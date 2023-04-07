Keira Knightley needs ‘three people to do what one full-time parent did’

Keira Knightley is currently promoting Boston Strangler, a film where she plays the real-life Record American reporter Loretta McLaughlin who first referred to the serial killer as “the Boston Strangler” in the 1960s. Keira in a historical drama/thriller? Yes, give it to me. Keira covers Harper’s Bazaar UK to promote the film and she acknowledges that it’s been a while since she’s been on a promotional tour or given an interview to a magazine. She has two daughters, an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old, and she’s still married to James Righton. A big chunk of this interview is Keira talking about how great James is and how he’s a hands-on father who relocates with Keira when she’s filming on location. Some highlights:
She lost her engagement ring on his Bazaar shoot. “I didn’t say anything to my husband when I got home. I’d already been onto the insurance, looked up cheap alternatives online. We were watching TV and I was desperately texting the team to see whether it had been found, and James was like, ‘Who are you texting?!’ I’d make a great spy.” Fortunately, it was found on the balcony and returned to her the next day. “I experienced loss, I came to terms with it, the ring came back. I am whole again.”
The husbands in her friend group are hands-on fathers: “The guys are super-active. Maybe that’s not normal. But [in my situation], it has to be a partnership. The heavy lifting of childcare has to be acknowledged. It’s hard work, it’s vital, it’s undervalued. And it’s so exhausting…. During filming, the hours are unpredictable and extreme. I worked out I needed three people to do what one full-time parent did. When you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just staying home with the kids’, that’s not a ‘just’. That’s a huge thing.”
She dislikes being asked about balance: “We’re constantly asking it, because what we actually want to know is, how are you doing it? Because I don’t feel like I’m doing it.”
Location shoot for ‘Boston Strangler’: “James is a really good traveller – that takes a lot of stress off the logistics. He’s fearless about exploring and doing all the research.” However, they were plunged back into the pandemic as the move coincided with a tidal wave of the Omicron variant. Filming was delayed by 10 days because the whole family caught Covid, and Righton ended up caring for Delilah throughout the production period (which doubled to four months), as group activities were cancelled. “My husband became a full-time dad. I felt a lot of guilt because I had suddenly put my very sociable two-year-old into a situation where she was basically in lockdown the entire time. It was amazingly bad timing. We were foiled by the plague.”
Playing a female journalist: “Women in public spaces – it’s a constant problem. From the everyday office situation, where your voice isn’t being heard, to the most extreme aspect, femicide. The film told an interesting story that covered the whole spectrum.”
Playing Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean. “She was the object of everybody’s lust. Not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite. I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck. So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that.” She considers the period between 2003 and 2008 “a very tricky five-year window… she felt “quite powerless”. “I didn’t have a sense of how to articulate it. It very much felt like I was caged in a thing I didn’t understand.”
Burnout in her 20s: “I was incredibly hard on myself. I was never good enough. I was utterly single-minded. I was so ambitious. I was so driven. I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to live your life. Exhausting. I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I’d like a bit more of her back. And it’s only by not being like that any longer that I realise how extraordinary it was. But it does have a cost.” What is that cost? “Burnout.” Knightley took two years out from working after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. “There was never an ounce of me that wasn’t going to find a way through.”
I remember reading her interviews from her dogsh-t 20s and realizing how overwhelmed and miserable she was during that time. It was like a weight was lifted from her shoulders when she turned 30 and became a mother – it was almost like she was thinking “oh, I don’t have to be the It Girl/ingenue anymore, YAY!” Her husband sounds like a real one, super-supportive of her career and like a really good father. I love that she expected that from him.
Love Keira, she always seems genuine and grounded and her interviews are always good because she actually seems to think about things lmao. Bonus that her face is just stunning.
It’s crazy how undervalued parenting is, and how much effort. No idea how people with kids have jobs too, looks beyond exhausting.
I will admit that she irritated me when she first came on the scene but she’s grown on me and I like her – she’s a good actress who picks interesting roles. Her husband is such a keeper.
I like what she has to say here, including her comments about her supportive husband. She’s a bit younger than me, but I find that most of the fathers in our social group are very involved in their childrens’ lives, and several of us moms are the primary breadwinners with a growing number of SAHDs.
I think it’s a growing trend with Xennials and Zs.
Her comments about striving in your 20s just to burn out and take more time to focus on Relationships in your 30s could have been written about me.
I watched The Boston Strangler. She was excellent in it (as was Carrie Coon who plays Jean).
I thought the overall story was a little disjointed but loved the focus on women journalists who didn’t want to write about how to take care of the home.
She has brilliant amounts of empathy. I’d love to have 3 people—we do it with 2 since I’m also blessed with a helpful husband—and I’m glad she understands.
Is she saying she got PTSD from being a rich famous movie star?
(I work in the humanitarian field, specifically mass atrocities, so a bit startled to hear that severe injury mentioned in this context).
The article says she was diagnosed. So presumably she had a constellation of diagnosable symptoms.
Since you meet people with PTSD, I’m sure you’re aware that it has behavioral and psychological manifestations, and doesn’t just mean someone whose super stressed (which is how people use it colloquially). Whatever the circumstances are that led to getting PTSD and then diagnosis (who knows, could have been SA of some kind), I think its unethical to suggest that she couldn’t have experienced anything that gave her PTSD. Frankly, I thought we were done with line of thinking after the umpteenth rich/famous person killed themselves.
Working in the humanitarian field doesn’t make you an expert on PTSD. Or who you think is “allowed” to have it
Her quote about needing 3 people to replace a full time mom made me smile. I remember when I was pregnant with my third and lining up my husband, mother and mother in law to watch my two kids for my 5 day C-section hospital stay. My hairdresser told me it takes 3 people to do my job. I enjoyed every minute of my time in the hospital. I was able to read an entire book.
The more I hear about the experiences of people who have children, the more confident I am in my decision not to have them.