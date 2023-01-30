The Mail published a staff editorial ordering King Charles to exclude Harry

We’re about 100 days away from King Charles’s coronation, or whatever we’re calling it now. I’m extremely partial to the Clowning and/or the Chubbly. King Charles would much rather spend these 100 days talking about knickerbockers, ermine robes and gold carriages. Instead, he’s walking through a minefield of controversies just waiting to explode, the biggest of which is Prince Harry’s attendance. Harry was asked a few times about the coronation in his Spare promotional interviews, and he remained noncommittal. He did make it abundantly clear that he wants a sit-down conversation with his father and brother (mostly his father), and he wants Meghan included in the conversation. That is Harry’s priority – clearing the air, getting an apology, an acknowledgement of wrongs and accountability for those wrongs.
Except Charles doesn’t care about any of that – he wants to be able to order Harry to come and go, and Charles hates the idea that he could actually extend a Chubbly invitation to Harry (alone) and Harry would still refuse to come. This is a situation needing care, diplomacy and love. So, obviously, Charles is incapable, and he’s telegraphing the fact that he wants the Archbishop of Canterbury to negotiate with Harry instead. Just as Charles’s people briefed the Daily Mail about the plans to use the Archbishop as intermediary, the Mail’s editors published this staff editorial called “Problematic Prince.”
As a father, it’s only natural that King Charles hopes for a reconciliation with Prince Harry. As sovereign and head of the Royal Family, however, he must think very carefully before inviting his wayward son to his Coronation.
The prince has caused untold damage to the monarchy and inflicted great pain on the Queen in her final months. If he has any sense of honour, he himself will make clear he doesn’t wish to attend the ceremony. If not, he should be excluded.
The Daily Mail is bluntly ordering the KING to exclude Harry from the Chubbly. The British media has always seen itself as part of the monarchy, and when Harry attacks the invisible contract and the repugnant operations of the British media, the media then acts as if Harry is attacking the monarchy itself. I’m not sure the average British person understands how unhinged this is, honestly. To think that Charles and Camilla have courted and colluded with these people, and to think that the Mail’s editors have the f–king audacity to publish this.
Transparency on who the boss truly is?
At this point, the tabloids seem like they are the true monarchy .
When we talk about the media, its Rupert Murdock as the head because someone is deciding these things on a grand scale. The right wing in the US is now doing stories criticizing Harry. I think the royal family is a money laundering operation.
I know Harry doesn’t read this. But if he did – I would tell him to google narcissist vortex. It’s thinking – if I just explain it like this, if they just listen etc. it’s crazy making and realizing it was exactly that – a narcissistic vortex – completely changed how I engaged with the narcs in my life for the better. They won’t ever acknowledge anything he wants them to. Unless they can blame it on someone else. Men in grey? Great fall guys for whatever they don’t want to own.
I’m googling it now because it sounds like you’re on to something. The DM openly giving Charles orders should tell Harry something. And he thinks he can convince his family to drop the toxic tabloids? His family works for them!
@MoxyLady
This is part of the final segment of the prologue in Spare. Obviously, H knows exactly what he is doing and who he is dealing with:
“I gestured at the gardens, the city beyond, the nation, and said: Willy, this was supposed to be our home. We were going to live here the rest of our lives.
You left, Harold.
Yeah—and you know why.
I don’t.
You…don’t?
I honestly don’t.
I leaned back. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.
It was one thing to disagree about who was at fault or how things might have been different, but for him to claim total ignorance of the reasons I’d fled the land of my birth—the land for which I’d fought and been ready to die—my Mother Country? That fraught phrase. To claim no knowledge of why my wife and I took the drastic step of picking up our child and just running like hell, leaving behind everything—house, friends, furniture? Really?
I looked up at the trees: You don’t know!
Harold…I honestly don’t.
I turned to Pa. He was gazing at me with an expression that said: Neither
do I.
Wow, I thought. Maybe they really don’t.
Staggering. But maybe it was true.
And if they didn’t know why I’d left, maybe they just didn’t know me. At
all.
The thought made me feel colder, and terribly alone.
But it also fired me up. I thought: I have to tell them.
How can I tell them?
I can’t. It would take too long.
Besides, they’re clearly not in the right frame of mind to listen.
Not now, anyway. Not today.
And so:
Pa? Willy?
World?
Here you go.”
And thats how we got Spare.
Yeah at this point, the tail wags the dog.
This is like finding a horse’s head in your bed
Do as we say or the Monarchy will end.
