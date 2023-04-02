President Biden won’t go to King Charles’s coronation, might send FLOTUS

A month ago, Time Magazine reported that President Biden was unlikely to attend King Charles’s coronation. At the time, it was just White House gossip and nothing had been confirmed. I’m not even sure that the White House had actually received an invitation at that point, but King Charles has absolutely made it clear that he wants his Chubbly to be full of world leaders “flocking” for photo-ops with the sausage fingers of the king. Now, with five weeks to go before this fakakta coronation, the British press is coming close to confirming President Biden’s non-attendance. But their sources say Dark Brandon may send his lovely wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Joe Biden will not attend the King’s Coronation next month, The Telegraph understands. The US president is “not expected” to join dozens of heads of state for the event on May 6, according to sources close to discussions, and will send a delegation in his place.
America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives, with one possibility under consideration being that Jill Biden, the first lady, could attend.
Coronation guests have already been emailed by Buckingham Palace and told to “save the date” of the ceremony, with some asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday.
The event will be attended by heads of state from around the world, including from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Monaco. All three presidents of the EU – Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel – will be there.
Humza Yousaf, the newly-elected First Minister of Scotland, has said he will attend despite being an avowed republican. However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.
This laugh line is spectacular: “However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.” First Minister Yousaf is really going to fly down to London, watch the fancy hat show, immediately fly back to Glasgow and headline an Scexit rally. Bless him. That’s amazing.
This line is also hilarious: “America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives…” I love it when the British media tries to Britsplain American culture and American politics to their domestic readers. The Telegraph is saying, through tears, “don’t worry, dears, America is very concerned that you might take this as a snub, America loves you so much, darlings!” When really, President Biden couldn’t care less. Don’t get me wrong, Biden is diplomatic as f–k and I’m grateful that he’s in charge of our foreign policy, and his presence has soothed so many frayed international relationships. But there’s a reason he isn’t bothering to attend the Flop Chubbly: he doesn’t give a sh-t and it won’t hurt him politically or internationally to skip it. Now my concern is that Dr. Biden is going to be bored to tears at this mess.
Meanwhile, Dan Wootton had this reaction to the news:
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit.
United States President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with the White House Competition Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II (centre) with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
US President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 in Windsor, England.
The Queen stands with President Biden and the first lady Jill as they view the ranks of a Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards during a visit to Windsor castle.
The President of the United States of America Joe Biden meets Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as they join the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an evening Royal Reception at Kelvingrove Museum as part of the COP26 World Leaders Summit Day in Glasgow.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Washington, DC – President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive at the State Dinner at the White House hosted by the President of the United States on the occasion of the State Visit of the French President and the First Lady.
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022
Pictured: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit: Day 2
Featuring: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
Prince Charles The Prince of Wales with the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
President Joe Biden presents the Arts and Humanities Award during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Featuring: President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Mar 2023
Featuring: President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
Funny how the Telegraph omits Camilla’s infamous comments about Biden. Esp after that why on earth would he want to see her?
You reap what you sow. Plus history will look at Biden positively for not attending this white supremacist event
Don’t go, Jill! Yeah, Americans are on the side of the Americans? Fancy that. And, woooo! Dan Wootton has gone flat out MAGA?! His true colors have shown fully through and he’s not embarrassed for people to know it. He may now be roundly ignored in perpetuity.
Presidents rarely attend Royal functions unless they are already meeting a head of state. Expecting Biden to attend something that has no importance is ridiculous. He only came to Elizabeth’s funeral because she was Queen for so long. Why does the BM keep talking about Harry and Meghan in stories that have nothing to do with them?
Why is everything that doesn’t go their way a “snub”? Biden is actually doing a job for the US. He has a schedule and important work to do. I’d send an ambassador already in the UK and say I was saving the carbon footprint. Surely an environmentalist such as KC would appreciate that.
Omg, they’re so embarrassing. No president has ever attended a coronation. Biden is not snubbing anything. And I don’t believe the Telegraph has any idea who Biden might send. They wish it would be Dr Jill Biden or VP Harris but they have no idea.
This is what I have read as well. The precedence was set way back when. I find it hilarious they consider this a SNUB. Maybe we can send George Santos.
Please don’t send Kamala! She is half Jamaican. 🇯🇲
Heads of state are traditionally not invited to UK coronations, not even fellow monarchs. It is a UK ceremony for citizens of UK and commonwealth nations. Unless Charles is so desperate to fill seats because nobody else wants to come, nobody from the US government is invited.
I love this response to Cry Baby Dan by a historian who points out no US president has ever attended a coronation, especially the “no one should ever listen to your opinion” part.
https://twitter.com/KevinMKruse/status/1642239199687626752
British institutionalists (we see you,Dan Wootton!), who demand deference from Americans, especially those of Irish heritage, for some bloke who to us is mainly a joke, are both historically illiterate and deeply disturbed.
If William and Kate only read Dan Wotton column, they will have a strangely skewed and weird worldview.