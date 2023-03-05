President Biden is not likely to attend King Charles’s May coronation

In September of last year, President Biden surprised his own advisors and staffers by telling a media scrum that he planned on attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Plans were hastily made and the Bidens arrived a few days before the state funeral and they showed their respect officially. But don’t take that to mean that Dark Brandon is fond of the British monarchy. He is not. He just understood that QEII’s death represented the end of a significant era in British history and European politics. Despite the UK and America’s “special relationship,” President Biden has zero plans to attend the Chubbly aka the Clowning aka King Charles III’s coronation. Dark Brandon said: good luck, kiddo, but I ain’t going.
When King Charles III is formally crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, it is unlikely President Joe Biden will be in attendance, according to two people familiar with Biden’s plans.
“That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend,” says a White House official, who requested anonymity to discuss the President’s plans. The same official stressed that Biden’s schedule for May had not yet been finalized.
Foreign governments have recently been notified of the crown’s intent to invite foreign monarchs and other world leaders to attend Britain’s first coronation in 70 years, and formal invitations are set to be sent out in April, according to the Daily Mail. A spokesperson for the British Embassy in Washington wrote in an email to TIME that Buckingham Palace would release an update on who is confirmed to attend the coronation “in due course.”
Charles became King in September upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Biden has often spoken of the tight bonds between the U.S. and Britain. And he was fond of Queen Elizabeth. After the two met in Windsor Castle in 2021, Biden said the Queen’s “look” and “generosity” reminded him of his own mother. When Biden spoke with King Charles to offer his condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Biden “conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King,” according to a White House description of the conversation.
But Biden has long held a personal discomfort with the British monarchy. He is vocal and proud about his Irish heritage on his mother’s side, whose family he grew up with in Scranton, Pa., and who often expressed disdain for the monarchy that brutally colonized the island of Ireland for hundreds of years.
Shortly after election day in November 2020, a BBC reporter shouted out to Biden, “A quick word for the BBC?” Biden’s reply: “The BBC? I’m Irish.” Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had a bust of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Oval Office. When Biden moved in, he didn’t include Churchill in his redecoration of the iconic room.
Time Mag included some interesting history, which is that Dwight Eisenhower also skipped QEII’s coronation, but he made sure to send a delegation. Basically, the outlier here is Biden making a point to attend QEII’s funeral. The general rule is that American presidents don’t go out of their way to attend royal events in the UK, although (obviously) POTUSes do go out of their way to play host to various visiting royals. Like Biden doing a drive-by handshake for Prince William in Boston last December – that was easy to organize because Biden was already going to be in town. Biden’s not going to take his happy Irish ass to London just to watch Charles throw himself a big Chubbly party.
Also: in 2021, Charles and Camilla met President Biden at some environmental summit, and gossip reached the British media that Biden farted in front of Camilla and she indiscreetly told everyone she met about Biden’s gas. Maybe Charles and Camilla aren’t the diplomatic heavies they want people to believe, I’m just saying.
No one responsible for actually running a country should be attending this farcical ceremony. Let the kiddos play dress up in the nursery. Grown folks have work to do.
it just seems so ridiculous to crown Chuck a king in this day and age. It doesn’t mean anything and is much different from when Betty was crowned queen. Chuck is a disgusting man, who cheated on his young wife, mistreated her and deserted her as soon as she pumped out the two boys. He wasn’t and isn’t honorable nor is Cammy his old bag wanna be queen. She goes to dry out in India and buy clothes. She also cheated openly with Chuck and expects us to respect her. Not happening.
I think the political leaders of countries where Charles is technically the head of state will be obliged to go for many reasons. Not that it is a good use of their time. *shrug*
Don’t go, Joe!! No American should bend the knee to the Windsors. We fought the Revolutionary War to be free of them. And while we’re on the topic … WHY IS LIONEL RICHIE PERFORMING AT THE CORONATION CONCERT???
No, Joe won’t bow, even his mother told him not to bow to the queen in a prior visit. That’s what I read in an article. But I’m really hopeful he doesn’t attend.
No, he ain’t going. Biden has a job.
And a sense of morality. And a conscience. And scruples. And good sense. You get where I’m going.
Joe and Jill are Team Sussex as well. They see what’s going on and want part of this shit show.
