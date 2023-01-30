People just found out that Zachary Levi is an anti-vaxx Evangelical douche

I’ve never given Zachary Levi more than a passing thought of “that’s Zachary Levi, oh.” Based on his name, I did think he was Jewish, but I just found out he’s a hardcore Evangelical… so that surprises me. Also a surprise: he’s one of DC’s hot properties, the face/lead of Shazam! Well, funny story – Levi is one of those idiot Evangelicals who thinks the Covid vaccine is some kind of government conspiracy. Yet another mess for DC, huh?
Hardcore agree. 😐 https://t.co/goeEf5UQ5s
— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023
In case the studio makes him delete that, he quote-tweeted this: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” with the comment “Hardcore agree.” The original tweet was from an account which frequently posts dangerous anti-vaxx views, in addition to transphobic bigotry. And that’s when Twitter started talking more about who Levi is and what he espouses. Did this guy successfully fly under the radar for years/decades or were people seriously not checking for him at all?
Y'all just haven't been paying attention to Zachary Levi. He's a hardcore Trump Christian who supports Jordan Peterson calling him a "deep thinker."
A transphobe who appeared on the 700 Club, a Trump Republican Christian network that has HATES minorities & gays for existing. https://t.co/p0300n2BAJ pic.twitter.com/uF9kHt0VOW
— Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #Sundance (@sagesurge) January 29, 2023
Finding out that Zachary Levi is an anti vaxxer AND that he’s not Jewish on the same day pic.twitter.com/d7E8238d8K
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 29, 2023
All the shit ya gave Letitia better be given to Zachary Levi. Keep that sameeeee energy.
— Younis (@younityyy) January 29, 2023
NOOOOOOOO!!! Not the voice of Flynn Rider. And the guy who played Chuck. I loved that show. Ugh. This makes me sad to learn that he’s such a dbag.
me toooo 🙁
Ah man, nooooo! Rapunzel and Flynn were my favorite Disney couple!
Same.
Agreed, I always liked him before this! Waaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!
He voiced Flynn??? NOOOOOOOOO. This sucks. I love Rapunzel and Flynn. I even did a character breakfast with them at Disney World before COVID. The actor playing Flynn was hysterical and a highlight of the trip. I know he wasn’t the same guy of course, but now I can’t think of Flynn the same.
Same! I really hate the whole “cancel culture” but in this case, I may have to cancel Zachary Levi. I can’t abide anti-vax and being a Trump Christian is just a bridge too far for me. Goodbye Zachary.
Some folks were defending him saying, “he was talking about the company, not the vaccine” as if that makes it better?
Pushing BigPharma conspiracies leads to anti-vax sentiments. BigPharma may price gouge, and it’s not perfect at all, but danger to the world? F–k off with that nonsense.
I don’t know why people can’t understand that Big Pharma is evil AF and *also* provides life-saving drugs. Like, I 100% believe that Big Pharma is responsible for lives being lost due to price-gauging. I believe that Big Pharma has willingly created drug addicts for the sake of profit. I believe Big Pharma is one of several factors that has created an untenable American healthcare system. I am also twice-vaxxed, twice-boosted and so incredibly thankful for the vaccine. None of these are competing thoughts.
I had a severe allergic reaction to the AZ (Astra Zeneca) vaccine and for the boosters Drs avoided to give me Moderna shots too.
Pfizer’s vaccines and boosters literally saved my life ❤️ I would have died from Covid when I got it if I hadn’t kept up with the vaccinations.
People like Levi are dangerous a-holes.
@Kitten, after watching Crime of a Century, I just think, as a populous, we can’t ignore the dangers of Big Pharma. Yes, they do save lives, but they are also an evil corporation that thinks of bodies as dollar signs, and they don’t care if people die or become addicted to their medicines. They don’t think anything of getting legislation changed to help line their pockets while Americans die, and that makes Big Pharma enough of an issue that we should always question their motives to ensure they are on the up and up because we rely on them so much.
“BigPharma” also saves hundreds of millions of lives with ground breaking treatments like chemotherapies and immunotherapies. I’ve seen it first hand. We owe our lives to the people who work at these companies.
