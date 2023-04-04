Wootton: The ‘malign influence of Harry & Meghan’ has affected Pres. Biden!

Over the weekend, Dan Wootton made an ass out of himself online when he threw a Twitter tantrum about President Biden’s alleged plan to skip King Charles’s coronation. I didn’t have “royal commentators spreading malicious lies about Joe Biden” on my 2023 Bingo Card, but here we are. Wootton and Piers Morgan are giving Scorpio Joe the full Sussex treatment. In Wootton’s case, that means devoting his weekly Mail column to spinning lunatic conspiracies about why President Biden won’t simply deport Prince Harry and come to the coronation. Wootton’s headline: “Joe Biden apologists can come up with all the excuses they want, but snubbing King Charles’ coronation shows he hates Britain, just like his pals Harry and Meghan. Trump would have made history by attending.”
Joe Biden has spent his life devoted to the sole purpose of hating Britain: It was the fateful moment in 2020 when Joe Biden made abundantly clear to the world that the Anglophilia of his predecessor was about to be brutally kicked to the curb. Already plotting to have the bust of Britain’s greatest ever leader Winston Churchill banished from the Oval Office, a viral video emerged of the then president elect being asked for comment during the campaign by the Donald Trump-hating BBC. ‘Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC,’ the British Bashing Corporation’s New York correspondent Nick Bryant hollered. ‘The BBC? I’m Irish,’ Biden replied with a threatening glare, before breaking out into a demented grin. That obvious disdain, which I am prepared to call out as both monarchy and Britain-hating, has continued throughout his presidency.
No more special relationship!! Be it consistently backing Ireland and the EU during highly sensitive Brexit negotiations, slamming ex-PM Liz Truss publicly for trying to cut taxes, or siding with the ghastly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their fake Royal Family racism claims to Oprah Winfrey. Never has it been made clearer that the special relationship is spluttering on in spite of the occupant of the White House not because of him.
Maybe if Wootton squeals & whines more, then Biden will come? If Biden were prepared to show respect for the UK, there could be no better way than turning up at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, alongside dozens of other heads of state the world over, including all three presidents of our political enemies over at the EU. Sure, Biden is already travelling to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement later this month and describing the 80-year-old gaffe-prone leader as doddery is being kind to him. But, given the magnitude of the historic event, another trip a few weeks later is warranted.
Colonialism was good!! Biden’s anti-English stance is indicative of the way the left internationally have started slowly turning on the UK and our Royal Family as some sort of walking talking manifestation of colonialism, which they deride for political purposes on a daily basis, forgetting the many wonders the British Empire brought to the world.
Trump would have come, Trump hated the Sussexes!! Whatever one thinks of him, I have not a shadow of doubt that Donald Trump would have moved mountains to attend the King’s coronation. Perhaps in part because of his mother’s Scottish heritage, he had a deep respect for both the late Queen personally, as well as the importance of the British monarchy and the danger posed by a destructive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Sussexes have left their fingerprints all over this: I have no doubt that the malign influence of Harry and Meghan on the way many left-wing Americans think about the UK and Royal Family has played a part in Biden’s decision. Harry had formed a close friendship with Biden and his wife Jill through his Invictus Games, with the president once stating: ‘Jill went to London for the last games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!’
I mean… if President Biden was looking for a reason not to come to the Struggle Chubbly (aka the Struggly), then the completely deranged reaction to the mere RUMORS of his declining the invitation would surely be reason enough. Wootton and his ilk make it seem like the lunatics are running the asylum, what with their crazed, lurid fantasies of the Bidens cozying up to Harry and Meghan, like the President of the United States would make a decision about attending a coronation based on anything other than politics and a demanding schedule. That’s the other thing – President Biden’s schedule isn’t full of dumbf–k busywork like the Windsors and (seemingly) every Tory MP. Biden actually has work to do constantly, and he simply doesn’t have the time (or the desire) to go to the Struggly.
Also: tell us more about how wonderful Trump was because of his Anglophilia. Trump is literally being handcuffed, booked and arraigned this week, two years after he tried to overthrow the American republic and install himself as a dictator. Arguing “but Trump would have come” is not some flex.
Wootton is a moron.
