Shakira dumped Gerard Pique last year when she came home to find some of her jam missing. She started to put the pieces together: Pique had a mistress, he was inviting his mistress into the home he and Shakira shared with their two sons, and he was sleeping with his mistress in their bed. The mistress in question was Clara Chia Marti, who is currently 24 years old (she was 23 when Shakira dumped Pique). Clara became the side-chick-turned-official. Slap a feathered ashy blonde wig on her and she’s Queen Camilla. Soon after Shakira dumped Pique, Clara began acting like she won some kind of f–king prize. Pique has also been defiant and arrogant in the wake of his split. Gerard and Clara seem like peas in a pod. Which makes this completely unsubstantiated rumor even funnier:

Gerard Pique’s separation from Shakira divided the world into two distinct sects. The Spanish defender, who had cheated on his partner at the time, did not show much remorse over his actions after a bottle of jam became his undoing. Now, SPORT brings headlining news that adds a major twist to the love triangle between Pique, Shakira, and the center-back’s new partner Clara Chia. According to the Spanish outlet, Chia has not been faithful to the former Barcelona player either. The media find that she could have a secret relationship with Pep Guardiola, the former coach of FC Barcelona. Guardiola is said to know Chia because his children went to the same school as her. The triangle of infidelity continues to expand and include names one could have never imagined. It is however said that Chia’s affair with Guardiola was to get even with Pique who went behind her back with a young lawyer. There do not seem to be any problems between the couple in their public appearances or social media posts, but one knows that the world of the internet seldom represents reality.

Y’ALL. “Guardiola is said to know Chia because his children went to the same school as her.” I can’t. This Spanish soap opera is ridiculous. Imagine the coach of FC Barcelona sleeping with Gerard Pique’s side-chick! And Clara cheating on Pique as retaliation for Pique cheating on her!! These people need to get some hobbies. Also: the Mail has a piece about how Clara is trying to morph into Shakira. I cannot.