This. JFC-American pharma and biotech are responsible for research, development and production of therapies that treat all kinds of medical conditions and save lives every day around the world.
@Rapunzel if you can’t think of more than one thing at a time about a certain topic then that sounds like a you problem.
Glad I have no idea who this man is.
Same here. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Ditto….
Same………..saved from another douche taking up any space at all in my head.
I’ve known since the early days of Thor that he was hyper religious and whackjob conservative. He was very open about this on Twitter. None of this surprises me.
Same, I’ve known for a while. Also he made that Kurt Warner biography that I’m pretty sure is like a hallmark Christian feel good movie. The fact that he thinks Jordan Effing Peterson is a deep thinker though means that’s on top of everything else he’s a misogynist too, that guys is absolutely unhinged. I just don’t think people are all that interested in him and that’s why he’s been able to get away with it for so long.
I do appreciate when horrifying people out themselves to the world. Sounds like a bitter, ignorant, hateful person, and now he’s made that clear to the world. The republicants sure made it acceptable for people to fly their hate flags but at least we know who is a hate-disease carrier.
Didn’t he star in a Christian-backed film about a football player recently? Off to google.
American Underdog. About Kurt Warner.
So, this kind of tracks unfortunately. I am sad to hear it. These are dangerous beliefs.
Yes! That Kurt Warner movie was my first clue. Too bad.
I never watched Chuck, but my mom loved it and him in it. And I thought he was charming as anything in Shazam. I’ll still watch the sequel, but I’ll be shaking my head like a disappointed grandmother anytime he’s on screen.
Zach Levi is a lifelong close personal friend of and a long time business partner with Jeremy Boreing, founder of the Daily Wire and proud misogynist, racist, and homophobe. Boreing sued the federal government to end vaccine mandates. He & Ben Shapiro sold their lawsuit to their minions as fighting for the common people but the briefs made it clear Boreing is a bad employer, who enjoys being a bad employer operating an unsafe workplace. Boreing hired & promotes Jordan Peterson, Candace Owens, and Matt Walsh, whose anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has resulted in bomb threats on children’s hospitals. Boreing immediately signed Gina Carano to a long term contract when Disney fired her for repeated bigotry in the workplace. Again, this is one of Levi’s lifelong best friends. When people show you who they are, believe them.
What she said. Again, old news and common knowledge. Glad everyone is waking up to this.
This part! Like, I’m surprised this is news to people. He has been turrible for awhile. I remember when he was starring in Chuck, he was seeing Yvonne(the female lead), and when they broke up, there were rumblings about how terrible her experience was on set and what a dick he was(if I am remembering correctly).
This dude has always been misogynist trash.
Happy that people are awake to his bs.
I thought he was so good-looking when he was on Chuck. Love a hot nerd. But then he got married to Missy Peregrym and there were tons of rumors about how he would proselytize his Christian values and judge everybody while regularly cheating on his wife with production assistants.
I’m not really surprised he’s more openly bigoted than I thought, but I’m glad more people are aware of it now. He’s trash.
@Sunny Do you have any source for them dating? I was a huge Chuck fan back in the day and I do not believe they ever dated, certainly not publicly.
Maybe you’re confusing her with Missy Peregrym? As another Anna said, there were some rumors about his relationship with her. They got married and divorced just as quickly.
Multiple people are saying he did date Yvonne so I guess I was just out of the loop
Wow, this I actually did not know but I’m not surprised they are all connected. This are literally some of the most dangerous disgusting people out there right now.
Jeremy Boreing is my ex in law (cousin in law) I met Zack Levi at his wedding. Jeremy was also involved with Turning Point and he is VERY close friends with Ben Shapiro, very crazy stuff indeed!
@LBB more info please!!!
I didn’t know ANY of this (loved Chuck – sob!) and I’m usually clued in. Off to look up this Boring guy but just the info in the comment section is already horrifying. Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Candace, Peterson – this is a rogues gallery of of every disgustingly manipulative, white guy ego inflating, cynically heartless and nasty PoS out there.
And to think that Chuck ran for YEARS… Wtf. Is Levi funding his bro? So so so gross.
