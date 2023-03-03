Christina Aguilera for injectable Xeomin: ‘viewing aging as negative is old-school’

Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t feel like Christina Aguilera is much in the spotlight these days. I mean, I’ve seen Pink trying to drag her there recently, but it kind if feels like Christina has stepped back and that’s the way she likes it. But she’s just announced a new brand partnership. Christina is repping Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection. I guess it’s similar to Botox and the term “smart tox” is thrown around. Anyway, Christina said some things about why she chose Xeomin, her goals with injectables, and why we shouldn’t view aging as a bad thing.
Christina Aguilera has been owning her image since she first stepped onto the scene as a child star at the age of 6.
Now, more than 20 years later, the 42-year-old superstar is continuing to stay authentic to herself while exploring products that make her look and feel her best. In an interview with PEOPLE, Aguilera gets candid about her first-ever injectables collaboration with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines, stepping in as a brand partner for its empowering ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign.
“I’m always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best,” Aguilera tells PEOPLE. “Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn’t have any extra ingredients. It’s reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have back-up.”
Aguilera’s foray into the “smart tox” space has not only given her added confidence, but helped her maintain a more “natural look,” something that’s top of mind for her as a singer and performer.
“We like expression, especially in my line of work,” she says. “I don’t want to have a frozen face. Whether it’s being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion.”
And while Aguilera is open to trying new things to make her feel her most confident, she also hopes to flip the script on the language used around aging.
“Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach,” Aguilera tells PEOPLE. “I’ve seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I’ve gotten older, I look back, and I’m like, ‘God, every stage is a new era.’ I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”
She adds: “I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It’s a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others.”
If this injectable makes Christina feel her best, like she says, then sure, go for it. I prefer this to the celebrities that pretend they look so youthful from veggies, water, and sleep. And she takes pains to say that with Xeomin you can still make expressions and show emotions, which is kind of necessary. I do like what she says about the dated thinking of viewing aging as negative. As I get older myself, I like to hear people say that things get better and you feel better as you get older. There is such a negative stigma around aging for women in particular and though it doesn’t seem like it’s changing anytime soon, every little conversation like this helps. Though I think it would land better without the injectables, the sentiment is there.
How many generations have we been living, like, past the age of 40 or 50? Three or four, maybe five? It’s just so interesting that aging has lost all of its “you’re not dead” cachet
I think if you are trying to hide the signs of aging, then you are not really advocating for people to see aging as “not bad”
Right? The hypocrisy is strong. “Aging should be seen as positive…here, inject this into your face to hide any signs of aging.” The heavy use of filters & photoshop doesn’t exactly help to support that message, either.
We’ve always lived long lives, but the average life span increased due to the decrease in child mortality (advance in medicine, vaccines etc). It’s unfair to say that our great-great-great grand parents didn’t leave past 40 years old, sadly, a lot of babies and children died too young
This is true in my family tree at least, I was surprised when I did some genealogy how many of my mom’s side lived well into their 80s/90s back many. many generations.
Definitely this.
That line gave me mental whiplash.
If there’s no shame in aging, why go to such lengths to deny its occurrence?
I’m done with these wretches. Just done.
All I do is nutrition, drink plenty of water, take my vitamins, get some non-impactful exercise, avoid too much sun, and moisturize. If I still age into the appearance of an old Halloween hag, so be it.
I used to work in a clinic where we switched from Botox to Xeomin for a brief time. It turns out that Xeomin didn’t last nearly as long as Botox for most of our patients so we ended up going back to Botox. Is that what they mean about Xeomin having a more “natural” effect? Neuromodulators are expensive enough and if it can’t even last 3 months, I guess that’s not really ideal.
Just here to say that I LOL’ed at the @xeominaesthetic promo photo above. I can’t really see the point of paying Christina Aguilera to be a rep for your brand if you’re going to photoshop her into Kylie jenner in the promo pictures, but sure.
Demoing doesn’t have a certain additive protein that Botox has-so according to them it’s less likely to have a side effect if your sensitive. From what I’ve heard over time botox is less effective because of additives and since this doesn’t have those it continues to work long term even if in the short term you need to visit more often.
I’ve been using Botox for years and it has stayed consistent for me and not lessened over time
Promoting injections and saying anti aging as very old school doesn’t make sense, but ok. Feels like we’re on the right track? Personally I think aging is the new cool. Im in my 40’s too
“Smart Tox” strikes me as a bit of an oxymoron. Anyone else?
It’s never struck me as a particularly smart thing to do to inject a poison into your face the effect of which is to paralyse your facial muscles!
