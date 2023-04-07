Deuxmoi: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have been dating for months??

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been over for months, although they’ve always been pretty off-and-on, so no one really knows what they’re up to at any given moment. I haven’t heard much about Timothee Chalamet’s love life in a while, but I’m sure he’s been dating around and working a lot, because that’s his vibe. Well, put the two together and you have a rash of Deuxmoi rumors that Kylie and Timothee are happening.

You guys know how Deuxmoi operates – people just submit sightings, rumors and reports and Deuxmoi posts them on her Instagram. After the first rumor about Kylie and Timmy, someone else submitted some tea about how Kylie and Timmy were together over New Year’s in Aspen. That’s very specific!! Here’s the thing though: hasn’t he been in Europe for the better part of a year working on the Dune sequels? That’s the part which I’m getting stuck on – like, Chalamet is booked solid, he doesn’t have time to hang out in Calabasas with Kylie Jenner. Of course, I also just don’t see it, in general. It’s not that I don’t believe that Chalamet would f–k with a reality star, I just don’t see him f–king with Kylie Jenner specifically. Maybe I’m wrong though, who knows.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

19 Responses to “Deuxmoi: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have been dating for months??”

  1. Southern Fried says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:24 am

    I thought Timothy was a smart young man. Hopefully the K’s just haven’t picked him randomly to get press but you never know with that ratchet family.

    
  2. C says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:25 am

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO (I just said this out loud, LOL)

    I mean they can do whatever makes them happy and I wish them well I guess but NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. He is my “pale Romantic poet wasting away from consumption like John Keats” celebrity crush!!
    I’m still standing by that first reaction, haha.

    
  3. Ang says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:31 am

    This seems deeply unlikely doesn’t it? Or am I wrong in thinking he is smart and cool?

    
    • ABCD says:
      April 7, 2023 at 9:01 am

      Well, he dated Lily-Rose Depp who is just as much a Californian shallow rich girl from a Nepo family

      
      • tolly says:
        April 7, 2023 at 9:05 am

        Didn’t he also date Madonna’s daughter? The more I think about, the more plausible this sounds.

  4. Betina says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:33 am

    This is very confusing.

    
  5. C says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Between this and Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey splitting I’ve had my “not on my celebrity romance bingo card” allotment for the week, honestly.

    
    • Kirsten says:
      April 7, 2023 at 8:58 am

      Ohhh… they’re divorcing? Did not know that. I kind of hope he and Eva Green get together — they were fire in Liaison.

      
  6. Jessica says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:34 am

    I really hope this isn’t true. Dune has been done since Zendaya went to the naacp awards (I think it was). She missed Emmys etc for filming so whatever the awards show was after that she attended, it has been wrapped since then. She has been living in London with Tom Holland for about a month. Sooo, this could be true. Excuse me while I go vomit

    
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:36 am

    This would not surprise me and I don’t buy into the ‘cool and smart’ image that he has. There is something smug and irritating about him.

    
  8. T3PO says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:39 am

    This would be very bad for his brand. Intentional or not he has come across as a progressive actor (CMBYN), artsy, and intelligent. None of those attributes are Kardashian /Jenner oriented. I do think this would impact his fan base in a negative way.

    
  9. Mel says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I highly doubt that a person who has worked so hard to be taken seriously would get anywhere near one of the K’s. Too much foolery goes with them and I doubt he wants Kris all up in his business. Wishful thinking from K fans.

    
  10. mia girl says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:40 am

    If true, I’m truly baffled.

    Timothee, know what a bear market is? Your stock is about to find out 📉

    
  11. Notjust says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Not that I’m so up to date with his dating history but she doesn’t seem to be his usual type. He isn’t her usual type either. I don’t really see the chemistry but you never know, sometimes people want to change things up and go for a totally different type of person. I don’t really care either way, they’re both grown ups and should do whatever they want.

    
  12. Serena says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:46 am

    This is so random but nothing will surprise me anymore.

    
  13. Ocho says:
    April 7, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I don’t find Lily Rose Depp and Kylie K all that different? Nepo families. Very self-orientated. I actually find Kylie more impressive and warmer.

    
  14. Kirsten says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:00 am

    I feel like this cannot be true. Like you can be the kind of person who gets along famously with Tilda Swinton or the kind who gets along with Kylie Jenner, but you cannot be both, lol.

    
  15. R says:
    April 7, 2023 at 9:16 am

    Honestly, even though I look slightly down on him if it’s true, I can see him fooling around with a K, just for shits and giggles. he seems like a ‘up for anything and anyone’ type of guy. A Hadid would fit him much better though, but Gigi has a kid and Bella is taken, so no hope, I guess.

    