It’s just a job
Yep, the RR is yanking on Chuck’s chain here and telling him what to do, although they’d be beyond delirious with all the leaks they’d get from Camilla and William if Harry did come back, even privately, just for the Conglomeration. (intentional word choice there by the way.)
I hope Harry doesn’t come at all. He has got to be seeing all this stuff being put out by the RR and know it’s just going to be a nightmare if he returns. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.
Harry, if you’re here reading this, they’re just going to exploit your presence and go back to abusing your good faith in them. Stay home, watch it on TV, and play with your son on his birthday.
Jonny Rothermere has bills to pay, doncha know! The DM wants to keep the pearls clutched (clickity-click) but the last thing they actually want is for H&M to be excluded. They want money shots of them and the kids. I think H has turned the page—Granny is dead and they aren’t going back to any kind of royal performing. Jazzy and the Stooge will have the white-hot glare of the spotlight all to themselves.
So what Harry says is true, Charles takes his orders from the Daily Mail.
Yes, he does. The DM told him not to agree to the half in, half out proposal.
Lord Rottenmere is doing this on purpose. the only redeeming factor is that every move they make proves Harry right.
The British Media are shit stirrers and treat the Royal Family like puppets on a string. The BM doesn’t report the news, they create the news. What a dysfunctional relationship between the press and the Monarchy.
The contract is not remotely “invisible” at this point when the press is blatantly telling the King what to do. Insane.
The Rota works with the courtiers to keep the King/family in ‘check’.
As Harry said, they are trapped.
Can you imagine how embarrassing it is for H that the whole world now knows that this is the reality of this so-called ROYAL family?
But it’s also about money. The worst thing for the mail and royal reporters is peace or reconciliation within the family. (Harry and Meghan at least want peace to be left alone doing their thing so I support that).
They need the drama to keep getting clicks so Harry and Meghan being “snubbed” or “the enemy” will keep feeding that industry.
If you notice things have gotten quieter since Harry’s second book comment.
This means less clicks, less drama and more boring stories like what Kate is wearing. They don’t want that.
Well, there’s a very rosy remedy for that. William is right there. But also, you’d think the tabs would still want Harry and Meghan there for clicks.
He is but whatever agreement was made between him and the media big wigs is still airtight sadly.
They’ve gone after Andrew in the meantime but even that gets old at some point?
@jais @kelli I agree.
I think they want them there but it’s better for them if there’s drama stirred up around them being there.
Saying Harry and Meghan were invited and everything is going smoothly in getting them here and when the Coronation happens isnt interesting or dramatic enough.
Similar to how they stirred up drama when Harry and Meghan came to the jubby and left quietly after seeing their grandma. It HAD to be a snub to the Queen when everything said she welcomed them and knew their plans.
That makes sense. The tabs want them there for clicks but only if it’s on there terms.
Yep. Harry even said third parties don’t want peace because it gets in the way of their bottom line and Harry exposed the press for what they are and they want Charles to publicly support them and not Harry. They’ll see him actually supporting his son as a slight to them and that’s bonkers.
“inflicted great pain on the Queen in her final months” according to whom, these folks…
By most accounts she was the one person in the family, along with some of Harry’s cousins, who was supportive and understood. The only tantrums truly thrown about the departure was from WanK. The Tatler article even details how they felt thrown under the bus when H&M left because now they’d have to work harder. So they were threatened and jealous of them on one hand, so leaked nasty shit about Meghan, but also wanted them to continue to work for the RF amid all the abuse they were planting and encouraging. What a pair of loons. How miserable must that marriage be?
I agree with your comments but I’m mostly here to applaud you on WanK. How did we not come up with this sooner???? Outstanding contribution to the discussion.
WanK. It’s fabulous.
The interesting thing is that they haven’t worked harder. Their appearance numbers each years remain at the same awful low.
The Queen invited them twice last year to visit and they did. They brought the children the second time. Kate and William behaved disgracefully. Kate even pushed herself out on the balcony first on the first “working royals” appearance.
Yeah, as opposed to Andrew, being sued and having to settle because he raped a trafficked teenager? Or her husband driving while senile and getting into accidents? And having something so embarrassing in his will that it had to be sealed for 100 years to protect her dignity? Or William’s affairs being reported on, and having to give Kate a yellow ribbon to reward her for sticking around and saying nothing? Or Charles’ grifting and bags of money from the bin Laden family and Russian oligarchs? No?