Perfect example:
All monarchy supporters (that means all kate fans too!) are deranged enemies of democracy, freedom of speech and human rights, pathetic racists and misogynists,…
…. and Trump fans!!!
Moron or completely delusional?
He really seems to belive the RF (and himself as an extention) is the center of the universe everybody has to bow down to (I think having foreign heads of state is problematisch, in theory everyone at a coronation should offer their allegiance, thats why usually no Headset of state are invited).
Those persky former colonies who do not want to accept there proper king, the EU enemies who did not bend over after Brexit. And worst of all, the prince who decided to love, respect and marry an acomplished black american women and refuses to crawl back and dance to their tune.
He really seems to see all this as a huge conspiracy against what he belives is british (sorry to all brits who hate this moron).
The RR considered themselfes always as far to important, but my impression is that somewhere during the preparation frot the con-a-nation they got completly unhinged from reality and I wonder why the are so completly delusioned.
I hope Biden has a good laugh over wootons delusional article. It is so pathetic and off the wall. Biden does not want to attend Wootton leave him alone.
Do they actively want Americans to despise them? So they can become more insular, inbred and racist? Because at this point, between the way they treated our princess, the way they complained about her being “too American,” Will and Kate briefing that they want to “take back” the US like we’re a colony to be conquered, and now openly insulting our President, it sure looks that way.
Yeah, saying our President said something with a ‘threatening glare’ and ‘demonic grin’ is no way to win us over nor him. The DM editors ought to be embarrassed by this crap.
Imagine losing your shit screeching about how wonderful imperialism and colonialism is – someone needs a history lesson.
that was just such a delusional take
I absolutely died at that line. Wooton has always come across as unhinged, but now he’s totally off the rails.
Um. Correct me if I’m wrong but it’s my understanding that US presidents have never attended the coronation of a British monarch?
So this is just…performative, malicious nonsense to fill column inches.
Correct. We fought a war over this. I really don’t understand why we would even send a delegation. The Queen’s funeral – of course. She was an historic figure who lived a life worthy of respect regardless of your thoughts of the monarchy or anything else. But a coronation? Why on earth would the US be part of that?
Performative is a good word for it. Wooton makes his livelihood from all this performative outrage. Although, I think he believes this? Idk, it’s bizarre and if I was Biden, it’d make me say yep no definitely not going and what the hell is wrong with y’all.
Besides all the other things wrong with Wooten’s take, I think he’s just plain embarrassed. I think they’re all so embarrassed that nobody wants to come and watch this trainwreck, that nobody else in the world finds the British monarchy as fascinating as they find themselves. The BM thinks everybody everywhere is just as obsessed with the RF as they are, and having it confirmed that nobody cares has all of them pouting and throwing tantrums like a bunch of entitled brats. Too bad, so sad Wooten.
Even monarchs usually don’t attend a coronation of another monarch and send a family member to represent their country.
They’re seriously delusional if they think a president is supposed to come.
If he did, all other monarchies that are allied (and most monarchies are allied to the USA) would expect him to come as well.
As if he has nothing better to do.
Ridiculous.
We know that no sitting president has ever attended a coronation, Charles knows that, and so does Sad Little Man Dan and his ilk. No monarch has ever attended the inauguration of a US president either. But they want Biden to make an exception and are engaging in histrionics to get their way. At this point, I hope Jill Biden is not sent as a representative. They don’t deserve her attendance and I’d give them dust.
Just the ambassador should go. That is their job, and would be appropriate. Ambassadors are always stuck doing this kind of stuff. There’s no reason whatsoever for any other American citizen to go.
The BRF are quite literally the walking talking manifestation of colonialism, which is why Biden won’t be attending the coronation.
The President should/could send Meghan as his rep.
Charles could always invite Trump. That would get him some press and viewers.
“Trump would have made history by attending.”
It is not too late!
If they send Trump an invitation to the Con-A-Nation, I am very confident he would move heaven & earth to attend. LOL!
Is Wootton invited to the con a nation
I have not even read anything but the headline and I’m laughing so hard I’m crying. Oh Wootton. You sad little man.
Ahh. And there it is. trump is good and Biden is bad. Maga is what bitter isle is trying to replicate. They have now said it out loud and proud. OMG
Yeah, Trump is always making history. Just not in a good way.
