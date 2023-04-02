President Biden won’t go to King Charles’s coronation, might send FLOTUS

A month ago, Time Magazine reported that President Biden was unlikely to attend King Charles’s coronation. At the time, it was just White House gossip and nothing had been confirmed. I’m not even sure that the White House had actually received an invitation at that point, but King Charles has absolutely made it clear that he wants his Chubbly to be full of world leaders “flocking” for photo-ops with the sausage fingers of the king. Now, with five weeks to go before this fakakta coronation, the British press is coming close to confirming President Biden’s non-attendance. But their sources say Dark Brandon may send his lovely wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Joe Biden will not attend the King’s Coronation next month, The Telegraph understands. The US president is “not expected” to join dozens of heads of state for the event on May 6, according to sources close to discussions, and will send a delegation in his place. America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives, with one possibility under consideration being that Jill Biden, the first lady, could attend. Coronation guests have already been emailed by Buckingham Palace and told to “save the date” of the ceremony, with some asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday. The event will be attended by heads of state from around the world, including from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Monaco. All three presidents of the EU – Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel – will be there. Humza Yousaf, the newly-elected First Minister of Scotland, has said he will attend despite being an avowed republican. However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.

This laugh line is spectacular: “However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.” First Minister Yousaf is really going to fly down to London, watch the fancy hat show, immediately fly back to Glasgow and headline an Scexit rally. Bless him. That’s amazing.

This line is also hilarious: “America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives…” I love it when the British media tries to Britsplain American culture and American politics to their domestic readers. The Telegraph is saying, through tears, “don’t worry, dears, America is very concerned that you might take this as a snub, America loves you so much, darlings!” When really, President Biden couldn’t care less. Don’t get me wrong, Biden is diplomatic as f–k and I’m grateful that he’s in charge of our foreign policy, and his presence has soothed so many frayed international relationships. But there’s a reason he isn’t bothering to attend the Flop Chubbly: he doesn’t give a sh-t and it won’t hurt him politically or internationally to skip it. Now my concern is that Dr. Biden is going to be bored to tears at this mess.

Meanwhile, Dan Wootton had this reaction to the news: