C&W grubbily collude with the media to produce nasty headlines like this one is also an appalling reflection of C as head of state and W as his heir. If only I had the ability to vote him out as HoS.
You’re not getting a coronation, sweetie.
Chuckles and agree with the above statement.
Exactly @C! Dude, you’re getting a rubbish sandwich at best…
Yes, Willie’s Coronation will be a classy affair with Ma Middleton and uncle Gary on the balcony…. 👀
Uncle Gary will probably get honors from William also.
Evidence that the announcement of the Archbishop of Canterbury as intermediary for the whole mess, and leaking (from Charles/Camilla) that it’s William who is the obstructionist, is true. Also true is that William appears to have lost the battle:
“Asked whether William felt he was being portrayed as the “villain” who was obstructing Charles’ wishes… he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants”. Sure Jan. That’s to save his reputation. Meanwhile, William will do nothing but spend his time between now and the Chubbly smearing Harry and Meghan and keeping up the tabloid pressure, since he’s lost in the court of public opinion (who wants Harry there).
The whole apology business from Charles is a sideshow; Harry said in Spare that his father was able to admit wrong (“I should have done more…”). I find it easy to believe that Charles and even Camilla can find their way to a truce with Harry and Meghan. Camilla has enough to worry about with trying to be accepted as a Queen (dropping the Consort title!) at the Chubbly.
I think Harry and Meghan will be there for the Coronation for Charles, full stop. Unfortunately not in full Duke and Duchess regalia as I’d like (tiara watch FTW) but Charles has won this one. William will make it a hideous, nonstop tabloid war. All will happily distract from Andrew and his 100 million pound demand from Charles to shut up and go away.
I think they’ll be there too and it will go over well with the general public except some fans/haters just as it has for every event they’ve attended previously.
The tabloids will screech and Edward young/Jason knauf/William will do their best to claim the Sussexes were snubbed/humiliated etc.
Then when the Sussexes don’t attend an event they’ll say how dare they snub the king?
Then they’ll leave and we’ll be back again to discuss will they or won’t they come for Christmas…until the next big event is announced for 2024.
It would be great if Meghan could go and borrow the Spencer tiara.
I’d love to see her wear it, too. But the present Earls wife will be the one wearing it, I’m sure. Unless for some very odd, strange reason the Spencer’s aren’t invited to the coronation.
Odd reason? They are supposedly limiting attendance. I would think KC would be very happy not to have his first wife’s family attend.
Charles may find it awkward, but it’s a simple fact that the Spencers are a thousand-year-old earldom, probably one of the oldest in the UK, and the current title holder is directly related to his sons. I can’t imagine Earl Spencer and his family not being there, but then again he skipped his own daughter’s wedding so who knows?
The Earl could have personal reasons to not want to attend the coronation. If Di were my sister, I’d give it a miss. Unless, of course, I thought I could make it awkward for C&C.
Given his past behaviour, I think Earl Spencer would do anything to associate with the Royals, especially at a Coronation to amplify the earning potential of his estate from tourism….
Diana’s sisters are close to Harry and Meghan and were front and center in the Christening portrait for Archie–. I doubt Charles would want his ex inlaws at the Coronation in any case. HE would need to invite Camilla’s relatives.
I would think the association with Di would do the most to amplify the estate’s earning potential.
I’m struck by the bit at the bottom – “Considerably more journalists and commentators have urged the king, in increasingly hysterical terms, not to invite Harry, arguing it would be a distraction and show weakness.” So, people are noticing the hysteria, are they?
As for Charles and William, whatever – they’re a lost cause. They’ll be trapped in their moldering palaces with their teeth in each other’s throat.
Yeah, Sykes is being shady af with that “increasing hysteria” line. It’s becoming apparent to some of the Rota that the anti-Sussex propaganda is wearing thin and becoming readily transparent.
