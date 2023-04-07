The Hill: Prince Harry is a threat to NATO, to national security & democracy

The Hill is a DC-based political publication with a right-wing bent. They usually stick to soft-pedaling stories about Republican clowns and crying about Democrats. Well, The Hill published an absolutely unhinged column about Prince Harry, the royal court of Montecito and the coronation. It’s called “King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears” and it was written by Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet. As I opened this up, I thought “well, it’s just going to be a weird piece in the American press about how King Charles screwed himself over by forcing his younger son into exile.” But no – this is the most bonkers political analysis I’ve ever read about why King Charles needs to rein in Harry’s power. In Montecito. Part of it reads like a satire but it’s not a satire. Some highlights:
Prince Harry is just like the Duke of Windsor, you guys: Kingdoms, heirs, and “spares” seldom amalgamate well. Neither do recalcitrant English dukes who have lost their way. In an echo of history, but with a Meghan Markle twist 87 years later, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is setting up a parallel court to Buckingham Palace in Montecito, Calif., just as his great uncle Edward, Duke of Windsor, once did in Paris after abdicating the English throne in 1936. Yet, whereas Edward’s post-abdication court was only problematic due to the appearance of proximity to Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II, Harry’s Hollywood version is global in intent — and the damage being caused to the United Kingdom’s national security and that of its allies, including the United States, is very real.
The Sussexes are more problematic than Nazi-sympathizers: Whereas Edward and his wife Wallis, Duchess of Windsor, sought to establish an inward-looking court to live out their lives as “outcasts” as best they could, exiled in the shadows, the deeply troublesome Harry and Meghan, are not willing to go quietly into the Pacific night. Arguably, their version of a Netflix-funded parallel court is also intended as a rival court to King Charles III now, and subsequently to William, Prince of Wales, as heir apparent, in the future.
Harry is doing damage to democracy!! Harry and Meghan’s self-serving machinations might be laughable if King Charles were not the head of state and the world were not gripped by an increasingly existential battle between the Western-style democracies on one side and China, Russia, North Korea and Iran on the other. But he is just that — and we very much are “sliding” into a new and dangerous cold war. Consequently, the Duke and Duchess would do well to remember that reading the room in Southern California is not the same as reading the room on a global stage.
Harry is a national security threat?? By the time Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” was released in January, it was clear something far deeper and more ominous was in play, in terms of national security. As Harry bandied about his “truths,” only for the wayward prince and Meghan to become a caricature of themselves in a “South Park” episode, the two would-be Hollywood monarchs continued to remain oblivious to the damage they were doing to the West as a whole and the United Kingdom in particular.
William & Harry’s war is a victory for China and Russia: Now, amidst the bloody war in Ukraine, the fast-approaching coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey is exactly 30 days from today in May, and the king’s sons are embroiled in a brotherly fight that Beijing and Moscow will win if Harry’s war against King Charles and Prince William remains unchecked.
Harry is hurting NATO by taking the Mail to court: Harry has done it again — this time foolishly, if not recklessly, indirectly benefiting Putin. During Prince William’s two-day surprise trip to Poland two weeks ago, at the request of the British government to visit Ukrainian refugees and U.K. front line troops stationed in Rzeszow near Ukraine’s border, Harry upstaged his brother’s efforts in Poland to rally Ukraine’s cause by needlessly flying in from Los Angeles and appearing alongside singer-songwriter Elton John and other celebrities in a procedural hearing in a London High Court. The lawsuit relates to a privacy claim against the owners of The Daily Mail that is already collapsing because of the recantation of Gavin Burrows, a key Harry witness, to the extent the creators of “South Park” are soon likely to lampoon in a World Wide Privacy Tour 2.0 sequel.
WHAT IS HAPPENING: As British royal historian Hugo Vickers told us in a comment for this piece, when we asked how the one-time “spare” to the English throne has jeopardized British national security, Harry “has surely put himself and his family at risk.” First, as Vickers noted, by being “unwise to discuss military matters,” and now, in our own opinion, by unleashing a series of assaults against the constitutional duties and responsibilities his family is tasked to carry out on behalf of the U.K. and its national security.
