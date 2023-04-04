Jill Biden will invite the NCAA women’s basketball winners & losers to the White House

The women’s NCAA basketball championship was held on Sunday, and the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game was the highest-rated NCAA women’s game of all time, millions of people watched here in America. Including President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. So many people joined together to protect LSU’s Angel Reese’s right to talk her sh-t after the game too, and Angel Reese is such a star. Those young women deserve all their flowers. So… Dr. Biden is making a pretty bad unforced error here: she apparently wants to invite the Tigers AND the Hawkeyes to the White House. Ugh, Jill, stop.
First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night.
Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa — and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement.
Following LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.
While I’m sure there’s some precedent for inviting both teams, it’s really the wrong move here. It absolutely feels like “The Tigers are mostly Black, so we have to give something to the white women of Iowa too, they’re the same!” They’re not the same! All respect to the Hawkeyes, they did play well and they should be proud of themselves. But no. Only LSU should get an invite to the White House. Angel Reese agrees!
Update: FLOTUS’s office is walking this back and saying only LSU is invited to the White House.
Press Secretary for Jill Biden on her comments inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team: “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”
🤣🤣🤣A JOKE. https://t.co/9SiOKQNqbj
Oh man. This is such an own goal. She should NOT have offered this. Any other year, it might have been a non issue. But with the infuriating racism on display here, this was such a bad call.
Do better, Dr Biden.
She is going to have to walk this back. I can not ever remember the losers being invited to the White House. Black people are tired of white people trying to award whites when black wins. The reason she is in the White House is because black women help Joe win South Carolina. If this is not corrected The president will pay the price come next election. Black women are tired of the lack of respect. It might sound petty to whites but it is not to blacks. I am sure the President would not have made this mistake. The subject of race is very complicated in this country, you need to be sensitive how you handle situations. I am sure Jill meant no harm but she made a huge mistake that will need to be corrected if Joe want to win again. Democrats can not win the White House without the black vote. I hope they correct this situation today.
Jill Biden works in a building full of political advisers. Seeking the advice of any one of them would have prevented this stunning disrespect of Black women.
Some of us voted for Joe Biden with our fingers crossed. Those of us who immediately think of Anita Hill when we think of Joe Biden are tired of being courted for our votes — and having our often desperate loyalties conveniently overlooked when it comes to political power, meaningful constituent services, and, yes: respect.
@Tacky, I admire your optimism. I wish that I too felt that “seeking the advice of any one of them would have prevented this stunning disrespect of Black women.” Since I don’t know much about her advisors, I’ll just say that in my view and in my experience, it’s unlikely. Jill Biden’s “misstep” is a very familiar one to some of us.
All these public-facing white people had to do — from Keith Olbermann to Jill Biden — was to treat the members of the championship winning LSU team with the same respect and even grace that is routinely accorded to other champions. So far, they haven’t managed that. I’m glad that these “missteps “ are getting the attention and the pushback that they deserve. I hope that this can be yet another opportunity for learning, grace, and growth — especially for those who actually have the power to address and actively dismantle systemic racism on multiple levels. My fingers are still crossed here.
LSU beat Iowa by 17 points. That’s a shackling in basketball. Iowa was NEVER close. I don’t understand the need to include Iowa in a tradition given to the winner. She stole LSU’s moment and it’s not right. She need to apologize to them profusely. She also dumbed down women’s sport. It’s as if she is saying that women can’t handle losing so we need to acknowledge both.
All of this.
I admire Dr Biden so much but this was a dumb a$$ move. First the racist abuse directed at LSU has been God Awful. Men are allowed to get into fights and talk trash but a woman better behave? Oh and a black woman better be extra polite? No ! And Fancynancy your point was spot on. My first thought was “women don’t need their hands held Jill.” 50 years of fighting for equal treatment in sports just ignored so she can give the team that lost a cookie.
I don’t follow sports at all and know next to nothing about any of them, but even *I* was like “Yikes” when I saw this headline last night. Has a losing team EVER been invited to the White House along with the winners? Such a bad move.
Looks like the spin and the walking back has already begun.
Good Start Crisis team. LSU gets their moment and if Jill’s tender heart is still unable to recognize how sexist it is to treat the losing team like children…she can send them a muffin basket.
