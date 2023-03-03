Christina Aguilera for injectable Xeomin: ‘viewing aging as negative is old-school’



Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t feel like Christina Aguilera is much in the spotlight these days. I mean, I’ve seen Pink trying to drag her there recently, but it kind if feels like Christina has stepped back and that’s the way she likes it. But she’s just announced a new brand partnership. Christina is repping Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection. I guess it’s similar to Botox and the term “smart tox” is thrown around. Anyway, Christina said some things about why she chose Xeomin, her goals with injectables, and why we shouldn’t view aging as a bad thing.

Christina Aguilera has been owning her image since she first stepped onto the scene as a child star at the age of 6.

Now, more than 20 years later, the 42-year-old superstar is continuing to stay authentic to herself while exploring products that make her look and feel her best. In an interview with PEOPLE, Aguilera gets candid about her first-ever injectables collaboration with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines, stepping in as a brand partner for its empowering ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign.

“I’m always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best,” Aguilera tells PEOPLE. “Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn’t have any extra ingredients. It’s reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have back-up.”

Aguilera’s foray into the “smart tox” space has not only given her added confidence, but helped her maintain a more “natural look,” something that’s top of mind for her as a singer and performer.

“We like expression, especially in my line of work,” she says. “I don’t want to have a frozen face. Whether it’s being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion.”

And while Aguilera is open to trying new things to make her feel her most confident, she also hopes to flip the script on the language used around aging.

“Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach,” Aguilera tells PEOPLE. “I’ve seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I’ve gotten older, I look back, and I’m like, ‘God, every stage is a new era.’ I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”

She adds: “I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It’s a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others.”