And by “sold the lawsuit” to the minions, I mean Boreing, Shapiro, the DW, and other employees openly asked for financial support and donations through all their social media accounts and their followers happily gave, believing wrongly that Boreing was fighting for them. Shapiro would periodically tweet how much they had raised from donations. He never tweeted the link to the briefs that revealed DW was just trying to avoid compliance with workplace safety standards.
I got confused and thought they ment Zachary Quinto. I was going to be quietly devastated. And yes, I hope they give this guy the same shit and more they gave Letitia.
Does this mean I’ll never want to watch my DVDs of Chuck again?
YES.
It’s good that these people expose themselves, that way if I see them on the street I an cross to avoid them.
Really? Jordan Peterson fan boy? You may as well be an Andrew Tate disciple. Disgraceful.
Right?! Peterson is more of a whiny baby always crying that he doesn’t get to be terrible and pretends to be intellectual while AT is just a straight caveman.
I’m shocked how many women like JP. A lot.
It’s official. I am attracted to problematic men. I was just marveling recently that he’s one of those guys that is getting more attractive with age/the gray streaks suit him. Dang it.
You’re not alone. I loved Jim Caviezel for a while until I found about his crazy pseudo science, extreme religious, far right beliefs AND that he goes around spouting dangerous QAnon rhetoric at any church gathering that will have him. So I ask the universe, how can you create someone to be that handsome and yet dangerously stupid???!!!!
Agree, I was really attracted to Jim Caviezel – now I am so ashamed. He is scarily not ok.
I thought Jim Caviezal was incredibly hot in the Count of Monte Cristo, and that tv show he was on…Person of Interest? He’s just my type as far as looks.
But he’s definitely gone the way of extreme religion, and I don’t think that anymore.
Welp, thanks for making it easier to take that Sarah forgot she was ever in love with Chuck—now I think good for her!—and that my husband somehow got custody of Tangled in our divorce.
Just gotta figure out if Missy Peregrym is *also that way inclined* or if she was taking out the trash when they broke up…
Her father is a Pentecostal minister so it tracks.
The course of their relationship always left me with lingering “at least one of these people is not the cool person I thought they are” vibes.
I never followed either one of them to look into it further but just always thought hmmm.
I just checked out her Instagram, and she posted a few positive things about Covid safety protocols and supporting LGBTQ youth. Her seldom-used Twitter has retweets from Barack Obama about George Floyd and BLM, so maybe she’s ok!
Good to know!
Same. I was horrified at season 5’s taking away Sarah’s memory but now I’m thrilled at it.
What a douche.
Is Missy P. one of these asshats, too?
Does Madge Mazel know he’s Evangelical, and NOT Jewish??
Just don’t tell me this means I have to stop hating Joel.
Exactly my thoughts! The Marvelous Mrs, Maisel is really the only thing I’ve seen him in but he was my favorite boyfriend of Miriam Maisel.
Something about him always bugged me. Now I see it’s that he sucks.
Maybe it’s just me, but I find this guy SO bland. Like I’m looking at his picture right now but I will totally forget his face. I don’t get the appeal. And I’m doubting he will get the same treatment as Letitia.
Him being problematic is the reason I’ve never watched Shazam! Add to the fact he was a dick to Missy Peregym, yeah, no surprised at all. Just makes me laugh at DC Comics having another of their leads creating problems before a premiere.
Whose asking for him?
Seriously, a hit series in Chuck, nothing came of it.
Shazam, a moderate budget movie, a hit and…nothing came of it.
Who is asking for him?
I know of no one who is a fan and asking for him to be in more stuff.
I tried to watch Shazam, but he’s just not funny. I think his douchy character is actually who he is.
I, apparently, repeatedly forget this guy even exists. I kept going “who?” and went to look at his filmography. He’s been in so much that I’ve seen, and yet I don’t remember him at all. I hope I actually do remember him this time so I can avoid anything he’s involved in from now on.
He absolutely deserves all the shit that Letitia got (he deserves even more, quite honestly, based on his friends list), but I also doubt it will happen.