Probably explains the fart…
I don’t really understand why Charles needs the validation of world leaders like President Biden – it just seems like adding another layer of hassle to plans that already seem out of hand.
I understand inviting other royals, and perhaps the heads of commonwealth countries, if they’ll come. But the world has changed since the last coronation, and there’s a whiff of desperation here that seems incongruous with the power Chuck is trying to project.
I am Canadian, and if invited, I guess that our PM will probably go? But he might just send the Governor General. I’m not sure on Australia or NZ, or the Caribbean countries. Why would they want to come to this? I don’t see any value in it for them, just a waste of money.
I’m sure Charles’ thought process is “Mummy had world leaders at her funeral, so I should get world leaders at my coronation! I’m just as important as her. More so! I’m ALIVE!”
Maybe that’s it, @snuffles. Well, between the musicians lining up to decline and now what is sure to be many world leaders sending their regrets, I hope Charles is bracing for a lot of rejection.
Well, yes. Charles is maybe starting to realise that he doesn’t have the pulling power of his mother.
I remember before TQ’s funeral, there was some kind of reception at one of the palaces, absolutely packed with world leaders and dignitaries. There was a photo of Charles just before he went into this reception and he was absolutely beaming from ear to ear. (Even though his old ma was barely cold). He was beside himself at finally having the chance to mingle with the AAA+ list.
It won’t happen again. Even at his own funeral. And I’m sure he’d love Biden to show up to the clown show, but I’m hoping Biden doesn’t waste his time. Charles is just not that important.
@Jan I think you nailed it with the ‘whiff of desperation’ comment.
C3 has been waiting for this moment his whole life and if we know anything about the BRF it’s that everything is a popularity contest. They think they and their petty and arcane rules and protocols actually matter and that they matter.
Reader, they do not.
Apart from catering to Charles ego, I think inviting heads of state and foreign monarchs is to also elevate Camilla in the eyes of the world especially the people of the UK. So those invitees who accept and attend out of curiosity will be pawns in the final step of Charles Camilla’s plan for her to be crowned Queen of the United Kingdom. They need to overcome Princess Diana’s global effect. A game’s afoot. Two months to May 6. Let’s see what other machinations play out as we get closer to the day.
Well, the problem with elevating Camilla like this is that he’s already let her piss off several world leaders, including President Biden.
It’s hard to elevate a classless, geriatric racist whore who runs around to her Fleet Street pals, having “dirty ciggies” and gossiping about farts.
This is your daily reminder that DIANA WOULD NEVER.
Diana would have elevated Charles in the world’s estimation. If he hadn’t been such a petulant, cranky, selfish goblin and put the needs of his family and nation above his own, she wouldn’t be dead and he wouldn’t be the reviled malefactor he is in the world.
Charles is a narcissist. The only thing he genuinely cares about is getting attention.
@Jay
Sending the Governor General is an excellent compromise. Recognizing that history has placed the monarch as the head of state (so to speak) but not going himself would be a graceful and elegant solution to the conundrum of how this would look to the rest of Canada.
And our Gov Gen, Mary Simon, is an Inuk leader from Nunavik in Quebec and the first Indigenous person in Canada to hold the office. Maybe she’ll corner Chuck and ask him for reparations for the residential schools catastrophe.
I think filling Westminster Abbey with foreign heads of state (who were there a few months ago for the funeral), instead of the British peers and peeresses will be seen in the future as a huge lapse in judgement. He needs their support more than he does Biden’s. Maybe he just needs the cover for inviting the Saudis.
Love a loyal Irishman🍀 so glad he is the American president.. I would love it if he even refused to send anyone to represent the United States, although I understand that he will probably have to.
Ever see that clip of Biden brushing off a BBC reporter because he will always speak to RTE (Irish state TV) first. 👏 ☘️
He does it with such a big smile that the BBC reporter is left speechless. It is so petty, I love it 😄
It’s one of my favorite clips 🤣😂🍀👏🏼
And now I’m wondering if he went to London and had the phrase “Lizzie’s in a box” going through his head at the funeral.
He’s very loyal to his heritage and loves Ireland and its people. He’s reported to be angry at the UK over how they’re treating NI in re: Brexit aftermath.
Biden probably can’t say it out loud for obvious diplomatic reasons, but I’d be willing to wager a couple pounds of Oh Ryan’s Irish Potatoes (it’s a candy) that he’s pro-Irish Unification.