Yeah, saying Trump would have attended is basically just providing confirmation that Biden is doing the right thing….
The funny thing is there’s nothing preventing Chucky from inviting Donald Trump to the Chubbly if he wants to! Maybe he could even put in a good word with Trump’s corrections officer so that his bail agreement will include permission to leave the US for this occasion, and promise to extradite Trump back to the US if he tries to flee justice.
I think he smoked pot back in the day, so maybe he will not be able to get back in!. Also he is a sex pest…Oh I forgot, that doesn’t bother the royals! LOL
The Republicans and the Tories hate having a Democrat in the White House.
Seems they’re now looking at Russian bot tactics and trying to smear him in all ways they can.
While constantly ignoring all the good things the Democrats are doing (and it’s a lot more than the news is reporting on).
WE THREW THE MONARCHY IN THE TRASH. WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD AN AMERICAN PRESIDENT GO TO THE CORONATION OF A KING WHOSE ANCESTOR WE FOUGHT A WAR TO DUMP. WHAT ARE THEY SMOKING OVER THERE???? THEY’RE REALLY EMBARRASSING
Yep!
I am not a patriotic person at all. Except then the British tabloids get revving about Meghan and Harry and insulting everything about our country, and then I’m over hear singing “I’m A Yankee Doodle Dandy”.
We don’t belong to you, Tories and royalists! We are not complaining that you’re gone! And you sure have gone mad, but we kicked you out nearly 250 years ago! I’d say that’s long enough to have gotten over being dumped, but then they don’t seem to even realize that they were dumped.
They’re stalking us like the ex you can’t get rid of.
I don’t think they’re actually smoking anything, but Wootton just might be the poster boy for the lingering effects of decades of royal fart whippits.
Having seen Hamilton for the second time last week, I will happily reply to King George’s assertion that “you’ll be back.” Um, no we won’t. I’m a decided supporter of the Sussexes, and do what I can in their defense. But when you come for our (my) President, that’s a whole other thing. Joe Biden is one of the most decent men you’ll ever see, and he takes his job extremely seriously. He’s busy trying to keep our country safe and together, you sad, pathetic, deranged, unhinged little man, and you need to keep him and his wife’s names out of your mouth. Right along with never uttering Harry and Meghan’s names, either. I’m a cynical, retired civil servant, but I am ready to start throwing hands at people like this moron when they start using my President for their sick little media games.
So he’s maligning Biden and describing the EU as “enemies”. Way to get anyone to want to visit your country. Biden has a responsibility only to do what is best for the US; he has no obligation to the figurehead monarch of the UK.
Sometimes I wonder if the British media are actively trying to sabotage their savior royals because this is not it. Wooton sounds unhinged and desperate and some of these “journalists” don’t realize they’re helping the monarchy lose popularity. Wooton is truly disturbed and I really think Harry and Meghan fighting back and not giving into these losers has really sent some over the edge. They’re desperate to destroy them and these people are becoming clinically and certifiably obsessed.
💯 to everything you said. And I also wonder if Dan wRotten is The Other Brother’s mouthpiece. I can imagine every angry, delusional, bizarre word he writes coming straight from Willy’s mouth.
I mean, Danny boy sounds clinically mentally ill and the anger is so personal that I really wonder if Willy just calls him up and spews his incandescent rants and wRotten just copies them word for word. The way all of the rota feel so personally betrayed by the Sussexes is bizarre, delusional, and frightening.
@Sussexwatcher, I think they’re doing this all on their own. The royals leaks and have been for years but they’ve been feeling a way since Harry released that first statement, Harry banned the media from his wedding, at least inside the church, Archies Birth, the creation of the Sussex Instagram and Harry/Meghan refusing the access game. Their ego is bruised and they cannot stand the fact that they’ve sued them multiple times and won. They’re angry because they don’t have control of their lives and access. I mean, the family can’t leak anything because they have nothing either, so they have no weekly exclusives and deets anymore. Not to mention Harry and Meghan have been successful and are rich as hell. When you’ve been able to blackmail and lie to get people to tow the line and give you what you want, it’s traumatizing when someone stands up to you and fights back. Harry is a soldier and they all seem to have forgotten that. That man is not scared and they’re scared because of that.
