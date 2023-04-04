Gerard Pique: ‘My ex is Latin American,’ Shakira’s fans ‘have no lives’

Gerard Pique is such a loser, and he’s staggered from one catastrophe to another ever since Shakira dumped his cheating ass. He’s stuck with Clara Chia, his young jam-eating tart with the split ends, and he’s growing even more arrogant. A few weeks ago, he spoke to a Spanish outlet about his life post-Shakira, and he said: “I am very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have been able to maintain my happiness… The day I die, I will look back and hope that I have always done what I wanted to do. I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image.” Crash cut to a few days ago, and Gerard is whining about how Shakira’s fans are always in his mentions, calling him a cheating dog and a f–king loser.
“In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff,” he confessed in his native Spanish, adding that it was his nonchalant attitude that saved his mental health. Piqué further talked about how “95 percent” of people’s issues arise when they “tend to care about things that aren’t that important.” In his opinion, the only things worth worrying about are “serious health issues, family and relationships.”
However, his relationship proved to be a point of contention when he and Shakira, 46, called it quits after 11 years together.
“For example, my ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities! But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”
I love it when douchebag cheater scumbag liars react to criticism and accountability with self-pity. How dare people say mean things to me after I cheated on the mother of my children! After I disrespected her constantly and brought a 22-year-old bimbo into our home to f–k in the bed I shared with my life partner! And the stuff about Latin Americans… well, what a bigoted dickhead. Shakira responded with this:
Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana.
🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽
Meanwhile, Shakira has now departed Barcelona and Spain entirely. She always planned to move to Miami when she finished dealing with Pique, and apparently her move needed to happen now because Pique’s father served her with an eviction notice. Like… wasn’t Shakira paying for everything about their life in Barcelona? Why is Pique’s family serving her with eviction notices when she could buy all of them?
Shakira is probably sooooo embarrassed that she ever thought this loser was a good partner. She’s about to Habt the time of her life now that she’s left the baggage behind. Go Shakira!!!!
Also I hope her fans keep it up 😂 this guy is bigly mad.
He & his family are such scum.
Every time he opens his mouth, it gets worse. Just shut up man. And no words about the racist comment, but it tracks given his terrible personality. And the more info comes out, the more we know what a trash persons he and his family are. I think Shakira indeed endured a lot during those 11 years.
Go Shakira!!! Go Latinoamerican@s!
If he had kept his mouth closed, himpathy may have helped him out a bit. Usually when female celebrities tell unflattering truths about a guy they were with, people will fall all over themselves to say ‘but what about what she did! this isn’t fair!’ or condemn her for not protecting his reputation- especially if she has children with him. Public silence from a man is often read as a sign that he couldn’t have been that bad or mostly at fault in a conflict or toxic situation with a woman. A sign that the woman is hysterical. And it’s not like Shakira has the same image as Anna Kendrick, so some would have been willing to do with her what they did with Megan Fox- point to her clothing choices and her love of the limelight (gasp!) as proof that she must have been equally toxic. But this dude throws that all away by bragging about and praising himself for the affair, and throwing in some racism on top of it.
Well, you certainly don’t have to be Latin American to realize this guy is the worst.
I see the asshole in him comes from both sides. What decent grandfather evicts his grandchildren??
What a trash family all around. Glad she’s outta there.
AND after his son publicly cheated on and humiliated the mother of his grandchildren!! I’m wondering if he has any interest in maintaining a relationship his grandchildren or if he’s thinking his son will start over with this new chick.🤔 That entire family really is doing the most to wrong someone!☹️
A certain English one comes to mind.
What’s so surprising is how little he cares about his children. They’ve literally moved to another continent, and not one “source” saying how heartbroken he is and how Shakira should have/could have stayed in Europe so that he could see them. NADA. Does he even remember he has kids? Ugly mofo.
I read somewhere that, under EU law, she wouldn’t have been able to move the kids out of the EU unless the father agreed. So basically, if he wanted to stay present in his children’s’ lives, she wouldn’t have been able to move back to America.
Doesn’t he realize that his children are also Latin Americans? I feel so bad for those boys.
Which shows how little he cares about his children
Football players. Jesus. Athletes in general. They marry these amazing women during the height of their careers and then f*ck it all up only to stop being a top athletes and realizing that they were so lucky. Boris Becker. Had this amazing wife, cheated. Not doing so well. Tiger Woods. This one. Tom Whatshisname and Gisele. Lest we forget David Beckham, who was a notorious cheater and so lucky that his wife stayed. Seems to have worked out for them.
I do love his whining. Wah wah people are mean! But I don’t care.
Yes you do honey, yes you do.
Yes he does care very much – for people like him the adoration is everything, they live for it.
Ohhhh hello douchebag!
As a latina who grew up in an Italian family I am so over this stereotype.
“She is Italian she has fire in her blood”
No you are being an a-hole it’s different.
