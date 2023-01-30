Mail: The Archbishop of Canterbury is dangerously friendly with the Sussexes!

I haven’t entirely worked out who is leaking what and all of the details of the palace intrigue, but from what I can see, King Charles and Prince William are not on the same page and there are some low-key briefing wars happening behind-the-scenes. The biggest drama seems to be Prince Harry’s invitation to the Clowning – will Harry be invited, will he come, who will approach Harry to smooth things over before the Chubbly, will Harry be treated respectfully as the King’s son. Keep in mind, Harry hasn’t confirmed anything, nor is he briefing anyone about this. It’s all melodramatic leaking between William and Charles’s offices. So, first off, the Mail on Sunday had a curious piece about Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Welby’s history with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Welby officiated the Sussexes’ wedding and christened Archie, and Welby has spoken highly of Meghan. Someone is really mad about that.
Justin Welby’s relationship with the Sussexes has deepened through a series of meetings since his first encounter with Meghan in the run-up to the wedding. He has praised Meghan, saying: ‘She’s a person of profound humanity and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being – and I think she’s a remarkable person.’
In 2021 he expressed sympathy for Harry, telling the Financial Times that being in the Royal Family was ‘life without parole’ and the public expected them to be ‘superhuman’.
The relationship between Welby and the Sussexes has been known in the corridors of Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace for some time. ‘The closeness of the Archbishop and the Sussexes has been a subject of conversation for a while,’ said one well-placed source.
‘Justin clearly had a lot of sympathy for them [over Megxit] and we were shaking our heads wondering why he felt so sorry for them. It was like he had completely fallen under their spell.’
So, the Archbishop of Canterbury likes and respects Harry and Meghan and now someone is complaining loudly that Welby has “fallen under their spell.” Very strange, right? Well, here’s the chaser: there’s some talk about King Charles asking Welby to act as intermediary when it comes to inviting Harry to the Chubbly.
The King has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal to allow Harry to attend his Coronation – but has met resistance from William, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Charles wants Justin Welby to strike an agreement with his warring sons that would allow Harry and his wife Meghan to attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony in May, senior sources close to Lambeth Palace say.
Speculation has been rife about whether the Sussexes would attend the high-profile event since they stepped away from Royal duties – and especially since the publication of Harry’s tell-all memoirs, Spare, earlier this month, that contained a string of wounding attacks on senior members of the Royal Family.
The King is said to believe that the couple’s absence would be a greater distraction than their presence, so is prepared to make concessions to persuade them to attend. But William is understood to be concerned that his brother will use the event to stage a ‘stunt’ that would overshadow the event.
Sources say Harry could be guaranteed a high-profile seating position in the Abbey or an informal assurance that he will be able to keep his titles as an inducement to attend. However, William fears that unless Harry’s visit is tightly scripted, he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.
One source said: ‘The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions. The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and “play it long” right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.’
‘Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two “problem Princes”, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.’
Last night, both Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace declined to comment, while a source close to Prince William said they were not aware of any such negotiations over the Coronation. Harry’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Welby, who will officiate at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, was first asked to act as an intermediary between William and Harry shortly after the Queen’s death in September.
Real question: did both stories come from Kensington Palace? Did Charles mention to William that he planned to use Welby as an intermediary and this is William throwing a tantrum about it? This all seems like William: the suspicion that Welby likes Harry & Meghan a lot (“he’s under their spell!”) and that Welby would be inclined to treat the Sussexes fairly; the anger and violent rage that if the Sussexes come to the Clowning, they’ll pull focus; and finally, the fact that Harry holds a lot of cards and he truly doesn’t have to come to the Chubbly. Or am I wrong – is some of this coming from Buckingham Palace as some kind of trial balloon? I can’t decide. The whole thing is bizarre though. LOL, they’re really in a blind panic over there, huh?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Charles… go call your son. The very notion of a mediator is ridiculous
Now we’re on to bashing the Archbishop?? When is this gonna stop!?!
Somebody really needs to start leaking stories about William- it’s time.
Agreed. William really needs to be taken down a peg or two
I see what you did there Chole
Honestly, it is making me giddy that these idiots are now going after a religious leader, all because of little ol’ Meg.
“William fears that unless Harry’s visit is tightly scripted, he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.”
William fears Harry and Meghan will actually help the people in the hardest hit parts of England during a massive financial crisis.