Mrs Krabapple, the will was sealed but by then everybody knew it was because he left a very large amount to his “friend!” penny.
Exactly!
If Charles wants his reign to be considered relevant to history, he’d do well to ignore the media and not only invite Harry and Meghan but also figure out a way to reconcile.
We’ll see what road he takes.
Charles is a narcissist – possibly a covert one which means he’s constantly the victim.
He only cares about himself. All that petty bs at the funeral purposely done just to hurt Harry abd meghan? Pure Charles.
He is who he is. And he can’t see that they will impact his reign or how history remembers him. He’s appointed by god – damn it. He’s KING. He is what is important. Sigh. He sucks.
The invitation is a trap. If they accept, they’ll be hounded and humiliated like they were at Elizabeth’s funeral. If Harry goes alone, there will be rampant speculation that his marriage is in trouble. And if they don’t go, the royals and the tabloids will accuse them of ingratitude for refusing Chuck’s measly olive branch.
I’m hoping they give the royals both fingers, tell Chuck to shove his clown show where the sun don’t shine, and stay home and celebrate Archie’s birthday.
So the outcome they want is for the King to continue to ostracize his youngest son and everyone is supposed to cheer for this right?? “Hurray! King Charles continues to be horrible to his youngest son as he should be, yippy!”Truly unhinged.
Ummm yikes?!?! This is unhinged and crazy. The real King is obviously the Cheep Rags of the ROTA. Not an invisible contract at all
Who appointed The Mail as official advisors to King Charles III? Who do they think are? This is ridiculous.
Um…..that would be charles’ mistress/wife who appointed her friends to dictate to her husband.
And Charles himself — who seems fine with it.
Why shouldn’t they? He already takes all his order from them. They have so much on him and all his shady financial ties (especially middle Eastern cash), plus there’s a trove of unleaked stuff involving him and Fawcett…
Let’s just say, it’s the Daily Mail getting crowned, not Chuckles the foolish clown
This is the bed Charles made.
It is clear where the real power is and it isn’t in Buckingham Palace.
The BM should stand for British Mafia because the Fail is acting like a mob boss. Charles is suppose to be Head of State and he now looks weak. The whole BRF (minus the Sussexes) is dog walked by the rota.
The rota and media plays on this family’s insecurities, paranoia and dysfunction. They see themselves as kingmakers for whatever reason. Saying that family is trapped is an understatement. No wonder the press are so traumatized and obsessed with the Sussexes. The Sussexes aren’t scared of them and won’t be bullied by them either. They’re bored with the others, because they’re pushovers.
So Charles was Fredo all along.
The mail is publicity warning Charles to not mess with the narrative and get in their way. This is what happens when you get in bed with the newspapers. The king and Queen did hire the former deputy editor of the mail. Harry and Meghan need to just live their lives and forget about this family because they’re in too deep to get out. They can live their lives freely and without threats of blackmail, bullying and exposure. What a mess.
Lord Rothemere was really unhappy to be named by the Sussexes when they won their court case.
Sincerely hope it still keeps him awake at night 🙂
That was epic, Meghan called him out in her statement, put him and his lawbreaking out there in a way that probably never happened to that guy before.
Well then “Lord” Rothemere might not want to live his life being a total POS (:
Lol it was definitely epic. It’s just funny bc is this supposed to be his revenge? I’m gonna write an open letter telling your daddy not to invite you to his Clowning Chubbly. So there. Take that.
Honestly, I hope Harry and Meg don’t attend this thing. I know I wouldn’t, if it were me…but at the end of the day, it’s their decision!
I know H is learning a lot about race but the fact is, it would be very difficult for him to fully understand the societal constructs at play to keep a woman like Meghan in a subservient position…he’s a prince of England, after all. It’s easy to look at all this as just silly palace squabbles but what Meghan and Archie and Lili are up against, are far more diabolical than what we see on the surface, and I don’t know that he grasps that yet.
I find myself feeling anger and pain whenever I come across the pictures of how frightened Meghan looked at Betty’s funeral…that a strong, confident woman had been reduced to that, is something I will never forget. The article basically saying that “like a Dog, she had gone back to her vomit”…my goodness! Written by a woman, for that matter! These people hate his wife with a venom! Kate is useless…an airhead…they know this…even her so-called fans know this…but she will never be subjected to even a quarter of what Meg is subjected to!
