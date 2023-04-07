Will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara for her grandfather’s coronation?

You know what I keep forgetting? If King Charles’s coronation follows the standard for most coronations, royal women and noblewomen will have to dress up in their best finery, jewels and tiaras. The Duchess of Hootentooter will have to dust off all of the family heirlooms. The Countess of Biscuitcrow will need to buy a gaudy new dress. The Chubbly will see a lot of women in evening gowns in the middle of the day. Gaudy. Tacky. Which is probably why there are rumors that Charles wants to change up the dress code, although I have my doubts that all of the royal women will have to adhere to whatever “business casual” dress code the palace tries to dictate to make Camilla stand out. Despite reports to the contrary, it’s more than likely that all of the Windsor women will likely wear tiaras – not just the Princess of Wales, but Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne and… Princess Charlotte?? Really? Apparently, they might have to find some child-sized tiara for Charlotte.

Royal fans are eagerly awaiting the next time Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will step into the spotlight after their attendance was confirmed at King Charles III’s coronation. It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children will accompany the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey following the service on Saturday 6 May. The milestone occasion marks a first in royal tradition for the grandchildren of a monarch, who have historically played no active role in a coronation.

The crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla could also see a major moment for Princess Charlotte, who could be offered the opportunity to wear her first tiara. Traditionally, the wearing of a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women.

The first time a royal lady wears a tiara is usually her wedding day, which includes Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. Princess Anne and Princess Marget, however, were not afraid to break the mould of royal etiquette. Anne – the monarch’s only daughter – first wore a tiara at the tender age of 17, and again for her 21st birthday picture. This might be a tradition Charlotte follows, choosing to debut her first tiara in a portrait to commemorate a landmark moment, such as her 18th or 21st.



Anne and Margaret were “blood princesses” and daughters of the monarch when they first wore their tiaras. Charlotte is a literal child and she’s only the granddaughter of the monarch. Now, don’t get me wrong, I bet William and Kate are both angling for Charlotte to be dressed up as Kate’s mini-me, complete with Royal Collection jewels. But I would also assume that someone will probably advise Peg and Buttons that it’s very inappropriate to put an eight-year-old (her birthday is just a few days before the coronation) in a tiara. Does the child even have pierced ears? I don’t think so. Maybe they’ll give Charlotte some kind of small, fancy brooch to wear.

14 Responses to “Will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara for her grandfather’s coronation?”

  1. Barbara says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Charlotte’s not the only granddaughter of the monarch, but I know what you meant.

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:07 am

    So another example of things that are protocol, except when they’re not depending on who you are?

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      April 7, 2023 at 9:16 am

      Exactly!! What happened to earlier in the week that Can’t might not wear a tiara? What has changed? Do they now know that the Sussexes are not coming? Interesting.

      Reply
  3. Meredith says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:07 am

    I mean at that age I would’ve been thrilled to wear a tiara. Mine would’ve been plastic, but I definitely remember wearing them to play dress up and Halloween. Probably the real tiaras should be left to an adult though, she might scuff it by accident. And god that kid is going to be bored out of her mind sitting through the whole coronation.

    Reply
  4. Clarissa says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Probably more like someone (Kate?) suggested a coronet like QEII wore at her father’s coronation. I doubt we’ll see that

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:10 am

    The fact that this is in Hello means kHate and Ma are thinking about it and they are floating for public response. Even if H&M bring the kids with them they won’t be seen in public and you can bet you last dollar Waity will want to lord HER daughter over them and putting her in some royal bling would certainly achieve that.

    Remember status is EVERYTHING to her and she loves to remind people of it.

    I’m also calling that Carol(e) rocks up wearing some royal bling as well!!!

    Reply
  6. BayTampaBay says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:11 am

    In the UK, etiquette dictates only married women (and dowagers) wear tiaras. Maybe they are referring to a coronet????

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:11 am

    I wouldn’t assume that there’s someone close to the Waleses with enough sense to advise them that it’s inappropriate to put an eight year old in a tiara. Neither they nor anyone near them seem to have any common sense at all.

    Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:11 am

    I can’t imagine anyone is seriously considering a tiara or crown for an 8 yo, but I am interested to see how WanK try to differentiate their children from all the others. Status is the most important to them. Looking forward to how often K is going to make Camilla’s offspring bow to her.

    Reply
  9. SussexWatcher says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Weren’t we just told that Keen won’t be wearing a tiara? So, if tiaras are back on the table, I’m guessing the Sussexes have informed the palace that they aren’t attending. No Meghan? Then the tiaras for everyone dress code is back on! 🙄

    Reply
  10. Bee says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:14 am

    It is “understood” that Hello is a “totally reliable” publication. LOL!

    Reply
  11. Scout says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:16 am

    No way. That image is the ideal example of: hereditary undeserved wealth. And a struggling RF doesn’t want anyone but a respected hardworking person who earned the right to wear a tiara…(sorry Kate!)

    Reply