After all that, they’re trying to convince Harry to go back to England: King Charles needs both his sons and only Harry can decide if he is up to fulfilling his responsibility to his father and his country, either in dutiful silence in Montecito or by taking his own Ivan-style “freedom flight” back to Windsor Castle to stand by his father and brother in a time of global conflict.
[From The Hill]
Don’t you get it? Adolf Hitler wanted to install his sympathetic ally the Duke of Windsor back onto the British crown to oversee a Third Reich-vichy government in Britain, but all of that was nothing compared to Prince Harry writing a successful memoir, you guys. NATO is in danger because Harry is suing the Daily Mail! Democracy, as we know it, will fall because the Sussexes are popular and successful at building their brand. In summary, Harry and Meghan are the greatest threat to international security of the West AND they need to return to England to serve King Charles. Got it?
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438029.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17048204
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_3kZt8rtPJ
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_ywJT2hHYS
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220419-
Prince Harry plays table tennis at the Dusseldorf 2022 stand during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220420-
Prince Harry visits Indoor Rowing during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51431834.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441053.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-
The Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games closing ceremony at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
These people have lost their minds.
The threat to white supremacy that these two hold is becoming very clear to right wing nutjobs the world over. Going against and exposing the press, and being willing to say that being part of a monarchy is not aspirational has these people shook. Simply existing outside of that ecosystem and having the audacity to be successful at it, is not something they are tolerating.
I’ve long maintained that the pro-Murdoch/Putin/global kelptocratic class see Harry and Meghan as a threat. This article is projection. The Daily Mail IS Putin aligned, as are the Murdochs. It’s Murdoch himself who is actively poisoning democracies.
I have been saying for the past 3-4 years that it feels the attacks on H&M are somehow tied to the whole rise of authoritarianism and facism in our world. This seals it. What I cannot understand is why? Why are these two people such a threat to so many?
@Bluetoile
So the timing of this makes me think that it has to do with the lawsuit, and it got me thinking that Harry is in a position to put a lot of pressure on bad actors (not just his family). The daily mail IS a protection racket, much like their US counterparts were part of the catch and kill Trump crime racket. Idk I wonder is it that the BRF helps the Murdoch right wing press and Harry puts pressure on that relationship? Is it that many see MM and H as forces for good and obviously pro democracy?
This article is a classic fascist inversion, literally a well documented propaganda technique and it’s really eye opening to see the more “high brow” Koch think tanks and press like the Hill get involved.
The right wing hates NATO. Why are they so outraged that Harry is going to destroy it?
It’s like the most messed up version of Mad Libs: Prince Harry is a [NOUN] because of [NOUN] because he [VERB] [ADVERB] otherwise he will [VERB] and will continue to be [ADJECTIVE].
It’s clear they don’t fully understand the context or know what’s going on. They just know they are supposed to hate Harry and their audience won’t care and are probably just as ignorant so this is actually the best opportunity to flex their creative muscles. The writer read a royal history blurb once in highschool and watched a few episodes of game of thrones and said British monarchs obv still have the great power of the Tudor era.
Just an absolutely unhinged and insane article. Can’t even be critical of it cuz it’s so dumb and removed from reality.
I had no idea Harry is the most powerful person in the world. I guess sitting there and eating your food is earth shattering.
Trying to rile up the maga base to make Harry unsafe here.
Exactly.
Right-wingers the world over have lost their everloving minds. I hope it’s an extinction gasp.
Me too.
I want some of whatever they smoking…
It’s bonkers that they think a hereditary monarchy counts as “democracy.” They live in bizarro opposite world, like the unhinged Trump supporters in America.
The article is really painful to read. I feel for the Sussexes safety for all the hate the rat Murdoch is creating against them. I just pray to God to allow Harry to win the lawsuit against the Daily fail et all. Amen
No, that would be Republicans palling around with Russians.
