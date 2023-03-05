Sarah Ferguson: ‘I’ve been judged all my life & I have no judgment on the Sussexes’

Sarah Ferguson gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine for this week’s issue. She’s promoting her latest historical romance book and she’s name-dropping to get attention, basically. Fergie is, as always, a train wreck. But at least she’s not actively spreading hate on any of the Windsors, I guess? That’s why they let her speak – she’s not doing any reputational damage to anyone but herself and her ex-husband. So, after she talked about QEII, she was asked about King Charles, the coronation and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Some highlights:
On the Sussexes creating their own path: “I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments,” says the Duchess of York, whose new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is out March 7. “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”
How Diana would feel: “I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will’s children,” the Duchess adds, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Supportive of King Charles: “I’m very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead,” says the Duchess, 63. On the patriotic pomp surrounding the crowning ceremony, she adds, “I think it’s very British, and it’s very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution.”
Just after Christmas, royal sources gave credit to Queen Camilla for bringing Andrew and Fergie “back into the fold” over the holidays. Apparently, Camilla has always been fond of Fergie because they come from similar aristocratic/adjacent stock. Personally, I think Camilla likes Fergie for the same reason Diana liked Fergie – Fergie is a trainwreck and she makes other people look good by comparison. But as I said before, Fergie gave this interview before the news came out about Charles evicting the Yorks from Royal Lodge. It’s possible Fergie’s thoughts about Charles have changed since Royal Lodge was her home too, and where she lived rent-free.
I doubt her thoughts have changed. At least the thoughts she’s willing to express publicly. Charles has shown himself to be a vindictive S.O.B.
I truthfully surprised she is still covered by the press at all. The fact that she defends the nonce is disgusting, I might have purchased one of her romances out of curiosity if not for that. That she is his defender says all anyone needs to know about her imo.
I’m not. She’s been financially dependent on him for 37 years and she still lives with him. At her age, what is she going to do to support herself if she burns that bridge? We know her books don’t pay enough to really support herself, that’s why she was taking money from Epstein. Also, how is she going to criticize Andrew for that when her own hands aren’t clean.
Sarah defended Andrew for years and still does. Sarah called Piers a friend and reached out to support him after he got criticism for disbelieving Meg’s suicidal thoughts. Sarah is Camilla – in bed with a bad person, in bed with the racist tabloids – just less successful.
@Jane…..to be fair, we only hv the nasty lying snake’s word that it was Sarah who contacted him & thanked him for bashing the Sussexss. Its hardly likely that Sarah was gonna come out and say it wasn’t me.
The more likely scenario is that the snake got a call from KP.
Jane your so right, fergie is camzilla Mark 2, and don’t be surprised if she gives another interview saying something completely different
It looks pretty bad for Charles and Will when Fergie has enough insight to realize she is not in a position to judge anybody and they do not.
I know, right? I read this extract aghast at Fergie managing to walk such a diplomatic line!
I came here to express the same thoughts! How did Fergie end up with the one PR person who can do their job? Or has her lifetime of train wrecks left her with a dash of humility the Royals could never have? Such… a well thought out answer?!?
I think at bare minimum Fergie respects that Eugenie is not only close with Harry and Meghan, but that Harry has been very supportive to Eugenie and her family. Giving them Frogmore Cottage to live. Hosting them in their home and probably a bunch of other things.
But yeah, of all people, Fergie is the diplomatic one. Who would have think it.
I think this is it. For all (and I mean ALL) their faults, Fergie and also Andrew have been loving parents to their girls, which is more than can be said for Charles and the rest of that lot. They are clearly close to their children and listen to what they have to say, and at the very least Eugenie & Jack are clearly and publicly close and aligned with H&M (it’s not so clear what Beatrice’s relationship with them is). Fergie sees and understands what Harry and Meghan did for E&J by letting them live in Frogmore. I think if she doesn’t want to upset her daughter(s), she’ll stay out of the fray and not contribute to the pile-on of H&M. It’s also possible that she genuinely does like them both and actually has a shred of integrity (ha!) unlike the rest.
I read this sentence of hers with a translation going jff automatically in my head:
She said: “I love the institution if monarchy and I believe in upholding the institution.”
I heard: “I love living in this society which is structured on a strict social hierarchy and I looooove being kept within the highest tier of the social structure where everyone who laughs at my cringeworthiness MUST still look at me with envy.”