If Harry and Meghan are able to influence the most powerful person on the planet, the POTUS, then that makes the Sussexes more important than the royals. But Mr crazypants never thought about that.
It’s Obi-wan all over again: “Strike me down, and I’ll become more powerful than you can imagine.”
Meghan, an ensemble actress on a cable TV show before she was a Duchess (and I don’t say that to denegrate her–that puts her success above 99% of working actors today), is one of the most influential women on planet earth, one of the most watched women on planet earth. Because of the British media. Without their lunacy, she would have likely settled into her role (chafed behind it, quietly, we realize now) by this point. Interest would certainly be on them, but not like this.
These nutbars are tarnishing the royal family with their praise–aligning the royal family with the MAGAs (I guess Mr crazypants doesn’t realize how hostile the Magats are to LGBTQ folks, does he. ) Couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people, actually. Brand royal grows more radioactive all the time.
I literally don’t understand why anyone would attempt to describe colonialism and Trump in glowing terms as a way to get more publicity for themselves. Wooton is a rabid idiot! His brain can’t brain anymore…
The bit about colonialism made me almost spit out my coffee and say “O RLY?” If he’s trying to convince Americans that British colonialism was amazing, he’s over two centuries too late. Know thy audience, Wootton.
The desperation to get anyone to attend the Struggle Chubbly is hilarious. They’d even take Trump just to fill a seat.
Clearly Wootton feels as though he’s loosing the faux war he’s waging with the other racist against Harry and Meghan. He has now decided to go at President Biden over made up nonsense. Unlike Danny’s PM, President Biden seems focused on trying to make things better for his country.
This. These people are angry that nothing has brought Harry and Meghan to heel. They have tried everything from using disgruntled family members, threats, bullying, outright lies and nothing has worked. Harry and Meghan have won every step of the way since they day they married up until this very moment. All I’m getting from this spiel from Wooton is desperation from a desperate fool hoping anything sticks.
So Wootton is flat-out saying that the Con-the-Nation is to be a congregation of self-righteous Anglo criminals and white supremacists. Even the haters and losers are invited, so long as they’re white. Got it.
Wootton is not the only person in the British press saying that Trump would have gone to the coronation. I have my doubts he would have gone because he wouldn’t be the centre of attention. It’s interesting that they call Meghan a narcissist and an attention-seeker but love Trump who is an actual narcissist and attention-seeker.
By all means, invite Trump, the indicted former President. I’m sure he’d be delighted to attend. It might violate his *bail terms*, you utter moron, but why not?
They have a really unhealthy parasocial relationship with that monarchy and take perceived slights to them way too personally. This man just a week ago said Oprah had declared war or something like that on Britain. Nobody is thinking about y’all like that, and that unearned sense of superiority is making it really hard for them to recognize that.
ETA- I also love the “Bidens fans” portion. You mean when people corrected you with factual, historical information?
Time to sing another verse of my favorite song.
“Dan, Dan, You Sad Little Man,
If the Chubbly’s a bust, don’t blame an American!
Most Brits hate the Rottie and her Tampon Man,
Dan, Dan, you Sad Little Man “
The whims of a treasonous, debauched, narcissistic moron who wanted to treat COVID with bleach transfusions. That’s the bar now?
I howled laughing at “started slowly turning on the UK and our Royal Family as some sort of walking talking manifestation of colonialism” , the BRF is exactly this!! Sometimes the British writers drop these little nuggets of truth, exactly while trying to insult M&H or the US they tell on the royals so hard. Is Dan secretly a republican?
Someone needs to do a welfare check on him. This man needs serious help immediately.
And this really made me laugh: “Already plotting to have the bust of Britain’s greatest ever leader Winston Churchill banished from the Oval Office” – this is the US, not the UK, and no longer a British colony. We ended that in a little skirmish called the Revolutionary War way back in 1776.
They wereupset with that when President Obama initially removed it and replaced it with a bust of MLK. I’m guessing that Trump must have brought it back, and President Biden must have replaced it again. It’s just more of that sense of superiority that they’re literally better than everyone and that everyone should aim to pattern their society after them
And sorry Brits, but I like not talking baby talk and I also like not eating beans on toast.
also, um…..wasn’t Churchill’s mother American? If you’re going to be all “he was the greatest EVER” at least let’s acknowledge that half of him.