Her Ex’s family is displaying the SAME despicable behavior I have ALWAYS seen when Women getting out of BAD relationships with TOXIC AF Men….trifling as HELL😡
His family is so trifling and that explains so much of his own behavior..SMH…why this guy doesn’t care about their kids and their feelings? Why this separation is playing out so badly? Why is he so xenophobic? So many questions… I am always baffled by human pettiness
Shakira has dealt with a lot from them. The criticism of the mistress should be more gender neutral than it is here, and fans of a celebrity shouldn’t actually make someone feel *threatened* for wronging a celebrity. Definitely. But the cheating couple and the dude’s parents are assholes. Pique’s behavior and his mother’s behavior seem to go beyond just being assholes, and it seems like his parents raised him with a sense of entitlement. During the relationship he was whining about how Shakira had to act and present herself to be clean enough for HIM, only for him to be a cheater.
Yep, I knew this guy was a douche when I read a story about him either being uncomfortable, controlling, or straight up forbidding her to have men in her music videos or something to that effect. It was at the beginning of their relationship and she was the one who told the story. Red flags immediately, so I’m honestly not surprised by any of this even though I feel for her and her children.
He’s a football player and complaining about fans of a singer???
Football fans are still the worst fans: hooliganism, fights, singing horrible things about players from the other team while they’re playing and sometimes even throwing dangerous things onto the field etc etc etc. That is worse than calling someone names even on a cesspool like Twitter. Every other tweet seems to be an argument these days and that can be about obscure topics like which 1960s Japanese cartoon is better or whatever, but I haven’t seen Shakira fans throwing bottles at people yet.
(Of course I’m talking about male football/soccer here. The women’s fans are nowhere near as bad.)
Flowerlake, apparently the Barça fans have not sided with Pique. https://www.90min.com/posts/xavi-unhappy-barcelona-fans-booing-gerard-pique/amp
In a friendly match in Vegas, both Madrid and Barcelona fans booed him, and those fan bases normally don’t make the same noises together.
This guy does not want to be popular, does he? On the other hand, he is showing people how to be a first class d!ck. If people in Spain felt that Shakira was getting away with not paying taxes, he has made a lot of them feel sympathetic towards her.
The father-in-law evicted her from their house? Wasn’t it Shakira who paid for everything for this family, including the houses in Spain? This family’s trash. So happy for Shakira and her kids are out of there!!!!
What a loser. The petulant tone is particularly pathetic. However I must thank him for the phrase “a million barbarities ” because I will be using that daily when I am being my drama queen self.
Colombians have a spectacular gift for language which extends magnificently to insults, my favorite being referring to terrible people as “gonorreas.” E.g. Que gonorrea ese Pique.
I’ve been reading that Shakira relinquished the house to Pique and his family so he would sign the paperwork needed so the kids could move to Miami. Racist pig who is a bad person, husband, father and soccer player.
Cannot imagine picking a house over your kids/grandkids. Yikes.
Knew she was too good for him, now I’m learning she was also too good for his family. I recall reading before that he made demands that she not appear in music videos with other men, not wear revealing clothing etc. Now I’m wondering if the property in Spain is under his name because after this I would love it if she could find a way to kick him AND his family out of the homes she paid for.
Ah! I didn’t read your comment before I posted mine above but yeah, I read that same story and immediately knew this guy was trash.
I am both more stunned by his parents right now (evicting? assisting with the cheating? etc.) than by Pique himself and also wondering what the hell Shakira saw in him to be in this relationship, let alone for 11 years. Was she dickmatized that long? Was he truly a better person a few years ago and now has gone down the tubes?
I think she got pregnant pretty early on and tried to stick it out unfortunately
hmmm I was just looking that up and it seems like a two year gap between meeting and having Milan according to Harpers Bazaar. Two years and being in her mid 30s sounds reasonable to me but who the hell knows!
I live in Barcelona and all I can say is that most of the people I know are Team Shakira. Piqué is a massive douchebag. He comes from a rich family and his sense of entitlement is off the charts. He says he doesn’t care about all the criticism and it’s quite the contrary, specially given her narcissistic personality. How they stayed together for 11 years is beyond me…
This total bag of garbage! What a scum.
11 years and 2 beautiful healthy children and he blows it all up by cheating.
I hope he goes downhill in every way possible for the rest of his life.
May Shakira and her children go from happiness to happiness, in good health and success!
He’s such a pig. Not terribly surprised he’s been xenophobic.
Shakira has been treated so terribly by that family. There’s video out there showing his mom grabbing Shakira’s by the face and lecturing her.
There’s also a video of Pique with the kids at a soccer game and he’s screaming at them because they are bored. Garbage family.
What a disgusting neo-colonialist condescending attitude toward Latin Americans. She’s well rid of him and his disrespect.
This, plus his ‘barbarities’ comment.
He can’t even name where Shakira is from, it’s just Latin America.
Gross. He’s racist trash.
He’s trash. Also, when people have to constantly say they’re sooo happy, are they really? Glad she’s not with him anymore. And yeah Pique we support her!!! 🇲🇽💗
Her fans will continue to mock and taunt him for as long as he keeps flapping his gums. They keep singing Bzrp everytime they see him and it’s hilariously embarassing for him. Apparently, one of their sons suggested Mom work with him and make a hit song. Lol.
His whole family sounds disgusting: elitist, trashy, entitled, a-holes who treat women like property.
She really loves/loved him and did everything in her power to keep the family together. Le sigh.
Love and light to Shaki, Sasha, and Milan. May the next step in their lives be Miami bliss.
Dude is trash.