So not relevant at all to the story but in that top pic with legs akimbo, Fergie looks like she is re-creating that Holbein portrait of Henry VIII. Hell, add a beard and with those calves and the red hair, the likeness is uncanny.
I’ll leave quietly now.
💯 this!
OMG The Hench, now I cannot see it!!!!!
I can’t stop laughing over this comment. If you don’t know the reference, google it for a good laugh.
It actually reminds me. Of the end of Death Becomes Her when the ladies are wobbling out of the funeral with their wonky legs and plastic melting faces.
Camilla would like Fergie because she’s willing to be used by the Palace as a distraction but I don’t think it goes beyond that. Camilla refused to attend Eugenie’s wedding and is said to hold a grudge against Andrew because he took Diana’s side.
Hmm… Camilla brought her and Andrew back into the fold. What devious plans does she have for Fergie?
They have to be terrible indeed
Will she use Fergie to get Eugenie to spill details of Harry and Meg? Or will she come up with ways to throw Fergie and pedo under the bus to run them over again and again? Or something else?
What’s really sad is Fergie is probably genuinely excited at Camilla being friendly and Fergie doesn’t realize she’s being corralled and stored for future use when Camilla needs to throw someone to the media wolves.
I’m sure she isn’t bothered since she bought a new home in Mayfair a few months ago, so something is not adding up was she given a heads up so decided to by a new place. I bet she is also hoping ride Harry’s coattails and improve her book sales
Harry and Meghan did nothing wrong. Bill and Charles did
Fergie’s got a lot of issues, but I do remember that she was the one who rushed out to help Meghan learn how to curtsey. She was the only one with enough awareness to realize that Meghan might not know all the dumb rules and her first instinct was to help. Plus, both Meghan and Harry have spoken of her much more warmly than they do most of the other royals. I guess I appreciate her kindness towards Meghan especially. Fergie is in a precarious position, would probably benefit financially if she went after M&H, but she hasn’t.
I think Diana liked Fergie both because they share the same background, she’s warm, and she seems fun. Now, she’s also a con artist self-destructive grifter, but people contain multitudes.
great comment. Fergie is complicated, messy, and in a very bizarre position. and I also think Diana liked her because she’s fun and outgoing. would I do business with her? no. but I bet she’s really fun at parties.
Same. I wouldn’t let her anywhere near my business or finances but I’d knock back margaritas with her.
With a massive caveat around all her messiness, lies, and support for truly terrible people, I think she has a humanity that the others simply don’t. They are title/job first (born royals and married in, cough, WanK) and while I don’t underestimate her love of the trappings and privilege, she’s also a loving mother and a actual human being (like helping Meghan learn how to curtsey in a hurry).
The bar is super low in that pit of vipers.
“people contain multitudes”
This is so true but most folks don’t seem to understand that. I think it’s something important to keep in mind when reading these stories.
I think the Fergs and Kate use not only the same make up artist but the same botox/plastics doctor too.
Sarah has parroted the company line, as she is expected in regards to the King and her Consort.
The ‘her’ is deliberate since it is clear that Camilla is in charge.
The brothers are no longer united against a common cause, the heir is a trainwreck of bitterness and incompetence and the other capable one Harry is ostracizied.
Camilla’s revenge against Andrew and his parents (for not supporting her adulterous affair that was unprecedented that it made her the monarch¿) is almost complete.
Sarah knows a lot, but will tow the line as best as she can.
Always remember, she was invited and attended the Sussexes nuptials after years of exile from all things royal.
This is the best she can do, some one noticed in an earlier post, she is in a bizarre position.
Fergie has learned her lesson—whatever that is. She now knows to be quiet, complacent, and complimentary. Her answers tell me that she doesn’t want any smoke. She knows she is dependent on the goodwill of Charles and the Windsors for upkeep and money. She’s been on the outside before. Poor thing tried to make her way in the world by herself but she’s always gotten tripped up. She has pushed weight watchers, written children’s books, and have done a whole host of other things to stay afloat but all to no avail. Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.
She’s now come to grips with her reality—a grace and favor, financial hanger-on in the grand aristo tradition. She when asked publicly about the main branch of the family, she’s all smiles and bland compliments. After all, it’s Charles and William who ultimately handle the purse strings.
BTW, I too like hot-mess train wreck Fergie. Her humanness is always on display. I truly mean that in the best of ways.