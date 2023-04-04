NZ’s former PM Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William’s Earthshot as a trustee

Remember the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s South Pacific tour in the fall of 2018? Good times. They were in New Zealand for several days, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern really rolled out the red carpet for them. Reportedly, Ardern got along very well with Harry and Meghan, and a year later, Meghan included Ardern in her guest-edited British Vogue issue. All of this led the British tabloids to claim that Ardern was “too close” to the Sussexes, that Ardern needed to pick a side, that she couldn’t be friendly with the Sussexes AND the Windsors, because these people are middle-schoolers. Well, the Daily Mail is now crowing about Ardern picking a “side” – the side of Lord Peggington, the Duke of Earthshot.
Outgoing prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has been announced to the board of trustees on the Earthshot Prize. The popular politician, 42 – who resigned in January after revealing she felt she no longer had ‘enough left in the tank’ to lead the country – praised the organisation for its ‘power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism’.
In an Instagram post announcing the new role, Earthshot – a project led by the Prince of Wales – praised the campaigner’s ‘life-long commitment to sustainable development & climate action’.
It comes after Jacinda appeared to distance herself from William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle last year, after she issued a statement about her appearance in a Netflix ‘docuseries’ presented by the couple called Live To Lead. The then-New Zealand PM insisted she was unaware of the couple’s involvement when she agreed to take part in the programme, which celebrates ‘inspirational leaders’ throughout history.
In a statement on Earthshot’s website, Prince William expressed his delight at the new appointment. ‘It is an honour to welcome Jacinda to The Earthshot Prize team,’ he said. ‘Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission. Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success. I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career.’
If I was a popular former prime minister of New Zealand, would I use my political and social clout to become a trustee of Prince William’s dumbass Keenshot mess? No, I wouldn’t. But I would also guess that, like many former national leaders, Ardern is looking for easy work. It’s not like Earthshot’s trustees have to do anything besides say “hey, that’s a good idea, those people should be chosen!” If that. It’s not like Ardern will actually be invited to any of the Keenshot events! Please, William makes a point of not inviting Earthshot winners, nominees or trustees. He’s only interested in hanging out with celebrities.
It’s good that Willy has someone of substantial smarts apart of that Earthshot nonsense. I wonder if he will actually let anything good come of it.
Kate looks like a green highlighter pen in that dress. That’s all I’ve got.
I have a pet theory that she thought she’d get a viral green screen moment out of it, like Liz did. Except nobody cared enough to mess with the images . It’s so far removed from her usual styling.
It really is hideous, isn’t it?
Well, that’s disappointing. I really like her. And would have thought she’d be smart enough to read up on Earthshot (or anything to do with the BRF, for that matter) and then stay far away from it.
Or she has plans to return to the political space and knows turning this down isn’t an option right now. Billy the Basher didn’t pick her out of the blue, he would have targeted and pressured her. He’s the one deliberately playing the ‘taking sides’ PR on this.
Given that ES has awarded significant money to legit entities pioneering solutions to climate change, I think it’s very safe to say William’s engagement is limited to showing up to an event once a year and claiming credit for the hard work of others.
I suspect ES was David Attenborough’s brainchild and he signed on William to get more international attention.
She has an opportunity to participate in potential means to save the earth, which matters a great deal to New Zealanders so I imagine she can hold her nose and do the work. I don’t think it’s problematic. Wouldn’t be my choice, but hey, if you have a chance to turn nonsense into something valuable, go for it.
If she wanted an organization that will do work, this was not the one to choose, is all I’ll say.
+1.
it gives out 1 million pounds to a winner in each of 5 categories from 2021-2030. that’s 45 million pounds for climate change/environmental work. regardless if incandescent william is a twat or not for inviting winners vs celebrities, if the organization can commit to that level of funding for climate change, i’d say that’s an organization worth getting behind. if anything, jacinda will make it better.
The 2021 winners are still waiting for the money they won. PLEDGING to give money is very different from actually doing so.