I should honestly not be shocked when older white women do this sh** but I was. Especially the part about praising Iowa’s “sportsmanship.” DOG WHISTLE. It’s not a direct quote, so maybe FLOTUS didn’t actually use that term. But that totally reads as “the mean black girl who won taunted the poor white girl, let’s give the white girl team something to make up for it!”
Do better, Dr. Jill. And apologize to LSU for the disrespect.
TigerMcQueen this is so true. This is such a good example of someone of influence demeaning an entire team because she didn’t bother to get the full picture. I’m glad she is trying to fix it, but it should not need to be fixed this was a big big mistake. Also, besides the racist and sexist overtones of this situation, do we need to support the idea that everyone wins Jill? That didn’t go great during your husband’s election. We almost had an overthrown democracy because a jerk wouldn’t admit he lost?!? People lose and the go on with life. It’s OK women can lose in sports too. Really we can we are tough
Iowa are the Hawkeyes and LSU are the Tigers. The closest precedent may be Olympic silver and bronze medalists invited to the White House. I guess the litmus test will be if San Diego State, last night’s men’s championship gets the call too because to this point no runner-up in an American sport’s championship has ever been invited to the White House
Absolutely NOT! Don’t be a Karen, Jill.
Are we surprised that Jill Biden is a Karen? Joe Biden has a lot of racial controversies..SMH … I was disgusted when I read this news. This is peak white feminism: she just illustrates our point yesterday ,how white women players need to be coddled and protected.Would she have fine the same if LSU have lost?
At least,I know where I stand with trump ppl and the GOP… but now I really don’t trust some of these white liberals ,SMH
No. No. No. While I appreciate Mrs. Biden this is the wrong move and should not be done. There is ONE ladies national championship winner and THEY alone should be invited. This coddling of white women is tiring and actually hurtful as a black woman. My Lord.
Wrong or not (and she is), she also still DR. Biden.
I KNOW her title. Thank you so much for your unnecessary and unwarranted correction. Have a great one.
Louise is being as much of a Karen as Jill 😂
@Louise- 🙄 (rolling my eyes AT you in case it’s not clear)
@Louise- ALSO the Dr thing would only be 100% necessary if the individual was DIRECTLY addressing FLOTUS, or if FLOTUS was in her presence, or if it was an article or something about FLOTUS. but the comments section of a blog? Nah
What does her title have to do with anything? I hope she got chewed out by her husbands team for making such a stupid statement. If this happens, then they have to invite every runner up forever.
Jill Biden didn’t issue an invitation to the institution where she worked, she issued an invite to the White House as the president’s wife.
By the way, I do not think that FLOTUS is a Karen. I think SHE thinks she’s being a peacemaker.
I’m sorry but was a peacemaker needed? Most of the outrage is a result of the treatment of Reese by the public. I have yet to see anything from Clark or any member of the Iowa team complain about their lost. These women have played basketball probably the majority of their lives. This isn’t the first time they have lost a game. No one asked Jill to be a peacemaker. What she did was shameful….PERIOD.
A peacemaker for what, exactly? No. She’s giving out the equivalent of a participation trophy to a group of women who probably don’t want it anyway in an effort to pacify a bunch of bigots.
I disagree that with you FancyNancy and SarahLee. It wasn’t needed but I think SHE thought/thinks it was needed. Very much mom vibes. Not an excuse, but a reason. Just a thought.
This really was such an unforced error. I can see Dr. Jill thinking “oh they both played so well lets invite them both!” but that’s not how its done, I don’t think that’s ever how its been done, and they just need to invite LSU as the champions.
I was surprised when I read this story because it does not give the message she wants. I hope someone from her staff realizes this and the invite goes out to LSU only.
LSU needs their own day, they earned it.
Solidarity is for white women.
Ugh. It reminds me of the high school that had its first black valedictorian and decided that that year it would have two valedictorians.
You said the whole word AND THEN SOME. Happened at my school too. Only three Black families in the whole district. The Black kids EXCELLED each year. When it came time to announce the valedictorian the second time a Black kid was at the top (there was like a 4-pt. spread, at least, in GPAs with the Black girl indisputably the highest ranking)…they made FOUR valedictorians so the white kids could get their participation trophies!!! It has haunted that now-woman till this day. Jill Biden needs to take her stank opinion and white-woman-coddling to the woodshed….
