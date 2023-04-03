White men decided LSU’s Angel Reese was ‘classless’ for trash-talking & winning

On Sunday, LSU won their first national championship. The LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women’s championship. It was a huge moment for LSU and for women’s basketball and women’s sports in general. Throughout March Madness, the women’s games had been getting more attention, more heat, more commentary, bigger ratings and more social media engagement. Then, during the final, every white man decided to show their ass and expose how deeply they hate Black women, so it’s not even a basketball story anymore.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark – a young white woman – had done John Cena’s “you can’t see me” hand wave in front of her face during several games. Men and women have mimicked Cena’s gesture for years – it’s a simple but effective way to trash talk without saying a word. During the final, LSU’s Angel Reese – a young Black woman – did the same gesture TO Caitlin Clark. When Clark did it, she was widely applauded and cheered. When Reese did it to Clark, suddenly she was “classless” and “ghetto.” Not only that, when it was clear that LSU were just seconds away from collecting their championship, Reese pointed to her finger (as in, I’m about to get the championship ring).
Doesn't matter the gender, the sport, the background – you're seconds away from a championship and you do something like this and overshadow all the good. Mindless, classless, and what kind of coach does this team have?
Yeah. I truly can’t believe this is still the misogynoir double-standard people are employing in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023. Like, are these white folks not f–king tired? Do they not hear themselves? Reese took the criticism in stride – and I hate that she had to – telling journalists post-game that:
“I had a moment at the end of the game. I was in my bag. I was in the moment….All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative — I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit into the box that y’all want me to be in. ‘I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto.’ Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me, that’s gonna speak on for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight. Twitter is gonna go on a rage every time. And I’m happy. I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year.”
She absolutely did help grow women’s basketball. She was absolutely a trash-talking (or trash-gesturing) icon. It’s a SPORT. It’s a GAME. Women can have fun and gesture and trash-talk just like the guys. The racist and sexist commentary on this was bonkers.
If it wasn’t “classless” when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it. Let the women compete, it’s sports!! pic.twitter.com/lJpS1NId68
If you didn’t say it was classless when Caitlin Clark did it to her opponents then don’t say it about Angel Reese either. https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx
This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.
Win with class, lose with class, play with class.
Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw
Part of the reason I liked watching Caitlin play was because she was talking shit. Anybody that ignored that just to play victim right now is corny. Turnabout is fair play.
"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."
Angel Reese is unapologetically her 👏 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA
Typical.
I had no idea what that gesture was, would never have noticed it, but now that it is spelled out for me I think she’s kinda bada$$, especially for calling them straight out for the double standard. If you got game, flaunt it!
Keep policing Black women and Black women’s bodies. White men “coming to the rescue” of their damsels in distress—the white women who started it and get off on it. Rinse, repeat.
Olbermann, Portnoy, would never speak about that way about a white girl, no matter what she did.
Exactly!!! They would never speak like that about any white person! The insults went overboard and I am happy the black community and the rational people jumped in! Go Angel… I am a fan now!
I was so offended and surprised by Olbermann like I usually like his takes… but this misogynoir take is upsetting like Caitlin Clark trash talked during the all tournament (as she should) and so did Reese but they are clearly not treated equally…ugh,I hate it here
💯 agree. Some people are saying it’s not the same, because the Iowa’s player gesture lasted a few seconds 🤦🏽♀️. I am also glad that people are speaking up for Angel.
Badass is the word! As for the opinions of these sad white men… utterly predictable, and utterly revolting. That’s all I’ve got.
I haven’t kept up with this, this year, but she resembles my gorgeous goddaughter, who gets as hood as she wants to, when she wants to, & is succeeding, regardless of what the old, white patriarchy has to say.
Here’s the thing. She followed Clark on the court to keep making the gesture and to ensure Clark saw it. That’s the part I felt was a step too far.
Having said that – the racism and misogyny has been out in full force and it’s been disgusting. Clark has taken heat for being “unladylike” and “nothing to look at” and all the women from Iowa were told to “wear some makeup”. It’s so, so disappointing that we’re still here in 2023.
Clark taunted the other team throughout the entire game. Trashed talked more after a three-pointer. Reese didn’t say a damn thing to Clark, but y’all will make up any excuse.
wow…what would entitled white men do with all their free time if they weren’t angry with everything a minority woman does? good. make them more angry.
The Bayou Barbie called game and that’s that. All LSU heard about was the white girl from Iowa and how they couldn’t beat her. They did it and in impressive fashion. Angel literally broke the record for the most double doubles in a season, wona natty and won MOP. She’s got every reason to brag on herself.
Yeah but Caitlin broke many records this year and had a 40 point double triple (which, as Magic Johnson tweeted even Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Johnson himself haven’t accomplished).
Full transparency- I’m from Iowa originally and lots of folks from Iowa were backing Caitlin and the team. Not everyone from Iowa is white. Also there was a lot of suspicious officiating where the LSU coach was on the floor (in the way of the ref) and never got a tech but Caitlin got a tech for nothing.
As for the hand in the face thing, Angel followed her around and was pretty overt about it. Right as they were losing the game. But its sports and smack talk is part of the sport. I agree that it wouldn’t be as big of a deal if it was a white man but there are a lot of people expecting Iowa to win so that moment got a lot of play.
“Classless” has to be one of the loudest dogwhistles there are. We all know what these white men really wanted to say.
This is exactly what I came to say. I got sucked into reading about this last night on Twitter when I should have gone to bed. It was vile.
