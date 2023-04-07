The palace believes Prince Harry will confirm his plans ‘now that Biden has’

Every day this week, I’ve written these “Salt Island is freaking out because the Sussexes won’t confirm if they’re coming to the coronation” stories and I’ve thought every time, maybe this will be the day they (hopefully) come out and say they’re declining the invitation. Well, another day is here and as of this moment, no confirmation either way. While I might have to furiously rewrite some posts here or there, I actually hope that the Sussexes keep the Windsors guessing for weeks longer. Can you even imagine how hysterically unhinged the narrative will be if this goes on for another week? Another two weeks? I honestly believe that the Archewell spokesperson will probably say something soon though. Anyway, The Times’ Valentine Low got the same briefing as Becky English at the Daily Mail: the Sussexes have gone radio silent, the palace is planning for them to come, the king will not apologize to Meghan. A new wrinkle: they believe Harry was waiting for President Biden to decline the invitation. LMAO.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be on the brink of confirming whether they will attend King Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey next month, The Times understands. The couple have still not told Buckingham Palace whether either or both of them will fly over from Montecito, California, for the ceremony on May 6, despite reports that the deadline for RSVPs passed on Monday.
However, now that President Biden has told the King by phone that he will not be attending in favour of sending his wife, Jill, to represent the United States, the Sussexes are expected to reveal their plans within days. A source told The Times: “I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has.”
In the absence of a firm answer from Montecito, Buckingham Palace has been operating on the assumption that the duke and duchess will be at the coronation. A source told The Times recently that palace staff believed Harry would come but were less sure about Meghan. Even if they did attend, they would not take part in the procession after the service or join other working members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
It is understood that no invitation has yet been extended to the Sussexes’ children, Prince Archie, who turns four on the day of the ceremony, and Princess Lilibet, who will be two in June. Their parents have confirmed they have been in email contact with Buckingham Palace.
Sources have previously claimed that Harry wanted a private apology from the King and the Prince of Wales about how he and Meghan were treated by the royal family before he would consider attending the coronation. However, given the criticism he aimed at the royal family in the Sussexes’ Netflix series and his memoir Spare, along with the details he revealed in both of private conversations, it is clear that the royal family has no desire to pander to his wishes. They also do not acknowledge that they have anything to apologise for.
Harry has had little or no direct communication with his father since the Queen’s funeral, while relations with his brother, William, are at an even lower ebb. “The relationship isn’t even rock bottom now, it’s non-existent,” a source told the Daily Mail. “And I just don’t see, if Harry were to come to the coronation, how William could even bring himself to look his brother in the face.”
No, they really believe that Harry was sitting in his Montecito mansion, checking CNN for updates about the Bidens’ attendance before he made a decision? Isn’t it far more likely that Harry spoke to Elton John? The same Elton who turned down Charles’s request to perform at his big Chubbly party? That’s what I think – Harry has been paying closer attention to how many celebrities and musicians have turned down offers to perform or appear. There’s blood in the water, the jig is up – one of the biggest reasons why the Windsors and the British media have been so insistent that Harry must come is because he has such star power. If Harry doesn’t come, it’s all pale and stale, no pizzazz, just pegs.
And after all this time… the palace still didn’t extend an invitation to Archie and Lilibet, and the palace briefings are making it clear that Meghan is unwelcome too. King Charles is practically putting up the “Whites Only” sign at this Struggly.
Omg. These “ journalists” are so pressed! Honestly. What did they do before Harry and Meghan came along?
Have the Sussexes even confirmed they received an actual invitation? Last I heard it was just an email message to Harry only.
Excellent question 🙌
One of the things that I find amusing in all this is that the Palace has just given up the pretence completely of “never explain, never complain” and that they don’t brief off the record. No one is even trying to pretend that these sources are from Harry and Meghan. It’s plain as day that the Palace is briefing on a daily basis about Harry. And none of it is on the record, which is just so unnecessary. Why couldn’t BP spokesperson confirm on the record “Harry and Meghan received a save the date along with a number of other guests”. But, no! These people are so damn addicted to off the record leaking that even that was leaked to the Rota Rats. So undignified and weird.
