There’s a rumor that Gerard Pique’s girlfriend cheated on him with Pep Guardiola

Shakira dumped Gerard Pique last year when she came home to find some of her jam missing. She started to put the pieces together: Pique had a mistress, he was inviting his mistress into the home he and Shakira shared with their two sons, and he was sleeping with his mistress in their bed. The mistress in question was Clara Chia Marti, who is currently 24 years old (she was 23 when Shakira dumped Pique). Clara became the side-chick-turned-official. Slap a feathered ashy blonde wig on her and she’s Queen Camilla. Soon after Shakira dumped Pique, Clara began acting like she won some kind of f–king prize. Pique has also been defiant and arrogant in the wake of his split. Gerard and Clara seem like peas in a pod. Which makes this completely unsubstantiated rumor even funnier:
Gerard Pique’s separation from Shakira divided the world into two distinct sects. The Spanish defender, who had cheated on his partner at the time, did not show much remorse over his actions after a bottle of jam became his undoing.
Now, SPORT brings headlining news that adds a major twist to the love triangle between Pique, Shakira, and the center-back’s new partner Clara Chia.
According to the Spanish outlet, Chia has not been faithful to the former Barcelona player either. The media find that she could have a secret relationship with Pep Guardiola, the former coach of FC Barcelona. Guardiola is said to know Chia because his children went to the same school as her.
The triangle of infidelity continues to expand and include names one could have never imagined. It is however said that Chia’s affair with Guardiola was to get even with Pique who went behind her back with a young lawyer. There do not seem to be any problems between the couple in their public appearances or social media posts, but one knows that the world of the internet seldom represents reality.
Y’ALL. “Guardiola is said to know Chia because his children went to the same school as her.” I can’t. This Spanish soap opera is ridiculous. Imagine the coach of FC Barcelona sleeping with Gerard Pique’s side-chick! And Clara cheating on Pique as retaliation for Pique cheating on her!! These people need to get some hobbies. Also: the Mail has a piece about how Clara is trying to morph into Shakira. I cannot.
I do not care at all about any of these people, but the straight up soap opera of it all is so entertaining. Someone needs to fall into a mine, get amnesia or be an alien next.
Well the next logical step is “evil twin”, the “good” twin falls down a mine shaft, gets amnesia and recovers in a monastery in the mountains, all the time praying, doing good deeds and not knowing that they are the scion of a multi-billionaire family, meanwhile the “evil” twin shaves off their mustache, takes the place of the “good” twin in the family and reeks havoc, seducing their own stepmother as revenge against their father, making the stepmother pregnant and thus “evil” twin becomes a father to their own new sibling, but the stepmother is also “evil” and has been having a torrid affair with the gardener, who in turns is actually the billionaire patriarch’s actual son as he too had an affair with the housekeeper, the gardener’s mother.
Oh forgot to add, in the end the baby has been fathered by an alien, so they leave it on the monastery doorstep. As the baby looks like the “good” twins father, it triggers “good” twins memory and he returns home exposing “evil” twin for who he is.
I would TOTALLY watch this! This is great!
You’re good! I would totally watch this!
I hope it true and this cheater is getting cheated on by his cheater girlfriend. Gerard deserves the upmost humiliation and I hope he gets it.
I love this journey for both of them!
Hahahahahaahahahahaahaha. Shakira’s fans will troll the sh!t out of him for this even if its just a rumour.
Wait. As in the manager of Man City Guardiola? Where would he have had the time? Mad ting.
My son and I are huge Man City fans. Premier League was just off for two weeks and returned last Saturday so it’s entirely possible they snuck in some time over the break.
International breaks???
He knows her because his kids went to the same school as her.. LOL… EWWWWWWWWWWW
The expression on his face in the top photo – I cannot.
The second photo too! And those fugly AF nikes. Bleh. What anyone sees in this dude is beyond me. We’ll see what happens next!
Sounds like they deserve each order lol. Just as long as he doesn’t father any more children he doesn’t really want.
I know we don’t like her, but good for her. Pep is HOT. Far hotter than Pique.
Pep IS hot. However, the thought of cheating with your classmates’ father gives me the icks: choose a different school or different soccer/football adjacent dude to cheat with.
Shakira and the kids go forth in love, happiness and peace.
This is the best gossip I’ve ever heard. It can’t possibly be true but I love it nonetheless!
These people are all trash and deserve eachother.
She must know that Pique is cheating on her, so why wouldn’t she be cheating on him?
1) It would be just right if this was true -for once Karma would work its magic.
2) Clara can try all she wants, lol, she can’t ever be Shakira just shag her pathetic ex.
My heart goes out to Shakira and her children for having their lives upended by this arrogant a**.
HOWEVER, as a woman who loves mess, the drama of his life in the aftermath is amazing!
I don’t know who any of these people are (except for Shakira), nor do I care, but this is the funniest and stupidest f-ckign thing I’ve ever heard, and it’s great.
I know he’s married and has children but I’ve always thought Pep was in the closet.
this is great! I hope it’s true.
This is not a ‘love triangle’ – there is no love involved, just lust and Shakira is not interested in any of this.
Also, the idea of Guardiola knowing Clara because she went to the same school as his kids is beyond disturbing. His wife should give Shakira a call.
I hope it’s true, too.
Also, Shakira is way prettier than this woman. She’s well rid of this leeching jerk.