Prince William is ‘baffled’ by Harry’s reluctance to attend the coronation

Tom Sykes does the Royalist column for the Daily Beast. At least once a month, Sykes has an exclusive column about how much Prince William hates his brother. While I don’t doubt that Sykes gets briefings straight from Kensington Palace, I also don’t doubt that William’s “friends” feel like they can speak freely and emphatically about how William is constantly in a state of incandescent rage over all things Harry. I mean, no one is hiding it anymore – every royal reporter says exactly that in so many words. In recent months, we’ve heard from William’s “friends” that William “f–king hates Meghan and Harry now,” that William will not invite his brother to HIS coronation and William thinks Charles is an idiot for extending the invite to Harry. We’ve also heard that William believes that England is “his,” much like he believes Africa is “his” and conservation work is “his.” As in, William doesn’t want Harry to ever step foot in England ever again. Or else what? Or else William will likely violently assault Harry again. In any case, with all of that rage, hatred and violence simmering in England, William is now totally “baffled” why Harry is so reluctant about coming to the coronation.
Prince William is “baffled” by his brother’s reluctance to so far publicly accept his invitation to King Charles’ coronation, a friend of the prince has told The Daily Beast, and thinks Prince Harry is trying to “be difficult” by not announcing his and his wife’s intentions.
Harry and wife Meghan Markle have said that they have been invited to the coronation but have not yet said if they will come. In January, Harry told interviewer Tom Bradby that he needed to have a face to face meeting with his family of origin before attending, and told another interviewer, Bryony Gordon, that he wanted “an apology for my wife,” although without specifically linking it to their attendance at the coronation. Royal sources have insisted that the family will make no such gestures towards Harry and Meghan, firmly believing they have nothing to apologize for.
Meanwhile, the personal friend of William’s, who used to also be friends with Harry but has not maintained the relationship in recent years, told The Daily Beast: “William is baffled by Harry not publicly saying that he is coming to the coronation, especially because everyone thinks he will be there. Relations have never been this bad and it feels like Harry is just stringing it out to try and be difficult, frankly.”
Asked if William thought his brother would ultimately attend, The Daily Beast’s source said, “Everyone thinks he will.”
The king, meanwhile, is “working on the assumption that Harry and Meghan will come,” having not heard anything to the contrary, a friend of the king said, adding that the family and institution as a whole was determined not to be “distracted” by the will-they-won’t-they around Harry and Meghan.
One question likely to be asked in royal circles this weekend—especially if the couple do not make an announcement soon—is how Harry has reacted to the publication of the official coronation invite which unambiguously identified Charles’ wife as “Queen Camilla.”
Asked how William was reacting to Camilla being declared queen, the friend said he “will be enormously supportive.” They said Prince Harry’s description of how he and William had begged their dad not to marry Camilla was “ancient history and completely irrelevant,” and that William was totally focused on supporting his father. They said that while the change in her status from would-be Princess Consort to Queen Consort to Queen Camilla might have appeared rapid to outsiders, it was “no secret” within the family that she “was always going to be queen” and would not likely have come as a surprise to Harry, saying: “This has been on the cards for at least a decade.”
This is actually the third piece I’ve read in 24 hours which has made explicit reference to Harry’s January interviews, in which he said outright that one of his preconditions for going to the coronation would be an apology to Meghan. One of the royal courts has briefed The Times, the Daily Mail and now the Daily Beast with the Windsors’ position that no apology will be proffered, that “they have nothing to apologize for,” and that the Windsors have “no desire to pander to his wishes.” Both the Times and the Mail used the word “pander” because (I believe) some courtier used it in the briefing. That’s how they view Harry’s flat request to acknowledge how Meghan was mistreated and have some accountability for everything that went down. That they would be indulging him, pandering to him by acknowledging their sh-tty, racist behavior. So, no apology for Meghan.
Speaking of sh-tty racists, I’m baffled by William’s bafflement here – as I made clear in my opening, William has spent months telling everyone that Harry is basically dead to him, that he f–king hates his brother, that he loathes Meghan and on and on. And now William can’t believe that Harry won’t simply come back when ORDERED. Imagine William being upset because someone else is “difficult.”