@C, exactly
Yeah, these winners don’t get highlighted and they don’t see this money either, or haven’t the last time I checked. So, I mean, I get she’d want to get involved with something high-profile where she isn’t necessarily the face of it, and it’s not like there aren’t tons of these kinds of “initiatives” all over the world, so I wouldn’t say her wanting to be part of it is *harmful* per se but it’s not something that will get anything done.
as someone working in academia and constantly searching for grants, even national grants from the NIH take time to be given. it’s not a lump sum check thats given at once. there’s budgets that need to be given, vetted, and it sometimes over a year to get NIH funding based on your funding budget and timeline of your project. a pledge on this level is as good as done deal. what would be interesting is the impacts these awards make on the research/projects to achieve their goals.
But this isn’t that. Earthshot is already funded. So what is keeping them from giving the winners their winnings?
Yeah this is way different from an academic grant that would take time.
Wikipedia states “The project is funded by donations from philanthropists and charitable organisations, including: Aga Khan Development Network, Bloomberg Philanthropies, DP World in partnership with Dubai Expo 2020, the Jack Ma Foundation, Marc and Lynne Benioff, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace, Conservation International, and the Bezos Earth Fund.”
So there’s no reason why the 2021 winners let alone the 2022 ones haven’t received the funds yet.
Also, from looking at the winners it looks like these are projects that are already developed? I liked what environmental website “Treehugger” wrote about the Earthshot Prize: “We have plenty of solutions. What’s lacking is implementation—both the ability and the will to do so. I’d also like to know how the previous year’s winners are doing at scaling up, and whether the Earthshot Prize and its illustrious board have made a significant difference in their work. An annual recap would be helpful and might add credibility.”
Well, that’s the structure of the awards itself and they sort of obscure it. They don’t get the prize money up front but in installments through the years. I haven’t seen any info that anyone has actually received anything. Given that Earthshot was registered last year, there’s absolutely no information on it on the UK Charity Commission site, so that’s no help either.
+ 1 times infinity
So where is the RR deep dive into ES finances? How much will Ardern be paid for this trustee position? What is the point of her comment about the docuseries? Is she trying to say she wouldn’t have been involved if she had known H&M were?
Someone probably asked her about working with Harry and Meghan on the project and she was just honest and said she joined the project before they were involved. If she objected to their involvement she could have withdrawn her section from the project but she didn’t, which suggests she had no problem with it.
I can’t remember what she said but it’s something along those lines. It’s the same thing they did with Mandela’s granddaughter, taking their words and misconstruing it in a negative light.
As far as I can uncover, Ardern issued an actual statement of her own about Live to Lead without being asked anything and emphasized that she had had no contact with Harry and Meghan, her words weren’t twisted. She definitely wants to make sure she’s distanced herself from the Sussexes, which that’s fine if she wants, but, yeah, we see you, lol.
Sounds like an easy retirement paycheck with little work to me. I sided eyed her after that whole Live to Lead BS. She should have said she was honored to be chosen and moved along.
@Carty – I agree. I quite liked her up until the Live to Lead denial. If H&M had been rude about her I would have understood her distancing herself but, her involvement was a compliment. If anything it probably helps with her position with Earthshot as people will remember she was included in an inspirational video. The usual suspects are calling her “Team William” which takes away from what Earthshot should be all about. On the otherhand “Team William” highlights (once again) that Earthshot has very little to do with saving the planet but, more about embiggening William.
^^ Exactly@Carty and @Laura D! 🎯
Despite the obvious liking that Ardern took to Meghan during the South Pacific tour, seemingly Ardern began to distance herself after nonsensical backlash thrown at her by the BM for appearing on the 2019 British Vogue cover, edited by Meg. Some politically-involved people just seem to tread carefully around the issue of M&H vs the royal firm. This is entirely due to the vile, polarizing negativity against the Sussexes, perpetuated by the firm and by the BM.
Maybe Ardern privately feels quite differently, but publicly, she seems to be aligning herself with the British monarchy. Though of course, she has the right to join any board of trustees she so desires. Yes, @Laura D, the bottom line problem with Earthsh*t is that it was largely created to embiggen jealous Peggers.
I have said it before but I don’t think Earthshot in itself is a bad idea. William is a bad fit for the face of it because he doesn’t do anything to actually promote the work of the people who win and is clearly more interested in having a shiny awards event with as many celebrities he can find. But as long as the winners feels supported and their solutions are implemented, I don’t have anymore complaints.
