Clarence Thomas took millions in undisclosed gifts & travel from a GOP donor

If you haven’t done so already, I would suggest going to ProPublica and reading their entire piece on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Justice Thomas has been a jurist on SCOTUS since 1991, and he’s been on the wrong side of history on every issue, from women’s rights to reproductive rights to gay rights to workers’ rights to safeguarding the republic. We’ve always known that Justice Thomas plays by his own set of rules, alongside his insurrectionist wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. But I’m not sure people were prepared for the scale and scope of Clarence Thomas’s unethical behavior. The ProPublica piece is a deep dive into Thomas’s relationship with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who has spent millions of dollars wining and dining Justice Thomas. Worse yet, Thomas has never disclosed these “gifts.” Here’s part of ProPublica’s piece:
In late June 2019, right after the U.S. Supreme Court released its final opinion of the term, Justice Clarence Thomas boarded a large private jet headed to Indonesia. He and his wife were going on vacation: nine days of island-hopping in a volcanic archipelago on a superyacht staffed by a coterie of attendants and a private chef.
If Thomas had chartered the plane and the 162-foot yacht himself, the total cost of the trip could have exceeded $500,000. Fortunately for him, that wasn’t necessary: He was on vacation with real estate magnate and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who owned the jet — and the yacht, too.
For more than two decades, Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas businessman without disclosing them, documents and interviews show. A public servant who has a salary of $285,000, he has vacationed on Crow’s superyacht around the globe. He flies on Crow’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet. He has gone with Crow to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow’s sprawling ranch in East Texas. And Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks.
The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court. These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas’ financial disclosures. His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said.
Thomas did not respond to a detailed list of questions. In a statement, Crow acknowledged that he’d extended “hospitality” to the Thomases “over the years,” but said that Thomas never asked for any of it and it was “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”
The piece even points out that Crow and Thomas only met for the first time AFTER Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court. It’s not like they were old friends maintaining their relationship through thick and thin. This was very much an explicit ethical violation. Dozens, if not hundreds, of ethical violations, actually. ProPublica points out that Thomas’s failure to disclose any part of these gifts is in violation of a post-Watergate law as well, so what Thomas has done is illegal as well as unethical and contemptible. Anyway… impeach the motherf–ker. I’m so tired of this and Democrats better not hem and haw about “well, we don’t want a circus!” You’d rather have this f–king clownshow? Learn from the Trump situation: the American people are actually hungry for these corrupt a–holes to face consequences and be held accountable.
He and his wife are the worst.
It’s time for Clarence to go. It’s way overdue.
It really is. It’s outrageous that he was ever put on the bench and he and his wife are traitors to the country in my view.
Of course he has, he has been crooked for years. He has never recused himself in any case, including cases where he and his wife had a financial interest. The supreme court does not have any ethical board to answer to, they don’t have to disclose anything (I don’t think).
I’m not that surprised. When I was a kid and his confirmation hearings were happening, I thought he was an evil looking dude. With age, he looks worse and worse. (I’m a black American, by the way.) Also, he made a point not to lead on opinions. It’s like he was just there to take up space and enjoy the perks of his position. Yeah, I’m not surprised at all, really.
This makes me wonder two things: what’s the process of expelling a Supreme Court Justice and what does one do at an “all male retreat?”
Supreme Court justices are subject to impeachment, as is all of the Federal judiciary. Republicans will prevent this just as they have protected him all along. He’s been sketchy from the start.
As for Bohemian Grove, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Bohemian Grove is weird. They’re super secretive but you can find some info about it online. It’s basically summer camp for privileged old white dudes,
CT never should have made it to the Supreme Court in the first place. He’s OG illegal. And Trump assigned a further 3 illegals a few years ago: I really hope that this latest Supreme Court scandal leads to CT’s being removed and much needed judiciary reform. No one polices these guys! There are no real ethics violations because they can just magic them away. It’s crazy and wrong.
Has anyone else reached their limit of WTF this week?
– the unsurprising revelation Clarence takes gifts
– the expulsion of the three Democrats from TN
– the switching of parties of NC representative giving Republicans a supermajority
– another maternity ward closing in Idaho
I guess there have been some bright spots (Wis. Supreme Court, Trump arraignment), but I just feel overwhelmed this week… though maybe that’s most weeks. I’m gonna get some Easter candy and take a mini-break this weekend.
Yep, the week started out good, it was so nice to have a little positive news with the Supreme Court election in WI, Chicago Mayoral election, and the wanna be dictator getting indicted. But we can never have nice things so the very next day I was raging all day and have been since and just that tiny bit of hope that crept into me got beaten out immediately.
I’m honestly not surprised about the CT shit, this deep dive didn’t even have to go that deep, it’s not like he was going to great lengths to hide this shit. On top of that these people think everyone is as stupid as their base and just say that they are good friends with a wink. Those of us with a working brain cell know and are tired of this shit. I don’t expect anything to happen to CT though, we are past democrats actually wanting to hold the republicans accountable for anything and the republicans have gerrymandered their way into a majority of power all over the country so things will just get worse. I mean how in the world can the TN congress just kick out a fairly elected representative??? Why is that even allowed? That’s straight fascism. Same thing with running for one party, getting elected, and then switching parties. How is that not illegal ? How is that not just a basic law or rule?
Unethical definitely. Illegal because he is required to disclose. But I would like to see a special prosecutor to investigate potential bribery. Crow says he never asks for anything in return. I wouldn’t just take his word for it. Unfortunately, since Republicans never allow one of their own to be held accountable, no matter how egregious the violations, impeachment will never happen, much less conviction on impeachment. The men who wrote the constitution never foresaw that a faction of rabid idealogues would do anything to protect their own, making a complete farce of their plan for “checks and balances”.
This misuse of power for illegal and unethical gains has been going on forever. Not all, but many. And it is going on in other countries too. The problem for these clowns is with social media being what it is, the information will get out. They can’t hide anymore – there will be leaks they cannot control or keep secret. And we, who are held accountable at our places of employment for misconduct, should hold them accountable as well. This is no different than Chuck taking money and for whatever the former King of Spain did. If you use the state for illegal purposes, YOU MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE No one is above the law.
Just yesterday I said, Clarence Thomas is the worst most powerful Black man with power in America. Every single move he makes is evil and has been since jump. I hope he isn’t Teflon here and this finally takes him down.
I want to hear what John Roberts has to say, Top Clown of the Court who desires to be respected by all. I believe he hates being criticized, has delusions of his court being the premier in all of US history. Choke on it, ya lily white bad joke.
If it’s illegal I wonder if he can just be charged by DOJ? I mean fcuk impeachment, we know that’s a farce, just charge him. If he’s convicted how can he adjudicate from prison?
He could fight any conviction all the way up to the Supreme Court and his buddies would never ultimately convict him. Plus he’s appointed for life.
Upholding the law by breaking the law?
Sure. If the IRS does not go after him, I should never have to pay a single cent to them again.
Clarence Thomas is on record saying he votes the way he does only because he wants to anger liberals.
VOTE VOTE VOTE!
If we could recapture the majority in Congress and the Senate, we could really hold people accountable. The only way to get rid of someone like Thomas is impeachment and we need a majority to do so.