Just finished listening to “Spare” on audible yesterday (highly recommend, Harry narrates beautifully) and it’s very interesting to get Harry’s POV throughout his life of his relationship with William. It seemed that Harry always craved a relationship while William wanted independence. There was some closeness, sure, but not a protective, I’m the older brother, one. And it seems as that has turned into selfishness, jealousy, and anger. It made me wonder how much having the “yes” men around him and the “Bee” and the “Wasp” whispering in his ear validated his anger.
William reminds me of my older sister. We’re about the same months apart, and there’s only the two of us as siblings. My sister is not a rage monster or violent or a yeller or anything, but she’s always had a “you got it better than me” attitude and is often quite jealous. She has pretty much always thought her life would have been better if she’d been an only child. Which is patently untrue, but I’ve struggled all my life with seeking her approval. Will and Haz seem to have a similar dynamic, with the added incandescent anger.
Are you me? I also had an older sister very close in age to me, who was never actively hateful but completely ignored me throughout our childhood, even when I was bullied every day and beaten up on the way home from school. Successful, popular and pretty, she pretended she didn’t know me and treated me like the dirt on her shoe for most of my life, and it left lasting scars for me. I adored her then and still do to this day despite all the history…all I ever wanted was her love.
We have a good relationship now, but it’s taken lots of “time out” periods, growing up and maturing and work to get there, not to mention therapy for both of us.
I didn’t have the whole Firm out for my blood as a Spare so I can only imagine how awful it has been for Harry. I sincerely doubt William is willing to go on even a small part of that journey with his sibling, as because of his riches and enablement from everyone as the Heir he has zero incentive to do so…
@ Lady Esther and @ Jaded, my heart breaks for you both. I am incredibly sad and sorry to hear how you were both treated by your siblings. I know that you have both overcome your struggles but I am still very saddened that you two were treated so despicably.
My older sister was a rage monster from the get-go and I really feel for what Harry went through. She literally terrorized me and I grew up desperate for her approval, but got shat on instead. It left me with zero self-esteem, and until I was in my early 30s I felt stupid, useless and an embarrassment to be around. Things finally came to a head, as they did with Harry, and I cut her out of my life for a year or so. We did have a kind of rapprochement after that but by then I’d gotten my self-esteem back and she knew she couldn’t push me around anymore. Harry’s found his self-esteem through his work, his wife and his babies, and William simply cannot stand it — his jealousy and hatred, like my sister’s, is eating him up.
Omg @Jaded you struck a nerve with this post. I had the exact same experience with one of my sisters who terrorized me out of jealousy. Absolutely horrible experience growing up and I was always afraid of her. She’s changed for the better in adulthood but she was the bully at my school and my friends and I were terrified of her. I finally stood up to her in adulthood and she burst into tears and apologized for being so mean my whole life. I have one sister I’m close to and this one I am pretty guarded around. I keep her at arm’s length to say the least. She reminds me a lot of William.
That scene where the Bee and the Wasp outright lied to TQ – in effect calling Harry the liar! – was wild.
I thought it was a great example of what he was up against. Trusted members of TQ staff actively working against you. And how desperately out of touch the monarchy is with the real world. They are in a “keep the institution intact at all costs” mode.
I do think H at the very list will attend Chucky’s coronation. If H does attend he should make it his official farewell tour knowing he will never be invited to official royal family events unless it’s a funeral. Also H has to accept the senior family members and their families will ostracize him if he goes.
I’m not saying he deserves it but rather this is what happens when the black sheep calls out the family. Two possible scenarios is one they compromise and accept what they did and try to have a diff relationship and the other is no contact/ostracism. The RF have made up their mind.
I hope Meghan goes too. They need to stand together. And Kate will stay away from him.
Dear JMoney,
If Harry goes, Meghan goes.
If you dont expect Meghan to be there, then by the same token, you should know that Harry wont be there.
You see, theres this little nucleus within the marriage vows which has within it the understanding that: “a man [shall] leave his mother and his father and cleave only onto his wife and they 2 shall become one flesh.”
