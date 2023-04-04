Will Princess Kate get a special new big-girl role on Easter Sunday?

I’ve been thinking, for the past week, that we wouldn’t see the Prince and Princess of Wales until the end of April, just because that’s usually their “tradition” – taking a full month “off” of work for the Easter school holiday. But then I remembered… they probably will make a family appearance on Easter Sunday, which is what happened last year. They stopped their Norfolk holiday for a day and went to church in Windsor. Reportedly, the family will gather in Windsor again for this year’s Easter weekend, and they’re already planning on putting Kate to “work.” LOL.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to take on a new role this Easter as King Charles shakes up the rules of their traditional lunch with the family. A royal expert has claimed the Royal Family will be reuniting this Easter bank holiday weekend for a Sunday lunch, with the occasion marking the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II. It will also mark the second anniversary of Prince Philip’s death.
Ingrid Seward predicted the whole family will reunite on Sunday – minus Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – with it being a chance for them to get together before the King’s Coronation in May. They usually stick to traditions during the four-day holiday, eating a fish dinner on Good Friday. On Sunday they go to St George’s Chapel for a service before heading back for a four-course roast. But Ms Seward said Charles may relax one rule that was enforced by his late mother.
She told The Sun: “They will all have dinner together, but not the young children, they will eat in the nursery dining room. The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit.”
The expert also believes Kate may have an additional role ahead of the occasion as she helps to organise some of the activities for the children. She said: “Kate is a great organiser and will almost certainly organise an Easter egg hunt – they can also go to the royal mews and see the horses there and there is an indoor pool for swimming and ponies for them to ride.”
[From The Daily Express]
It’s wearing thin, have you noticed? The remaining Windsors, specifically the Waleses, Queen Camilla and King Charles, are having a hard time pretending that they’re all a happy-family. There is no way that William and Kate will cut their Norfolk holiday (or wherever they are) short just to eat a fish dinner on Friday. Nope – it’s far more likely that the Waleses come in on Sunday and do the quick church appearance, and then sprint back to Norfolk. On the other side, I doubt Charles and Camilla want to spend that time with the Grim Waleses shooting dagger-eyes at each other. They’d rather spend that time with Camilla’s children and grandchildren, clearly. And no, Kate won’t organize an Easter egg hunt.
Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla will do the Maundy Service on Thursday in London. They did it last year in Windsor when QEII was canceling all of her events. This year, Charles will hand out two purses per person, and 75 men and 75 women are pre-selected to receive the purses. In the purses are the monarch’s special silver Maundy coins. This year, “one coin will celebrate His Majesty’s forthcoming 75th birthday and the other will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683742403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683748365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683751236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683753034, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the chapel.,Image: 683762704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children leaving the service.,Image: 683762726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children arrive,Image: 683762746, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children leaving The Deanery after the service .,Image: 683762758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Keen will have a staff member organize the Easter egg hunt. Too much work. Does keen expect to get Easter presents.
Carol will organise an Easter egg hunt at Adelaide cottage. She’s the organiser ie controller.
Maybe she can start liquidating stock from Party Pieces to use in the Easter egg hunt.
Are they trying to turn Kate’s position into something like the First Lady of the US, organizing Easter eggs hunts and decorating the WH for Christmas? Is that supposed to win hearts and minds? Is that all they think a FL/FM does?
it’s busy work for a trophy wife
After First year she would be totally pissed with decorating the f****** tree and could have a nice chat about it with Melania.
“Kate’s a great organizer,” lol. Sure. Hardly rocket science to put together an Easter egg hunt, but whatever. I’m sure there’s a few brain cells in there somewhere, right? What an empty, vapid, purposeless life. And all those ridiculously-expensive clothes.
Just a piece of advice for all the remaining members of the Windsor’s family: don’t forget the presents for the wails!!!
🤣🤣😂😂😂
🤣🤣. Absolutely, and fgs don’t mention hormones.
LOL. That tidbit was too good.
Will Can’t theme dress and wear a bunny costume?
I’d like PW to dress up in a bunny costume with a giant carrot coming out of it’s ar*e.
They’re assuming a lot here. As I recall, William and Kate skipped the big important Christmas lunch last Christmas. They might not show up for any of this. However, they will demand Easter presents! 😆
I think that’s the kind of things she would want to do. She strikes me as the type who likes to organize events. Look at all the tantrums she had on Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Her opening a garden her involvement in the Chelsea flower show that’s the stuff she likes. That’s why her early childhood campaign seems fake she obviously doesn’t like it.
There’s a big difference between liking organizing events and liking telling people what to do, and there’s no way Keen prefers the one that’s actual work.
She doesn’t like organizing events, she likes taking the credit for them. Harry and Meghan’s wedding was going to be a success without her input and she didn’t like that.
Yes, any organizing that Kate does, her mother does and Kate takes credit for. She can’t do a bloody thing without her mother’s guidance. That’s great in your teens, not in your 40s.
The Great Royal Easter Egg Hunt, brought to you by Party Pieces. Since when is an Easter egg hunt a thing with the BRF? H&M’s Netflix documentary showed them organizing an Easter egg hunt for Archie. Kate copying once again?
That’s what I was thinking too. She watched all 6 episodes of H&M’s Netflix docuseries and this is one of the easiest things to copy, since mummy Middleton can do the suppling and organizing.
Commemorating the Windrush generation. Many of whom they deported. Lovely.
That caught my eye as well. Who from the Windrush generation, exactly, will be there? Or are they giving coins commemorating them to random Britons. I wouldn’t be surprised. Another way to say, we like POC for pictures! But not living here, ick.
