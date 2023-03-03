Sarah Ferguson: QEII ‘was my total idol, she was so brilliant at putting you at ease’

Sarah Ferguson already arranged for this People Magazine exclusive before the news broke about King Charles trying to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge. Charles’s plan is to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge… and put him in Frogmore Cottage, because Charles is evicting the Sussexes. This affects Fergie because she’s been living at Royal Lodge rent-free for more than a decade. She has her own room or suite, she films videos at Royal Lodge and conducts interviews there and all of that. Y’all know Fergie is going to spitting mad about all of Charles’s schemes, but maybe she was already preparing for them too. In any case, Fergie spoke to People Magazine about QEII, the corgis and her latest book.
QEII was her idol. “She put you at ease straightaway . . . because it’s terrifying, you know? I used to sit there for hours thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is somebody’s lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I’m sitting having a cup of tea.’ She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I’ve ever met. She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it onboard as about her. It’s about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol.”
Her fiction book, A Most Intriguing Lady, explores history’s invisible women: “I have been invisible for my own self for a very long time now, and so now I’m just beginning to sort of liberate and sort of test the waters, right? So invisible women for me, and a voice from the grave is crucial for me, which is why I chose this period in history. Because for example, Lady Margaret and Lady Mary [the real-life heroines of her two novels], all their brothers were written about but they weren’t. So I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave and say, ‘Right, this is your story. How would you like it to be told?’ And just tell it.”
The tension between lineage and duty: “I think it’s much easier for me to answer that now that the Queen is not here. A lot of my sense of duty was because I wanted to uphold exactly the way the Queen did it, and my father before that, and my mother before that. I do think that it’s your own value system that you have to uphold — and your own rule book of life.”
If she were to talk to Queen Elizabeth today: She would “tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved that, and the primroses on the banks of Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love that her doggies were walking wherever she walked before.”
Adopting the corgis after QEII’s death: “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by. They’re with me a lot, and they think I’m very funny.”
Kind of tacky, right? All of this cozying up to QEII’s memory to shill her tacky book. That being said, QEII was somewhat fond of Fergie, probably because of QEII’s love for Prince Andrew. As for all of the stuff about the dogs… Fergie and Andrew both keep trying to make that story happen. The thing is, QEII only had those two dogs for a matter of months, and the dogs were given to the Queen BY Andrew and Fergie. They wanted her to have puppies in the last months of her life.
Also: Fergie talking about a “value system” is something else. She cheats, she lies, she protects rapists and pedophiles, she sells out everyone she’s ever known, she steals, she’s made and lost fortunes, she takes shady loans and sells access, and on and on. While she’s not claiming any moral high ground, please don’t act like Fergie has ever tried to behave with dignity or decorum.
So the home she bought is making more sense now. As shady as her and Andrew are I still think they have enough self respect to not move into the Sussexes old digs.
Andrew might not really have a choice of where he moves…it really depends on his inheritance money. As long as he’s dependent on Charles for survival he’s trapped.
As far as Fergie goes I don’t have any interest in her as long as she doesn’t say anything negative about Harry and Meghan.
Fergie has always, and will always, say whatever her current audience needs to hear regardless of who that audience is. All I can ever think about when I see her now is that to survive she acted as an enabler to an abuser and she happily took corrupt Epstein money.
But how lovely for her that she can constantly talk about the RF and milk being royal-adjacent for cash without being called a golddigger. Then there’s Mike Tindall, who spills royal gossip on his podcast without being called a golddigger. How nice to be them.
Yeah @equality, Mike Tindall seems the most chatty. Pretty sure Mike and Zara are out there doing more than Sara currently is. They just do it in Australia. Not discounting her long history of grifting just agreeing that Mike and Zara are doing a whole lot. And I think Mike has publicly said the most shit about Harry iirc.
It would be a new twist in the story if Charles never actually expected Andrew to live there but just wanted the impression out there that Andrew did displace H&M.
Honestly I think Fergie’s hilarious: “So I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave” – ok, Sarah.
And she’s talking about gardens, dogs, and romance novels. She can stay in her old fashioned niche, without ever affecting anything of importance – and that’s how it should be.
Oh, these are romance novels? I was confused a bit, with the whole talk about how Lady Margaret & Lady Mary were real women whose brothers were written about, but not them. I thought she’d turned into an historian/biographer & thought huh, another royal with zero skills or qualifications being touted as an expert.