Exactly. Right after Spare was published the BM & Rota Rats were vociferously denying “palace sources and Royal insiders” were briefing them. Well, that’s no longer the case cause they consistently prove Harry’s point of collusion between the media and the palace. It’s blatant and obvious.
Of course, if you live in the US you time your actions by what the leader of the country does. Do they think that is protocol here like with the royals and releasing statements in their order of succession? There is no logic to their thinking.
I don’t understand why the Palace thinks that Biden not attending has anything to do Harry and Meghan’s decision to come or not. That’s illogical and weird. I’m with Kaiser I hope they say silent for as long as possible.
Williams behavior was despicable. Harry should not go anywhere near him and make sure locks are changed if will wants to come calling
I don’t see how William “could even bring himself to look his brother in the face” either after his deplorable treatment of Harry. Whoever said that meant Harry was behaving badly, but then he should have said Harry can’t look William in the face. The one who is at fault is the one who is too ashamed to look the other person in the face. This person accidentally told the truth about William.
Salty Island one day will discover that the world doesn’t give a crap about their Monarchy, ans since Brexit they are not that relevant anymore.
They should show up but only to finish packing Frogmore. Of course they should also release a birthday snap of Archie the day of the Conchub. 😂
Archie wearing a birthday boy crown!
(OK, while that WOULD be hilarious, Harry and Meghan are not so petty and vicious as to weaponize their kids like that. That’s something that sets them apart from the rest of the RF, and I know we all appreciate that about them.)
….while adding that the spirit of his Grandma Diana was certain to be watching over Archie on his special day.
Jill Biden needs Meghan’s presence at the cornyation now, given her enormous gaffe this week. If she could sit by Meghan, then maybe people will forget the casual racism.
This really is making Harry and Meghan’s decision even harder, lol!
Huh? No she doesn’t and the Palace is not going to seat Meghan next to Jill. Why is a black person needed to rescue Jill out her mess?
These stupid stories are meant to force a reaction either way. Keep them sweating Sussexes.
Harry did a few appearances with the Bidens once upon a time and now they have to always coordinate with each other ??
What
In the British media, anyone who doesn’t actively hate the Sussexes is their BFF.
They tell on themselves all the time with stuff like this. We are petty and scheming so everyone else must operate like that. It’s the same reason that they think that Harry and Meghan invest in companies and working at non-profits is the exact same as when they were working royals. Everything must work exactly the way it did when they were under the umbrella of BP and KP because no other company operates any differently.
Lordy. Random palace leakers are struggling with the struggly. They’ve got nothing new to report so they’re extrapolating bs guesses.
I am hoping, hoping, hoping that they decline the invitation. It is not safe for them there. The press (ahem chuck, willy) have made it clear that they will be shunned and abused. Why should they go?!?!?
Harry and Meghan can choose to not publicly disclose their attendance to the coronation for security reasons. They are private citizens (not working royals) with a likely high security risk in England so making their plans public may not be appropriate so far in advance of the event. If the palace chooses to disclose whether he and/or his wife and children will attend the palace may be criminally or civilly liable should anything happen to them. Praying for their safety and continued success.
There are over 2000 people being invited to this shindig. As far as I’m aware only one (Biden) has announced via the press whether they are attending or not. Why is there any expectation that H&M should reply publicly to a private invitation when practically no one else is. For all we, and the BM, know they’ve already replied.
The Palace has never cared about Harry and Meghan’s safety and they’re not going to start caring now. If they knew if they were coming it would have been leaked already.
All this ‘will they/won’t they go’ stuff is so tacky. Why don’t H&M just put out a statement saying they’re not going and leave it at that.
This isn’t Harry and Meghan’s problem.
This is the palace and the media and guess what this is no different than what they’ve been doing for every event for the last 3/4 years.
And it won’t stop..after this will be trooping then the jubilee.
Harry and Meghan bring clicks and engagement whether people like it or not.these stories won’t ever stop because of it.
If Harry and Meghan aren’t ready to respond they don’t have to and I hope they don’t until last minute.
But with a few weeks to go they’ll respond like they usually do. Probably next week or something
Because they’re probably going and are trying to delay the madness that will follow the announcement
They are not working royals. There’s no need for them to issue statement for a BRFCo work event.