True @Flowerlake. WTH did I just read?!? The right wing had a whole president in Trump who bragged that Putin was his bestie, who admired the dictator Xi Jinping, and walked around with a love letter from Kim Jong-un in his breast pocket. Who are these writers trying to gaslight? Who are they trying to rile? However, I agree that Harry is a danger to their way of thinking. Harry and Meghan help the needy, supports refugees, comforts victims of school shooting, feed the hungry, wants vaccines and meds for people in African, worry about mental health, and brings together war veterans. These are their crimes. To the right wingers and white supremacist of the world these activities are threatening their way of life. This resemblances the recent expulsion of the two young, Black reps from the Tennessee Legislature. These right wingers are scared, and being scared leads to desperate and dangerous solutions.
THIS x 100!
I absolutely hate to use the cliche. Because it make so many people mad. But the way you worded this. Helping the poor, feeding the hungry etc. Sounds a lot like the biblical Jesus. And no I am not saying that H&M are divine. I’m just saying that the establishment. The rich and powerful are scared of them. Because they are showing that you don’t have to be part of the firm to be successful. That together the little people are stronger and more important than the few on top. And they know if they don’t destroy Harry, then they will lose their own power. Just like Christianity upended the status quo then.
Charles accepting bags of cash from Russian oligarchs is OK, but Harry writing a memoir is a threat to NATO?
I read this yesterday and was fascinated. But it answers the question that Harry & Meghan have way more power than is portrayed. This is why they are attacked daily…hourly really.
This coronation feels like the last party in so many ways. The monarchy will lessen on its own because it’s a relic in the modern world. And it will be the same for other western monarchies as well.
I didn’t give it clicks because ultimately that’s what they want..that’s what the author wants as he’s written about Harry and Meghan before.
Anyways I do agree..this feels like the last coronation and even then there is little excitement.
Harry is fighting the establishment in the UK so I expect articles like this especially as there a lots of British people in all areas of society in the US.
The closer it gets to him taking a stand in his case the louder the noise will get.
The hill does not have enough reach to out weigh the thousands of other publications who’ve written correctly about the phone hacking court case. Eventually these people will move on and especially when he wins.
For now they’ll write unhinged articles like this waiting for the outrage to make them popular.
These people need to touch grass. I’m not sure if there is more to it than that.
These people need to smoke some grass😃
Not sure smoking grass would help since they’re already woo-woo. @MCTothSTL waa-waaas on Twitter this morning that ‘he never said M-H were plotting or collaborating with Beijing and Moscow.’ @JESweet2022 is happy to keep pumping their article and linking to CNN talk opinion. Methinks the agenda is to use M-H for clicks, again, as ever.
What the cluck did I just read? What’s the word for bonkers times a million?
This is so unhinged it’s funny but it’s also particularly enraging.
You know, if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, fine.
But to suggest that them moving to California and doing their work is AIDING PUTIN, is unbelievable and given their closeness with World Central Kitchen which has been working with Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded, unconscionable.
Especially considering all of Charles’s ties to Russia and China.
And here’s a lesson: Harry and Meghan are NOTHING like the Duke and Duchess of Windsor for many reasons which I don’t feel the need to elaborate here, because the main point is that the Windsors always always were begging for royal recognition and money, and the Sussexes don’t need that.
And Michael of Kent (isn’t that his title?) JUST closed his “consulting” firm in Moscow.
Not to mention the suitcases full of cash from bin Ladens….
Seriously, this is enraging. If you are an American, and you are parroting the royals in England and the rota, you need to deeply search your soul.
Hell, if anything, the BRF and RR are begging Harry and Meghan to beg for royal recognition, if not money.
This is literally unhinged…
What I want to know is who owns The Hill and who asked them to run this story? It feels planted, likely out of desperation.
Yeah, Edward and Wallis were only actual Nazis. That’s no problem, but Harry and Meghan have a contract with Netflix which makes them a threat to national security and democracy? The monarchy is literally anti-democratic. This is all next level insane.
As someone who has had an op-ed printed in The Hill, they will print pretty much everything submitted to them. My piece was significantly to the left of the democratic party and they went with it, i think they like controversial takes for clicks.
they published (with no evidence!) John Solomon’s huge, debunked lie about Ukraine alleging evidence of corruption by Biden, which Putin’s boy Trump used to try to bribe Ukraine into an “investigation” into Biden by withholding aid Congress had passed for Ukraine.