There, fixed it for you, Fail.
I actually think a mediator, especially one as objective and compassionate as the Archbishop of Canterbury, would be a wise idea. Since Charles seems entirely incapable of listening to or believing a word Harry says, it would be for the best. Plus, there were reports that Harry himself wanted a mediator for discussions, which supposedly made Camilla spit out her tea. Now they are putting it out there that they’re looking for one. A good start for potential reconciliation, but too bad Willnot had to shoot it down.
@lux: i remain of the opinion that as long as charles and william are comfortably leaking their talking point through sources (and this article is an example) harry shouldn’t even entertain the idea of reconciliation. Charles and william need to get their households together first. And publicly apologize second. Meghan wanted to end her life because of these fools. F#ck playing nice. It’s time for those 2 to lick their wounds.
Harry has said exactly what he wants. To talk face to face with Charles and William. And get an apologie. He didn’t say it had to be public. But a intermediary can’t do that. That’s what the monarchy can’t understand. This isn’t business for Harry. He want’s it to be his family. And they aren’t a family. So it will never get fixed.
I think a mediator might keep William from shouting or assaulting his brother. He wouldn’t want that to be known.
It would not help. Just as abusers only learn to abuse better in therapy unless the therapy is specifically tailored to stop them from abusing. Chucky would only manipulate everyone in the room and pose as a poor wounded gazelle who should be pitied.
If we’re going to have a mediator present to deal with William, let it be Samuel L. Jackson or Tyler Perry.
totally. what are you waiting for? an intermediary to talk to your son? step up, be a father, put your little king pride aside for just a moment, call you son yourself. this is not a time for king-clowning
Hasn’t Harry already suggested the use of a mediator?
@Chloe and others, I fully agree that if it were up to me, I would not budge an inch or risk anything getting leaked. But as @Bus pointed out also, Harry said he ultimately wants to reconcile (whether we agree it’s wise or not) and that the ball is in Charles’ and William’s court. @Isabella Saxon made a great point too—having a mediator who is not family will keep everyone civil, not to mention, serve as an additional witness to how Harry is being treated.
Hmmm I think Camilla has to feed the beast and she’s briefing about potential plans or strategies.
The whole title thing is this story makes no sense since harry has said multiple that they offered to relinquish them.
There is a difference between relinquishing them and having them stripped.
@ Concern, then let Charles inform parliament that he wants them stripped if he has the guts to do so! He should put up or shut up! But we know he won’t…especially since Prince Noncey Drew is out there running around with his own titles in check! Either way, Harry and Meghan are still…Harry and Meghan. That’s the brand!
@BUBS … It would be harder still for Charles to initiate plans to strip Harry of his titles after so many Brits have read, or heard about, “Spare.” The King might have chanced it if the book had failed to sell in Britain, but many Brits are invested in Harry’s story, and doing something so petty–especially with ‘Prince Noncey Drew’ (love that!) retaining his titles ‘and’ his personal security–would only serve to underscore the message of “Spare.”
Bingo!
…and Charles knows she’s leaking to the press. Probably over the breakfast table.
Will caused the trouble in the first place and pulled some stunts. Hypocrisy.
This is so middle school. They really expect presidents, ambassaors and now a bishop to pick sides. How juvenile, I am sure H and M don’t expect the same thing from people they are still close with like Eugenie.
They expect EVERYONE to pick sides.
The way its written has me seeing Harry in his ‘high profile seating’ suddenly ripping off his jacket and shirt to reveal some kind of protest slogan t-shirt as his ‘stunt’ to ‘over shadow the event’.
Now what could he put on the t-shirt?
Real Royals bring food
Start by caring about your own children
You can pay your own way
Love not leaks
Lol I love the thought of Harry ripping off his jacket to reveal a slogan shirt. Bought my husband one recently that says, “I’m just here to catch Pokémon”
Huge pictures, front and back, of Diana’s face
@CC YES YES YES!!!
I would also love it if the photos were of Diana in The Revenge Dress™️.
Love this comment!!
Lambeth Palace? Did I miss William getting yet another home?
Will is so afraid of his brother and their popularity, it’s sad really. Adoration was supposed to be his, oh well.
LOL. The first thing I thought when I saw this story was, how did I not know about Lambeth Palace? Love the gatehouse.
