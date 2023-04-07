Will Princess Charlotte wear a tiara for her grandfather’s coronation?

You know what I keep forgetting? If King Charles’s coronation follows the standard for most coronations, royal women and noblewomen will have to dress up in their best finery, jewels and tiaras. The Duchess of Hootentooter will have to dust off all of the family heirlooms. The Countess of Biscuitcrow will need to buy a gaudy new dress. The Chubbly will see a lot of women in evening gowns in the middle of the day. Gaudy. Tacky. Which is probably why there are rumors that Charles wants to change up the dress code, although I have my doubts that all of the royal women will have to adhere to whatever “business casual” dress code the palace tries to dictate to make Camilla stand out. Despite reports to the contrary, it’s more than likely that all of the Windsor women will likely wear tiaras – not just the Princess of Wales, but Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne and… Princess Charlotte?? Really? Apparently, they might have to find some child-sized tiara for Charlotte.

Royal fans are eagerly awaiting the next time Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will step into the spotlight after their attendance was confirmed at King Charles III’s coronation. It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children will accompany the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey following the service on Saturday 6 May. The milestone occasion marks a first in royal tradition for the grandchildren of a monarch, who have historically played no active role in a coronation. The crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla could also see a major moment for Princess Charlotte, who could be offered the opportunity to wear her first tiara. Traditionally, the wearing of a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women. The first time a royal lady wears a tiara is usually her wedding day, which includes Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle. Princess Anne and Princess Marget, however, were not afraid to break the mould of royal etiquette. Anne – the monarch’s only daughter – first wore a tiara at the tender age of 17, and again for her 21st birthday picture. This might be a tradition Charlotte follows, choosing to debut her first tiara in a portrait to commemorate a landmark moment, such as her 18th or 21st.

[From Hello]

Anne and Margaret were “blood princesses” and daughters of the monarch when they first wore their tiaras. Charlotte is a literal child and she’s only the granddaughter of the monarch. Now, don’t get me wrong, I bet William and Kate are both angling for Charlotte to be dressed up as Kate’s mini-me, complete with Royal Collection jewels. But I would also assume that someone will probably advise Peg and Buttons that it’s very inappropriate to put an eight-year-old (her birthday is just a few days before the coronation) in a tiara. Does the child even have pierced ears? I don’t think so. Maybe they’ll give Charlotte some kind of small, fancy brooch to wear.