I know Meghan loves Harry more than the air she breathes and will follow him, even to the deepest parts of hell if he asks her to…but my prayer and hope is that he doesn’t. Will love them either way, will continue to support them either way…but I hope they don’t go! At some point, ones pride must be greater than any hope of reconciliation. If at this stage, Charles cannot loudly proclaim support for his youngest son and black daughter-in-law, I really don’t know what else to say!
I agree with everything you have said.. the fear of Meghan’s face at the walk about was heartbreaking to see.
My main concern beyond the mental health aspects of returning there (ptsd) is for their safety the constant leaks and hit piece articles about Meghan and Harry have not stopped, they have only become worse and more dangerous. In the interview Prince Harry said exactly what was needed before he would consider bringing his family back to the UK and the response from the BRF was to continue the leaks and lies. I hope he wins the judgement against the press that is coming up in March and then gives up the Frogmore lease with an announcement that he and his family will not be in attendance. That is my hope, but as you said it is not my decision and I will support whatever they choose to do.
Keep “Chubbly” (I just love saying it🤣)
WTF? The DM gives orders to the King? F Right Off.
What is the point of being King then?
If Charles had any guts at all he’d bust out on a Live stream from BP crown and all and announce
“I’ve had enough. H&M were right, I’ve been a jackass, I want to reconcile and do better.”
Of course, never happen. Gutless.
And yes it is correct that DM wants war, clicks, endless made up crap, it is how they make their money.
Begone with all of you.
H&M are in sunny CA, happy. 👍
Apparently the DM has the KING’S balls in a vice and he’s totally fine with it! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Seriously, though, WTH? They were never quite *this* obvious about it, were they? I mean, this is insane.
The Chuckly?
I really dig The Clowning.
My vote is for ‘The Clowning”!!!!
Mine too.
I forget who here came up with it last week but I love CrownCon ‘23
I really like The Clowning, but now that I’ve seen it, I really like CrownCon ’23!!
I like the UpChuck or the ChuckUp.
Both Clowning and Chubbly get my vote, the Clowning is the big event and Chubbly covers the wider nonsense.
“My darling boy, you can’t take on the media.” Oh yes you can, Charles, if you want to! And we all know why don’t want to, Harry told us.
Charles hires gurus and spin doctors to take on the media His firstborn son has Jason to do that work.
So Chuckles the Turd takes orders from the BM and his son. And he’s waited his entire life for this job to do…..?
Chuck should have all of his relatives attend the coronation and be on the balcony, not just WanK (someone on twitter started using this). Everyone, the queens’ cousins, Charles’s cousins, his siblings and all of their children. Except Andrew of course.
If Charles wants this to appear as a joyous occasion he will include all family, if he wants it to look sour than just bring out the Wails.
Yes, it makes perfect sense to have them all up there, and the kids as well, for this historic clowning, which will be for the last time, if the British public have any sense. Though it is a very large group. Has the weight capacity of that balcony been fully assessed lately?
But honestly, they should stay away. Harry is too young still to realize just how hopeless is the possibility of a true reconciliation, much less an apology from this bunch.
I agree, and yet I’d like Lili and Archie to be on the balcony just once.
@Lizzie, I saw WanK somewhere upthread and thought it was a typo, but that’s great!
Charles should have the real Royal Family up in the balcony – the editors of all the BM, all the royal experts, Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, etc., etc.
The CLOWNING is a fantastic moniker and gets my vote!
Many publications opine their POV in editorials, so not sure this is any different. What has changed is that SPARE has made the world aware of the abuse that H&M suffered as a result of that symbiotic relationship between the BRF and BM. Charles and his consort started that ball rolling in the 90s when they needed to take Diana down and they’ve been obedient allies since. What he does now will be fascinating to watch.
The optics will be terrible if Harry is absent from The Clowning. But there is no doubt that the trash media and Camilla would feel betrayed if Charles pursues a relationship with Harry. I’m sure Willy would also be furious, (although he might also suspect how badly his continued alienation with Harry is hurting his image) but i don’t think that Willy’s feelings are as important to Charles as is the feelings of his media partners and his consort.
The DM has spoken. Charles will not invite Harry to the coronation.
Charles is a waffler and hypocrite. Andrew will weasel his way in to sitting in the front row and he won’t be prevented from doing so. Fergie will be hanging out and maybe Uncle Gary will get an invite. Total disgrace.
All the grifters should be on the balcony for the world to see🤡🤡
Andrew and Fergie shouldn’t be asked if Harry and Meghan aren’t invited. I would argue that Prince Andrew caused just as much heartache to the Queen, even more than Prince Harry.