PW wants PH to be eager to attend the coronation because he thinks that way it will hurt PH more when he isn’t invited to PW’s coronation. If PH seems to not really care it takes the fun out of PW’s pettiness.
I wonder if William will ever have a coronation? Anti-monarchist feeling is growing here following QEII’s death, Charles simply doesn’t attract the same level of respect.
I wish nothing more than for all monarchies (especially the English one) to be abolished. For me, supporting the BM is like supporting the Third Reich. The British monarchy has probably murdered and enslaved more over the centuries!
Apology?
These people believe they were chosen by God, they are surrounded by tons of enablers, no way they know what an apology is.
Wills is baffled because he realizes that if Harry doesn’t bend to his father who is also king, he will not bend to his brother when he becomes king.
Bingo! William and Charles are finding out they hold no power over Harry anymore. Harry bent and acquiesced for his grandmother. He won’t for those two. He did it for too long and nearly lost his wife and kid to their gaslighting and abuse.
With the Royal Family being so sure that Harry will come to the coronation I really don’t want him not to go. If he announces that he’s not going the reaction is going be so delicious. As for William he’s psychopath so of course he’s baffled that Harry hasn’t said that he’s coming yet.
Lol these people are ridiculous. A lot of times I think they can’t possibly be this clueless and that they say things to project a narrative in the press, but I don’t know now. They seem to fundamentally not understand that everyone doesn’t think sun rises and sets on them and that someone may think they are assholes they don’t have to interact with.
So according to this article the whole family have known for years that Camilla would always be styled Queen. Not Princess Consort, not Queen Consort but Queen. Interesting. They’ve all been deceiving the public about this for almost two decades then.
I can see PW being totally baffled that PH would expect him to apologize to Meghan or anyone else. I have met guys who never learned the words I’m sorry—that could be really confusing to W. It’s hard to understand when your brain short circuits.
Yes exactly. I have family members like that. They are so used to getting their way all the time, they truly can’t comprehend when they don’t. It’s like their brains short circuit.
I’m just baffled by the stupidity of Tom Sykes columns. I guess he has a weekly Sussex quota to meet too. Or maybe Baldemort really is that clueless and thinks anger should only flow one way.
Perhaps Tom Sykes will update us after he finds out Willy and Kitty didn’t receive an Easter gift either.
Mad Willy needs Harry and Meghan to be at the Con-a-nation so they can be blamed for all the boos and protests.
I just looove 🙄 how the world conveniently forgets this guy is an abusive and racist pos.
Harry is not being difficult, William and the rest of the family are just being willfully obtuse. Harry issued his terms months ago (and I have to imagine that he likely communicated them somewhat less explicitly even before then). If he and Meghan don’t show, that is 1000000% the fault of his family. FAFO.
I shared this on a previous thread but think it is relevant here also so sharing again.
Harry and Meghan can choose to not publicly disclose their attendance to the coronation for security reasons. They are private citizens (not working royals) with a likely high security risk in England so making their plans public may not be appropriate so far in advance of the event. If the palace chooses to disclose whether he and/or his wife and children will attend I think the palace may be criminally or civilly liable should anything happen to them. Praying for their safety and continued success.
Good point.
Great point
They know they can’t trust anyone to keep their plans out of the papers.
If it IS true that Willy is truly baffled by Harry’s reluctance to attend the coronation then Willy truly is the dummest royal.
Maybe the father does not want Harry and Meghan to attend so he arranged for William be on the committee, then insist that the Sussexes attend.
He knew he can count on the dumb son to fcuk it up.
That way he get his wishes and no blame.
Of course he supports his father’s choice to call her queen Camilla. Yet he would not support his own brother and sister in law.
William needs Harry’s validation, he envies his brother’s maturity, charisma and the ease that he has accepted his position in the hierarchy of the monarchy.
Most of the public in England noticed Harry’s growth and willingness to serve, that is why his book “Spare” decimated the tabloid media in aggregated sales.
It might be lost on William that being silent is making a statement, there is no need for explanation. Harry, Meghan and Archie was part of the family, under the reign of Queen Elizabeth 11. This is no longer the case, the new royals are the Parker-Bowles. It is their reign.
