“Ben Affleck’s new movie ‘Hypnotic’ looks like a typical dad-movie” links

  • April 04, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ben Affleck also made a movie called Hypnotic? It honestly looks like the kind of dad-movie which would normally star Gerard Butler, right? [Pajiba]
It’s so funny that Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio are still “hanging out.” [JustJared]
Would you wear rattail sunglasses? [OMG Blog]
Backstory on Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood beef. [LaineyGossip]
Drake is desperate to be included in the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West narrative. In other words, Drake needs attention. [Dlisted]
WTF was Leslie Stahl thinking with this? [Jezebel]
Paul Mescal & other photos from this weekend’s Olivier Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Pedro Pascal loves his cardigans. [GFY]
The election in Wisconsin is incredibly important. [Buzzfeed]
Disney CEO Bob Iger calls out “anti-business” Ron DeSantis. [Towleroad]

  1. BothSidesNow says:
    April 4, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    Though it’s a Robert Rodriguez film, that is my only draw to Hypnotic. That is the only reason besides Fitchner as well.

    Those rat tail sunglasses belong in only one place, the garbage along with the designers who mass produced these disgusting “design”. Who TH thought that women would wear these???? Daniel Boone????

    • Bee says:
      April 4, 2023 at 8:29 pm

      I don’t think those sunnies are that bad. from your comment I was afraid they’d be realistic rat tails! then again I like weird shit.

  2. TwinFalls says:
    April 4, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    The election in Wisconsin is hugely important. Wisconsin is the next FL if Janet Protasiewicz doesn’t win.

    • ElleE says:
      April 4, 2023 at 5:37 pm

      My hubs told me that Wisconsin had the best public school system in the country when he went there. Now they’ve defunded education, sold their water and their utilities to private companies and they’re basically screwed.

      Sorry to anyone trying to raise a family in Wisconsin. It’s a beauty of a state – hope the election helps,

  3. Stephanie says:
    April 4, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    I don’t buy Ben as an action star, sorry🤷🏻‍♀️

    • Cara says:
      April 4, 2023 at 4:23 pm

      Ben Affleck is a terrible actor and horrible human. Remember when he was on that PBS show Finding Your Roots and had a hissy fit over the discovery that he had slave owning ancestors and then fought to suppress that information?? He made life a living hell for the people who make that show and caused the integrity of the show to be questioned. It was almost cancelled because of him. He’s a real dick.

  4. butterflystella says:
    April 4, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    There is a movie on Netflix called Hypnotic (from 2021) and it was a pretty good thriller. The last Affleck movie I watched was Deep Water and his acting was “meh.” I’ve never been a fan though…

  5. JackieJacks says:
    April 4, 2023 at 6:46 pm

    Not an Affleck fan but I do think some of his recent choices of films when he’s involved in the whole process have been enjoyable. I actually really enjoyed Argo and The Town and when either one is on I will watch it no matter what time I happen to catch it.

  6. Bee says:
    April 4, 2023 at 8:25 pm

    I love that DeSantis is foolish enough to try to mess with The Mouse. Nobody has better attorneys than Mickey! I love this for him. May The Mouse obliterate him.

  7. Michelle says:
    April 4, 2023 at 11:28 pm

    The accountant was a good movie

