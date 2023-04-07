The Sussexes made the top five of the Time 100 readers’ poll

Next week, Time Magazine will reveal their Time 100 list and cover story. The Time 100 is basically a newsy listicle of the 100 most influential people in culture, entertainment, sports, science and politics. Ahead of the Time 100 list, the magazine did a poll of its readers to see who they wanted to see included on the list. This would be the People’s Choice Time 100. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took the #1 slot. Iranian women fighting for their rights took the #2 slot. Healthcare workers took #3. Guess who took the fourth slot?

Third and fourth place went to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, each of whom earned about 1.9% of the vote. The Duke of Sussex made headlines in January after the release of his memoir Spare, which recounts monumental moments ranging from Princess Diana’s death in 1997 to Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. He is also known for founding the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service people. Meghan Markle, a former actress turned humanitarian, now hosts her podcast Archetypes, where her mission is to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” She previously narrated the Disney documentary Elephants and has been an advocate for anti-racism and women’s rights. The couple have also launched nonprofit Archewell Foundation, as well as Archewell Productions, which has a creative partnership with Netflix.

[From Time Magazine]

While these readership polls are less scientific than Britain’s fakakta YouGov polls, it’s still yet another sign that the British establishment’s attempts to marginalize and denigrate the Sussexes aren’t working. How many times was that f–king South Park episode mentioned as a “sign” that America “hates” Harry and Meghan? I doubt any British outlet will mention that the Sussexes made the top five of the Time 100 readership poll as consistently as we had to f–king hear about South Park. Also: hahahaha, Time’s readers don’t rate King Charles, Queen Side Chick, Peg or Buttons.