I thought the same thing as you, @emily_c, and @lucysays.
An opportunity for Carole to bump up the sale price of Party Pieces, where Kate learned her royal party skills?
so, “organizing an Easter egg hunt” really isn’t that hard. You just….buy the eggs and then hide them. It’s not like she’s hosting the White House Easter Egg Roll or something. If its just for the kids, there would be 10 there most likely, and that includes Peter’s kids who are a bit older, I’m not sure Savannah would be that into it at 12. Even if they include Pippa’s kids, you’re still at 13 and its still not a big deal. a community easter egg hunt or something is a completely different beast, obviously. but a family easter egg hunt doesn’t really take a lot of effort.
But sure, Kate the Great is the best organizer ever. maybe they just mean she is going to tell the staff to buy the eggs and hide them.
Your last paragraph sums it up.
It requires being a great organizer to have an Easter egg hunt for family? Or to take children to a pool or to ride ponies that the grooms will tack up and handle?
I do like when the RRS remind us that the royals live a very different life from most people, with their palaces and royal mews and indoor pools etc.
They have to embiggen her somehow and there is so little to work with. So very little.
Yeah, William and Kate will be flying in by helicopter to Windsor on Sunday morning for the Easter Service.
Probably separate helicopters because Kate’s at Bucklebury and William’s at Anmer.
First, who gets Easter presents? LOL. Second, coloring the eggs, reading Easter Bunny stories the week before ,is the real fun! Third, they do not care! They are exhausted after all of their work since the Jubbly!? LOL. Fourth, people who organize EVERYTHING have control issues!
This is so pathetic. Don’t most parents have an Easter Egg Hunt for their kids?
Kate is such a great organizer she made the queen wait for her because she ran late to the Easter service. Despite having police clear traffic for them.
They can f–k all the way off with their Maundy Thursday coins commemorating the Windrush Generation. Especially when the King’s government is still deporting people after the government destroyed those same people’s immigration papers (yes, I believe that fire was not an accident). Again, using black and brown people as props. HMTK and his Consort can get bent.
Wait. A coin for the Windrush generation??? The people the story government tried to say weren’t actually British citizens? Had the home office burn their records of entry?
Who’s getting these coins? Are they going to have 150 people of Caribbean descent paraded in front of the king and queen consort??? Not a snowball’s chance surely? But… they can’t not have anyone of colour can they?
Well now I’m very interested in one of the royal engagements.
New role? I don’t get it–how is organizing an Easter egg hunt for your own children a ‘new role’?? Ingrid Seward writes nonsense! First she tells us the kids will eat at a separate table in a different room, then she tells us Charles is changing things, then she tells us the Queen always said kids can’t sit at the table until they can hold a knife & fork, so which is it??? The kids eat at their own table or they’re joining the grownups??? Is Charles changing things or is he following the Queen’s traditions? And this is the first I heard Windsor has an indoor pool. How nice for them. I am amazed, day after day, that these English writers even have jobs. Of course, that doesn’t come close to the amazement I have that the English keep paying the bills for the Windsors.
The kids would probably be happier in a separate room.
It was reported before that the Windsor castle’s living area has an indoor swimming pool and that all royal children take swimming lessons their – even the higher appointed (Windsor) staff’s kids have/have had swimming lessons there. I reminder, when Meghan was on maternity leave, a rota journo wrote that she had taken Archie for swimming classes there, since it was very close to FC (don’t know if she was reporting the truth though).
This sounds more like a role for Camilla, similar to the Christmas tree decorating party she does every year with sick children. If this is Kate/Carol(E) putting out this story? It sounds like Kate/Carol(E) trying to push Kate forward as the Windsor family matriarch instead of Camilla. Will we see Pips and her kids invited to this Real Royal Family easter celebration too? Either way it’ll be sure to rankle Charles/Camilla.
It’s a dangerous game for kate or Carole to try to usurp Camilla in her role as matriarch. Especially when we know she expects Easter gifts from adults, a nonsensical expectation. (Harry’s book will be the best resource for decades to come because few will discredit what he has said and he really demonstrated the pettiness of his brother and sister in law along with their snooty racist tendencies)
It is a dangerous game, but that’s the PR that’s been coming out of Clan Middleton for several years. ex. All the Middleton PR about Kate being QEII’s rock after Philip’s death. The move to Adelaide couched as QEII needing Kate nearby.
Right after their engagement, the Midds started leaking the PR of Kate wanting to be ‘beloved, seen but never heard’ like the Queen Mum. Now they’re trying to position Kate as that for the nation – as a way to stop William from setting her aside. Oh no, Billy, you cannot divorce her, she’s the only one who can save the UK from Camilla.
Neither Charles nor Camilla is going to put up with this. That may be part of Charles and his ongoing uplifting of David Rocksavage. He’s not going to let the Rose affair talk die down.
The Rose affair talk will NEVER die down as I will NOT let it happen!
Rose Who???
LOL! LOL!
Kate’s Easter incident is the first time I’ve ever heard of adults getting Easter presents. Is it done this way in Britain, or is it a Kate thing?
The Midds didn’t celebrate Easter or attend Easter services before the engagement. Easter was always a foreign ski trip, not a trip to a church. They didn’t attend Christmas services until the engagement was announced either. See Kate not being confirmed in CoE until just before the wedding. Their ‘faith’, like William’s, is performative and for PR only.
A special silver Maundy coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation … the utter nerve of these people. The utter gall.
That one threw me for a loop too.
It really is despicable and I hope it bites him in the ass.
Will someone please explain to me why Bulliam and The Stick always dress themselves and their children in like colors? Is this weird or what? And why?