Harry did nothing wrong. He should not even be in the same sentence as Prince Andrew. Harry was said by the DM and other tabs to have “hurt” the Queen but the Queen herself invited them to the Jubilee and for another earlier visit. Andrew was associated with Criminals who trafficked underage girls. I wish Harry could be not put in comparisons with Andrew. Harry is protecting his wife and children and is a hero. Andrew is unspeakable IMO.
Someone seems to have swallowed the britshidtrags’ “Harry hurt the queen” narrative. Um…..congratulations…..?
It’s a shame that they’re generating all this drama just for clicks. The reconciliation process is hard enough in normal, non-famous families. I just can’t imagine having a family squabble blasted all over the newspapers. Harry was so right about them all being trapped. And this is the last and final chance for the newspapers to run these *will they/won’t they* attend headlines for the foreseeable future, so they’re going to keep churning these stories out. All jokes aside (and i’ve made many, many jokes), it is rather sad to see these people’s lives play out as an issue of Soap Opera digest.
The DM calling Harry a “wayward son” made me think of that Kansas song “Carry On My Wayward Son.” Good advice for Harry, I’d say.
Seems the BRF had an opportunity to look at how it damages its members and is now determinedly looking away, with the full support of the tabloids.
I absolutely love this! “Keep calm and carry on, my wayward son.”
Love the Carry On My Wayward Son reference. Another one that has gone through my mind regarding the dynamics between the Sussexes and their families…especially Harry’s.
Lyrics from Sunshine by Jonathan Edwards.
How much does it cost, I’ll buy it
The time is all we’ve lost, I’ll try it
And he can’t even run his own life
I’ll be damned if he’ll run mine, Sunshine
Sunshine come on back another day
I promise you I’ll be singing
This old world, she’s gonna turn around
Brand new bells’ll be ringing
My vote goes to “The Clowning” because it’s obvious this is a clown show. Charles’ wounds are all self-inflicted and it’s too late to disentangle himself from the BM. And if the British people want a monarchy, this is the monarchy they’re going to get – there’s no point in wishing it was better. Harry and Meghan have their own goals and concerns now – that won’t change whether they’re invited to the Clowning or not.
I’m so tired of this nonsense already. Whether they go or not won’t change anything because the tabloids dictate the agenda. This guy is ruled by the tabloids, who based on the way they pushed Brexit, seem to have nothing but the worst intentions towards that country. Once this ceremony happens, then what? More briefings and back and forth with stuff that happened 3 -5years ago or seeing what happens in Montecito instead of talking about real issues or how directionless Charles is? Give him his crown just so they can stop going on about this tedious coronation.
So, it’s official, the royal family are just puppets taking orders from larger interests.
It’s what they deserve
Well C-Rex, your media overlords have effectively and publicly called you KINO (king in name only). We read the marching orders given to the Dumb and Dumber to include Louis at the church walkabout and how quickly the Double Ds complied. Now control freak C-Rex has a true dilemma re how much control he’s willing to cede to them. He absolutely wants the Sussexes to attend for global attention and positive PR and so does the RR for clicks/money. However, the tabloid owners are still big mad about the Sussexes’ lawsuits and are also flexing to see how much power they and the trollop consort actually have over C-Rex. The rest of the RF should be very worried every time they see a bus or any nearby vehicle they might get thrown under to save the monarch’s azz.
Also, the trollop persuaded C-Rex to let several foxes into the henhouse with their willful employment of those former tabloid editors. Everyone’s a suspect and a potential victim. Including Cam bc now tabloid owners have some of their own people in place in the “household” for pr purposes. More calls will be coming from inside the house. Literally. Oh well. Good luck Chuck…
“the trollop” – 😂😂😂
Hard to reconcile the label with that face…
It’s interesting that you have two opposing views being published. KFC wants the Archbishop to be a mediator between Harry and him. Don’t invite Harry!!!!
So, do we think part of this is to find out the temperature of the country in regard to the Sussexes being or not being at the Clowning?
Harry made it clear that there needed to be discussions and accountability before reconciliation. It sounded to me that Harry wouldn’t be engaging with his father and brother until that happened. KFC really overstepped when he told Harry not to bring Meghan when he flew to Scotland. I would LOVE to know exactly what KFC said.
Well, if I had to bet, I think H&M won’t be going to the Clowning. Harry isn’t going to allow them to insult his wife again. We’ll just have to wait to find out what happens.