Why should they acquiesce to their abusers wishes?
This!!!⬆⬆
No, I’m sorry, but I think the classy thing for H&M to have done if they are not intending to attend the Coronation would have been to issue a statement to that effect a while back. That would have shut down all this speculation and the media would have had to work a bit harder to find H&M topics to write about!
Why? They aren’t attending in a work capacity why does the public need to know if they are going? It isn’t the public’s business. Should they also have indicated that they weren’t attending the Oscars, or that they aren’t attending the met gala? There’s been speculation about that as well. It’s just as much none of our business. This is the media being nosy and wanting to write stories. Harry and Meghan do not need to explain their movements to random strangers. It’s not my coronation whether or not they attend has absolutely no bearing on me. If they are planning as if they are coming which they keep saying they are then having a confirmation of yes or no shouldn’t matter.
You’re assuming they’re not going though. They may be going, or they may not have made a final decision yet.
@CallyForbes – It is not “classy” to issue a public statement about whether or not you are attending a private party, heads of state excepted.
Even if they had given a statement about attending or not weeks ago nothing would have changed. Look at the past few years- they were rarely in the public eye but the way the BM have been harping on it would make you think they’ve been making daily pap strolls and having weekly press conferences.
Don’t blame H&M for the rabid behaviour of the British press.
So it is somehow H&M’s fault that the BM is tacky? Maybe they consider all this speculation keeps them off of more racist topics concerning Meghan or off of nasty comments about A&L. When have the RR’s ever run out of topics about H&M?
What would happen if Prince Harry send only Meghan to attend the coronation ?
I said this on another thread 😂, can you just imagine their faces as she arrived looking spectacular as always and sitting through the whole farce with that placid, serene and dignified poise she demonstrated so bravely at the funeral.
That will never happen, Harry loves his wife.
She would not be fodder for the media nor the family wolves…..
The only way I want Harry to show up is on Dr Biden’s arm. That would (theoretically) minimize criticism if Meghan doesn’t go (I want her to protect her peace) because Dr. Biden’s spouse isn’t going either.
If Harry attends the Con-A-Nation, Meghan will be with him.
KFC does not “want them there”, he won’t even pick up the phone to talk with them. If they do attend KFC won’t get within 20 feet of them and even then I doubt he will acknowledge that he even sees them.
H&R attending only benefits 1 person, KFC. He has arranged it so he will not have to interact with them in any way much less speak with them.
They are not be invited to ANYTHING other than the ceremony where the rules for tiara’s have already been changed just to ensure that Meghan won’t be wearing one.
Those racists are pissing off the aristo’s just to spite her.
“Hey Jo, it’s Harry,” hi Harry how are you and the family? “” we are fine Jo, sat in the beautiful sunshine, enjoying life with the kids “, That’s great Harry, so why are you calling today, I’m not trying to hurry you my friend, but I’ve got Putin holding on line one and Sunak on line two”,
“no problem Jo, just wondered if you’re popping over to attend dad’s little shindig in London!?”.
“Nope, not me Haz, but I’m sending my wife, to be honest all this crap isn’t for me, I’m of to Ireland soon, thats as close as I want to get to historical dress up sht, why are you and Megan thinking of going? Cos if you are you can fly in with Jill on airforce one, there will be plenty of security on board, so you don’t have to worry about any of those fkrs in your family pulling any kind of stunt, like they did with your mom “.
” Thanks Jo, but it’s Archie’s birthday so that’s our priority, but your welcome to come over for the party and cake ”
” That’s great Haz, I love cake, see you there, right I’ve got to get back to Putin now, before the fkr invades another country, you take care my friend, bye. ”
And THAT IS WHAT THE IDIOTS IN THE PRESS AND THE PALACE BELIEVES HAPPENS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, God the are pathetic
I bet Prince Archie is having a party at his house with the chickens and he’s invited his classmates. Every parent at Archie’s school knows he won’t be there but are keeping their mouths closed out of respect for the Sussexes. I don’t see them going. Not Harry. Not Meghan. They have a life, a full life outside of then pomp and circumstance of royalty. They made their choice. So did the King. I wouldn’t confirm or deny anything. Let them sweat the unknown.