So they literally did Putin’s work to undermine Ukraine. They are a joke for projecting that onto H & M.
The Hill was sold to Nexstar Media Group in 2021, which seems to be a Fox News-like organization of TV/radio/print/streaming media. Ironically the guys who originally started up The Hill as a newspaper in 1994 (Jerry Finkelstein, Martin Tolchin, Gary L. Ackerman) were all ardent democrats. However since 2017 The Hill has slowly morphed into a much more right-wing leaning organization, and has been hiring some questionable writers (John Solomon mentioned by @WithTheAmerican) that have definite Republican/Trumpian sympathies and their op-eds certainly reflect it. It’s like a revolving door of journalistic right-wingers have infiltrated the organization, i.e. Kim Iversen who was a critic of Anthony Fauci (she was fired) and Katie Halper, who described Israel as an “apartheid” state on air (likewise fired).
I didn’t know most of that, wow! They were sketchy before but now I’m wondering how they get away with this stuff when basic things like unhinged opinion are being passed off as facts.
John Solomon, who passed on Giuliani’s lies about Biden that Solomon wrote as an “investigative journalist” (his sources, Giuliani and his lawyers) opened his own “news” publication that is syndicated all over!
These people seem to worm their way into everything.
Owned by Nexstar TV (nexstar.tv is website address) with headquarters in Texas.
OMFG, WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE, So harry is not allowed to talk about his life because it might make Russia and China invade. Harry and Megan must take every lie, insult and media peice and say nothing because NATO will fall. William is ordered by the government to go to Poland!! OK guys, the heir to the throne goes to Poland, to visit Ukraine troops who ARE AT WAR WITH RUSSIA, and British troops who are supporting them, BUT THAT is not problematic or in the least bit triggering but Harry going to London, for a PRIVATE court case involving SEVEN others and the daily Fail is. I give up. The lunatics have taken over the asylum
The even more insane thing about that whole section of the article is that they admit that W went there two weeks ago, long before Harry went to London for the court case, so how does Harry’s attendance in court last week, take focus away from W from two weeks ago? These people are truly insane.
That was the part that caught my eye too – you just don’t see that talking point unless it’s written by the British media.
What insanity did I just read.
It’s like someone got drunk and wrote the most non -sensical thing possible and because it’s the Hill they were like sure we will publish this racist crap
I agree this piece is absolutely bonkers. Mark Toth wrote a similarly nonsensical piece for the Hill after Harry and Meghan’s docuseries came out. It was about how great the Commonwealth was and that criticising it could bolster China’s power or something crazy like that.
Tell them China is already working in these Commonwealth countries that they think belong to them. China has been there for years. Soft power…providing infrastructure aid, development aid, etc in exchange for access to markets and raw materials. China has been quietly buying loyalty through aid while they are bleating on about a relic that should be allowed to die out.
Exactly! I’ve traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean and nearly every Commonwealth country I’ve visited has major infrastructure projects, etc funded by the Chinese. England (and the U.S.) have ignored these countries and allowed the Chinese to gain a solid foothold. Harry and Meghan have nothing to do with that.
Bananas
That is insane. People really need to chill AND people really need to understand the culture of California. People do their own thing. If you have money it’s on steroids. Harry and Meg have enough money to literally do anything they want. There is some classic projection IMO. Meg is an LA girl and she’s show Harry how to properly do show business and that he doesn’t need the crown to achieve his goals. He is mission oriented from his time in military. I am willing to bet (and I have no money), that they are doing what they want to do in their charitable works and entrepreneurial pursuits, that the Royal family is becoming more and more of an afterthought the longer they stay in Santa Barbara. Seriously guys, it’s a super chill town by the sea, and a great place to raise your children.
???????????????????????
That’s all I can muster.
Ditto.
Not surprised. Right wingers are usually crazier than this. Space lasers wasn’t even mentioned.
Anything left of center is a threat to today’s ruling classes and the media that’s in bed with them will do anything to uphold and bolster the existing power structure. Period.
Hahahaha. They’re so mad. Basically:
1. The success of Charles’s reign is imperiled if Harry isn’t theirs to use & abuse.
2. The case against the media is strong, which terrifies all the parties to the evil invisible contract.
I love that they think Chuckles and Incandescent have some sort of real political and constitutional power. Since when?