Two valedictorians? Are you kidding me? I hope there was a ton of blowback for that nakedly racist move.
Wrong call, ma’am. Tradition states the WINNER of a sporting event gets an invitation to 1600. Not second place. You’re doing Iowa no favors. The Iowa Hawkeyes will look like sore losers accepting a pity invite. This was raging on Twitter as a big no even from Iowa fans. Notice Iowa is silent on this. It’s embarrassing for them.
Why would Iowa even want to go? This would be the equivalent of a participation trophy. Terrible misstep by First Lady Biden. How about the third and fourth place finishers, they played their hearts out too, are they invited, and so on and so on down the line…
A positive note: it’s good to see women’s sports are attracting massive viewership.
Same for women’s football/soccer.
There used to be almost nobody watching that in Europe and now the big tournaments draw huge crowds.
Uh, no. Iowa lost so they can go home and LSU can go to the White House.
I assume since women’s basketball has been so incredibly big and amazing this year, Biden thinks everyone should get the proverbial participation trophy. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out….
In that case, why not invite all the teams.
They would never do this to the men’s team. It’d not just racism but epic sexism. At her age, she should know better.
I hope this gets vetoed by POTUS. How is it even a special moment for the winners if the losers are there as well? Why not just invite the entire Sweet 16?
No Jill. Wrong way, wrong road!
This is deeply embarrassing, to say the least. It’s not going to help anyone. Just invite the winners — anything else is very indicative of how being “nice” doesn’t mean you can’t be racist.
Hopefully, she was just caught up in the moment and only the Tigers will be invited. 🤞
Meanwhile, hats and other cool championship gear is now available at the LSU store website!
Bad move by Jill and hopefully the WH social media team were watching what was going on Black Twitter last night and tell her that Joe can’t invite Iowa.
Would the invitation have been extended to LSU if Iowa had won? NO. And we know why.
I have so many thoughts on this, none of them nice and most of them too mean to state out loud. All I will say is that Jill thoroughly deserves the dragging she’s getting right now and then some.
@Beach Dreams- 10000%!
This is such an FU to LSU. It really devalues LSU’s win and makes it look like the preference is to only invite Iowa not LSU.
I think she’s in ‘teacher Jill’ mode here….but yeah, no. This is the National Championship. No participation trophies. Winners only. Sorry, not sorry. Iowa can go next year IF they win it all. If invited they should respectfully decline.
Huh, I thought the Iowa caucuses didn’t matter anymore. What a terrible idea.
Typo in the last paragraph, Kaiser. The Tigers are mostly black, not the Hawkeyes.
Yikes. No, no, nope. We’re still at a time where Native youth get threats and violence when our teams win and have to rush out of games (you can search about beer thrown at Tribal youth or Plummer team in Idaho). Angel Reese admirably faced so much racism and stayed true to herself. It also devalues White House honors plus young girls and women don’t need messages that you have to be nice and meek.
I still remember what grown men did to young children during the beer incident. Shameful.
Just based on MY TWEETS ALONE…I DO NOT see POTUS Joe Biden risking the DEM BASE for a Kumbyah moment to APPEASE FLOTUS…cause Twitter was ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥 last night over that BS…and FLOTUS floating that suggestion…SHOCKED but didn’t SURPISE me…folks sometimes get TO COMFORTABLE & forget…
POTUS & FLOTUS are being REMINDED NOW☹️
Are the Philadelphia Eagles getting and invite to the White House too ? Seeing as they lost the Superbowl. If I was the Iowa team I would refuse this makes thrm.look weak as h*ll. Angela Reese was completely right to call this out LSU won the tournament fair and square.
The Bidens are such big fans of sport, I took Dr. Biden at face, that she was so appreciative of the game she’d just seen! I don’t think she was playing peacemaker or Karen. I think she only and truly meant what she said, that she wants to meet the losing team as well. She didn’t say at the same time. To me this sounded like real enthusiasm and personal, overall delight with the sportswomanship she got to observe
Sorry @carrot. Nope. Even if this was her mindset, and I have no reason to think that it wasn’t, it was the wrong move. So in essence, you’re saying she’s being selfish because SHE wants to meet them, instead of it being an honor given to the winning team.