Is the “F” in KFC what I am thinking it might be? Is it King F__king Charles?
@Dianna, it sure is whenever I use KFC, which is how I refer to him now (I can’t take credit for it, it saw it here, lol).
@Saucy, I hope they don’t go, either, but they’ve always managed to surprise us in the past, so who knows. At the rate this is going, we might not know until that day if the Sussexes are there or not.
KFC just makes me think of Kentucky fried chicken but it also totally fits king fucking Charles. They’re both greasy.
diANNa, I’m leaving the interpretation up to the reader. If they want to think Kentucky Fried Chicken–go for it (Chuck is a chicken. And greasy, good point Jais). If you want to think F____, then go for it. I happen to alternate between the two depending on my mood.
What a big surprise. NOT.
And yet they tolerate and welcome Andrew who has his war chest to get reinstated. So pathetic.
But much more fun to watch the BRF twist in the wind over this, and so well-deserved. I wonder how this ugly drama is affecting George and Charlotte and Louis. I can’t imagine Wee Willy and Khate can keep their mean mouths shut around them. Poor kids.
Harry was useful as the spare and when he stopped being the spare he was no longer and extension of Charles. Charles didn’t care and I do think William looked out for him when Charles went to far because he still found Harry useful. Harry and his family were useful only when W+K didn’t want to do any work but they go to much attention and William demanded to exile Harry but he still needed to play out the loving brothers stint. Sadly I think it will take time and therapy for Harry to fully grasp that they do not care about him. They do not care about each other either. William, Charles, Andrew, and Edward are already throwing each other under the bus in the media. The moment he realized they were trying to kill his wife and child should have been the moment he released is 800 page book. He said “they would never forgive me if I told some stuff” They don’t forgive you now for calling them out and they never will ever! I wish Harry had dropped the axe on the BM and BRF . The book is a great read but I can tell he still wants to be in Charles life and I cant understand why. Harry needs more self love and strength to see it for what it is. Charles has already ruined his short reign with this pathetic display of pettiness, jealousy and racism. William won’t be any different and maybe worse because he has emotional issues and no firm hand to actually help him in any real capacity. I am calling it now. The Will will be the last king. I don’t think he will even finish his reign because he will be hard wired into how he is behaving now and won’t even know how to hide it anymore. Charles doesn’t want to reconcile and either does Will this is all just to keep Harry as the scapegoat.
This sounds right to me. I understand why Harry still holds some hope that he might have a father though. It is so incredibly difficult to realize that a parent never loved you. It took me until my 40s. Harry’s also had a lot of very weird pressures that are hard to imagine. I think he’ll get there, but it takes time.
Do not underestimate the desire for familial love. Children of abuse can still love and desire their parents love.
Meghan and Harry will do what’s best for their little family. My vote (and I don’t get one) would be for them to hold a massive birthday party for Archie, with Tyler Perry, Oprah, Serena, all their pals — and Archie’s pals, too.
And maybe fly over the children of the Grenfell cookbook/Hubb Community Kitchen ladies. Children from Uvalde. And children of Invictus families.
Wow. Just wow. The tabloids are really showing their hand here. Who’s running the royal show, them or Chucky? If it’s them, what does that say about Chuck da turd’s reign? Because those same tabloids will have their headlines full of Where’s Harry? if Harry isn’t there, making the major story about the Ukchuckly being…Harry and Meghan. They have the King by his gonads here. Heads they win, tails Chuck loses.
Chuck says no, and there will be all kinds of negative press about Charles and Harry leading up to the fakakta shambles. I see KP behind this editorial. Man, these nasty people deserve each other–always plotting against each other and selling each other out.
Either way, Harry and Meghan will be fine in their beautiful home, living their beautiful loves.
This conundrum couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. Now Charles has to shit or get off the pot. Take the reigns, go to CA and make up with Harry and Meghan, update Lili and Archie as Prince and Princess–it’s symbolic anyway–and brace himself against the bad press that’s coming his way, or do what the tabloids want and be their little errand boy for the rest of his life.
Surely he can take some bad press. He get can some lessons from Harry and Meghan. But of course these nasty people can’t take what they dish out.
Being King must be an absolute misery for Charles, and it’s his own damn fault. His own shitty parenting–his betrayal of Harry, his refusal to parent William, is coming home to roost. Spare and Jeremy Clarkson just killed years worth of rehab work on Camilla. And now on one gives a rats ass about his Chubbly–the only story about it worth telling is Harry’s will he or won’t he? And now the DM has thrown down the gauntlet.