They are out of their damn minds.
LOL unhinged really is the right word. H&M are pretty quietly living their lives in California and don’t seem to have any interest in a “parallel court” whatsoever. Hysterical, the whole lot of them, in both meanings of the word.
How bizarre. The authors are foreign policy types and, from what I’ve read in the past, write pretty dry pieces. It’s like they just woke up to the H&M story and asked themselves “How can we get more clicks by shoe-horning H&M into NATO and Ukraine?”
Da fuq!! 😵💫. Did the writer have a psychotic break? Or did they take dictation from BP and KP and write how they’re feeling? Because I could totally seeing them progressively losing their minds the longer Harry is gone and the more successful he becomes.
What the actual hell did I just read? I’m amazed that not just one, but two people, were willing to put their names on this crap. How is it that of the two people, neither of them thought that this ish is absolute craziness and maybe we shouldn’t expose how we have lost our ever loving minds? Just as the Obama elections and the subsequent Orangeman election, Harry and Meghan’s relationship has helped to flush out the racists and the insane. It’s unfortunate that Harry and Meghan’s experiences have benefited so many of us in that we are able to weed out toxic people from our lives. I can only imagine the people attached to these two lunatic writers and are now breathing a sigh of relief that their toxicity is finally revealed and they can now remove them from their circle of people in their lives. The obsession some Americans have with the desire to push the British RF as this institution we need to bow down to, is crazy. We left that ish for a reason and yet they still want to look up to these unholy and unworthy people.
Once again the Harry the King of Montecito has raged war by outshining and over shadowing the entire BRF while doing this own thing, while being the key to all foreign/global matters and conflict if he would just divorce Meghan and come home. This tells me two things. They want him back of they want him well “accidents happen”. It’s like the movie John Wick when they are basically giving order to anyone that is angry and all the things they just threw at the wall that they aren’t after a man they are after a man destroying everything we hold dear so its ok. Also SOUTH PARK!!!!! Did you see that episode!!!
Harry has them by the short and curlies and they know it.
1. William is not fit to be the heir and its so clear to Charles now. He can’t do it. Harry really was the ginger glue that held it all together for Will and Kate
2. Harry’s visit to court now only has them “shook” because the court case really might collapse the secret contract between the monarchy and the RR. Charles has not power over Harry and the RR has no power in the court case. They might actually have to deal with the consequences of their actions.
No. ‘Harry and Meghan’ don’t come back. JUST Harry. Terrifying. Why can’t they leave these two alone . Nutcases
Harry should not go without Meghan. It is playing into the media’s hands who want harry to divorce Meghan and leave the children
Racism and white supremacy is a sickness.
All this because Harry fell in love and married a biracial black woman who he continues to love and support.
I disagree. Cancer is a sickness. Depression is a sickness. Diabetes is a sickness. Bigots get no pass from me.
Racism is an evil which causes physical sickness in those it’s directed towards.
Like I said. Racism and white supremacy is a sickness.
I suspect they will be blamed for melting glaciers and catastrophic ocean rising next. All those trips to Saltland have single handedly destroyed our world, assuming anyone in that sphere even believes it’s a thing.
And the next pandemic! Surely they did that as well…
@Cynner they are not that far from what you wrote. I don’t think this article did that they think it did.
OK people, this has nothing to do with these loons who wrote this article, but I wanted to give you all another insight to the good Harry does with invictus.
AS most of you know, I’m a veteran, I served with pride in the British army (Royal Military Police), and belong to a group of female veterans called ” The ,soldiers formerly known as W. R. A. C,. Now one of my group was on holiday in Las Vegas, she was involved in a very nasty accident, which has involved major trauma and surgery on her spine, she, when she is fit to travel after the surgery, will have to travel home by air ambulance. There is a problem getting her insurance company to cover the cost of this, or the full expense of 2 rounds of surgery and her daughter being able to stay with her. Her husband contacted a friend who, like me, knows a few of the invictus crew. Up stepped invictus AND HARRY, she has had an actual visit, and it has lifted her so much, not only that, invictus has funded everything, from her daughter being able to stay with her, to the air ambulance to get her back to the UK. So she can fight her insurance company when she is home and well enough, God willing. So WELL DONE AND THANK YOU, HARRY AND INVICTUS
Aw @Mary Pester, your post made me tear up. So sorry that person is going through that, but so lovely to hear of the good work that Invictus and Harry are doing in the world!