And, as we have seen, H&M take this very seriously. Like M said, theyre salt and pepper…….one doesnt move without the other. The sole and only reason M wasnt at Phillip’s funeral that H attended, was that she was under doctor’s orders not to fly, given how close she was to giving birth and her then-recent history of a miscarriage.
So if H attends the Clownation, M will be there. And it will therefore mean that IN PRIVACY, the necessary apologies and acceptance of accountability were made, as well as a promise to do things differently going forward, all done to H&M’s satisfaction.
Those are H’s very publicly issued terms of engagement.
From “Spare”, it seems that Harry definitely still supports the monarchy and would go, if asked. It will be interesting to see if his thinking evolves over time.
I applaud his growing consciousness of the world, but was left with the impression that there’s more to come.
And their point is … ?
SSDD I agree. There’s only one thing left to say, “Shit or get off the royal pot Chucky Cheese.”
Like so many others on this site , for my own emotional and physical well being, have had to cut ties with a hateful and abusive family member. No longer having to live with toxicity is freeing, but the hardest part is the guilt. What did I do to deserve this treatment? Once I realized it wasn’t on me at all but him, I started to heal. Hopefully Harry will find the strength to let go.
There’s really no place in the monarchy for Harry. William is the heir and clearly a nasty piece of work who has no problem hurting his brother both physically and emotionally. Unless William changes, which chances are very very slim, it’ll never be safe. One day, Charles will be gone and it’ll just be William. Not that Charles is that much better but I’m just glad Harry and Meghan and their kids are not there and will never be there in any long term way. Whether they go to the coronation or not, most importantly, they are not in the system and do not live there. The majority of their days are in montecito.
This is how I see it, too. I’m glad they didn’t stay. William and Kate would have destroyed H&M if they’d continued on in their past roles. At best they would have wound up like Anne/Edward, which is to say, forgotten and entirely dependent on William for money and clout. At worst, they would have turned them into Andrew and Fergie. It’s comical to me that the royal eco-system still somehow views an invitation to these events as the end all and be all of Harry’s life. It’s the same with the tiaras and the diamonds or whatever–even Kate is only “allowed” to wear her special hats and sparkly toys a few times every year. Why should anybody else care? This is all so old-fashioned now.
@Jais
So true, that should be easy for a rational person to grasp.
But William seems to think¿ that he is entitled to Harry’s life and autonomy.
If Harry does not ‘obey’ him, then he should be punished by him.
Irrationality and power is not a good mix.
Charles does not want to look bad while William thinks that he is getting away with be a simply horrible and hateful older brother.
I see the briefings are continuing at an alarming rate. All these “friends close to” that are nameless just prove Prince Harry was accurate about the very toxic relationship between the tabloid press and the BRF.
All I have to say is thankfully Prince Harry will never have to rely of an income from his Father or Brother again. They already had Meg working for free during her time as a volunteer Royal. I really hope that they don’t attend and that they take a family holiday and relax during this chubbly clowning that looks like it will be an extremely tone deaf national pr disaster. The world media is going to dissect this event and its costs to a nation in serious financial decline and it will not be good.
This whole affair is practically Shakespearean. A weak and elderly king, dominated by his wife. His petulant son and heir, entitled, lazy, and cruel. His more popular, more charismatic, and more dutiful son, exiled. The king would like his exiled son to return before he dies, but the petulant heir can’t hide his glee at his brother’s banishment, nor can he keep from complaining to the courtiers about his brother’s continued visibility and success in exile. The six part series, coming soon to BBC1, with Tom Hiddleston as Sussex and Benedict Cumberbatch as Cambridge, with Charles Dance as King Charles III. 🙂
I’d so watch that show! But it would never be made by the BBC 🙁
The Hollowed-Out Crown!
Take my money, please! I would totally watch this, and not only because we can never get enough of Charles Dance 🙂
I need it!
It is Shakespearean. it also reminds me of Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus in “Gladiator,” being pouty and petulant that the people loved Maximus more than they did him. Because his father had loved Maximus as a surrogate son, respected him more, and wanted him to be his successor.
