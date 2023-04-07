The Sussexes made the top five of the Time 100 readers’ poll

Next week, Time Magazine will reveal their Time 100 list and cover story. The Time 100 is basically a newsy listicle of the 100 most influential people in culture, entertainment, sports, science and politics. Ahead of the Time 100 list, the magazine did a poll of its readers to see who they wanted to see included on the list. This would be the People’s Choice Time 100. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took the #1 slot. Iranian women fighting for their rights took the #2 slot. Healthcare workers took #3. Guess who took the fourth slot?
Third and fourth place went to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, each of whom earned about 1.9% of the vote. The Duke of Sussex made headlines in January after the release of his memoir Spare, which recounts monumental moments ranging from Princess Diana’s death in 1997 to Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. He is also known for founding the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service people.
Meghan Markle, a former actress turned humanitarian, now hosts her podcast Archetypes, where her mission is to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” She previously narrated the Disney documentary Elephants and has been an advocate for anti-racism and women’s rights. The couple have also launched nonprofit Archewell Foundation, as well as Archewell Productions, which has a creative partnership with Netflix.
[From Time Magazine]
While these readership polls are less scientific than Britain’s fakakta YouGov polls, it’s still yet another sign that the British establishment’s attempts to marginalize and denigrate the Sussexes aren’t working. How many times was that f–king South Park episode mentioned as a “sign” that America “hates” Harry and Meghan? I doubt any British outlet will mention that the Sussexes made the top five of the Time 100 readership poll as consistently as we had to f–king hear about South Park. Also: hahahaha, Time’s readers don’t rate King Charles, Queen Side Chick, Peg or Buttons.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Lol!
I bet the Sussex Squad will love to rub this under some noses on social media 😀
And I love them for it. I know I am petty. I acknowledge it.
Congratulations to the Sussexes!!
I am thrilled that they are being recognized for their contributions towards universal service, their hard work and dedication.
Well done.
It is wonderful for them to be in the top five of the list.
I love how those blurbs have NOTHING to do with their time as working royals – well Harry’s does a little, because of the Spare reference and he started Invictus as a working royal – but as Twitter has been saying this week, there is a blank spot on their resumes and I LOVE it. They are advocates, humanitarians, philanthropists, and they don’t need the royal family for that.
Funny you should mention that, on Twitter they were laughing about the MS write up, there was nothing about the time Meghan spent in England.
And yet the Derangers are always claiming Meghan need/use the BRF for attention.
I’m sure this is because they are SO unpopular here in America. 🤣
I saw this yesterday and the fact that both Meghan and Harry are there separately and independent of each other in the top 5 THRILLED me. The way that those petty, racist hags and losers will be seething and gagging warms the cockles of my heart 🤣🤣🤣🤣
H+M are crushing it right now! And the DM is doing its best not to report any of it. They barely did anything with the Woman of Vision Award, and they haven’t touched the Gracies. Such a dark time for the BM 🤣.
Recognition well deserved! Love love love this.
This is hilarious, I’m sure they’ll be a Newsweek poll soon about how everyone hates them really! And a Royal Rota article calling Time woke, or Dan Wooten saying they’ve declared war on the monarchy. I had forgotten about that South Park episode and my mom reminded me about the lady who claimed to be Harry’s first, I had forgotten about her too. It’s wild how every other day the BM writes about how this is the final thing that’s going to ruin them and we forget about it a month later.
José Andrés captured Harry and Meghan so perfectly, “When we need them, they always show up.” It’s how I want the world to be. It’s who I want to be
Time could have done better with the write-up. They left off a lot of H&M’s work. And Meghan isn’t a “former actress turned humanitarian”. She has always been a humanitarian. The titles aren’t mutually exclusive.
@equality totally agree. The write up by time alluded to Meghan becoming an activist after instead of being an activist the entirety of her life.
Congratulations to them both. keep the great work coming and keep winning those accolades.
Congrats to the Sussexes. It’s still a big deal especially when all the polls are always skewed against you.
People’s attention spans and memories are short in this day and age.
That’s why I’m always annoyed when fans of Harry and Meghan bring up the worst accusations or words used against Harry and Meghan. That’s what the British media would love for you to do. They want you to flood Harry and Meghan with negativity.
Meanwhile most people have forgotten and moved on celebrating Harry and Meghan’s wins.
Repeating British media and troll talking points is doing exactly what they want you to do.
Focus on the good.