Who’s running this institution Chuck? Is it you or the gutter press?
It’s the gutter press running the show now, and it’s going to get worse. They have a ton of red-hot tea they’re champing at the bit to spill, and ordering KFC to exclude Harry is pretty damn nervy. All this kerfuffle over the Clownation is becoming tiresome, and it must be abundantly clear to Upchuck and his pugnacious son that the Sussexes are holding all the cards and the tabloids are eager for fresh meat. Looks like they’ve backed themselves into a corner yet again.
Lanne your spot on, but the answer to your question is THE PRESS WEAR THE CROWN, or more to the point Rothsnear, thinks HE should. Charlie the chinless is now sat tightly in Rothsnears pocket and cowmilla has buttoned it up, or you could say that the king is now in check mate to cowmillas Knight
Two things. Either Harry and Meghan go in all their splendor with a TIARA stealing everyone’s thunder (with the condition of arrival of keeping lapdogs and WanK away) or just sit back in sunny Cali celebrate King Archie’s birthday and let Nostradamus’ prophecy happen.🤞
Mooney, I want Harry to take the third option and put out the next book dropping the hammer on ALL OF THEM. Let everyone know everything and name names. Or if you prefer, Harry do something in words your father would understand and “LET LOOSE THE DOGS OF WAR. Burn the lot of them down
There was an earlier item that indicated Charles wants Harry to attend to stop the whining around his possible absence.
The problem is that William is against it because he is worried that he will not have the limelight.
He wants what Harry has, so the spotlight will not be enough.
The item included talk about once more stripping the Sussexes of all their titles and negotiations about ” attendance is based on detention of titles”.
This was published with a companion piece that seems like supposing the Sussexes attend, it would be because of the Archbishop’s concessions and biased in the event of negotiations.
This leak was from a ‘palace source’ who happened to have a faux pas in the last couple of days in relation to PR.
He added that his father was angry about the description of his present wife in the Spare-the book.
Now the Viscount 4th Rothmere, owner of the fail is making his demand:-
Harry should not attend nor participate in the coronation
Murdoch wants the Sussexes stripped of all titles
Why are these two oligarch(s) feel empowered to make demands?
Was it worth the cost to rehabilitate Camilla?
While Charles may have seen his son as expendable and answerable to his heir, the one whose only purpose is to want what his brother has, it is another to trade him in a contract with misanthropists.
These people, along with others has the UK on her knees economically due to Brexit, because the EU ruled about their bigotry in reporting.
Now they are moving to make a permanent split in the institution, Harry has an easy decision to make since his priority is about familial relationships.
Charles, on the other hand, has chosen the institution over his son, the only problem is that the son exercised his option, all be it under duress.
He walked away.
Forget William, his mistakes and selfish needs are apparent, since there is no one to scapegoat, except the wife.
That is why the fail feel empowered to make asinine demands, even if it is none of its business.
They are not entitled to Harry’s flesh.
Where does this leaves Charles? As an equal partner why not tell the toxic media to “cease and desist” until it is time to actually cover the coronation?
Let the Sussexes have their hard earned peace, keep the wife and institution, use your power in relation to the heir and members of the invisible contract?
When are you, Charles realize that you do not benefit from the contract?
They only want their pound of flesh.
I wonder if, when on his deathbed, Charles actually does some serious reflecting on how he’s lived his life, and ends up full of regret after realizing what he’s done, or if he’ll go to the grave angry, playing the victim until the very end, and always believing Camilla was worth it all.
doubtful…he made Camilla Queen consort knowing it would hurt both his sons. His pettiness at both funerals. His pettiness with Diana. His continued pettiness about the chubbly. He is and will always be all about himself. He doesn’t want Harry back and he could careless about his feeling he wants to use someone Harry respects to save face a the chubbly and if Harry is dense enough to go KC will not protect him from more attacks.
He will never do that. Charles is a covert narcissist — he thinks he is the only person of any importance in the world whatsoever. Camilla gets a certain amount of honorary importance because he sees her as a thing whose sole job in life is to put everything into supporting him. And he’s got a whole system telling him the same.
Probably he will be like the duke if Windsor who thought Wallis was worth it all.
UpChuck probably still believes in the divine right of kings. No self-reflection will be done before he goes to meet his maker.