“And now they love Maximus for his MERCY!! *harumph*”
I mean, when you put it that way…..it is incredibly Shakespearean.
Funny, you casted Hiddleston as Harry, who like Harry is in a relationship and has had a child with a biracial woman (Zawe Ashton) .
You should consider writing a script based on synopsis.
Seriously….
So.
What is it about this family and this system that keeps its men forever trapped in the mindsets and habits of their boyhoods? As others have said, William is SUCH a man-baby. “I wouldn’t invite you to MY coronation! Neener-neener!”
It reminds me of that kids’ old song, which I think was written in the 1920s or something…..
“I don’t want to play in your yard, I don’t like you any more!
You’ll be sorry when you see me….sliding down our cellar door!
You can’t holler down our rain barrel, you can’t climb our apple tree!
I don’t want to play in your yard, if you won’t be good to me!”
Have fun with your sad little amusements, William. Harry is enjoying the good life (bought with his own money that you can’t control) n California.
“What is it about this family and this system that keeps its men forever trapped in the mindsets and habits of their boyhoods?”
When you are trapped in a toxic bubble, the air gets right foul in there. And no one is thinking straight. As well, this is what happens when family trauma is not addressed–it festers and grows.
Like many here my hope is for Harry to send a warm congratulation through his Archewell site and stay home. If he decides because of the historic nature of this occasion for Britain to ask Meghan to attend in my view this would be selfish of him. Meghan loves him and seems to honor request made by him to attend this toxic family milestone but after reading how Charles vilified Meghan for wanting to go with him to see his grandmother for the last time, this was a bridge to far for me and totally disrespectful to Meghan. There will be no apology, this toxic family has far too much hubris to own up to their hatred and racism. Additionally, I would communicate this publicly as soon as possible to stop all of this noise re my attendance. Because without a full public apology this would be a hard no sent with the best of wishes for a successful reign.
Harry has already said that he won’t go without an apology and protection he can pay for.
@Lady D
I’m perplexed by these concerned…….posts, trying to lowkey trash H for “going” to chucky’s clownation, WHEN NO SUCH DECISION HAS BEEN MADE!
In fact, H has laid out his terms regarding what MIGHT get him AND HIS WIFE to attend and the number one item on that list is: APOLOGIZE TO MY WIFE.
If a commenter here does not believe there will be any apology from the RF, then by the same token, dont expect H&M to attend.
Jeebus!
If Harry does attend, I think we can assume that at the very least, a private apology will have been made. Would that be satisfactory enough for Meghan to join him? I don’t know, I think she’s the one who has more to lose by showing up. Harry has his status as a blood prince to stand on, and even those who hate the Sussexes would likely accept, however grudgingly, the propriety of him being there on the biggest day of his father’s life, but those same people have demonized Meghan to a dangerous extent. I don’t think any of us here will ever forget how that amazingly strong, self-assured woman suddenly looked so frightened during the funeral events, and we never want to see her that way again.
Regardless of whether Harry and Meghan actually decide to attend, I think Charles needs to explicitly invite them, and let it be known that he did. If not, he will absolutely appear weak. He’s never been, and is probably never going to be, particularly popular. Can he really afford to be seen as beholden to his older son and the rabid BM?
William is mad that Harry exposes him for the violent unhinged Lunatic that he Is . William problem is that he truly believe his own Hype the press build him up we all know that the Royals read the tabloids articles about them . They live in a echo chamber William is throwing a tantrum because someone is standing up to him . All this nonsense about if this was William coronation Harry wouldn’t be invite William truly think that in decades from now he will be on the throne he will probably be the king of England the commonwealth will be gone . Hopefully England wakes the hell up and finally get rid of this welfare family that has gained the system and bleeding them dry for over centuries while the poor and hungry homeless suffer daily the Royal family continues to get richer .
@Vanessa – I kinda disagree with you. William doesn’t believe the hype and that is why we are here.