So they spread the story about him farting and then they expect him to go out of his way to attend a Clowning
I remember that fart story. they are so trashy! Sieve Consort Camilla.
And why is everyone so down on farting anyway? Everybody does it, and it feels good! ‘A fart is just the sound of thee, setting the ghost of thy dinner free’
I LOVE that saying, I have to remember it the next time someone cuts a fart lol.
This. That was the perfect example of how classless their new queen truly is. What are you, 5? But these are the same people who kicked H&M out of the home they paid for free and clear and then still expect them to show up for this farce. These people are exhausting.
Maybe he farted to get Camilla away from him. She looks like she smells musty.
😂😂😂
@SpankyB Queen of Mothballs! Bleech!
I like to imagine that President Biden intentionally farted in Cowmilla’s general direction, Monty Python styles, to let her know what he really thought of her.
Ruby, and the first lady didn’t put a lot of store on Catherine and her wittering on either. Personally I would love them to stay home and attend Archie’s birthday party, or better still have, if the do attend take Harry on airforce one with them. Oh how I would love to see bullyams face then
That will be my new insult “May Biden fart in your general direction”.
Right?!? I would love it if they send their regrets because they have an important b-day party to attend. But hey…Bob the undersecretary of Petty will be attending on behalf of the US ..he is bringing. Box of Boston Tea …for the happy couple.
This is not surprising traditionally only the aristocracy attended the coronation. It is goes to show how eager Charles wants to be seen as a statesman and world leader. My guess is the US Ambassador to London will represent the US
I like that, the US Ambassador, not anybody from the Cabinet. Good enough. Plus that person’s there already, as they’re getting kind of late with getting the invitations out. Two months to go & no invitations? Not even save the date cards?
I figured President Biden was not going to attend because as mentioned, parts of our world is on fire, racism is rearing its ugly head around every corner, gun violence is out of control in America and diplomatically this is a nonevent. Coincidentally, First Lady Jill Biden has acknowledged reading Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. And like most decent mother’s pretty sure she was touched after reading of his traumatic life, sure hope more folks turn down the request for this mess because to see this tart crowned after what she put the young Diana through is sickening.
Yes, it’s not just that as an Irish American he is personally affronted by the British monarchy. Joe Biden’s political base is pretty firmly team Sussex. It’s no accident that word got out that the First Lady has read SPARE.
Biden’s sons had a traumatic experience losing their mother at even younger ages than Harry. Compare how Biden took care of his two motherless sons. I imagine there is a lot in Spare that Jill would be able to relate to. Also, consider how Biden continues to support his son Hunter, although his actions have harmed his father politically, and how he supports him in his fight against addiction.
Very well said. Joe Biden is an excellent example of how a father treats his children. Joe would cut off his tight arm before he did a scintilla of what Charles has done to Harry.
“Coincidentally, First Lady Jill Biden has acknowledged reading Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Guess she definitely won’t be lining up for another Early Years Kate session…😈
I really hope he doesn’t attend; I don’t want my tax dollars going anywhere near the Clowning
I feel bad for people in the UK having to foot the bill for the golden carriages, new thrones and the whole thing.
Are they forgetting that we fought a whole war to be free from these tiresome people? Biden has better things to do than attend a fancy hat party nobody is looking forward to.
TWO wars. 1776 and 1812. The Brit’s came back for round two in 1812.
Shoshone, they sure did. The French helped us in 1776. In 1812, the thing that made it possible for us to win was the fact that France, Spain and The Netherlands went to war against England and the English had to split their troops. I wish the 3 percenters would pick up a book once in a while and actually know something about our history.
I completely understand the symbolism of POTUS not attending the coronation of the KoE – the very institution the colonies did not want and broke away from A KING.
I also forgot about Fart-Gate. That was Whoremilla showing us her very diplomatic side.
Now, I wonder if he will send a delegation and if he does who that will be.
Yep, Fartgate demonstrated how all that fancy PR started to slip and show what a fail it all was. You can’t make a silk purse from a sow’s ear.
I recall the Camilla-leaked fart story getting a lot of play in the uk right wing press- the same ones thst gleefully write positive Trump articles. So Camilla gave the press a story allowing them to mock Biden for their base. Glad he’s not going. As a Canadian I hope Trudeau also declines since his wife is friends with Meghan….
