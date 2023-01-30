Prince Harry & Meghan released Archewell foundation’s 2020-2022 Impact Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell in 2020, soon after they moved to California. In less than three years, Archewell has become their successful umbrella organization, housing their podcast work, their Netflix work AND their charitable foundation. Following the success of Archetypes, Netflix’s Harry and Meghan, Harry’s memoir Spare and everything else, Archewell is shuffling their talent and moving different parts of their organization in-house, which we discussed on Sunday. Variety also reported that Archewell was due to release their charitable impact report, and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

You can see the full Archewell Impact Report PDF here – from 2020 to 2022, Omid Scobie reports that the Sussexes raised $13 million and distributed $3 million in grants “across areas including vaccine equity, relief centres, refugee resettlement, and building better online world.” From their impact report, you can see that they also worked with corporate partners to help direct funds to World Central Kitchen, Global Citizen and refugee/immigration NGOs like Human First Coalition, Welcome.US., and Operation Allies Welcome.

The impact report is not some financial disclosure for tax purposes, so we don’t know what money was put into the foundation by Meghan and Harry and what was donated to the foundation through various private or corporate donors. It was an interesting read though – they’ve already carved out a fascinating issue portfolio and they’re committed to showing their work and drawing attention to the organizations and charities doing great work. Unlike some people, Meghan and Harry don’t show up empty-handed and expect their presence to be “enough.”

In their third year, Archewell intends to focus on “three main pillars united by a vision of a world where our mental health and well-being is cared for” — building a better online world, restoring trust in information, and uplifting communities. REPORT: https://t.co/6vQ5tf9Na3 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 30, 2023