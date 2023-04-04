Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York, pleads not guilty

Donald Trump left Trump Tower at approximately 1 pm today and entered his armored vehicle, with his full Secret Service protection detail. According to the New York Times, Trump “traveled alone in a car with Secret Service agents.” His lawyers and aides traveled in other cars. While on the road to the courthouse, Trump posted this on Truth Social:

oh man he's posting from his ride to court pic.twitter.com/3i1Hj6H2EF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

Holy yikes. When he arrived at the courthouse for his surrender, everything seemed to go smoothly and quickly – arrangements had been made ahead of time for Bigly Christ Superstar, and he was in court for his arraignment by 2:30. Before the arraignment, he was fingerprinted but not handcuffed.

Former President Donald J. Trump entered the courtroom for his arraignment at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, taking his first steps into life as a criminal defendant and facing dozens of felony charges for his role in the payment of hush money to a porn star days before the 2016 presidential election. In a remarkable spectacle playing out before a divided nation, Mr. Trump’s 11-vehicle motorcade had arrived just before 1:30 at the district attorney’s office, part of the towering Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. While in custody, he was fingerprinted, but special accommodations were made for him: He spent only a short time in the office before his court appearance and most likely was not handcuffed nor was a mug shot likely taken. With fears of protests and Trump-inspired threats, his movements in and around the courthouse were highly choreographed by the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department, court security and the district attorney’s office, which has been investigating Mr. Trump for nearly five years.

[From The NY Times]

Before now, Trump and his team believed that most of the counts in the previously sealed indictment were misdemeanors. They were shocked today when the indictment was unsealed and it was revealed that Trump will be prosecuted for 34 FELONIES. Trump pleaded not guilty, but he’s got to feel a little shaken. Oh well! So how are we feeling on this glorious day? I’m feeling… fine. Not gleeful, not sad. Just kind of like: it is what it is. F–k this guy. (Edited to add additional photos)