Plus I imagine someone like Jacinda Arden did her research before getting involved and there’s enough work happening behind the scenes or something to make her happy enough to attach her name to it.
agreed. the organization and prize need to be separated from the bias against william and kate. if it does the job of funding/promoting projects there is nothing wrong with it.
the funding is debatable as is the promotion of projects.
Well personally, I don’t think the projects/winners are all that well promoted at all. But as long as they’re getting support behind the scenes and these solutions are genuinely being implemented on a larger scale, it’s fine to me.
@Rezana: “… the organization and prize need to be separated from the bias against william and kate.”
^^ The problem is not the good intention and possible benefits of the prize (if when the winners receive their awards). The overriding negative issue is that ES was created specifically to try and prop-up William and his raging ego. Moreover, the name and idea for the project was stolen, again for the purposes of jealous Will feeling important. W&K’s small-minded need to constantly ‘compete’ with and try to copy M&H, is a troubling turn-off.
Agree – ES is a good concept, but it’s just a self-promotion vehicle for the Keens. Other foundations fund worthwhile environmental as well as humanitarian projects but the founders don’t try making the work all about them.
it can be both self-promotional and do good work. doesn’t have to be either or. there’s a color gray in the world ya kno.
I have had a feeling since the Earthshot event earlier this year that Prince William is no longer in charge, after all he didn’t provide any of the money. I think after the absolute sh** show that was the ES award ceremony, not to mention the rumored issues with dispensing funds, the actual professionals took over. If I’m right bringing Jacinta Arden onboard makes a lot of sense
The original ES, which existed for over a decade before William stole the idea and their name, wasn’t a bad idea.
Any environmental ‘prize’ related to man who takes weekly taxpayer-funded helo trips during lockdown in a pandemic in order to 1) visit his mistress 2) get away from his wife 3) take foreign holidays when everyone else is in lockdown and forbidden to do so? That IS a bad idea.
Oh dear what is Jacinta Arden thinking of. She will be sharing a seat at the table with Jason Knauf who is also a trustee of Earthshot. As a former PM should she not operate at a higher level in a global stage.
Maybe she’s after a gong? Would she be eligible to be made a Dame or similar?
Hmm…some weeks ago the DM and other British outlets were bashing Arden after she announced her resignation. Furthermore, where’s the outrage that William is cozying up to politicians?
There’s some annoyance showing up in the comments for sure.
This isn’t a great look for the organization either after she quit her job, essentially, because she was burnt out. That means she’s looking for a cushy gig right now. What does that say about Earthshot?
Also, bs on the fact that she didn’t know who was behind the Netflix project. She has a whole staff who is vetting everything she does. Way to throw them under the bus.
I don’t think M&H were involved initially in the Live to Lead documentary. They apparently came aboard later on, as additional producers, after interviews of principal figures had taken place. M&H provided funding and stature to help get the documentary completed and packaged for broadcast. It’s probably on Netflix because of M&H.
I think the Earthshot thing is a performative venture for the POW, conservatives don’t support climate initiatives. He’s barely engaged with th venture.
Regarding Jacinda, I think it is a strategic move to boost her support in conservative circles post resignation. The conservatives didn’t support her as PM so if she is aligned with the Royal Family they’ll maybe be less critical of her and she’ll be able to court key global positions without their objections.
She is after all a politician.
I guess she really does have an empty tank then. “What else” explains this disappointing decision.
Yep, this is the perfect gif if you don’t want to actually work. She should sign up to be an advisor to Kate’s Early Years nonsense too.
I think that spot is being reserved for Pips and her ‘degree’ (which iirc is really more of an online certificate than anything else)
Oh man. We can look forward to a whole education related stream of Early YeRs Pippa Tips 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
I doubt that Khate is at all interested in being upstaged by her sister. The nonsense surrounding Pip’s snug-fitting bridesmaid dress at the 2011 royal wedding, was likely enough for older sister Khatie. Pippa seems happily married with children in the background. I don’t think W&K liked that Pip’s education degree pursuits were publicized by the Fail.
