President Biden won’t go to King Charles’s coronation, might send FLOTUS

A month ago, Time Magazine reported that President Biden was unlikely to attend King Charles’s coronation. At the time, it was just White House gossip and nothing had been confirmed. I’m not even sure that the White House had actually received an invitation at that point, but King Charles has absolutely made it clear that he wants his Chubbly to be full of world leaders “flocking” for photo-ops with the sausage fingers of the king. Now, with five weeks to go before this fakakta coronation, the British press is coming close to confirming President Biden’s non-attendance. But their sources say Dark Brandon may send his lovely wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Joe Biden will not attend the King’s Coronation next month, The Telegraph understands. The US president is “not expected” to join dozens of heads of state for the event on May 6, according to sources close to discussions, and will send a delegation in his place.

America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives, with one possibility under consideration being that Jill Biden, the first lady, could attend.

Coronation guests have already been emailed by Buckingham Palace and told to “save the date” of the ceremony, with some asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday.

The event will be attended by heads of state from around the world, including from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Monaco. All three presidents of the EU – Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel – will be there.

Humza Yousaf, the newly-elected First Minister of Scotland, has said he will attend despite being an avowed republican. However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.

This laugh line is spectacular: “However, he has also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow on the same day.” First Minister Yousaf is really going to fly down to London, watch the fancy hat show, immediately fly back to Glasgow and headline an Scexit rally. Bless him. That’s amazing.

This line is also hilarious: “America is keen to counter any perception of a snub and show support for the King by sending high-profile representatives…” I love it when the British media tries to Britsplain American culture and American politics to their domestic readers. The Telegraph is saying, through tears, “don’t worry, dears, America is very concerned that you might take this as a snub, America loves you so much, darlings!” When really, President Biden couldn’t care less. Don’t get me wrong, Biden is diplomatic as f–k and I’m grateful that he’s in charge of our foreign policy, and his presence has soothed so many frayed international relationships. But there’s a reason he isn’t bothering to attend the Flop Chubbly: he doesn’t give a sh-t and it won’t hurt him politically or internationally to skip it. Now my concern is that Dr. Biden is going to be bored to tears at this mess.

Meanwhile, Dan Wootton had this reaction to the news:

  1. JMmoney says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Funny how the Telegraph omits Camilla’s infamous comments about Biden. Esp after that why on earth would he want to see her?

    You reap what you sow. Plus history will look at Biden positively for not attending this white supremacist event

  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Don’t go, Jill! Yeah, Americans are on the side of the Americans? Fancy that. And, woooo! Dan Wootton has gone flat out MAGA?! His true colors have shown fully through and he’s not embarrassed for people to know it. He may now be roundly ignored in perpetuity.

  3. Louise177 says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Presidents rarely attend Royal functions unless they are already meeting a head of state. Expecting Biden to attend something that has no importance is ridiculous. He only came to Elizabeth’s funeral because she was Queen for so long. Why does the BM keep talking about Harry and Meghan in stories that have nothing to do with them?

  4. equality says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Why is everything that doesn’t go their way a “snub”? Biden is actually doing a job for the US. He has a schedule and important work to do. I’d send an ambassador already in the UK and say I was saving the carbon footprint. Surely an environmentalist such as KC would appreciate that.

  5. Jais says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Omg, they’re so embarrassing. No president has ever attended a coronation. Biden is not snubbing anything. And I don’t believe the Telegraph has any idea who Biden might send. They wish it would be Dr Jill Biden or VP Harris but they have no idea.

    • Seraphina says:
      April 2, 2023 at 8:35 am

      This is what I have read as well. The precedence was set way back when. I find it hilarious they consider this a SNUB. Maybe we can send George Santos.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      April 2, 2023 at 8:42 am

      Please don’t send Kamala! She is half Jamaican. 🇯🇲

  6. FancyPants says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Heads of state are traditionally not invited to UK coronations, not even fellow monarchs. It is a UK ceremony for citizens of UK and commonwealth nations. Unless Charles is so desperate to fill seats because nobody else wants to come, nobody from the US government is invited.

  7. Seaflower says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:34 am

    I love this response to Cry Baby Dan by a historian who points out no US president has ever attended a coronation, especially the “no one should ever listen to your opinion” part.

    https://twitter.com/KevinMKruse/status/1642239199687626752

  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:40 am

    British institutionalists (we see you,Dan Wootton!), who demand deference from Americans, especially those of Irish heritage, for some bloke who to us is mainly a joke, are both historically illiterate and deeply disturbed.

  9. Noor says:
    April 2, 2023 at 8:40 am

    If William and Kate only read Dan Wotton column, they will have a strangely skewed and weird worldview.

