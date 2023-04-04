Wootton: The ‘malign influence of Harry & Meghan’ has affected Pres. Biden!

Over the weekend, Dan Wootton made an ass out of himself online when he threw a Twitter tantrum about President Biden’s alleged plan to skip King Charles’s coronation. I didn’t have “royal commentators spreading malicious lies about Joe Biden” on my 2023 Bingo Card, but here we are. Wootton and Piers Morgan are giving Scorpio Joe the full Sussex treatment. In Wootton’s case, that means devoting his weekly Mail column to spinning lunatic conspiracies about why President Biden won’t simply deport Prince Harry and come to the coronation. Wootton’s headline: “Joe Biden apologists can come up with all the excuses they want, but snubbing King Charles’ coronation shows he hates Britain, just like his pals Harry and Meghan. Trump would have made history by attending.”

Joe Biden has spent his life devoted to the sole purpose of hating Britain: It was the fateful moment in 2020 when Joe Biden made abundantly clear to the world that the Anglophilia of his predecessor was about to be brutally kicked to the curb. Already plotting to have the bust of Britain’s greatest ever leader Winston Churchill banished from the Oval Office, a viral video emerged of the then president elect being asked for comment during the campaign by the Donald Trump-hating BBC. ‘Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC,’ the British Bashing Corporation’s New York correspondent Nick Bryant hollered. ‘The BBC? I’m Irish,’ Biden replied with a threatening glare, before breaking out into a demented grin. That obvious disdain, which I am prepared to call out as both monarchy and Britain-hating, has continued throughout his presidency.

No more special relationship!! Be it consistently backing Ireland and the EU during highly sensitive Brexit negotiations, slamming ex-PM Liz Truss publicly for trying to cut taxes, or siding with the ghastly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their fake Royal Family racism claims to Oprah Winfrey. Never has it been made clearer that the special relationship is spluttering on in spite of the occupant of the White House not because of him.

Maybe if Wootton squeals & whines more, then Biden will come? If Biden were prepared to show respect for the UK, there could be no better way than turning up at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, alongside dozens of other heads of state the world over, including all three presidents of our political enemies over at the EU. Sure, Biden is already travelling to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement later this month and describing the 80-year-old gaffe-prone leader as doddery is being kind to him. But, given the magnitude of the historic event, another trip a few weeks later is warranted.

Colonialism was good!! Biden’s anti-English stance is indicative of the way the left internationally have started slowly turning on the UK and our Royal Family as some sort of walking talking manifestation of colonialism, which they deride for political purposes on a daily basis, forgetting the many wonders the British Empire brought to the world.

Trump would have come, Trump hated the Sussexes!! Whatever one thinks of him, I have not a shadow of doubt that Donald Trump would have moved mountains to attend the King’s coronation. Perhaps in part because of his mother’s Scottish heritage, he had a deep respect for both the late Queen personally, as well as the importance of the British monarchy and the danger posed by a destructive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes have left their fingerprints all over this: I have no doubt that the malign influence of Harry and Meghan on the way many left-wing Americans think about the UK and Royal Family has played a part in Biden’s decision. Harry had formed a close friendship with Biden and his wife Jill through his Invictus Games, with the president once stating: ‘Jill went to London for the last games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!’