Lambeth Palace is connected to the office of the Archbishop if I recall correctly. It is not a royal property.
That’s the official London residence of the AOC.
I had to Google Lambeth Palace and was like, seriously, even the Archbishop lives in a freaking castle?
Hilarious! But what they feared is no less ridiculous—that Harry and Meghan would visit a low-income borough and pull focus. Like…what?? Are they truly worried about the juxtaposition of a golden carriage Clowning and the Sussexes visiting an area of need? Or are they just bitter that the “stunts” Meghan pulled in the past by visiting Glenfell and the Robert Clack Upper School were so well-received and overshadowed everything they did?
I mean it does track—if Charles was threatened by Keen with a tennis racquet, then there is truly no end to their insecurity.
I have a mental picture of Chuck quaking in his royal slippers “Oh no they are walking around and talking to people – make them stop!” 😱
It is so weird.
Oops! I meant Willnot, but it is probably true of Chuck as well.
@JanetDR yes, Harry spoke about how jealous Pa and Camilla were when any attention was taken off them.
Yeah, especially since the third day of the Clowning is suppose to be about helping others. Is KC3 throwing TOB under the bus, to be seen as a loving father or is this Cam’s leaks sbout Willnot’s tantrums? Why does a king need to broker a deal to ALLOW his son to attend the coronation? Normal people just send out an invitation. I also noticed there’s no mention of Meghan attending. Just that she could steal the spotlight by visiting poor people.
“Proud Owner of 39 Bathrooms!”
“Meghan’s Husband”
“Montecito Royal”
“Ask Me About My Happy Kids”
“SPARE”
I’d have a hard time choosing among all those inspirational quotes. “Tanned, Toned and Moisturized” is my contribution. Harry should make T-shirts with those different slogans and pass them out if he does attend the coronation.
And Charles, quit implicating the AOC in your mess, man up, and talk to Harry!
Honestly, if they ever decided to make Archewell merchandise they could make a fortune for their causes. Bravo!
“The Heir is Over There”, with a giant red arrow pointing to wherever Willnot is sitting, off camera, of course, because they are all tight on Harry and Meghan.
Those potential slogans are hilarious!
William is a controlling monster. Seriously. He is dangerous and incapable of seeing how toxic he is to everyone he “loves.” Or hates. I think Charles wants the Sussexes there to show his magnanimity, not out of love or reconciliation. It’s because HE’LL look bad, we’ll, worse, if they don’t go. William hates that Harry is getting any focus or attention from anyone for anything and is tantruming about it even now. Jealous, petty arch nemesis indeed.
I think it’s an inspired solution: Harry wanted a mediator, now he’s got one. Charles delegates the problem to the Archbishop and looks kingly in the bargain; I have always thought that he wants Meghan and Harry at the coronation, but it’s William who is the real stopping block. It will be difficult for William to do anything other than participate and acquiesce in the reconciliation exercise with Welby involved, he’ll look like the obstructionist if he tries to block. The rest of the family will fall in line because they need the Duchy of Lancaster funds….
So if this is to be the Sandringham Summit 2: Electric Boogaloo, let’s hope that the Archbishop does better than the Queen in sorting it all out!
@Lady Esther I just DIED at “Sandringham Summit 2: Electric Boogaloo” DIED
ME TOO! I’m deceased.
I doubt Bulliam would scream at Harry in front of the Archbishop of freakin’ Canterbury, but honestly, I wouldn’t put it past him.
FFS Charles, jump on a plane and go and have a week by the pool with your son and grandkids, and talk it out like adults.
And time with his daughter in law
And leave camilla home!
This family is in massive need of a corporate retreat, involving trust falls.
I cannot believe they’re involving the actual Archbishop of Canterbury in this. Bizarre.
I can. These are the same people who expected the Prime Minister (John Major) to take time out of his schedule to intervene in Chucky’s divorce.
They are surprised that a religious man has compassion and care for someone? Ok. Also, it’s hilarious that William’s fear is that they will take attention by going and doing work. Of course, that is what he is afraid of. They wouldn’t be so afraid of people treating the Sussexes well if they weren’t so invested in treating them like crap.
Yes! That part was SO gross, whoever wrote that should be ashamed of themselves. “We’re afraid Harry and Meghan might do something for people in need while they’re here” GTFO
Also, they called it a ‘stunt’ instead of caring about people in need. Only William and Kate pull stunts, not Meghan & Harry.