This is lovely, best wishes to you and your friend.
That’s a very uplifting story about your friend @Mary Pester I’m glad she got the support she needed and can focus on recovery. The whole ethos of Invictus is inspiring to us all.
As for the article by the newest loons to join the H&M hate train, wtaF!
I’d be willing to place a sizeable bet on some kind of convoluted link between the authors of this load of bull crap and either the DM, Cowmilla or WanK. It’s just a matter of time before someone exposes it.
Thank you for all your good wishes people, I will make sure they are all passed on. I hate the way the media in all it’s guises likes to put ALL it’s efforts into hating on Harry, and ignores all the good he, and invictus does. I only pray that one day they either WAKE UP or shut up, because the Palace only has the power the media gives it, and the media only has the power the Palace gives it! I want our band of celebitchies to grow and grow under Kaisers stewardship and maybe one day we can take them all down!
Thank you for the behind the scene’s story of what Invictus does for veterans. The organization has changed the lives of so many veterans. Prince Harry is an incredible warrior.
This is a beautiful story, thank you for sharing it. Prince Harry does more good out of the spotlight than any of the current Royals do in the spotlight. All W&K do is photo ops, while I reckon Harry and Meghan don’t take photographers with them to more than half of their visits with people they are directly helping. I’d wager 90% of H&M’s good works go unreported, by their choice.
The power they see invested in Prince Harry is off the charts.
I just can’t with these people. Keep sending the Bat Signal up that the BRF can be blackmailed.
You all have hit the big points, so I’ll just mention this:
Isn’t *everyone*, every single public figure featured on South Park depicted as a caricature of themselves?
Isn’t that what that show, an animated cartoon on (checks notes) Comedy Central is all about? It wasn’t a particularly funny or based in reality send-up of them, but that’s beside the point. How does that possibly make them a threat to “the West” or to democracy or civilization or whatever hyperbolic impact the piece is breathlessly claiming. Someone please make it make sense.
Hundreds of people have been parodied on that show. Heck even Harry’s mother was, so this is just another of the many ways the Sussexes are like Diana, Princess of Wales.
So I read this blurb and then I understood what H meant when he talked abt the “red mist.”
These 2 fuckwitputzes need to be stripped and made to lie naked on a plank in the sun, on their stomachs, while everyone of the rest of us who find them disposable, whip them with switches stripped from evergreen trees.
This is not only deranged, it’s infuriating! The utter f***king gall of accusing a military veteran who has uplifted other vets of being a threat to national security—when he put his life on the line for his country.
They are so terrified that power is slipping from their grasp …
My head hurts. Why do these looney tunes journos think The Daily Mail is running NATO? I don’t remember reading any military secrets in Spare. It’s absolutely barking mad.
On one side of the scale, we have Harry’s memoir…
On the other side of the scale, we have Donald Trump setting foreign policy via twitter from the White House bathroom with no regard for any level of reality testing or regard for the actual experts.
Hmmmm.
This is a deflection so we won’t notice the real ones cozying up to Putin and the anti democracy nuts. No it’s Meghan and Harry who are the threat to freedom and democracy, not the ones who are overturning elections and forcing women who want abortions into fugitives and felons.
Well that was the most unhinged piece of media I’ve read in a minute. This much is clear though: H&M together and successful outside the institution has folks sh*tting their pants.
There’s something truly bizarre and deeply troubling about this article. I don’t think it’s actually unhinged. The people who cobbled this together have an agenda, most likely something to do with the lawsuit that Harry is going up against. This is too pointed and too weird a screed for it to be anything other than a motivated attack against Harry, and an extremely personal one at that.