As a nurse who worked the first two years of the pandemic exclusively in COVID, this shit is beyond angering. In my dreams, a zillion healthcare workers and families of COVID victims harass him regularly.
Just in time to cannonball the promotional tour for his new movie.
He was born in Louisiana USA. His last name is Pugh, no relation to Miss Flo. Levi is his middle name. Neither parent is Jewish.
Levi’s always been trash. I never liked him even during the Chuck years. He always came off as completely disingenuousin in his interviews.
His ex-wife Missy divorced him after being married for only 10 months. Then he did an interview where he blamed women for the death of chivalry.
After his divorce he did date his Chuck costar Yvonne Strahovski on the DL. However, that didn’t last long either and there was a blind that I sinuated he completely mistreated her.
He’s very handsome – maybe he could go out with Angelina Jolie. Also who is Letitia?
Letitia Wright, who during BP filming made some dangerous antivax pronouncements.
“maybe he could go out with Angelina Jolie.”
Jolie: “who ‘dis?”
please don’t ‘ship inflict his d-baggery onto that lovely woman who, in all likelihood, would literally not know who he is and, if she did, would likely tell him to go scratch.
After reading the above, a) why on earth would you wish him and his future diseases on Angelina Jolie or her children and b) why would you think Angelina Jolie would want anything to do with his anti-science, Jordan Peterson-loving whackadoodle misbegotten trash self?
The most illfitted pairing ever lol
I have met him and this is true.
I know him personally and he is actually a really lovely and soberingly intelligent person. Just because someone disagrees with your views doesn’t make them a dbag or a horrible person, less so if you’ve never met them or have spent time with them.
I’m sure he’s kind in real life-many people tend to be pretty normal and pleasant before politics kick in. I can’t seem to justify him being apparently friends with Boreing (if not friends, he still follows the guy). The company has pretty vile opinions
@Bellami
That’s not what his ex-wife OR Yvonne Strahovski would say about him.
As yes – it’s just a difference of opinion crowd here – here’s mine – get wrecked
LMAO spit my tea on the keyboard Hahaha
This is literally what red flags are for. We did not end up in the post-Dobbs era because all conservatives are knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing morons that you can spot from a mile off. Some of them are intelligent, charming and strategic. A man with a nice smile, good manners and an impressive bookshelf can have truly heinous beliefs. Exhibit of the day: Zachary Levi. Smart women who don’t want to be expertly “chivalried” back into the 19th century learn to stay away.
“Just because someone disagrees with your views doesn’t make them a dbag or a horrible person, less so if you’ve never met them or have spent time with them.”
Just for the record, this is what neonazis peddle too about far-right historical figures.
Counterpoint: being hyper religious and homophobic, anti-transgendered people, treating girlfriends/wives badly, and being anti-vaxx during (at any time but especially during a deadly pandemic), being pro Joe Rogan, pro Jordan Peterson, pro Jeremy Boreing, pro fascists, pro misogyny, pro grifting, etc…absolutely makes him a bad person.
I don’t care how he pretends to be nice and kind. That’s window dressing to hide the rotten insides of him.
Zachary is a crap person.
His “beliefs” are killing people. That – unlike his “beliefs” – is a fact.
Evangelical Christianity is a cult. A dangerous cult. Your friend is a cult member, who believes in anti-Science conspiracy theories. His cult is also busy doing everything it can to undermine Democracy and basic human rights.
He’s lousy, and so are his beliefs.
As a rule of thumb, I don’t take medical advice from someone with the highest education level of High School. I will stick to the experts and on a personal note. I waited too long for the last booster/flu shot. And picked up the viruses most likely at the airport/plane going to visit my Mother for the holidays. I ended up in the hospital. While my Mother who had her shots. Never got sick. She is 79 and vunerable. If she had gotten sick and died. I don’t know if I could have lived with myself knowing I gave it to her. Please people, the damn vaccines work!
I don’t even know who he is. But gross.
Whatever you might think of Kevin Feige an the Marcel franchise, he didn’t play around and shut any crazy talk down. If you want to keep your job, STFU. DC already has enough trouble with Ezra Miller, they need to shut it down. As for the movie, never saw the first one, wasn’t planning on seeing the second one, so whatever.