My biggest problem with Earthshot is, when you take away the glitz and glamor, it is pretty lightweight. Giving people the option of plastic vs seaweed for their takeout waste isn’t going to save the planet. Indigenous women cleaning their beaches isn’t going to save the planet. Making cleaner burning fuels for indoor fire pits isn’t going to save the planet. I mean this is all neat, important stuff, but if you are going to put yourself on the same level as the first visit to the moon (which ushered in the start of the computer age) you really need to shake things up in a world changing way.
i have a problem with your comment. by your reasoning, we should just do nothing at all? literally the paris accord and many nations have come together without a definitive solution and you want one organization to solve the global climate crisis. bc individual people and organizations’ actions don’t deserve recognition and award?
Firstly, she’s not popular. The general population of New Zealand have been over her for quite some time. Last year she would have known she would not win the next election so she was known to be looking for a new job. Imo she was already in talks with Earthshot when the documentary came up and as she was effectively jumping waka to Team William that’s why she made that statement. Jacinda should have been doing the job she had at the time instead of looking for jobs for the future. Take it from a Kiwi. I’m happy she’s no longer in Parliament. She made few good decisions. The swift reaction after what happened in Christchurch was one. But the rest of the time she has cost the country as she would not make a decision and would pass everything to “working groups” which meant big payouts to consultants. She made some big claims in her time… like saying she was going to end child poverty. How’s that going Cindy? Hmm? But I just can’t recall her being a greenie and wanting to save the environment. As far as I can see it’s just more of the same, Jacinda wanting to look good. It’s all about the optics and her PR for her.
One last comment… Comrade Cindy has said in the past that she was anti royal and wanted NZ to become a republic.
Thanks for your comment @Cathy. I remember her saying she was a republican, but I also think her reach exceeded her grasp and she knew her days in Parliament were numbered. She kind of left a sinking ship but it looks like she’s ambitious enough to align herself with the BRF despite her claims to the contrary.
I agree with you @Cathy, these kind of job negations takes sometimes months. And this announcement kinda sounds like a strike three pitch to a batter. Strike one was the dubious and somewhat underhanded statement by Jacinda about her participation in the Live to Lead doc. Strike two was when Air NZ got all snarky and shady about their mention in Spare. Now this job announcement explains why all this happened and ties it all together. However, I think Jacinda will have no more loyalty to William as she did to H&M. She is an opportunist looking for a easy job so she would have never fit in with an H&M organization. She is better off with do nothing Will.
It’s the “chose a side” positioning that is so gross. Like, you’re the heir to the throne of Britain. Your lane is completely different from your brother’s. The world is big enough for both of you to succeed. It’s not a gladiator battle that only one person can win!
Peg has no legacy and he’s a laughingstock. This is 2023, being the heir or king won’t automatically garner him the respect and deference that he desires, just look at his father. Harry has earned his through his actions, which he doesn’t seem to understand.
@MrsCope: “The world is big enough for both of you to succeed. It’s not a gladiator battle that only one person can win.”
Very true, but jealous Willy/ Cain has never seen it that way. Harry told us in Spare that Willy claimed, “Africa is mine!” IOW, Harry should bugger off engaging in charitable endeavors to help the people, the animals, and other endangered landscapes on the continent. Harry’s African friends sensibly said there was enough good work for both brothers to do in Africa. Of course, Willy is not much about working hard. He’s all about p.r. embiggening, waving, and giving smiles here-and-there.
It’s funny, because I got a really bad taste in my mouth after she tried to distance herself from Harry and Meg. Any way you cut the cookie…yes indeed she never removed her section from the Live to Lead series but she also didn’t come out to clarify the statement that she wasn’t distancing herself. Now she’s aligning herself with the royal family which in my opinion looks even more dubious. I don’t think in itself Earthshot is a bad idea, just there no actual execution, it feels performative. But good for William for trying to do what his brother is already doing which is surrounding his organization with smart people who can actually (possibly) bring something to it. But this whole thing just has a really yucky feel to it and I don’t know quite why. All over Twitter I saw posts today about… “I wonder what the royal Rota has on Jacinda that made her sign up for this role” . Makes me wonder too.
It says a lot when the article starts with she left her position cause she couldn’t do it. She’s been unemployed since January. Then you Cheer that she’s on the 🧱 side now. The same 🗞️ that is 🤣 being sued by CA. If the daily fail is happy that finally they can have something to say about 🧱 when CA has been in the news 😂 something’s wrong.