William is well aware of Harry’s strengths and Meghan’s as well. He also knows that they are more popular than he and his wife.
I actually feel a little sorry for him.
He has not healed and dealt with his trauma like Harry has.
He has nothing major to show for his years as Duke of Cambridge
Kate is no real help – certainly not the kind of help that Meghan is to Harry.
He does not have the support of the younger generation in England
I really believe that without Harry there to distract the media he has no idea what to do with himself or what the future holds.
I am sure he knows that he can’thold off thr..
Meant to say: Hold off the media forever because he has nothing to give them about Harry and Meghan and he has no control over his brother who has become so very successful in such a short time.
Again will never understand the sympathy for basher and bones
As of now and given what happened at the Queen’s funeral, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are willing to put up with that mental torture from Charles and the Royal Family again. If there’s no apology and accountability, I’d say they won’t be there. Furthermore, Charles will do what the press tells him to do which is not to invite Harry and Meghan.
No one cares anymore. Harry has an entire new life. William the Angry, needs to get something useful to do to occupy his time.
This piece gives some real insight into W’s perspective:
https://stanforddaily.com/2023/01/30/daily-mail-shocking-memoir-from-prince-william-detailing-abuse-from-prince-harry/
Thanks for the link! Great satire!
That’s hilarious!!
So good!
This “you can’t come, you aren’t invited” stuff – adults don’t communicate like this. The fact that this gets published, for other adults to consume is so odd. There was a time this event would have been an international draw, but I think that time has passed.
I just finished Spare. William seems to REALLY hate Meghan. To the point where he thinks Harry is blind for not hating her too. I wonder what that is about. They are trying to spin it as “Meghan bullies staffers” but the palace has been caught in lie at least once and we have seen Prince William in appearances. He is insensitive to the feelings of other to the point where they would be foolish to hand him a working microphone.
I guessing it offends him that she doesn’t curtsy to him and get all dressed up for his visits like a well bred English lady.
Agreed. I also think William’s hatred of Meghan is, in a sick sort of way, all wrapped up with him being very attracted to her. He sees her beauty, accomplishments, confidence and compassion and realizes Kate is NOTHING compared to Meghan. There’s video of him at Harry and Meghan’s wedding where he’s very obviously looking her up and down as if he’s thinking “Cor, would I like to pull her”. But Meghan is a very perceptive woman and I’m sure felt those icky vibes more than once. That’s part of why Kate detests her, that and the fact that she was strong enough to tell him to get his finger out of her face when he was admonishing her about the “baby brain” comment.
@Jaded, of course he’s attracted to her, and I’m betting a big reason is because he and Kate were fans of Suits well before Meghan met Harry. Can you imagine Will watching that show regularly and NOT finding Meghan attractive and sexy? (And Kate not being aware of it?). Who knows what fantasies he might have had? (Yuk). I can picture him, now, being embarrassed about all that, yet still finding Meghan attractive, while resenting that she’s with Harry and not him. We know Will’s not someone skilled at handling complex emotions! Her character on the show had many of the same qualities as Meghan herself. It would feel odd and unsettling for anyone to have an admired character from TV walk into the room IRL, especially if they were so much like their TV persona. And yes, I definitely think he’s very aware of the contrast Meghan vs Kate. Meghan’s the prize, Harry’s got her. And what’s worse, as @Becks1 says below, Meghan treated Will as an important family member, but his ego needed her to be impressed by his status as the FK.
And wouldn’t it be something if, at some point years ago (Suits started in 2011), Will said to Kate, you should dress more like Rachel?
I think from the get-go, Meghan treated William as Harry’s brother first, and the future future king (as he was then) as a very distant second. Like her “interest” in him was because he was Harry’s brother, not because he was in line to the throne. And I think she treated him accordingly – with the courtesy and respect any of us might treat a potential IL we are meeting for the first time, but not with the extreme deference he felt he was owed as the FFK.
