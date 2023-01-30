People just found out that Zachary Levi is an anti-vaxx Evangelical douche

I’ve never given Zachary Levi more than a passing thought of “that’s Zachary Levi, oh.” Based on his name, I did think he was Jewish, but I just found out he’s a hardcore Evangelical… so that surprises me. Also a surprise: he’s one of DC’s hot properties, the face/lead of Shazam! Well, funny story – Levi is one of those idiot Evangelicals who thinks the Covid vaccine is some kind of government conspiracy. Yet another mess for DC, huh?

In case the studio makes him delete that, he quote-tweeted this: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” with the comment “Hardcore agree.” The original tweet was from an account which frequently posts dangerous anti-vaxx views, in addition to transphobic bigotry. And that’s when Twitter started talking more about who Levi is and what he espouses. Did this guy successfully fly under the radar for years/decades or were people seriously not checking for him at all?

Y'all just haven't been paying attention to Zachary Levi. He's a hardcore Trump Christian who supports Jordan Peterson calling him a "deep thinker." A transphobe who appeared on the 700 Club, a Trump Republican Christian network that has HATES minorities & gays for existing. https://t.co/p0300n2BAJ pic.twitter.com/uF9kHt0VOW — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #Sundance (@sagesurge) January 29, 2023

Finding out that Zachary Levi is an anti vaxxer AND that he’s not Jewish on the same day pic.twitter.com/d7E8238d8K — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 29, 2023

All the shit ya gave Letitia better be given to Zachary Levi. Keep that sameeeee energy. — Younis (@younityyy) January 29, 2023