I found it refreshing that they are so open about their biggest fear: Harry and Meghan might accidentally draw a contrast between their genuine work and ability to connect with people and…the rest of the royals. They want to somehow use the popularity of the Sussexes but than not be overshadowed or made to look small in comparison, and those things are not compatible. All they have to do is look at last year’s jubilee and funeral for some recent examples.
Yeah, he fears Harry will steal the limelight by going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan. Okay, that’s patronizing AF. They would steal the limelight if they basically showed up anywhere in England but they’re worried he’ll go to a deprived borough? So Willy is basically saying, no the deprived London boroughs are mine, Harold, all mine! JFC.
So pathetic and so very true
@Jais Just a thought. I wonder if William is worried that Meghan might go and visit the Glenfell ladies who still think VERY highly of her. It would highlight (once again) that Meghan (and Harry) don’t visit just for the “photo-op,” and bring more than just their “smiles.”
William could take care of the problem by visiting a deprived borough first, but no…
Meghan would probably love to visit the Grenfell ladies. And maybe mayhew. I think she donated money for a new wing there. It’s crazy how they’re literally trying to ban the Sussexes from doing anything. Let’s say she did visit, and rather than it being sweet, the papers would be hyperventilating about how dare Meghan steal the thunder.
Will is probably still angry that Meghan did the cookbook with the Grenfell ladies – because Grenfell was his “thing”. I remember the reporting around that time. He visited once but was briefing that he thought about doing something for the victims (never got past the thinking stage). And then Meghan did something that was actually useful and successful with the ladies from Grenfell! She showed him up and made him look bad because he never got off his ass. Will is also very territorial – just look at him throwing a hissy fit because he had called dibs on an entire continent.
I think bully boy is more worried about the comparisons that might be made by the world media, as in, “and here we have Charles chinless the 3rd in his golden carriage and” here we have harry and meghan visiting an area 50 yards away where people are starving and homeless,but at least Harry and Megan are here to help folks and are have lorries with food, blankets and toys. Now back to the banquet accompanying the coronation for all those visiting dignitaries “. 😂😂, can you imagine the screams of rage coming from cowmilla and Khate
It reminds me of how H&M were seated directly behind C&C during QE’s funeral. The tabloids tried to make it a diss, that H&M were in the second row (😱), but to me it was obvious that C&C knew that all cameras would be on H&M and didn’t want the world’s disinterest in C&C to be that obvious, and wanted to be able to claim that the cameras were trained on THEM, not H&M. Lol as if
Exactly! That lazy pair the Wails’s don’t want to do anything- they turn up empty handed to food banks!
I know, right!? Do they have ANY idea how ridiculous they sound!? “The Sussex’s might go out to the public and help the poor and disadvantaged! They must be stopped!”
William is clearly terrified of being upstaged again.
This is definitely William throwing a tantrum just like when he made it known that he “cut ties” with Tom Bradby for being close friends with Harry. It BURNS him that Harry is genuinely well-liked and successful AND that people of importance continue to not punish him in a way that William thinks he deserves.
A few years back in one of those articles (or book?) that was supposed to make William look good but in reality was filled with tidbits that exposed what a tool he actually was, they revealed that KP staff had to keep reassuring him that Harry’s popularity would eventually die down – I think this was around Harry’s wedding? Harry confirmed this all throughout his book like when William threw a fit because Walking with the Wounded didn’t ask HIM to trek to the north pole first. Anyway, stay pressed, Willy.
A lifetime of putting up with William’s tantrums is coming home to roost. Not being told, “Yes your younger brother is a more natural athlete. Deal with it.”
Nobody told William, “yes you are going to be King, but that doesn’t mean that you are better than him in every way.” That really is what William wants. Harry to be held back and down, so that he looks good.
Spare revealed it all and William wants the old ways to go on. Fool.
Yup, Charles made this bed for himself, and it’s fun watching him twist in the wind now, totally impotent
This is hillarious. How stupid are you to dragged a bishop just because he close with your “enemy”.
It’s got to be from William. I despise Camilla, but I don’t necessarily think she’s quite this stupid
I think whoever leaked this is confusing “mediation” with some other word. Mediation would mean both parties working to resolve their issues and see each other’s points of view, including Chuck and maybe William. Mediation is not sending the Bishop of Canterbury to persuade Harry to come to your party. Harry has already laid out exactly what he is looking for from his father, and this ain’t it.