I think that played out throughout their relationship and William could not cope, because to everyone else, including his wife and children, he’s the heir before he’s a husband, a father, a friend, etc.
Will wants people around he can control. He cannot control Meghan therefore he hates her. He lost control of Harry because Meghan entered the picture.
I hope we never fall into the trap of giving the palaces and the insects that run the monarchy (bee/fly/wasp….and any others, now that the fly has flown back to #10) and credit for knowing what to do and how to do it (re: the H&M reality) without exposing their inherently nasty nature to even more people than those who are seeing them more clearly ever since Spare came out.
Lets remember: THEY HAVE NEVER HAD ANYONE VOLUNTARILY LEAVE THE FIRM AND THRIVE….IN THE RICHEST AND MOST VISIBLE COUNTRY ON EARTH.
When they gave Harry 5 Options at the Sandringham Summit, but really only wanted him to choose either Option 1 (dont leave/let the status quo remain); or 5 (youre completely out and cut off) they ALL nsaturally thought he’d quiver and quail-up and take Option 1.
Thats why they took away H&M’s security, cut off their funding, and leaked their location in Canada, because they couldnt believe they would stick to their guns after being cut adrift.
Bottomline: Theyre. Playing. Everything. By. Ear. hoping that their leakings and briefings will infuriate H into speaking. But given that H has already told them his terms, I think theyre in for a rude awakening.
William is such a pill. It’s not his coronation so he needs to shut up and go back to pretending to care about the environment. Assuming they’re even invited, there is a chaos agent side of me that would like for them to attend this bloated ceremony just to see what ensues, because we know we’d love to see it. That said, I think that they’d go out of Harry’s sense of obligation ( still after all the BS) for his awful father and the fact that he’ll be the bigger person and extend grace to those terrible relatives of his, and Meghan will support him, and only him, because these people are the worst and it’s a major stress for her. Kind of like the Obama’s at Trumps inauguration -painful but necessary. Once that happens there really is no reason to have anything to do with the royals. What’s so pathetic is that the royals can’t pivot and Charles can’t seem to assume the mantle of leadership, He’s acting so aggrieved while continuing to do really petty things like continuing press briefings, just lack of decisiveness, treating his grandchildren like 2nd class citizens or Camilla and William doing whatever. If the Sussexes end up not going, it should be Charles not inviting them. He needs to own it, instead of shrinking away from it and trying to blame others.
I’m just now wondering whether Elizabeth had ducal coronets made for the Sussexes after she made them duke and duchess. Is Charles going to have the nobility there in full regalia with velvet robes putting their own crowns on after he and Camilla get theirs? Somehow I can’t picture H&M kneeling and swearing fealty to Charles after everything, although that might be specifically why he wants them there. It’d be used as a club to beat them with for the rest of their lives.
It is insane that this is even a possibility in 2023. I cannot imagine kneeling and swearing fealty to a king. Bizarre!
I want to offer my services to Harry for free. Please allow me to tell chucky and wanky what you are clearly too good and graceful to do yourself. F right off chucky and wanky and stick your chubby where the sun doesn’t shine
Does he really think this makes him look kingly? Do either of them? If you have all the power and you think you are more important why would you even comment, or authorize others to comment for you? Dude, shut up. Magnanimity is the better play, or nothing. Temper tantrum throwing and claiming you wouldn’t invite someone is not your best look. And PS – given how he comes off in the book, I would bet he’s been verbally abusive for years over the phone, via text, and Harry has let him know that he (Harry) is willing to put it out there. That alone is reason enough to write the book, to call out the abuser and stop the abuse. These people 🙄
The clowning is months away, aren’t there more important and pressing things for the people on Salt Isle to talk about? If I was Harry, I wouldn’t go and I wouldn’t put out any statements confirming or denying anything either; leave them to their briefings, leakings and endless speculation. Let them keep embarrassing themselves and proving his point in Spare.
William’s and Charles’s “friends” seem ignorant of the subjunctive mood and the objective case. What are British “public” schools coming to?