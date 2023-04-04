If the Sussexes don’t come to the Chubbly, it will be a ‘fatal, irreversible blow’

Prince Harry was in London for at least four full days last week. He did not see his father and if they spoke, it was only on the phone. I suspect that they didn’t even speak, and that Harry spoke to various palace courtiers about his visit. The point is that even when Harry and his father are in the same country, their relationship is utterly dysfunctional and built on institutional gaslighting. Instead of using the moment of his son’s sudden appearance to personally invite Harry to the coronation, the palace is once again left staggering through another week where the Sussexes’ Chubbly attendance or non-attendance is the story. And let me tell you, these posh dumbasses are so nervous.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry risk causing an “irreversible blow” to the royal family if they choose not to attend the King’s coronation, a royal expert claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who received their invitations to the May 6 ceremony — are still mulling over whether or not they will make the 5,459-mile-long trip from their Montecito, Calif. home to London. If they do go, the exiled royals will be met with a “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.
Now, a royal expert has warned that by skipping the historic celebration — which coincides with Prince Archie’s 4th birthday — the exiled royals may cause a “fatal” rift with the Firm.
“In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself,” public relations expert Edward Coram-James told GB News. “It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.”
Coram-James added that if the Sussexes decide to skip the festivities, it “would draw as much, if not more, media attention. It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have leveled at the royal family,” he told the outlet.
“And the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony, risking becoming the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow.”
So we’re clear: Harry and Meghan are utterly unwelcome at the coronation and they’ll be treated like sh-t if they come and no one will speak to them because everyone hates them. Additionally, it’s incredibly important that they come because if they don’t come, their non-attendance will be the story and the family will never recover from the snub and there will be no way back for them… until the Windsors invent some new reason for what the Sussexes must come back. Am I getting this? Anyway, I have no tea leaves about this… I truly don’t know what will happen. I do love that the Sussexes still aren’t saying anything. It’s glorious.
Another one?
At this point all I can see is the Knight in Monthy Python and the Holy Grail who just won’t die. Fatal blow after fatal blow. Good job they’re utterly unimportant and not wanted there isn’t it?
“It’s only a flesh wound” 🤣
Honestly HONESTLY for the love of God do these people listen to themselves?! They’re inches away from just saying the quiet part out loud: “You better come and make yourselves available for our collective abuse!!!!!”
They threatened and is still endangering his and his family’s safety. They never apologised n we know that because the BM is still insane. They can get dust.
They must allow the Royal family to publicly shun and abuse them, or it will be a fatal blow to the monarchy and cause a permanent rift in the family. Like…what?!!
So the RF needs to save face by publicly shaming them and they’re begging them to let them do it…or else. Appearances are everything to the RF, apparently. And abusing the people who exposed their racism, anger issues, neglect, and evil is all that matters.
So Charles constantly snubbing PH when he is in the same country is not a fatal blow? And Charles snubbing Lili’s christening is not a fatal blow? Because no responsibility at all for maintaining a relationship with his son and family is on KC?
But but but it’s perfectly acceptable for Charles to ignore Harry because he married a black American!! And for that he must be punished forever!!
This shows that the Palace and press are very nervous that Harry and Meghan won’t be at the coronation and I love it. Charles wants Harry and Meghan there so he can ill-treat them and for that reason alone they shouldn’t go.
An “irreversible blow” to the Royal Family? That ship left port years ago. The Royal Family already blows.
They are better people than me, because I’d organize a pap walk at the airport on May 3. I’d organize a pap walk at Frogmore so everyone thinks we are coming. And then I’d throw a birthday party with Elton attending at Althrope and sell the pictures to People.
Absolutely this 😂
Come to the chubbly and let us abuse you or we will never speak to you again. You will be out. The crap is never ending.
Were they even invited? Their statement said correspondence so I’m wondering if something is going on. I hope they don’t come but feel they will if invited. I don’t know why they would bother since they will receive so much abuse from the courtiers, press, and some family members. Especially since it’s for a few hour event.
I agree. Were they invited? And I agree that if someone bothered to truly invite them, that they would likely attend. But you don’t RSVP to a party you weren’t invited to.
I still maintain that H&M should issue a Starement of their decline of the “invitation” explaining that they’ve chosen to do their part in acknowledging the pared-down nature of the event by offering their seats to 2 deserving “peers of the realm” who are already in the UK (and therefore don’t hv to fly 5K miles to attend a 2hr service) and who wd hv been invited ordinarily.
Love this idea. They could also add that they are donating the cost of the airfares to a charity of their choice and doing their part to conserve the environment. If they really wanted to rub it in they could donate to Earthshot…
Irreversible blow. Meaning what? Harry’s dad will never speak to him again? It’s not like he’s speaking to him now. As far as we can tell anyways.
I kind of think this is aimed at the royal family more than H&M. Like, I think the press is telling the BRF that H&M need to be there at all costs. charles needs to do whatever he needs to do to get them there. The press can write endless stories if they don’t show up, but they’ll get more stories and better stories (and pictures!) if they DO show up. the press knows no one really cares about this Chubbly. People may tune in to see what Kate is wearing or the arrivals in general and that’s probably about it.
H&M’s presence is the thing that will make this event interesting and the press desperately wants them there.
I think W wants them there so he can try to embarrass them and snub them publicly again. I think Charles is torn – I think he wants them there so he can put them in their place like William wants, but I also think he knows he needs them there for the attention, AND I think he does realize on some level what a bad look it is for him as king to not have the support of his son. That’s why we’ve also gotten those stories about how Charles loves harry and of course wants him there.
(I would say if he loved him so much he would have seen him last week but what do I know?)
But the press 100% wants/needs them there.
Why do the Sussexes have to do all the heavy lifting in this family relationship? KC3 took their one secure home in the UK away from them. That suggests the welcome mat has been firmly withdrawn until Harry’s father or brother starts talking with Harry directly about their relationship.
Give it up. If life went on without Harry, they wouldn’t be begging for his attendance at the Chubbly, and they’d stay out of Harry and Meghan’s business altogether. Chuck and Pegging of Wales need the star power of the people they hate for their little sad crown party where a petty tyrant and his favorite mistress claim to be anointed by god to rule and become the head of a church.