Why is Chuck so afraid of getting a “no”?
So this!
Harry’s all, “I want accountability from my family”
And Charles hears this and thinks, “I know how to solve this! I’ll send a third party to plead my case! That’s accountability, right?”
You know what. The Archbishop should not be brokering a deal about Meghan and Harry going to the coronation. He should be seeking reconciliation between family members. Harry has stated what it will take. Attendance at the coronation would be the result of a reconciliation…it should not be the goal.
This just shows how KC thinks. It is all about him.
William now….what are they going to do about him. KC will spend his reign putting out fires that William started (of course, that is only if it makes the entire BRF look bad).
“Or he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.” Of course, Willnot & Buttons could always go on a walkabout in some deprived area of London on their own or with H&M… which would make the whole monarchy look good, but that doesn’t even occur to them.
Exactly. Willnot and Buttons don’t do ANYTHING, so they don’t want anyone else doing anything.
My favorite part is the fear that they will *gasp* meet with the underprivileged and do some charity work while in England. This has to be pure Kensington, since only they would confuse work with a stunt. My man, it’s literally your job to do walkabouts.
This coronation nonsense makes me want to vomit. New thought: Let’s call Charles’ ascension The Upchuckly.
I nearly ruined my keyboard just now! The UpChucky 🤣🤣🤣
Rapunzel won the internet today. The UpChuckly!!!
How dare The Daily Mail write such an article on the Archbishop. The tone of the article is really outrageous and offensive
It’s like mob bosses threatening the parish priest.
It does feel like this is crossing a line. And I’m an atheist, ffs
“However, William fears that unless Harry’s visit is tightly scripted, he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.”
This sentence has me completely convinced that Bill is the source of the leaks. It is exactly idiotic enough and tone-deaf enough to have come from him.
I seriously wonder when its gonna finally dawn on Bully that Prince Harry NO LONGER answers to the goons in grey suits. He doesnt take instructions from them and he doesnt have to give them prior knowledge of his actions.
The only thing stopping H&M from arbitrarily popping into the UK and going on visits to charities, etc. is his ongoing security fight with the government, which is currently in the courts.
Theres no way, shape or form, in heaven or in h3ll that will successfully put H on a “tightly scripted” leash for the satisfaction of that lazy, no-account, rage-monster known as Willy.
Who gon tell Willy? :-))
@kingston,
Your quote…
“The only thing stopping H&M from arbitrarily popping into the UK and going on visits to charities, etc. is his ongoing security fight with the government, which is currently in the courts.”
…illuminates the issue of WHY the Sussexes were deprived security— that very deprivation is a panoply against Charles and William. After all, can’t have substantive kindness, compassion and care being shown to people — it might “pull focus” from posturing pomp.
The “tightly scripted” part is code for “controlling his security”.
Yes, that and emphasizing how people have noticed and worry that the arch bishop of Canterbury is under a spell. Straight from Willie. The second story seems to be BP confirming its being floated.
Will seems to have a touch of madness about him, this is pathological.
Harry must be enjoying this from afar. Whether true or not, this article acknowledges that Harry is in the driver’s seat when it comes to the coronation. He can do as he pleases while Charles and his minions twist in the wind over it.
The one part which is totally believable is William’s concern that Harry and Meghan will overshadow not just Charles but all of the others (especially William) because they always do.
And where William loses (and will lose it over) is allthe attention will be on the Sussexes. If they go, it will be about what they wear, body language, etc. If they don’t go, that fact will dominate the headlines. “King Charles III crowned today….but where were the Sussexes?!”
If Charles is very very lucky, Sussex/Sussexes won’t be in a bigger font.
Tyler Perry stepped in to offer housing and security to the son, daughter-in-law, and grandson of a future monarch. Never forget that. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan have to attend the coronation for Charles’ reign to have any legitimacy. He cannot throw away half of his family and lead the Commonwealth. He may be cruel but he’s not stupid. I predict Meghan will get an apology, they will get security, and all will attend, including the kids.
Harry told Jane Goodal, that Archie was not going to be doing any waving, I don’t think they’re going to expose their children to the BM.
It’s not like Tampon have any interest in his half-black grandchildren.