THIS ISN’T NEW INFORMATION.
Guy has always been an A+ douche.
I saw him in the Marvelous Mrs. Mavel. His part could have been filled by any available actor, I see nothing special in him.
OK, I will acknowledge he is tall. (I like tall guys) which must be his only asset.
Learning this info about him = Get Lost.
Nope. I’m not watching anything he is in ever again.
It is my personal policy, “I do not do business with A**holes. Not one dime, ever.”
DC needs to vet their employees much, much better.
I hope his Shazam! movie tanks!
I thought I learned on this site that he is a deep Evangelical Christian with majorly problematic views… I hope he doesn’t have any role on the next season of The marvelous Mrs maisel because I do not want to watch him in anything.
I loved the show Chuck and had the opportunity to briefly meet Zac a few times. A friend of mine was friends with Zac during the Chuck years as they worked close by each other on the WB set. They lost touch after Zac moved to TX. My impression of him was that he was basically playing himself in both Chuck and Shazam, he’s a huge man child. He can be very giving to others and so that’s why a lot of people really like him but even back then I did side eye him. He’s never made it a secret about being a Libertarian or that he calls himself a Christian. A Christian who would hold bible studies in his house but didn’t really believe in attending church so he seems to be contradictory in many ways. I also side eyed him during his brief marriage to Missy. They were broken up for years, reconciled and then married quickly only to divorce less than a year later. Missy’s father is a Pastor in Vancouver. After the breakup he did seem to date Yvonne briefly during the time she had broken up with her now husband. Whatever went down with him and Yvonne they used to be in touch prior to dating but don’t seem to be in contact now. (My friend is also friends with Yvonne.) Zac has also been very public with his mental health struggles and wrote a book that I haven’t read. After this weekend though my side eyeing has gone to a oh hell no of him after finding out about his more recent tweets and interviews. I do feel bad at the timing of this though as I did see in my twitter feed from his defenders that his dad passed away this past week so yes he does deserve the roasting he’s getting but just unfortunate that he decided to post that tweet at a time he’s grieving his father who he was close to. (I have also briefly met Zac’s dad and one of his sisters).
Did he really date Yvonne? I really thought that was like desperate wishing from Chuck fans but it never actually happened.
No idea who he is but ya big pharma is trash in many ways yet still provide life saving treatments. I mean our tax dollars funded the covid vax and now they are price gouging all is Americans so that’s fun. Oh and they are the same people who brought us the opioid epidemic and push drugs on us for everything when sometimes we just need some fing social support. Not to mention American healthcare is basically so unaffordable it’s only for the rich now and I’m guessing at lot has to do with the pharma people. I’m not gonna defend the American pharma that owns out politicians because f them but more than one thing can be true that they can save lives. Don’t agree with him or his politics but I can’t believe he is dumb enough to tweet that when you could just not!! I don’t think every actor needs to have the exact same beliefs (or at least tweet them) as whatever the current “correct” phrases are either to watch a show. I mean I go to Starbucks and other businesses every day and I don’t require every person working there to tell me all their beliefs about the Covid vaccine and pharma either. I guess I just kind of miss the days when you could just enjoy a movie or TV show without having to be outraged over everything. It’s too exhausting to me
He was referring to the 2009 Justice Department report on Pfizer’s $2.3 Billion fraud settlement, the largest health care settlement in history. Helps if people read a whole article instead of just a headline, before losing their shit!
Not really
He quoted and amplified an anti-vaxxer account.
Nope – heard bout his heavy anti stuff in nerd circles for years
Damn. So many of my favorite old background noise tv shows have been tainted by disgusting jerks.
I always assumed he was gay. Kind of shocked to find out he’s straight, or so I assume given he’s a hardcore Evangelical. Idk maybe it was the groomed brows, fitted clothing, permatan and very white teeth.
I didn’t know this and I’m shocked. What I do know, that I found relatable, is how he has a mother with Borderline Personality Disorder and did a lot of therapy. I’m surprised he came out of that being an anti-vaxxer and all that. If he really is. Crazy to learn!