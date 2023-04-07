“Two Tennessee lawmakers were expelled from the state House” links

Embed from Getty Images

GOP lawmakers in Tennessee expelled two Black Democrats, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, from the state House over their gun-control protests. [Jezebel]

I can’t watch Jeremy Renner’s interview because those kinds of body-horror stories make me feel ill, but this guy has been through it. [Just Jared]

Taylor Swift’s merch fades in the wash cycle. [Dlisted]

Will the Kardashian-Jenners show up en masse at Coachella to support Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Bad Bunny? [LaineyGossip]

What do you think Ted Lasso is going to do with that video? I have some ideas and they involve Trent Crimm’s press connections. [Pajiba]

Honestly, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker just makes me miss Heath Ledger. [Go Fug Yourself]

I really, really want Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s MiuMiu pants. [RCFA]

The backstory on Elvis & Priscilla Presley. [Starcasm]

Molly Sims is in Cabo, nice. [Egotastic]

A lot of people are married to people they really don’t know! [Buzzfeed]

The Resident is officially canceled. [Seriously OMG]

Ron DeSantis and the war against Mrs. Doubtfire. [Towleroad]