Who are these authors? What’s their deal? What sorts of entities, if any, are they on the boards of? Ever since the publication of Spare, the smear campaign on the part of the press has taken a genuinely sinister turn somehow. Between this and the Heritage foundation’s FOIA request, something really odd is afoot. There is no reason for an American outlet like The Hill, or an American organization like The Heritage Foundation, to behave in this manner. I don’t want to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but someone seems to have it in for Harry, and it’s not just the usual suspects.
Not just the usual suspects? You mean beyond lord rothemere of the DM or Murdoch?
Agreed. The article is not unhinged. It actually makes me terrified for Harry and Meghan. It reveals an unseen hand with a nefarious agenda. What is going on?
The claim about Harry’s lawsuit falling about because of Gavin Burrows is not true. Gavin Burrows can deny all he wants but they are multiple on camera interviews of him admitting it AND he’s a convicted criminal who was locked up for doing the exact thing he’s denying. If this case goes forward, he will give a sworn testimony under oath. So it’s actually him who’s at risk of getting locked up again.
Also makes me think someone got to Gavin and threatened him. That’s why he’s fallen back in line.
This is nothing but insanity with a drool.
That is the most bonkers thing I have ever read about these two – and that is saying a lot.
The court cases have the the tabloid media giants royally spooked. They’re now reaching out to right wing US media to do their dirt deeds. My eyes are on the High Court in London where I expect new history will be written for the innocently maligned victims of the tabloid media. My heart goes out to Harry and the other litigants. Praying for them to all win against the tabloids.
The duke of Windsor was king who abdicated. Harry was not king and stepped down as working order. The faux outrage over Meghan being american divorced is absurd. Since Charles a divorced man married a divorced woman and is arranging to have her an anointed queen.nothing like harry and Meghan. Charles is more like the duke if windsor.
As working royal
They really have hit rock bottom now. They really don’t think Nazi’s and fascism weren’t that bad but god for if and Prince actually earns his own way and speaks up against press and media abuse in the process. The DailyFail and its Allie’s sees Harry infringing on their turf and threatening to dismantle their monopoly of lies and they are running scared and spewing crap, hoping something sticks. This isn’t about Hollywood per se but media influence. The Sussexes are becoming media players, and it is a disruption. These right wingers are going nuts all over the place and this insane rhetoric about the Sussexes is just another example of them trying to burn the village to save it from “ wokeness” or real democracy. He will burn these press barons to the ground and his corrupted family are afraid they’ll go with it.
As with so many right wing diatribes, it is like they have all forgotten that words have actual meanings. They are decompensating and word salad is becoming a trend on the right to an alarming degree. The DSM VI will have a field day with the mass delusion of this era. I don’t even know where to go except to say this folks are having a major crisis and projection is an immature defense mechanism.
I recall reading that William’s trip to Poland was a personal trip when it occurred. Now it’s recast as a government sanctioned trip. Nothing is ever as it’s portrayed by the media where the royals are concerned. The spins would give many of us constant migraines if we take them seriously. 😐
Well, I guess we now know that they acknowledge that H&M are more powerful then KFC and the Escort. That’s what I saw when I read this. Yes, suing the bm is causing a panic now that there is no question there will be trials.
The trials are going to be reported on. Fortunately, there is more than tabloids who will be covering them. I’m sure they want to make it too dangerous to Harry to attend and testify. I actually think that if he can prove the security risk the Judge will let him testify by zoom. Oops, I guess they never thought of that.
Interesting that they put Putin with China. Since when are the far right against Putin? Putin and his media tactics, Hitler and his media tactics are what the far right have been copying. cozying up to Putin was just icing on the cake for them. I wonder if they need to worry about angering Putin? I wonder what kind of blackmail he has on members of the far right?
As far as NATO is concerned, I think they went too far. Yes, there will be some radicalize people who will buy this, but since Trump was trying to get the US out of NATO I don’t think this is the ‘gotcha’ that they think it is. The rest of us just think this is deranged.
So, I’m back to my first thought: KFC and the Escort realize that H&M have the power that they want. They desperately need Harry at the Clowning, because without him it will be a dismal affair. They’ve made it clear that H or H&M will be treated abominably, but still want them to come so they can treat them that way. H&M need to stay away from the Clowning, with the republicans ready and willing and able to show their displeasure (or is it disgust) with the King, let KFC and the Escort enjoy their unpopularity.
