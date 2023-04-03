“Zendaya looked beautiful at India’s version of the Met Gala” links

Zendaya, Law Roach & Tom Holland attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India (this was basically India’s version of the Met Gala). [Just Jared]
Gigi Hadid wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to the same event. [RCFA]
Fundamentalist Christian Lauren Boebart won’t “nitpick what the Bible says” when it comes to her family, just your family. [Jezebel]
Quentin Tarantino confirms that his tenth film will be his last. [Dlisted]
Even while pregnant, Rihanna keeps rock star hours. [LaineyGossip]
No surprise, Quinta Brunson was a great guest host on SNL. [Pajiba]
Teyana Taylor looks so great here. [Go Fug Yourself]
An Unexpected star got her college degree. [Starcasm]
Dianna Agron stars in Clock?? [Egotastic]
Holy crap, this story is insane and tragic. [Buzzfeed]
Shemar Moore will return to the Young & the Restless. [Seriously OMG]
Another big mess: copyrighting AI art. [Towleroad]
Quentin Tarantino confirming that his tenth film will be his last is giving “I’m posting to Facebook that I’m closing my account because of reasons, I really mean it” vibes. Please for the love of everything, go, leave, pack it all up, Quentin! Stop making your misogynistic films. And don’t quit-post in the public sphere about it every single week.
I don’t know what to think of it, but his recent book about 70s cinema is fascinating. I’ve never been a fan of that era of film, and it does feel like he’s exploring a new thing (e.g. film analysis or something).
I know, just retire already, no need to talk about it all the time. It’s like all the actors who declare they are retiring from acting (and then don’t). Are they hoping people will say “no, no, come back!”?
Tom Brady vibes.
Gorgeous. I really liked her and Gigi Hadid’s looks, but especially Zendaya’s. It’s even more stunning in video than in stills. There were a few reactions on twitter, but to me this isn’t the same as someone deciding they’re going to make a culture they’re not a part of a whole phase of their career, pay people from that culture to follow them around like accessories, or claim an ethnicity that isn’t theirs.
The designer of the gown she’s wearing is Indian and these images were all over his IG last night. Also, I think Gigi Hadid wore a gorgeous embroidered suit on an earlier night by the same designer.
His insta is stunning. I couldn’t stop scrolling!
Love his designs!
One of the Oscar winners for “The Elephant Whisperers” was wearing a gown by him as well.
Purple on Zendaya is beautiful. That color on Gigi is awful.
Tarantino- go already.
I agree I wish Gigi had choose a colorful dress.
Zendaya was absolutely beautiful. I also thought Gigi looked so amazing . I have to say though, they both understood the assignment 😊. They both dressed for the occasion paying homage to the host country , and what’s most important put a cultural awareness to the spotlight based on the traditional attire they were wearing that evening . And it was literally in the headlines all over the world – not to mention their younger fans now have a better appreciation. Other western celebs who attended that evening didn’t understand the assignment..lol.. I’m actually proud of Zendaya and Gigi representing the US in highlighting the different cultures in this world , we’re just a dot and there are so many other cultures we can all appreciate.
They both were stunning!!!! The gowns that they wore were exceptionally beautiful and very well executed too!!!!
I thought that Law Roach looked dynamic as well!! He looked magical to me!!
@ Bee, many thanks for the link as I could not stop looking at his creations and how they came about. It was a symphony of art and a beautiful declaration of the magnificent artisans in India too!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
I want to come back as Zendaya, if next lives are a thing. I admire her confidence, so fucking much. I was afraid of everything, at her age.
Nevermind doing it while pregnant, how does Rihanna keep rock star hours with a not even 1 year old? I get 8 solid hours of sleep a night with a 20 month old and I am still exhausted AF. Nanny?
The Fug Girls covered the event Zendaya was at and the outfits are stunning – the fabrics are just incredible
As someone of Indian descent, I thought Zendaya looked beautiful but also carried the outfit in the right way. Gigi had a beautiful sari on, but in my opinion looked awkward moving and posing in it. It takes practice to feel comfortable in a sari and she def didn’t practice!
And in non-Zendaya news: I grieve the loss of Ryuichi Sakamoto. His score for Bertolucci’s “The Last Emperor” was a masterpiece, and achingly lovely.
Stunning! I like Gigi’s too, but love Zendaya’s. I am also in love with the floral, OMG, so beautiful. I always love the rich colors and details of Indian fashions.
Zendaya looks like a dream. Another win for her and Law Roach.
I’m a big fan of Law Roach’s ensemble – he looks glorious! Zendaya as always is lovely.
That story about the murder of the mom and her baby is absolutely horrific. I had to stop reading because I didn’t want to know how he came to be in the jaws of an alligator.
Boebart is another one of those “do as I say and not as I do” Bible thumpers. They’re all under the delusion that since they attend church once a week, it clears them of their sins that they continue perpetrate in they’re daily lives. Here she is again nitpicking her own actions into twisting it to fit her narrative. I also find it comical that she too caused her mother at the tender age of 36 to become a grandmother as well. Boebart is loose in her morals as she is with her “faith”. What a disgusting and disgraceful human she is…..
All of these Bible thumpers sicken me as I have been on the receiving end of their sinful actions as well as their willingness to cause physical harm. But they’re Christians so they are believe that they are automatically “forgiven”.
Getting pregnant and having a child at a young age is not a moral wrong. Being a colossal hypocrite is though.
I couldn’t help but laugh from SNL’s skit on Drumpf as they showed ALL of warts and then some!!!! And Melania is thrilled as she has just won the marriage lottery!!!! Melania will have control over his $$$$$ all while his children are literally losing their minds over the prospect of indictment as well as Melania having full control over his money!!!! I bet Don Jr has already started legal proceedings as he can’t live off is his own money and he needs Dads help to supply his coke habit and his GF’s plastic surgery costs to boot!! They should also consider the possibility of indictments coming for them as well regarding the insurrection too. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving family!!
Quinta Brunson was spectacular on SNL!!! I love her passion and am immensely happy for her success and accolades too!! Her bit was a thing of beauty as well!! All the ❤️ that Ms. Brunson is getting is well deserved and a beautiful sight to see too!!!