And that is the crux of it all. People felt the need to uphold their duty and loyalty to the monarchy because of QEII. Now there’s Charles, whose trajectory in inspiring and creating loyal connections is a damn shame.
Sarah is not the only one to adopt pets. Pets getting forever homes don’t necessarily have to be famous.
Soooo……she felt the need to uphold duty to the crown or whatever because of the Queen. Wonder what she’ll have to say when she’s forced to move out of Royal Lodge, even if she does have a nice apartment in Mayfair ready to go.
so “duty to the crown” includes all of the super questionable financial crap she’s done including accepting money from pedophiles and protecting pedophiles? right, got it.
super surprised that no one has questioned andrew’s relationship with his own daughters b/c fergie definitely seems like the type that would cover that up.
Isn’t this a bit of revisionist history? Were they THAT close? Like if Sophie was saying these things about the Queen and her dogs, I would buy it and get it. But Fergie?
I think they are neutral compliments and don’t imply they were close “she was my idol” that doesn’t mean I was HER best friend just that I looked up to her. The Obama also had warm detailed compliments about the queen after her death and no one assumes they were her close friends
Right, I think she was asked about TQ for this interview, and this was her reply. Notice she’s really saying what’s been said on this website quite a lot recently–none of this is about family, it’s about the monarchy. TQ was all about the monarchy.
The Queen always had time for Fergie paying off her debts, helping with her scandals.
Even when Princes Charles and Philip couldn’t stand her, the Queen would invite her to stay when they were not around.
So yes she had a close relationship with the Queen, her father was in charge of the Queen’s stables, so she knew Fergie from childhood.
The Queen always had time for Fergie paying off her debts, helping with her scandals.
Even when Princes Charles and Philip couldn’t stand her, the Queen would sit invite her to stay when they were not around.
So yes she had a close relationship with the Queen, her father was in charge of the Queen’s stables, so she knew Fergie from childhood.
I think Andrew, and by extension Fergie, spent a great deal of time with the queen. (Especially in the last 5-10 years when she was away from Philip so much and definitely in the last few when she was at Windsor most of the time.)
Obviously they’re both opportunistic grifters, but I imagine on some level, the queen appreciated the company and breakup of her empty schedule.
The Queen always had a soft spot for Fergie. And Harry related the story of Meghan first meeting the queen during a visit to RL. Yes Andrew lives there but if the queen didn’t like Fergie she wouldn’t have been present.
The only red headed writer whose take on invisible women of history that I’m interested in is Ann Foster and her Vulgar History podcast. Get wrecked, Ferg.
Hey, thanks for the podcast rec! I looked this up & it seems right up my alley. Subscribing today!
I read somewhere that Eug and Bea purchased a house for her and made sure she couldn’t sell it or borrow against it. So she’d have an actual home for life and not be beholden to Charles. Good on them.
No doubt QEII was just brilliant at putting Diana at ease. And here’s Sarah Ferguson, another overconfident mediocrity skating through life based on her accidental connections through birth 🙄
Lolol right? The woman whose grandson said she had never hugged him nor him her “brilliant at putting people at ease.” The bar is on the floor. Yes, the queen would speak to someone after the appropriate pause between the curtsy and the person waiting to be spoken to — because god forbid they start the conversation first. Putting at ease indeed. Having your family curtsy to you in private on private property – putting at ease. All lies.
Invisible?? No one has tried to center herself as much for cash as Fergie has over the last 40 years. Talk about revisionist history.
Absolutely, not invisible at all. She was a friend of Epstein’s too, not just Andrew, can she share the details to People Magazine about the cash she accepted from him? She’s been caught on tape selling royal access for money before but oh hey if Charles accepts suitcases of cash I guess that’s just how that family works.
She’s a rampaging mediocrity and incapable of handling money.
Oh, Fergie. Please go away, take Andrew with you to anywhere.
Be kind to the doggies, and STFU.
I’m sorry but I can’t with this woman. She is a supporter of rapist Prince Andrew solely because it benefits her to be. If she doesn’t support rapist Prince Andrew, she can’t continue living her life of cheating, stealing and lying as she has for centuries. As far as I’m concerned, she is an accomplice of rapist Prince Andrews as she’s known his dealings long before any of us and how she sleeps at night knowing all of this is beyond me.
Always felt that the tabloids criticised the wrong things about Fergie. Tons of pointless bitchery about her questionable dress sense and general trashiness, but hardly a word about the corruption and borderline(?) criminality.
The tabloids can’t lean in too hard on the corruption angle, because then they’d have to do the same coverage of Charles and the rest of this band of crooks.