“Zendaya looked beautiful at India’s version of the Met Gala” links

Zendaya, Law Roach & Tom Holland attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India (this was basically India’s version of the Met Gala). [Just Jared]

Gigi Hadid wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to the same event. [RCFA]

Fundamentalist Christian Lauren Boebart won’t “nitpick what the Bible says” when it comes to her family, just your family. [Jezebel]

Quentin Tarantino confirms that his tenth film will be his last. [Dlisted]

Even while pregnant, Rihanna keeps rock star hours. [LaineyGossip]

No surprise, Quinta Brunson was a great guest host on SNL. [Pajiba]

Teyana Taylor looks so great here. [Go Fug Yourself]

An Unexpected star got her college degree. [Starcasm]

Dianna Agron stars in Clock?? [Egotastic]

Holy crap, this story is insane and tragic. [Buzzfeed]

Shemar Moore will return to the Young & the Restless. [Seriously OMG]

Another big mess: copyrighting AI art. [Towleroad]

