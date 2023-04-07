Melania Trump ‘lives in an ivory tower of denial… this is a transactional marriage’

Shortly after Donald Trump’s Tuesday arraignment, he flew back to Florida and gave an unhinged speech at Mar-a-Lago. His supporters were there, his lawyers were presumably there and of course the media was there, feeding on all of the MAGAness. But two people were notably absent: Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump. Ivanka is desperately trying to separate herself from all things Diaper Don. Melania just doesn’t give a sh-t. Meaning, it’s not even like Melania is making an effort to distance herself. The distance was already there. The ambivalence was already there. Melania is just… going to the spa and spending time with her parents. Donald Trump didn’t even thank his wife during his speech. Well, now Stephanie Winston Wolkoff – who used to work for Melania until the Trumps turned on her – has some sh-t to say about what Melania thinks about all of this mess.
Former Melania aide and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who previously revealed the former first lady privately referred to Daniels as “the porn hooker” — told Page Six, “Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial.”
Wolkoff, a former senior Vogue staffer who was Melania’s advisor until 2018, said of the former first lady’s absence at Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, “I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor. Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”
But that doesn’t mean she’s going anywhere. “Still she isn’t leaving him,” Wolkoff added. “This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened. Privately, Melania says people are just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet. Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago.”
Wolkoff added Melania would go to great lengths to avoid situations where she might be quizzed by the media about her husband: “Melania believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position.”
Wolkoff also writes in her tell-all memoir, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” about how “I’d known all along how impenetrable and unflappable she was, but it wasn’t until after hearing the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape or about the affairs, I had no idea of her grit.
“Not many people could bear having their lives ripped open and all their regretful, hateful, humiliating moments splayed out for the world to see and judge. Melania and Donald, a perfect match, could tolerate any amount of ridicule and flick it aside. I always interpreted that as her resigning herself to an unconventional marriage or household and having no expectations of Donald as a faithful husband or doting father.”
I’m obviously no fan of Melania and I think she’s just as much of an idiot and loser as her husband. But… out of all of her options, Melania is kind of choosing the right one for her, in her situation? Gritty silence isn’t what most women would choose, but I can totally understand why it’s the right choice for Mel. She doesn’t care about her husband, she isn’t his moral support and she refuses to make an effort at anything. So, why would she change an arrangement which suits her just fine? She lounges around Mar-a-Lago, she pampers herself, she spends time with her son and her parents and nothing can rock that boat. Now, Melania is absolutely humiliated. But she’s willing to swallow that every day to keep her lifestyle.
In this general situation of a husband publicly dealing with an affair, I have a blanket policy of absolutely no judgment on how a spouse/partner chooses to react. Marriage is fucking complicated and way too personal for any outsider to judge in my view. I respect Hillary’s choice, respect Mark Sanford’s wife’s choice, and respect Melania’s choice on this specific issue. More broadly, I’m not interested in judging how the spouse/partner reacts to infidelity- I leave the judgment for the cheating person and for that I have plenty!
Agreed. For all we know, this may have been a condition of their marriage. She played the role of trophy wife and looked the other way as long as he remained discreet. One would be surprised at how many wealthy NY couples operate in the manner.
Yeah, I support this approach. I’m no fan of Trump or Melania, but I generally think it sucks to start judging or attacking the spouse in these kinds of scenarios. We’re so used to public figures taking to social media or giving a big interview to share their narratives in situations like this that we’ve grown accustomed to it. But some do find solace in staying silent publicly, and regardless of the reasons why, I think that’s valid. In Trump’s case, the legality of everything that happened is a matter of public interest and that certainly warrants questions/deeper digging from journalists, but Melania (regardless of how you feel about her or view her motives) has a right to privacy here, as does Baron.
I don’t think she is humiliated at all, and I don’t think any woman should feel humiliated if her partner cheats. Angry and betrayed, yes, but no one should feel humiliated at her partner’s poor choices. A cheater will cheat no matter how lovely – inside and out – his partner is. But this was never a love match, and I just don’t think she cares! I DO wonder if she feels protective of Barron, if this affects him, but it’s not like she can do anything about it. Honestly, even the picture where he’s kissing her chastely absolutely revolts me. I’d have to be starving to death to let him near me.
“Kissing her chastely” is generous. He has no idea what he’s doing. As usual! She’s probably avoiding an actual kiss.
It’s always seemed clear to me that the one person Melania does care about here is Baron. I have to imagine she is very protective of him; she seems like the only parent who is actively involved with him. I’d even be willing to take a step further and suggest that maybe part of why Melania stays quiet is to maintain this arrangement for Baron’s sake too. Maybe she knows things we don’t about Marla and Tiffany, or what have you, and she thinks there’s more to be gained strategically for Baron by standing by Trump and maintaining her silence. Just my two cents.
I mean, what else is Mel gonna do? She’s too old to be a trophy wife for someone else. Maybe she could make a play for Rupert Murdoch? He’s looking, likes them a little more age-appropriate and definitely popping off soon.
Everyone isn’t jealous of her for snagging DT. Whatever her decision in accepting that he was never going to be a “doting husband or father” is fine for her, but personally I wouldn’t have brought a child into that situation. I feel sorry for Barron.
Melania had a deal from the start.
Period.
She didn’t sign to be first lady and sge renegotiated her contract.
Once the presidency was over they started two separates lives.
She must have a non disclosure agreement and tons of money.
Everyone seemed to have forgotten this.
I believe they’ve always loved separate lives from the beginning. She was his trophy wife and that’s it.
I 100% agee hat Melania is taking the best option for her if she wants to stay in this transactional marriage. But I really don’t know if she’s humiliated. She knew this was part of the deal, although I bet she wishes this wasn’t public. I don’t think she has let him touch her since Barron was conceived.
You have to care to be bothered. You have to care to feel humiliated. If you don’t care you don’t feel anything.
This.
I don’t really care: she can go away and remain silent. Even better: never be first lady again.
There have been First ladies like Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.
And then there was this one.
I’m obsessed with her hate for DT. It’s comical and real. I wish they could make a sitcom out of it. The seething hate that comes across her face when she has to interact with DT is hilarious.