This is a BOLD prediction, Caseysmom! We shall see! 🤓
Sorry, but I trust Charles’ apology as far as I can throw him. This man speaks out of both sides of his mouth and he switches directions like a weathervane. And the wrench in the works is always William because he’s the wild card and I doubt he’ll play nice. But never say never although l really doubt it, as long as the BM keep sticking their noses in too.
Nope, Charles is an idiot. He’s buying a brand new gold coach. And Chucky will never apologize for anything ever. I doubt the phrase “I’m sorry”, or anything like it, has ever left his mouth.
Harry wasn’t the one pulling “stunts” at Phil’s funeral or TQ’s funeral. I think W&K are projecting here. This is still the same story: they will allow H&M to participate in royal functions if they can control their every move. I’d say “no thanks”, but if PH is still wanting a relationship with his only living parent, he might cave. H&M are trying to make their money in the wrong way. Since they can “put people under a spell” they need to start giving seminars to share their methods.
THere is that “fashion” shot stunt that Kate pulled at Philip’s funeral, as an example.
Harry is at a seminar in March, LOL.
The coronation is in May. On Archie’s BD.
Welby isn’t some good person. He’s the same guy that said we should “move on and forgive” Peadrew, even though he never asked for forgiveness and still pretends to be innocent. He also came out against LGBT marriage just last week, the same week Pope Francis did the exact opposite. The Anglican Church is pushing a lot of bigotry in Africa. All this context is to remind us that these are all pretty bad ppl, save H+M.
All. Of. Them.
Pope Francis does not support gay marriage. He spoke in favor of decriminalizing homosexuality.
Thanks for the reminder on the archbishop wanting to forgive Andrew. I had forgotten.
When you look deeper into it the positions of the Pope and Archbishop on the LGBTQ community are not the same. They agree that it is not a crime and is in fact a sin. and that’s the only point they agree on. Not sure if it’s venial or mortal, because my catechism days are well behind me. In fact, the Anglican church at least recognizes the civil union of a gay couple, and even though they won’t marry the couple, they will bless the union. I am not sure what position the Catholic church has taken. Shame on them all.
Shame on them all is right, RoyalBlue.
These stories get funnier every day. So, Meghan’s exotic womanly wiles are so potent that they can ensnare even an archbishop? OMG, no one is safe!!
Was it in the Anderson Cooper interview that Harry alluded to this, something like “Oh no, it’s not that he’s grown and changed, it’s because She’s A Witch!” He had the most incredible cheeky grin while he said it. Of course, if this was 400 years ago, there would have been calls for a ducking stool 🙄
Kate’s the one who weighs the same as a duck.
The Archbishop of Canterbury is supposed to be a leader in religion.
Kind of his job description to bring people together, show kindness and understanding, etc.
Charles needs a kick to his royal backside about how to treat others.
He makes me tired.
Prince Harry said in Spare that his father loves books, have a whole bunch of them collected over these past 70 years and loves to read and quote from them.
Given all this, why doesnt that b*st*rd just sit his arse down and read his son’s book. It will save him a whole lotta embarrassing outbursts like whats coming out of the palaces right now in this prelude to the Clownation.
If he reads his son’s book he will learn exactly what actions MIGHT get H&M to attend the Clownation:
(1) APOLOGIZE TO MY WIFE
(2) ACCEPT ACCOUNTABILITY [for what happened circa 2017-2020 and the role you and yours played in our vilification and ultimately, our decision to leave]
(3) AFTERWARDS, AND ONLY AFTERWARDS, we can have a PRIVATE, FAMILY SIT-DOWN and discuss our way forward as a family.
(4) I want a family, NOT an institution.
I think with the Queen and Philip passing, Meghan maybe finished with the Royal Family dramatics. She said Harry is trusting and I am glad that she don’t try to change him, she just seems to be the kind of person, that cut her loses and move on.
Oh, I have no doubt that Charles has read “Spare” cover to cover, but that doesn’t mean he he will make the effort to understand his youngest son’s words. If I had to guess, I’d say that Charles is the guy furiously making notes or filling the margins with his own corrections, defenses, and replies in absentia. I doubt he’s truly taken in a single word.
