Succession Ep. 4.3, ‘Connor’s Wedding’ was one of the best episodes of TV ever

Major SPOILERS for Succession Ep. 4.3 “Connor’s Wedding.”
Succession, much like Game of Thrones, devotes their best writing, most shocking moments and most compelling acting for the wedding episodes. I was surprised that Connor Roy’s wedding was moved up, so that within the Succession world, he would be marrying Willa just weeks before the presidential election. He was trying to make news. He did. The whole family made news. Everyone thought that the story would be Connor’s chaotic wedding and Logan Roy not even bothering to attend – after all, the deal with Lukas Matsson is falling apart, and Logan needed to fly to Sweden to soothe Matsson’s nerves.
Early in the episode, the vibe is familiar – Shiv doesn’t answer a call from her estranged husband Tom, Roman is hiding his communications with his father, they’re worried about how to tell Connor that their dad isn’t coming to his wedding. Roman even does his father’s bidding and tries to fire the woman he loves, Gerri. Then everything turns sideways – Tom calls again while Shiv is mingling with wedding guests. Logan collapsed in the plane’s bathroom. Logan is on the floor, Logan is getting chest compressions and CPR. Tom’s calm, compassionate manner towards his brothers-in-law was heartbreaking – he told them he was putting his phone against Logan’s ear, that Logan could hear them, so they needed to speak to their father.
Everything that followed was a tour de force in acting from Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden and Alan Ruck. They portrayed the different stages of grief, denial, panic, incompetence and shock. Give Macfayden his flowers too – he was mostly acting with a phone, nearly alone in a room, and he centered what was happening beautifully.
Anyway, this was one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever seen? There was no science fiction, no horror, no zombies. It was just a modern family, full of dysfunction and pain, trying to grapple with the death of the patriarch they thought was immortal. Logan never prepared any of them for his death and none of them (save for Connor, maybe?) know who they are without Logan as a living reference. One of the last things their father told them was: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”
Photos courtesy of HBO/Succession.
Quite compelling and heartbreaking. Not sure it was the best episode of TV ever–or even this year–at least not for me, but it did strike a chord. Very depressing at first, and then watching the machinations that happened next was astounding, typical for all involved, and morbidly hilarious.
I have been indoctrinated over the years to watch HBO flagship programs because I LOVE good movies & series & HBO KNOWS HOW TO CULTUVATE THE BEST TALENT PERIOD! So even though I didn’t care for the PLOT of “Succession” due to sociopathic billionaires impacting the lives of everyday people in the MOST horrific ways…I watched & enjoyed the 3 seasons of the show…AFTER the seasons ended…but last night around 12:30 am…I got on Twitter & it was BLOWING UP about Logan…so I watched that episode without seeing the previous episodes this season…and yes…I agree…the WAY it was framed…the acting…the tension…the heartbreak…PERFECT ON EVERY LEVEL❤️
Logan is faking it as a cruel joke I first thought. I’m happy this happened now so we can see how it plays without being rushed like some series will do, cram too much in the finales. Also I admit I was getting a bit bored watching the 3 kids flail around constantly.
Was anyone else screaming: “GO GET CONNOR!” throughout?
It is so heartbreaking to see what an afterthought he is within the family, especially after his comments after the rehearsal dinner. And what Kendall said about the cake after his mother was institutionalized? These kids have experienced so much trauma.
I love how they have structured this season so far. The teaser for next week’s episode was vicious!
Magnificent television- writing, acting, direction. Every episode of the show has been building to this. And even though they very much telegraphed his death this final season in the first episode(that conversation he has when he leaves his birthday party) to do it here, like this is such a perfect subversion of audience expectation.
And to have it happen like this? On a plane, only surrounded by sycophants and people he pays who are worried about keeping the company’s share price up? And he is here with them instead of with family because he choose going to close a business deal instead of attending his son’s wedding???? It was perfect because at every turn in his life, he choose business over loving his children. The last words we hear of him say alive are also just about business/the deal. God, these writers.
I totally thought it was a joke/test at first but I love how they did it so Logan’s literal dying/death was never a focal point on screen and it was all about the reactions of everyone else. Truly breathtaking, and really really gets to the heart of the matter.
Still processing it. And somehow there still are seven (!) episodes left.