There is this feeling among some that they can continuously ignore and ill treat the people who may at one time be dependent on them for their very existence without consequences.
Harry is being heard, understood and affirmed, his very existence is being validated as he is being fulfilled.
He can choose to attend the coronation or not, based on the well being of his family.
That would be the only deciding factor.
William just wants Harry to say something so he can either take credit for preventing him for coming or he can badger and abuse him if he does. He’s looking forward to it. Keep your violence to yourself, POW.
William needs his supply.
They would never admit that they apologized to Harry and Meghan ever if they did.
Their courtiers would make sure what the public gets is this egotistical mess!!
They’ll do one thing behind the scenes and another to their audience to keep appearances until it’s convenient just like at funeral.
What Harry and Meghan have to determine for themselves is if that is enough….
So the latest palace briefing is that they will not pander and apologize to Meghan and they are “baffled” as to why they won’t come. Nah, that’s not bafflement; that’s gaslighting 101.
Ah willy, willy, willy, I always knew you were a bully and a racist, but I didn’t realise that you were as thick as sht as well!
You don’t understand why Megan and Harry won’t attend the coronation of the man who has made it clear that HARRY is irrelevant to him(Harry who) , other than when HE needs Harry and Megan to try and drum up interest in this clowning! You can’t understand why they won’t come to allow you to bully and belittle them, or for your fake as a 9bob note wife to go all mean girl on Megan!. You don’t understand that Harry has principles, and will not accept your father’s side peice having the title QUEEN, when your friends and you admit that you alongside Harry begged your father NOT TO MARRY HER. Well willy, it would seem that you are not only thick, but an entitled little prk, and you and your father deserve the hell that is coming your way, when your QUEEN decides you and your wife are sooooo far below her and her children that you will be on your knees begging Harry to help you.Wait until the coronation, you will see what the people think of your father and you, Not my King, will echo down the years
It’s no shock Bullyam will not apologize to Meghan. Bullyam won’t apologize to Kate for an alleged sidechick (pick one).
They’re not denying that the brothers begged their father not to marry Camilla. But it was “ancient history and completely irrelevant”. 🤔
I have a prediction…
I think they’ll go..the reporting will be unhinged as usual. People will notice the craziness just like they did at the funeral. Harry and Meghan will get tons of support again like they have the last 2 times…
William and his team will get jealous and all of a sudden the olive branch leaks will start coming out…well be getting stories of how William is a peacemaker and great leader.
By June, after Harry gives his testimony again on phone hacking, William will want in on Harrys news cycle.
William will do this after realizing he didn’t get what he wanted which was destruction of Harry.. instead he made Harry an icon
William appears to be the ultimate gaslighter. Just not understanding H & M’s silence about the coronation after all of the (including his) racism, bullying, threats and abuse against them. Recall from Harry’s book that right after William physically assaulted Harry, William told him it never happened. Kate makes Meghan cry and it gets turned into the opposite. As for the decades long plan for Camilla to be Queen, this just proves that Charles and the palace lied to the public with the “princess consort” story. What has been going on for decades is that Charles has been huge liar, which the public already knew from his marriage to and treatment of Diana.
Willy the wank and chucky the tampon , can just go right on ahead and f themselves
Look at Sykes just casually confirming the long con Chucky pulled regarding Camilla’s styling as Queen. She had no intention of being called a princess or queen consort, but Chucky lied to the peasants anyway because manipulation and lies are his game, even using the respect of the Queen to get the peasants on board. The family must have sat around and laughed and laughed at their con.
Exactly this 👆👆👆👆
Harry knows he’s only invited to create huge anti-Sussex stories that deflect media attention from the lack of interest/excitement for Chulls and Milla. So why bother?
Well, this is the same man who told Meghan she was being rude by wagging his finger in her face.
I love how “palace source”, “palace aide” and “palace insider” have evolved into “friend” since H revealed how stories are planted in the media by palace officials. Personally I think “friend” draws a more direct link to C&W. The “friend” is clearly a proxy who complains and explains on behalf of the royals. I don’t think this new buzzword is disproving anything H said in Spare or in any of his accompanying interviews.