😂😂SO they say timing is everything! Anyone else laughing that the day AFTER Megan is announced as receiving ANOTHER award, up pops willy! Wonder how long willy has been sat on this peg for his earthshot sht. HEY WILLY have the winners from last year got their award yet? No, didn’t think so. Does this mean you, Khate and your crew will be travelling to N. Z. This year? Doubt it, not enough celebrities for your ego. But even with the RETIRED, TIRED EX politico on board, it’s still no match for the PERSONAL award Megan has received, so suck it up buttercup. But we will keep an eye out for her at the coronation! Maybe her pay day for joining!
WandK’s fans on twitter are pissssed lol. The comments a gold. They are commenting on the official PoW twitter announcement. One said “she makes Meghan look good” ahahahaha.
TheVolvesSeidr, I saw a comment that said if Earthshot goes down now they can blame it on her. People are not happy about this at all.
WanK in their bid to one-up Harry and Meghan, forgot what their core fan base is made of. Of course the right wingers and racists aren’t happy about it 😂🤭
Jacinda is widely respected and a “get.” But the British media can’t even write a positive story about the Wales’ without making it about Harry and Meghan 😛
Very disappointing. After everything that is known about the racist RF, choosing to work with W is a *choice.* Unfortunately for Ardern, the BRF and their media groupies will happily throw her under the bus the moment it becomes expedient. Karma is the biggest bitch of all.
I see some people in the comments are trying to help her. She most certainly picked a side. She said that remark about the docuseries in a nasty way.
I feel like they got to her and Nicola Sturgeon via both of their husbands.
This is just the next stage of project of making them dance for the right wing, which makes William look extremely pathetic.
Just my observations….
Arden is the perfect person for this board in my opinion. She is retired and this appointment is just for her name only and to legitimize this Earthshot nonsense. Nothing will be expected of her and she can offer these folks what they need. In essence, stacking their deck with name recognized folks adds nothing of substance to a prize with zero substance.
I’m not surprised after the way Arden acted about Live to Lead. I’m sure she’ll be at BP one day to collect an OBE. Maybe she’ll even become a Dame.
What exactly was wrong with her reaction to Live to Lead? From my understanding, she gave an interview to the Mandela Foundation, with no understanding that it would be used outside of the foundation’s purposes. The foundation then when on to give the interview footage to Netflix.
Why is Ardern in the wrong for being unhappy that an interview, that she was told was for one purpose, was then used for something else? In my understanding, that is a pretty serious breach of media ethics.
There was no breach of media ethics. It’s the mechanics of production and distribution of film.
The Mandela Foundation and Blackwell & Ruth who conducted the interviews partnered with Archewell to produce the series. The additional funding from Archewell and Netflix as the platform (via Archewell) allowed them to have a broader audience reach for the messages they wanted to convey than they would have had without the partnership.
Quote from The Nelson Mandela Foundation:
“It is our collective hope that this series will advance the legacy of Nelson Mandela in an innovative way, reaching a truly global audience.”
https://www.nelsonmandela.org/news/entry/media-statement-live-to-lead
You didn’t respond to my point – Ardern stated that she was told in 2019 (when the interview was filmed) that the interview footage would be used in “printed and digital books, short films and audiobooks.” (direct quote). That pretty clearly would not cover a longer form television piece like Live to Lead. The Mandela Foundation told her the footage would be used in one way and then used it in a totally different way without her consent. How is that ethical? You seem to be dodging the question.
Okay — who’s gonna submit the first entry in the Kate Middleton Green Screen Dress Challenge? This is the same color green as QE2’s Hat/Suit Combo that Launched a Thousand Memes, yes?
Re: Jacinda Ardern — she was a brilliant PM, and New Zealand was lucky to have her, especially when they did. I think we can separate our feelings about that from those about her joining Earthshot/her reaction to her Mandela Foundation segment being used for H&M’s docuseries.
Ardern is extremely ethical (as politicians go), and it was probably a misunderstanding that lead to the Live to Lead situation. As the leader of a nation, I can understand why she might have felt blindsided by her inclusion. It’s a bummer that things rolled out like this.
Thank you. Jacinda was a good, progressive politician, and I’m really side eyeing people on here tearing her down and acting like she’s corrupt while acting like H is some…well, I don’t want to tear him down because I like him, but come the f*ck on.
I like M & H and dislike the BRF, but but some on here are ridiculous in regards to anything associated with W or the BRF.