It reminded me of the Meghan is classless vs “Kate is so classy” (for doing the exact same things) commentary from similar crowds. Just say what you want to say with your whole chest. Or don’t, because we actually hear you either way 😒
Or the unbelievable, “Melania and Ivanka are bringing class back to the White House”……never going to forget that one.
“Classy” vs “classless” is absolutely racist here. I don’t follow sports in general and I can totally understand what the commentators are saying. The other thing they are implying is that good women (beyond being white) don’t trash talk—why is this okay when men do it then? This take is also misogynistic. I’m glad LSU won.
It’s sports. It’s fun when players enjoy their win and have fun with their success. What is up with the obsession with humility in sports? It’s just a game. Always feels racist…
What a bunch of racist assholes. Go Angel❤️
This past weekend was an entire mess. It Really brought out the racists and misogynists. Dawn Staley (SC coach) had to speak on it at her post game press conference.
Clark has been sh1t talking all tournament. And not just with the ‘You can’t see me’. She got a taste of her own medicine last night. I’m sure she didn’t even care bc that’s what they do!!!! Losing the championship is what she cares about the most.
The hype surrounding Clark going into this weekend was unreal. People that don’t normally follow women’s basketball was tuning bc of her. She’s a great player in a ok team. She had over half Iowa points against SC!!! The fans went into last night thinking Iowa was going to pull out a win. Not realizing that LSU is a better TEAM. All their ire had to go somewhere and it went to Angel. They were disgusting. I’m so glad Angel didn’t allow them to take her shine!!!
I don’t like it when athletes do any of that shit. In any sport. It’s childish. I hate it when soccer players act like babies, I hate it when these idiot boxers do it before a match. I know it’s somehow part of the sports universe but … yeah. I just don’t enjoy it. But if you are fine with one person doing it, don’t come out with “class” when a black woman does it. FFS. I hate the word “class” or “classy” anyway. I’m under no obligation to be anything of the sort. It’s an undefined concept that is used to put women in their place and you can never achieve the level of class they expect you to because the goalpost is moved all the time. “Classless” apparently being the worst offense. You can’t be loud, opinionated, ambitious, smart, dirty-funny, or any of that if you want to be “classy” or “elegant”. Not interested.
Very good point. You don’t see it applied to men or men expected to be classy.
All the racist BS flying trying to ruin the joy in the final four’s most excellent games is a fkn shame. We should all be celebrating those super talented powerful players. Those games were a screaming, jumping up and down, shouting joy to watch.
Sorry but this story shows a lack of knowledge about sports. CC does trash talk and Angel certainly can do. But context matters in sports. CC did this move after a shot to her bench Angel did it after the game was basically over following CC around. It’s a total lack of sportsmanship esp combined with his open lack of respect after the game. Maybe there’s some race element sure but mostly, it’s lack of sportmanship. Take your win and respect your opponent. Plus if you knew basketball you would know this was some of the worst officiating we’ve ever seen with two of Iowa’s starters fouling out (bad calls both ways but more effect on Iowa) and CC called for the most controversial technical possibly ever. This is about the SEC disrespecting the Big 10 and girls being jealous of the attention CC got.
Holy crap was the officiating terrible. On both sides. Clark’s technical should never have happened and someone needed to remind the LSU Coach that she cannot be literally on the court.
Absolutely awful officiating – what a horrible way to showcase women’s sports. Premier players did not deserve that….Angel Reese and that little guard taken out by fouls early, then Iowa’s two gals, Cinzano and Warnock in foul trouble early – the Clark tech and so many other stupid calls. They refs made it all about them. No flow was allowed in this game. I bet those refs will have some questions to answer today.
The only difference here is people who can’t handle their great white hope losing so they have to create a false narrative about why the same gesture Clark has been using all season is “classless and ghetto” when Reese does it. “But it’s different because blah blah blah!”
All that “bad officiating” talk is just sour grapes to try and make the bigotry.
One other point- I actually don’t think CC cared. She didn’t even react. The team was just upset about loosing. I hope women’s basketball keeps getting this kind of attention but I’m worried with how terribly that game was officiated people will tune out again.
IU fan here (Indiana University), so we have to put up with Caitlin Clark all damn year in the Big Ten….and she is good, don’t get me wrong, she’s actually amazing, but she’s an a-hole on the court. I watch an absolute crap ton of women’s college basketball and I love the South Carolina team, just love them, and you really don’t see much talking, just playing a great game and I love their coach. Her entire press conference, was spot on. Read the whole thing. Lots of good points made.
As for all the chatter on the court, I see the same with my hometown team, IU, not much talking, they just play the game. I just don’t see a need for it, show your skills through your athletic ability, not your mouth. Angel Reese is a talker, she so much as said so in the NYT article that was published on March 2nd. I just don’t care for any of it from anyone.
But I can tell you that most of us Big Ten fans are not feeling bad for Caitlin Clark today – no one was beating LSU yesterday, they were in another world, trash talk or not, they were on fire!
Angel Reese was flipping off Iowa fans walking into arena. She spent the last several seconds of the game taunting her Clark Tell me anyone watched the whole game.
Again, if Reese did this during the game when they were playing and fighting back and forth, absolutely zero issue. It’s when she did it and the manner she did it. She waited until the very end when the game about to be over after her teammates carried the game for her. Followed her around knowing there was zero that Clark could do or say back. It’s phony coward bullshit.
Whatever you say.