Exactly, Calle! I’ll keep my wrinkles and uniqueness, this is the face my ancestors gave me, not huge corp preying on our insecurities and claiming they are “empowering” us by taking our $$. No way is this stuff safe, it’s breaking down in our bodies and migrating and we have no idea what long term effects are.
Eh. Botox has been around for almost 35 years. I think that’s probably long enough to get a sense of how it affects us in the long-term. You rarely hear horror stories about Botox and it DOES break down fairly quickly, usually within 3 months.
On the other hand, some of the new fillers haven’t been subjected to long-term studies because they’re just too new. Additionally, we have already learned that fillers like Resty and Juvederm last WAY longer than docs and scientists previously thought. That’s concerning enough for me to hold off.
Those Juvederm commercials kill me.
None of those women in them look like they ever needed it. And if they did feel that they did – even if just to be in the commercial, then they’re fools.
Kind of like saying aging isn’t negative and then using something to prevent signs of aging.
No. Come on. I appreciate people being honest about how they maintain (or achieve) their looks, absolutely. But what is happening in the beauty/plastic surgery world is just so weird to me. I feel like aggressively marketing these things is just toxic as all hell and not a narrative I want to participate in. It’s also a space so full of privilege that I’m nearly choking on it. I don’t know why all of this has been bothering me so much, I’m super into skincare and looking your best. YOUR best. This isn’t her best, it’s Photoshop’s best. And aging is a privilege, I just want to get old and stay healthy as long as possible.
The only buzzword that’s missing here is “selfcare”. Ugh. And please don’t misunderstand me, I’m not generally against treatments. I just hate this development in marketing and how it all feels like it’s coming off the rails.
Yes exactly, It’s all gotten so weird and harmful.
Additionally, xtina’s had fillers in her lips and cheeks. That’s absolutely her choice but it doesn’t really fit with the “staying authentic” message she’s putting out here.
For some people, actually not viewing things like weight or getting older as bad means not doing anything to make any body parts look younger (botox) or slimmer (shapewear) at all and accepting all parts of aging and weight gain as they come. For other people, it’s about being able to pick and choose which parts of getting older or being thicker they accept at one time, and not having to give up things they still enjoy or project an image they disagree with just because they’re not a size 0 18-year-old. It seems like her approach and Lizzo’s approach are closer to that. The balanced writeup is refreshing.
Yeah I mean, I don’t disagree with you. But the problem is that a lot of people–particularly people without financial constraints–start by focusing on one part of themselves they want to change and then it becomes an obsession to change everything. I’ve seen it with a couple of my friends and it really bums me out because they end up eradicating all the character in their faces. It’s almost like a house that you’re fixing up–you change one thing and then notice something else that could be improved and it becomes a costly, toxic, never-ending project. And in the end, they’re still deeply unsatisfied.
I know not everyone is like that but that danger absolutely exists with plastic surgery.
Yep.
Having yet another procedure is what killed Joan Rivers.
It’s what may happen to Madonna if she doesn’t get some sense.
I debated between this and regular Botox and ended up going with Botox due to having been around for so long with no super concerning side effects. I had baby botox, I’m sorry (not really) but I’m extremely beautiful and I love the way people treat me because of it and I want to preserve it as much as I can.
Of course the people with nothing to preserve, don’t understand and call us vapid and fake. 💁🏼♂️
Full of ourselves, aren’t we? No matter how beautiful you think you are, you will get to an age where you won’t look like what you value (youth), so then what? 🙄
Oh the shoe fit huh?
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to preserve your looks for as long as you can, I also am beautiful on the inside and cultivate that.
At least I don’t follow the Elizabeth Bathory beauty regime!
At least you don’t kill people to stay young? Are you serious?
Your last line doesn’t come off like you think it does.
Also, I think you meant “regimen”. A regime is a system of government.
Sometimes I cannot tell if someone’s trolling.
In this case I hope so.
We-ell, I’m happy enough for forehead botox 2x a year!
I STG I’ve read this EXACT same comment on a different thread. I don’t know if it was made by the same person or…?
I always saw my average looks as a great luxury to have instead.
Yeah maybe little attention or no attention at all generally speaking but I’m in my 50ies now and I’m not going berserk with silliness about not aging.
So it is a case of “to each their own” as I wouldn’t swap places with a beautiful person EVER now. Your take about jealousy from non-beautiful/attractive people may concern someone in their young years but then other things are more important than looks to get through in life.
It is what it is and I consider the mere fact I’m aging a privilege.