As a counterpoint to the more mainstream Coronation celebrations, the excellent Channel 4 comedy show The Windsors will be returning for a fourth series, including a Coronation special. https://www.comedy.co.uk/tv/news/7174/the-windsors-returning/ Very clever writing and well worth watching.
Thx for the link. Fun photo, and loved the quote from the actress who plays Cams. She (and the writers) unwittingly captured scheming Cams accurately before any of the rest of us had a clue.
Oh that’s excellent. The actress who plays Pippa is hilarious, as are Beatrice & Eugenie. And “Camilla” is wonderfully diabolical in it… William’s fake accent and Kate the Gypsy get honourable mention too.
Yes to all that. Beatrice and Eugenie are a great double act, Camilla and Pippa are fantastic villains. Princess Anne as a version of Mrs Danvers from Rebecca in the Christmas Special was possibly my favourite.
I’m glad it’s coming back, I really enjoyed watching that show. And who knew the “fictional” Camilla would end up being more like the real-life one! I always found it hilarious that there’s no Sophie mentioned, even though there’s an Edward character. Sophie who?
Let’s send VP Harris and the Second Gentlemen, Secretary of the Interior Haaland and her SO. They’re polished, smart and sophisticated. And they will be a great reminder of how beautiful and diverse our world is.
I would have added Secretary Buttigieg but he has more important things to do with the mess in Ohio.
Why would you want to subject any of them to that clownshow nonsense? None of them actually need to be there, but if we had to send someone, the US Ambassador in London is fine.
Naaahhhh, send the American ambassador to Britain to represent. Madame VP and the second gentleman have jobs to do than to hope on a long flight to go see Chuckie play dress-up statesman of his clownery.
ETA: wait! @Roo, I didn’t read your entire post before I responded. So Sec. Buttigieg has more important things to do but Madame VP and the Second Husband have nothing important but to attend Chuckie clownery? Wow, you are something else, I mean really!!!
Uh, no. VP Harris has way more important things to do than attend that mess. Contrary to what the Murdoch media wants you to believe, our Madame VP is booked and busy on behalf of the American people.
Deb Haaland is also busy working for the American people. See her recent visit to PA to talk about funding for cleaning up abandoned gas and oil wells?
A list of people similar to those sent by Eisenhower would be more than enough. Especially since those included people important in WWII.
They should start a rolling invite admissions process. For every invitation snub, they can open slots to the desperate and waiting peerage… whats that smell you say? It’s regret and desperation!
I think at this point, they’re going to have to start paying dignitaries to attend. No one likes the stink of association it seems.
So true. It would be sweet if all the Peerage/aristocrats that were “worried” about being invited suddenly started pulling out too. What a scene if the Chubbly’s attendance is “spare” – pun intended all the way!
Not one red American cent should be spent on this ostentatious display of imperial rule. We broke up with the British rulership nearly 250 years ago. Who emerged first from the royal womb is of no concern to us and we sure as hell don’t bow and scrape to royals. Charles is a spineless, weak, pathetic, racist shit who has marginalized his DIL and mixed race grandchildren. This horrible man is not worthy of celebration.
I hope no US delegation attends the Clowning. No American tax dollars should go into this folly.
#CoronationSoWhite
Biden for the Win. No need to attend that reality show dress up party. That family lacks dignity and doesn’t shine on the global stage anymore – that all went away with the death of QE II. If you walk in there you’ll walk out with a bad odor. Charles and Camilla have been associated with too many scandals to forget – affairs, money smuggled in bags, several associates with questionable morals 👀 , etc. That anointing oil has to be really strong. There is a lot of stuff to absolve altogether for the two of them 🤔. Not sure there is any oil that can help those two.
I wonder if this move by Biden emboldens other presidents to decline invitation to the dress up party.
I don’t remember Charles turning up for other royal houses when they have had special events or for inaugurations of presidents so I don’t understand why he would expect other people to show up for him. The empire really still lives it’s best life in their heads only.
I’m still amazed that they’re inviting foreign dignitaries. Can you imagine if we had a section of foreign leaders at our inauguration festivities. It seems like it’s really an ask to please show up to support our monarchical system.
Biden and other foreign dignitaries would be wise to just say no to this sham wedding.