Well wisher, Charles is to shallow to believe that he can’t have what he wants, when he wants. He thinks all the good headlines are genuine, he is that stupid that he can’t see that both Rothmere and his wife are playing him for a fool. They manipulate him like putty and in his vanity he thinks its because he is so great. Harry is the price he is willing to pay to remain (in his mind), as a god like being in the press. William is as vain and shallow as him and Khate and cowmilla tolerate both of them as they both want the title of consort. War is already breaking out between the waleses and the Kings Court, you can see it in every story written because one cannot have their name in print without the other shouting “OVER HERE PLEASE”, to the press pack. It’s bloody pathetic. As soon as that crown sits on Charlie chinlesses head, Billy boy will start to make his move. I give it two months before we will see stories about Charles and his failing mental capacity, or Charles is slowing down and the country needs young blood. Just sit back and watch, as it will make the war of the roses look tame by comparison, because this time, we will also have the catfight from hell between Khate and cowmilla
This missive was sent under the order of the Bee I presume. Doesn’t sound so happy about Harry naming and shaming him.
The BM is making Britain a laughing stock, certainly in my eyes. The Uk, monarchy and government, is governed by the gutter press, namely Murdoch and Rothemere. Rothemere is dangerous to democracy, but Murdoch is an absolute cancer on not just democracy, but society in general. In the US there are still organizations and people capable of taking up the fight to defend, but Britain appears to have no voices to speak against the debacle happening before everyone’s eyes.
It is too dangerous for H&M to attend since there are a lot of unhinged Royalist, who are really upset about SPARE. It would be nerve racking to see H, M, A & L unprotected in the mist of hateful and vengeful KFC&C and WanK. I hope they stay on this side of the pond, personally.
Has it been decided that they have been actually invited? Wm and daily mail do not want them, Charles does not have the backbone to disagree,so perhaps there is no “do we go or not”. If no invite, they stay home.
So, Harry did untold damage to the monarch, let’s look at that comment. Harry’s father, The adulterer is going to become head of the church and defender of the faith, yep so that’s not hypocritical is it. Plus the adulterer wrote a book and gave a television interview where he said in both, his father was harsh and hectoring and his mother was cold and emotionally distant, that’s his mother the late Queen! He has been investigated TWICE over dodgy cash and titles and wanted to be a tampax. He is now installing the woman who destroyed his marriage, as his Queen, an adulterers!! One who had multiple affairs while married to her first husband, and has now helped install the previous deputy head of the Daily Mail as their coms head. Then we have Edward, whose business went bust owing millions and is married to Sophie, who had to close her PR company after a massive scandal involving a fake Sheik, cash and drugs. Then we have dear old Andrew, best friends with a paedophile who lent Andrew loads of money, and trafficked girls for him. Then Andrew was sued by one of the girls and mummy had to pay millions to keep him out of prison. And they say that Harry caused damage to the Royal family and hurt the Queen. If it wasn’t so disgusting it would be laughable. All of the Royal parasites in the UK are not governed by the government, they are governed by their own greed and need of the press. They know people are wondering WHAT is the point of them, and the press are wondering what they will do for cash flow if they stop writing about harry and meghan!! Murdoch will be gone soon, and I hope the house of Windsor FALLS just as I hope murdochs press does at the same time
Too dangerous for any to go. These billionaires don’t want to lose control of KFC and wanK. The bots are already back with the children do not exist. The UN just released a report on the mistreatment of Black Brits. The first statement from government reps and BM was not true even though filled with supporting data and evidence. The UN would not even bother doing investigation unless strong evidence and complaints. These people are in complete denial on their racism, white supremacy, economy and looking to trade with America to save them from their Brexit mistake. This is a brew for attempts to hurt the Sussex and the children. My opinion this is beyond KFC disrespect to Harry and Meghan.
They’re saying that Harry’s friend or other palace employees are threatening to come out with all the stuff Harry apparently did.
They’re also saying KC might do an interview telling his side before Coronation.
It’s Diana all over again.
It’s vile I pray H&M somewhere have recordings and lots of other proof and publicize it but it’s would have to be something that even the H&M haters would be shocked at.
It’s getting nasty, like it already isn’t.
the invisible contract is on full display-who will the royals listen to the UK media or the ruling royal family-this is plain and simple to anyone who reads the trash DM-what is the purpose of a royal family if they cannot make decisions involving their own family members without any interference-I know the decision will be up to Harry and Meghan-to bring the Sussex family to the UK under these hostile conditions is very very bad business