I think its stupid for a POTUS to have a bust of Churchill in the Oval Office anyway, regardless of his actions during WWII.
Yes. Jennie Jerome. Jerome Avenue, a major thoroughfare in the Bronx, is named after her family. One end originally led from the Jerome Park Racetrack, established by her financier father (along with August Belmont), now the site of the Jerome Park Reservoir. (The racetrack was the site of the first Belmont Stakes, and the Jerome Stakes, also first run there, still exists as well).
Biden has much more pertinent and interesting sculptures in the Oval Office than Churchill is at this point in time.
Wasn’t Jesus the greatest leader ever?
These tantrums are the screams of the royals realizing they are losing their standing in the world. And realizing the world only had deference for the Queen and not the rest of them.
I think this is what is triggering so many of them. The respect for the “monarchy” over the past 10, 20 years (maybe longer than that) was really just respect for the Queen. People wanted to meet QEII bc she was The Queen. She was this incredibly famous yet fairly enigmatic figure and people wanted to meet her and get their picture with her etc. She kept her head down (a little too much as we have said on here) and did her thing and people respected her for it.
It was about QEII and not about The Crown and they are just now figuring that out.
“Be it consistently backing Ireland and the EU during highly sensitive Brexit negotiations”
Oh you mean by acknowledging the Good Friday agreement that was signed, but you ignored cos it wasn’t convenient. Or is Dan referring to the supreme arrogance of the UK expecting the Republic Of Ireland to follow the UK out of the EU because it would be better for the UK and the almighty temper tantrum they had when the Republic of Ireland said “nope”. GTFOH.
That’s setting up Ireland and the EU as Britain’s enemies. He really wants to go there, huh? Though it is like a 5 year old punching a grown man in the thigh.
Ireland is still part of the EU? Why doesn’t the UK ship/receive all their stuff via Ireland to get around their racist xenophobic Brexit debacle?
I mean, Wootton has published some batshit crazy stuff, but this is just on another level! I don’t understand this approach to “entice” people to attend the Clowning with insults, abuse, racism, xenophobia. Sure, let’s entertain the absurd notion that Trump, who will be stood up in front of a judge to plead to dozens of charges and then fingerprinted in a few hours, is preferable to Dark Brandon because he’s an Anglophile and Biden’s Irish American. Offend everyone, Dan. My god.
I’m really hoping that the US doesn’t send a delegation — let the ambassador go, that’s, literally, their job. WE WON A WAR TO END OUR SERVITUDE TO THE BRITISH CROWN! FFS
Is there a need for another Revolutionary War to convince these nut cases that we’re no longer their colonies and don’t do obeisance to their monarch anymore?
Danny boy is making it so clear that the BM are desperate, desperate for the US media to pay attention to the Struggly. Without Biden or H and M, the US outlets will have limited interest in this mess and the BM won’t have access to our profitable audiences.
Keep crying, Danny.
@Roo, I think you called it right there. They want American interest in their little ‘Struggly’. Those American clicks bring in a boat load of ad revenue that they won’t be getting. I’m sure Dan sees his little Struggly bonus payout in jeopardy hence his hissy fit. It’s definitely personal to him.
BINGO. 💯
it’s like these people don’t understand that presidents have other things to do? as if our country doesn’t have problems the president needs to attend to instead of going to a stupid ceremony for a fake figurehead of a country? idk, stuff like war in Ukraine, worries of our economy, Sino-US relations at all time low, gun violence, etc.
Jesus these people are stupid.
This is a bizarre column by Wooten. Half anger and half excuses. Tying the President of the United States decision to not attend to his age and to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is a far reach to cover that it is not a priority to anyone else but Charles.
The more I read on Charles the more one sees an aging man clinging to a bygone era of pomp and circumstance. If reads that he craves (demands?) admiration and public attention for his birth.
It’s awkward and rather a pitying attempt at relevance
If the BM truly believes that the Monarchy is really all it’s cracked up to be then why are they so desperate for the validation of a US President? Charles should really be concerned about the future of the monarchy…
I find it hilarious that the British media will write an article declaring H&M irrelevant nobodies no one wants to be with yet they’re also powerful enough to be influencing the decisions of the President of the United States.
