Jill Biden will invite the NCAA women’s basketball winners & losers to the White House

The women’s NCAA basketball championship was held on Sunday, and the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game was the highest-rated NCAA women’s game of all time, millions of people watched here in America. Including President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. So many people joined together to protect LSU’s Angel Reese’s right to talk her sh-t after the game too, and Angel Reese is such a star. Those young women deserve all their flowers. So… Dr. Biden is making a pretty bad unforced error here: she apparently wants to invite the Tigers AND the Hawkeyes to the White House. Ugh, Jill, stop.

First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night. Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa — and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement. Following LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.

[From The AP]

While I’m sure there’s some precedent for inviting both teams, it’s really the wrong move here. It absolutely feels like “The Tigers are mostly Black, so we have to give something to the white women of Iowa too, they’re the same!” They’re not the same! All respect to the Hawkeyes, they did play well and they should be proud of themselves. But no. Only LSU should get an invite to the White House. Angel Reese agrees!

Update: FLOTUS’s office is walking this back and saying only LSU is invited to the White House.

Press Secretary for Jill Biden on her comments inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team: “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2023