So this article is essentially siding with the daily mail and rooting for Harry to lose. Noted. So who are the authors friends with?
If it were 1523 instead of 2023, I might buy this story of an exiled prince setting up a rival court & having political clout to use against the King & his heir. But alas!
What a freaking bizarre story.
Holy yikes! Who owns The Hill? What the F was the reason for publishing this article, which seems more at home in whatever the British version of the National Enquirer is? I stopped reading The Hill during Agent Orange’s presidency, but I never read anything this crazy against any regular American citizen and her immigrant spouse. H&M are being put in more danger, this is completely divorced from fact, and The Hill, a political website, is protecting a foreign head of state. Jfc!
Was this garbage AI-generated by ChatGRU?
AI generated? Considering its disjointed AND unhinged, its a valid question.
As western civilization slides into a dismayingly steep and rapid decline, it’s all… H& M and democrats fault?? Indeed the lunatics are running the asylum. Idiocracy was actually prophecy, who knew.
I’ve muted any articles written by The Hill for a while now. For years, that publication is just run by nut cases that to be honest are getting more obsoleted. The younger generation doesn’t seem to give a F what they write about. And who knows if that publication will be able to survive in the next couple
of years. Also To get their sources from the Daily Mail is a bottom low for them, considering DM is nothing but a Tabloid. Remember the average age of the Daily Mail is almost 60 years old, most likely similar to The Hill readers. Nothing wrong with that but it’s an older generation. If they want to exist in the future, they’re definitely not attracting the Y or Z generations. They want a Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo followerbase which they certainly DO NOT have lol…
There’s also other royal family members living in the US and they don’t go after them. They prob also want to deflect that their favorite criminal president might have a possibility of going to JAIL.
This is an opinion piece written by right-wing derangers. Sweet is ex-military with a right-wing bent and Toth has written for the Sun. Just look at who he points to as an expert on all things royal 😂🤡:
https://twitter.com/MCTothSTL/status/1644363027381100546
The Duke of Windsor, Edward received approximately £300,000 (equivalent to between £21 million and £140 million in 2021) for both residences which was paid to him in yearly installments. AND Edward didn’t have the papers whipping social media to attack him 24/7, which, in turn, whips up loonies to physically threat the Sussexes.
This is why I don’t understand people who turn a blind eye to things like this and prefer to ignore it. This is exactly why we can’t remain silent. If we do so, then fascism, racism, nationalism and white supremacy wins.
Ah, yes, that famous bastion of democracy: kingship by hereditary primogeniture. Needs to be defended at all costs otherwise people might vote in their miserable autocrats instead of having them assigned by god.
The biggest threat to democracy is propaganda.
Look to the UK as case in point, they have had their own think tank that wanted to move the country back to the 1950s, not for nostalgia but economic reasons.
When they could not gain enough political support in the long 🎮, they slowly infiltrated democratic institutions, merged with capitalist media and gained entrance in the monarchy.
Under Liz Truss, with the help of a diverse cabinet they got closer to ever achieving their goals.
She was poised to sell what is left at bargin price, the lower class would’ve lost all democratic gains but as W.E.Dobis stated gained “the wages of whitness”.
The market balked, Liz had the life of a lettuce, right wingers in the US is drooling…
Whereas the right wing in the EU ran the other way as they observed the major shift in the economy for the worst.
Theses attacks are in part and parcel of the obvious..
To be revealed ….
It is one of the reasons to be alarmed if one lives in the west, some of those in power and others jonsing for power have a very high threshold for cruelty…
The first thing to go in this scenario is truth in a fact based discussion.
Even Trump couldn’t deliver as much in the US as what occurred in the UK, never mind the devastation of the various populations
Insecured housing, provisions based on insecured wages.
The last budget had a 8 % approval rating…
To be continued…
Between the black Tennessee legislators outrageously expelled from their state House, and THIS, and EVERYTHING ELSE, the GOP is officially the New Nazi Party. The 4th Reich. The GOP is the 4th Reich.