This article is probably increasing the camaraderie between the two couples. The Bidens are getting a taste of what M&H have been subjected to.
” Joe Biden apologists can come up with all the excuses they want”— excuses? You mean historical precedent/tradition? Don’t you Brits love all that?
“Harry had formed a close friendship with Biden and his wife Jill through his Invictus Games, with the president once stating: ‘Jill went to London for the last games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!’” — Omg, he was joking!!
” ‘The BBC? I’m Irish,’ Biden replied with a threatening glare, before breaking out into a demented grin. That obvious disdain, which I am prepared to call out as both monarchy and Britain-hating, has continued throughout his presidency.”
Wtf??
There was no threatening glare, just a grin. And it was an impish grin, not a demented one. These people can’t even take a joke.
And yes, Joe Biden, like millions of Americans, has Irish heritage and is proud of it. Why should he admire the country that colonized and abused the nation of his ancestors for centuries? If they didn’t want Irish people to come here to their now independent former colony and thrive, maybe they shouldn’t have starved them out in the 19th century.
You reap what you sow, England.
“Which I am prepared to call out …” LOL. This deranged troll is so full of himself.
Wootton needs a time-out.
I am consistently amazed that this person(journalist??) is PAID to write these things.
Also as an American (who’s normally not super patriotic) this whole tirade of his is making me really mad! These comments about Trump and colonialism just take the cake.
Dear Wooton,
You fuck other men. Trump would have you lynched in a second. Is this some kind of struggle Olympics bc a white man is cool with another white man who happens to married to a woman who is only half white and therefore I can finally be able to bully someone too?
Get ya shit.
And yes, Trump would have gone. But once he realized he wasn’t the main headline he would have started a fucking war with these idiots.
I was up late last night and scrolling through the foreign tv channels. Good morning Britain’s usual anchors (Kate Garraway and the Ken-doll looking guy) were being so rude about Biden I was shocked. They’re basically calling Americans disingenuous because, obviously, other presidents didn’t have planes to hop on like Biden does, and they would have come if they did (they did ?????????). They laughed at Biden for being old and doddering. They were so rude! And this is a major news program. The gloves are off in Britain for sure. I have no desire to visit.
So the British media is openly pro-Trump. Their mainstream media is basically Fox news, I see. Got it. Again, they are linking Trump to the royal family. Is that really a good idea?
At this point it it clearly to the British media the royal reporters the racist Karen’s who hate Meghan and Harry that Charles coronation is a floppy. So now the media is getting their pitchforks ready to blame Meghan and Harry the Biden’s Americans the weather the youths instead of acknowledging that the Royal family reputations and once likes appealed is gone Everyone realize what they stand for only the racist people care about the royal family.
I’m so shallow because literally all I get out of this post is how hot Harry looks.
It looks like the RF is getting snubbed by a good many decent & honorable people. It must really sting if they have Whooten using Trump as a good example.
This is such a weird take on Wootton’s part, even for a crazy man. He’s writing for a British audience, right? My impression is that there aren’t many Trump fans in the UK, even amongst the Tories. So why would he go there???
the fuck? Are they trying to break up the “special relationship” between England and the U.S. ? Because I am frigging DONE with them. President Biden is not yours to malign, assholes! Mind your own business and only destroy your own country and its satellites (unfortunate for the satellites, but they need to break free, like we did back when).
As I recall, Trump’s visit to England in 2019 was a complete disaster. He started off by dumping all over London Mayor Sadiq Khan for having the gall to call him a right-wing fascist. Trump abruptly pulling out of the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal didn’t do him any favours. There were anti-Trump protests, a giant baby Trump balloon (sitting on a toilet tweeting as I recall), he stepped in front of the Queen on a walk to inspect troops, and he was openly ignored and laughed at during a reception. Wootton, Trump would have made an utter idiot of himself again if he attended the UpChuck-athon and yet you’re dissing President Biden for not attending something no president ever has? Read a history book you dunce.
“the many wonders the British Empire brought to the world.”
Explain those wonders, Dan, to the people of Ireland, India, the descendants of the Mau Mau fighters in Kenya and the Boers in southern Africa …
Idiot! That’s all I got. 💩