Acknowledging his son’s pain, seeing the mistakes C has made as a father, seeing how he failed in order to rebuild relationships before it’s too late – all of these things require a pretty heavy introspection and willingness to admit your own faults and biases. I just don’t see that happening with Charles, and the biggest clue is that despite Harry being very clear about the steps that would need to be taken to rebuild trust, Charles does none of that and instead asks a third party to “convince” his son to a
attend the coronation. And then leaks it. He hasn’t changed one iota.
@Jay, your first paragraph = MTE. I have no doubt that everyone in the family read the book (not sure if Mike Tindall is literate, but the rest of them, for sure), but ITA that Charles missed all points and absolutely raged in the margins.
Charles is so pathetic. What is preventing him from calling Harry and extending an invite? Must everything in that family have to go through intermediaries?
William needs to go somewhere and sit down. He is not king yet; and if these leaks are from KP it makes the future William V look like a hot mess and unfit to become sovereign. Charles needs to call the Sussexes. Apologize to Meghan, have Archie and Lili’s titles updated on the royal website.
And let’s be clear. William is a nobody now, he is not King and has no official role in government. He is still thinking in the old ways that he has a family he has to run and manage similar to how it was done is time gone by where the oldest son ran the show. However, his father is still alive, and he should leave Charles to work on his relationship with the Sussexes and stop interfering.
I do believe as he was handed the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall titles upon the death of his grandmother, he should consider those to be his job and should spend time learning to speak Welsh and work on the business of the Duchy. Leave the sussexes alone!
No one’s ever been fit to become sovereign. At least Willy won’t be able to murder thousands of people (or more) and send others to the Tower.
Thinking people would see Harry and Meghan’s behaviour at the funeral and the jubilee as impeccable. So what stunt do you think William is thinking of pulling if Harry comes? This makes Charles look totally incapable of being head of his household. And the Archbishop liking and admiring the Sussexes is a problem?
Is it just me or is that fourth paragraph throwing some subtle shade at William? Suggesting that Will likes to hog the limelight AND calling to mind the tone-deaf food bank visit from last week, a visit that Harry and Meg would have handled beautifully.
As to the Archbishop, leave the poor man out of this! I’m sure he would be willing to talk to both or either sides if asked. He’s a faith leader and seems like a decent (and obviously competent and savvy) sort. But he’s not technically the head of the Church of England, is he? I thought that was the Monarch?
Charles is the King, the head of the Church, AND the father of both these men. I’m not saying a mediator would be a bad idea. Maybe Chuckles is just incapable. But can’t he talk to his kids? Or is it impossible to have a conversation with William and/or get him to admit he’s wrong?
I’m guessing the latter.
Harry’s camp must be the people on social media and here! It’s apparent that Harry is being advised to pay the long game? Apparent to whom? What long game?
Did anyone else see where KFC wants the Archbishop to strike an agreement with his “warring sons”. Wow, KFC has nothing to do with the breech with his son? He might want to rethink that. Also, the titles business is silly. When Anderson Cooper asked about giving up his titles, Harry responded, “what difference would it make.” Which is literally the truth. He is still Prince Harry–that’s not going to change. He’s still the King’s son and the future King’s brother. If the Sussex titles were removed, it wouldn’t matter. Perhaps it wouldn’t show up in print again, but everyday people on social media would still use it.
I don’t think Harry wants his visits to the UK to be preapproved by the brf and strictly contained within the parameters they set. I really don’t think H&M care where they sit or if they’re on the balcony. That is not what Harry’s book is about.
This is a really messy article. I keep going back to the statement Harry made that he wanted a FAMILY. Everything these articles keep talking about have nothing to do with family and only has to do with the institution.
This part of the article pissed me off: Harry “resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”
He doesn’t just consider the circumstances to be totally different. The circumstances ARE totally different.
Honestly. They make it sound like this is just some unreasonable gripe that Harry has. Andrew is a child rapist for the love of god.
I sincerely hope that Harry already knows he’s not going, but is just letting this BS play out in the press because it makes all parties involved look bad. Particularly Charles, obviously, but for those of us who know how to read between the lines, William, too, because this is clearly straight from him.
I suspect that Harry has informed the palace they he and Meghan are a “no” and this is Charles’ attempt to change his mind. Not easy to do with William rolling a grenade under Daddy’s chair.
Charles is the head of the Church. If they’re that worried about his closeness with the Sussexes, he should be removed as Archbishop.