I’ll add: Dr. Biden didn’t suggest the winners deserve to have anything less than their time to shine. She wants to see the women from the losing team too, in recognition of their contribution. Whatever else, these players are gifted peers. Perhaps Dr. Biden wants to make the most of her opportunities and interact with as many talented people (who are likely to go on to much bigger things in life) as she can? Excellence wants to be around excellence.
Nope. She wants to do what WW and white folks have done since the beginning of time. When confronted with Black excellence they want to “level the playing field”. It’s no different than that high school who had it’s first Black Valedictorian and then magically decided to have TWO Valedictorians and picked the white kid who was SECOND in grade average.
@Ameerah M , I don’t see that at all in this situation. I think Dr. Biden was thrilled with the match and wanted to meet all the women. I don’t think there was more to it. She said what she said and it’s taken out of context which is unfortunate. I see this ire as really missing the forest for the trees
This sports appreciation isn’t the same as making a white kid who isn’t first, the new also first on account of white. It’s a false analogy. Two groups of gifted athletes reached the basketball championship. One group prevailed because that’s how the game is played. Basketball can’t end in a tie.
Appreciating both teams isn’t wrong. Arguably, loving the excitement of a live game is what drives ticket sales. If we really want to dig into race, then let’s be real and look at remuneration, grooming of college players, pro team ownership (so white) and be critical of the US furthering a racist, slave paradigm in college and pro sports
@Carrot
” I don’t see that at all in this situation. I think Dr. Biden was thrilled with the match and wanted to meet all the women. I don’t think there was more to it. ”
Its fckud-up rationalizing like this that perpetuates racism. When folks on the receiving end of racism TELL u that its racism, fcuking shut the h3ll up and LISTEN! Racism is not bomboclaat debatable.
@Kingston, For me, I’m on the receiving end of racism daily. Hafu, thanks. Don’t think I don’t listen because I disagree. Don’t think I don’t deserve an opinion because it’s not the same as yours. Many things can be true at the same time.
If she wants to meet the Iowa team, she can go to Iowa. Inviting them to the White House is a special event that should only be for the winners.
@Eurydice Fully agree she can go to Iowa. If she really wants to meet everyone, I hope she does. I do think she was imprecise and people ran with it though
Are the winner and loser of the men’s teams also invited together? Jill is taking away an achievement from the LSU. It’s like telling them they have to share their gold medal with the team they defeated. Those women deserve to have the spotlight to themselves.
As Elie Mystal said on Twitter, the LSU win over Iowa is really showing how bad white America still is (I’m paraphrasing – his wording is better than mine, but that’s the gist). Stop coddling white America – esp at the expense of Black women!
Maybe it’s for the Iowa caucus? All of this is messed up
I knew there would be blowback if Iowa lost because the media made the entire tournament about one person and this was a mostly white team against a mostly black team. And let me make myself clear, there is no denying Caitlin Clark‘s talent and the fact she did bring in viewers and is the reason a lot of people watched but this is crazy and it feels like we’re back in the 50’s where they’re protecting the poor white woman from the blacks. Everything I have seen since that game ended has been pure racism. The old white racist men have come out in drones. I don’t understand how in the world Jill Biden doesn’t see how tone deaf this is, especially in this situation.
She is so tone deaf that I don’t understand how she thought this was a good idea? Jill is a smart woman so how did she think this was gonna fly?
For her to be a teacher…. I’m blown away. She taught at risk youth and community College. Maybe she only worked a few days a month?
Such sexism from a woman of her generation and that has to remind others to call her Dr. SHe’s treating top athletes like they are second graders at basketball camp.
I think maybe she’s trying to do a coming together/healing type of gesture–like President Obama invited Dr. Louis Gates and the white police involved in answering the call that he was breaking into his own house. Remember? But yes, I can’t remember a losing team ever being invited with the winning one. The haters don’t deserve a place at the table.
I assume it’s ” well everyone wanted Iowa to win so I will invite them”. Plus, tge wording Jill used implies she had to invite lsu. I didn’t vote for her or her husband. I won’t ignore their nature.
Her press secretary stepped it back and said that just LSU is invited. As they should be.
Well well well probably the LSU will decline the invitation and the white house will make history to invite the loser team for the 1st time.