Cam’s Sham Wedding on May 6 2023 in Westminster Abbey will be shameless public payback to Elizabeth II for “The Real Queen” insisting, as Head of the Church of England, that Consort Cam Sham marry Charles in the Registry Office (in that green housecoat) on April 9 2005. The very devout Elizabeth II knew full well that Cam Sham’s Roman Catholic Marriage was still valid as it had not been annulled.
Watch to see if Queen Cam Sham wears a Wedding Dress March 6 2023 in Westminster Abbey.
Check out how much work on her face Queen Cam Sham has had done, although a head transplant would be required to erase the clinical evidence of long-term Resting Tobacco Face.
Listen carefully to all of the processional music — the Leitmotifs of the Wedding March from Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin and the Wedding March from Felix Mendelssohn’s music to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will likely all be there.
Charles really ought to go heavily on the Mendelssohn, as Victoria I and Albert were so close to Felix Mendelssohn and met and made music with him in June 1842, July 1842, June 1844, and May 1847. At Buckingham Palace Mendelssohn played for them many original improvisations and portions of his unfinished works, and also a long list of published works, as all three of them recorded for posterity in their diaries and letters.
Victoria I, Albert and Mendelssohn played together and sang Victoria I’s favourite Mendelssohn song, and Mendelssohn had to admit to them that it had actually been written by his sister Fanny, but was published under Felix’s name. Victoria I apparently sang one challenging note of Fanny’s composition a bit off, but overall it seems that a good musical time was had by all three of them.
Unfortunately no photos exist of Victoria I and Albert and Felix Mendelssohn playing and singing together, as Mendelssohn died aged 38 on November 4 1847, but the many sketches of that musical trio from the 1840’s help you to get the picture.
Personally, I think nothing would be better than to see the crowd (if there is one) along the mall, all wearing masks of princess Diana’s face!
Interesting that Whoremilla’s first marriage was Roman Catholic and was not annulled. I didn’t know that.
Apologies for hasty wording — I did not mean to disrespectfully imply that “The Real Queen” Elizabeth II somehow insisted that Consort Cam Sham wear that housecoat (the first of many) to the Registry Office on April 9 2005. It is more likely that Elizabeth II just prudently gritted her teeth as “The Real Queen” and maintained a dignified silence while future Queen Cam Sham committed that fashion crime (the first of many) all on her own.
Why should any American be expected to show up to this event? Some may attend of morbid curiosity
They whine all day long about how they are not political but we think our politicians need to come to thier shit show?
In the memorial words of Eric Cartman, “I have an alien antenna coming out of my ass”
Pres. Biden has the correct idea. Stay home.
I hope the Presidents of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Canada, and Australia all do too.
Shun this big eared tool and his useless party for himself.
Stay home, have meetings to work on your countries “We are free of England” paperwork.
Why wait?
Ireland is free of England. Northern Ireland isn’t yet, but well — I’m going by the Star Trek timeline and hoping they will be next year.
Be funny if a head of state declared
“Ah, yeah, I heard Ed, Harry and Adele are not going. Thought I’d take a pass too.” 😀
Did Biden really do the farting? Or did Cam let loose herself and blame it on him? What’s the saying-he who smelt it dealt it?
Joe Biden is the antithesis of Charles as a father. After Biden’s first wife and daughter died, the newly elected senator took the train home from DC to Wilmington every night so he could tuck his sons into bed.
He always has been openly affectionate with his kids. He was immensely proud of his eldest son Beau for serving abroad and wrote a book about his grief after Beau died of brain cancer. Jill said her own faith was shaken by Beau’s death. Unlike Camilla, Jill raised Beau and Hunter and regarded them as her own sons. And both Joe and Jill have been totally supportive of Hunter as he’s struggled with trauma and addiction.
All of this is to say that I can’t imagine either Joe or Jill approving of Charles’ treatment of Harry.
Plus Joe has the same long memory of his Irish ancestors. We Irish carry grudges!
Why would Biden attend the Clowning? He’s pro-Good Friday Accords; an American member of the BRF and her half American children with Britain’s Prince have been mistreated by the Firm, and FLOTUS read Spare. Send the Ambassador to the UK to represent the US.
My God, this kills me: Biden’s “happy Irish ass” and C and C as “diplomatic heavies.” Good gossip is life-saving.