@AlpineWitch: here, here! I’m in my mid-50’s and it ain’t so bad as long as you stay healthy. I think a touch of vanity can be beneficial (it’s one of several motivators for me to maintain my reasonable/forgiving weight, anyhow) but to accept aging and be grateful for the opportunity leads to a better life, for sure.
Is this a joke post? By the way, I also am incredibly beautiful…
I’m more extremely beautiful than you, actually,
But in all seriousness, some people are actually just looking to preserve their lives, ya know? Stay as healthy as they can for as long as they can–no plastic surgery needed to achieve that.
TBH it’s gotta kinda suck being Very Incredibly Beautiful in a city like LA, where Very Incredibly Beautiful women are a dime a dozen. But I’m sure your amazing personality sets you apart from the rest 😉
Well seeing that my name is Diego, I don’t compete with women… Or men just with myself.
I’m way more extremely beautiful than you and I’m 70. I actually look like I’m 30 and have men chasing me up the street just to stare at my mesmerizingly gorgeous face.
I hope your personality is nicer than your vapid arrogance about your looks.
Viewing ageing as negative is old school… with Xeomin.
Wake me up when celebrities stop trolling us. Or when Frances McDormand has a full facelift / ozempic / lipo extravaganza. So that I know apocalypse is coming.
You can do to yourself whatever you like but you can’t inject yourself with what is functionally a paralytic so that you don’t show so many signs of aging and say you don’t view aging as a bad thing. That’s calling peeing on my leg and telling me it’s raining.
I don’t have wrinkles yet and use a lot of SPF, vitamin C and antioxidants, retinoids, glycolic acid, etc.
I have not ruled out Botox or something like it in future. But I AM aware aging will happen and it is a privilege.
I think it’s fine as long as it doesn’t take you over. SkinTok and skincare subs on reddits, as a recent phenomenon, show that people are just going frankly insane – training themselves not to smile to ever get lines, 16 year olds spending $500 on electronic masks, starting Botox at 20, reapplying sunscreen every hour and a half indoors (ironically a lot of the influencers promoting this use expensive sprays or powders to reapply that don’t even actually protect you).
I get botox injections for migraines and it has been a total life changer. That “poison” has allowed me to become again a functional person and has given me my life back. Team tox!
Botox has been a life changer for me as well. I get it injected into my jaw muscles every 3 months to help prevent the severe clenching that caused me years of intense pain, stiffness, and cracked teeth (even with a night guard). I almost weep with gratitude when I think about the relief that Botox has given me.
I do conservative botox because I have a cartoonishly expressive face which led to deep lines in my late 20’s. Botox isn’t the end all. You have to be good with your skincare as well and use facial sunscreen.
Now I’m in my 40’s with a still very expressive face (cartoonish at times lol) and less wrinkles. Now I’ve got to figure out how to care for the rest of my skin, which is starting to show its age as well.
Is it just me, or does it seem incredibly sad that multi-talented women in the public eye think it is necessary/attractive to have over-sized bowling balls attached to their chests? I can only imagine the shoulder and back pain they have to endure. My Granny used to say “a lady doesn’t have to put all the goods in the window”. Or even, enough is as good as a feast.
Not every woman needs or aspires to be a lady.
A couple of decades ago they used to show edited down porn films – turned into soft porn garbage – on Cinemax I think, and I still remember being sickened by the lumps poking out on the sides of one actress’s over amplified bosom. It looked PAINFUL. It was also just…gross.
I also remember what I was told by a technician when I was getting my mammogram, a painful process I do not look forward to. Anyway, I asked her if as painful as it was for me, how did it go for women with implants.
Her response: If they only knew…they wouldn’t get them.
She’s being honest about using injections because she is getting PAID to do so ! Also, those promo pics are ridiculous. So much photoshop and filters.
I’m sorry, but she looks like another Kardashian. Her face is pumped full of filler and she’s hardly recognizable. If you want to use injectables and look like you have a permanent instagram-filter, fine, but don’t sit here and say “aging isn’t negative” and then sell us an anti-aging product. Nope. You’re nothing more than a hypocrit.
All these procedures make me tired.
The feminist movement of the ’70’s was meant to bring equal rights, equal pay, support other women in their life choices and careers, or SAHM, accept yourself, love yourself and follow your own ideas.
Now? It is still pushed that how you look is most important. Utter BS.
Of course the beauty industry makes $Billions.
Kiss my 61 y/o feminist butt Big Beauty! I’m not buying it, any of it.
The Kardashians all look frightening to me.
right there with you, HeyKay!