They are not worried. I pointed out earlier in a post that did not appear that the Monarch is Welby’s boss and Wellby is no friend to the Sussexes, not after his unhinged rant (prompted by the Queen) after the Oprah interview. Smoke and mirrors.
Won’t someone rid me of this troublesome priest, hm?
“…Offering a high-profile seating position in the Abbey or an informal assurance that he will be able to keep his titles as an inducement to attend…”
WTAF???? Do you honestly think dangling a carrot like that in front of Harry would be an inducement for him to attend? What are these people on?? Harry wants an apology, plain and simple. He’s stated that clearly, that the door is open and he still loves his Pa and brother BUT their behaviour has been unconscionable to both Harry and Meghan. I doubt very much there will be any kind of apology, and floating these idiotic notions by briefing the tabloids is so obvious as to be ridiculous. Keep on shooting yourselves in the foot BRF.
Right! And the bit about how they’d have to promise not to strip the titles if he came and acted right, just, what? So the plan was to have him come and play nice and then strip his titles when he got on the plane to leave?
I’m getting over covid right now, so stuff is muddling as I read it, but there was a lot of suggestions that Harry might come and eff stuff up by acting like his normal, compassionate self. And who could stop him and save the monarchy?
Dolts, the lot of them.
Imagine reading or listening to *anything* Harry has said over the past few years and thinking, “High-profile seating! Yes, that’s just what it will take to lure him back!”
These people, I swear to god.
My concern is that if they do go, any security H&M have will be confounded and somehow cancelled out. I would not feel safe around that family, they have already tried to kill the Sussexes more than once with both lack of attention to their security and then pulling it completely.
They, the BFR have proven to be untrustworthy.
I really and truly hope that Harry and Meghan, tell King Chuck the 3rd , Rageaholic Willie and all the idiot henchmen NOPE! I understand though that the pull of family is great in folks, but I hope they say “We’d rather not, have fun!”
Y’all, Imma be over here gloating about the fact that the BRF actually realizes fully how screwed they are without H&M to put some vicarious shine on their putrid selves. If H&M attend, the big story will be about them. If they DON’T go, the big story will ALSO be about them. This is just delicious!!
Just imagine being so childish, immature, and insecure that your brother and sil taking a walk terrifies you to such a degree. WTF are you so scared of, Peggy?? Are you worried that the people actually LOVE Harry, and you continually show your ass, with your disgusting and vile scarecrow harridan wife?? Are you afraid of reaping what you have sown, as the invisible contract realizes the REAL $$$ shots are with H & M?? H&M are the popular ones. Shoot, write your own memoir and see how it sells! 😂
It was William, this is his go to cooing mechanism, although he offered more info that normal.
This is the companion to an earlier piece, this is a backup, just in case the Sussexes attend.
It would have meant that neither Murdoch’s nor the fail’s owner demands would be overridden.
So the Archbishop would be the villain, he would be blamed for conceding to the Sussexes.
Nevermind the speciousness of the arguments and demands, if tantrums do not work.
The Archbishop simply treated the Sussexes sociably like human beings.
That is an indication to antisocials that he is biased.
Edit * coping mechanism not cooing.
He offered gossip about Harry being drunk when he was 27, to set off the alarm at the sentry when he was on “leave”.
Ex-solider and former security wrote in the comments that there was no alarm where described and active service men are not “on leave”.
If William is already this bad, he’ll be even worse when Charles passes. In Williams eyes, all he can do is leak and wait: all the while Harry keeps on ‘winning’ in Williams eyes making them all look like fools. He’s grinding his axe for a whole new wave of pettiness. There’s nothing left for Harry there. Accept it and move on. Leaving doors like this ‘will I or won’t I attend and under which circumstances’ is just an opening for pain.
I’m savoring every morsel of this desperation.
The AoC was an oil company executive for 11 years before he decided to change careers, I done see A former executive is a tough business being “bewitched”.
I do think having the AoC act as mediator is a decent idea.It may take some work to get them all the agree to be in the same room so some quiet shuttle diplomacy outside the grey men couldn’t hurt at this point.
Do we know for sure that they’ve been invited? If Wm and the daily mail have their way,there will be no invitation. Sussex family off the hook.
Gossip side note— welby’s early life and maternal lineage is a fascinating one. Vanessa Redgrave was almost his stepmom!