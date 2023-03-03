Pedro Pascal remembers working on Buffy with SMG: ‘We had the best time’

Embed from Getty Images
A lot of people are super into Pedro Pascal because of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. I remember him fondly as Prince Oberon Martell from Game of Thrones and also his quick appearance as Eddie on Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20+ years ago. The pic/clip surfaced around 2014 when he was playing Prince Oberon and now it’s back again. Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a throwback pic of the episode on Instagram and Pedro was asked about it on a recent red carpet. He remembers having a great time working with SMG on the show.

Pedro Pascal’s fondness for Sarah Michelle Gellar is immortal – and the feeling is mutual.

While attending the Season 3 premiere of his Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pascal reminisced about his guest-starring role on Gellar’s show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” after learning Gellar posted a throwback of the two on social media.

“What I just found out — that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” Pascal told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was. She was such a kind scene partner, and we had the best time.”

“The Last of Us” star was also shown photos of himself from his “Buffy” episode, which aired in October 1999.

“This is Eddie, and the episode is ‘The Freshman.’ It’s the Season 4 premiere,” Pascal said. “It was a super big deal.”

The sweet nostalgia began Monday when Gellar shared a photo of herself and Pascal on the set of the supernatural drama on Instagram.

“When #Mother met #Father,” Gellar playfully captioned the post.

The “Wolf Pack” star also reacted to Pascal’s response to her throwback on her Instagram story Wednesday.

“As if I could ever forget you (Pascal),” Gellar wrote. “I adore you.”

[From USA Today]

This a very cute exchange overall. It’s cute that Pedro is excited that SMG remembers him and it’s cute that SMG posted the photo and that nice response. That was very early in Pedro’s career. It’s one of the first six credits on his IMDB, so he was pretty new and it makes sense that he remembers “every moment of shooting that episode” like he says. And the show was a really big deal at the time — it was in its prime in 1999. It was the season four premiere where Buffy goes to college and is flailing a bit, but the brief appearance of the Eddie character helps her find her footing as she investigates vampire activity at the university. Anyway, the nostalgia is very cute and as a longtime fan it’s nice to hear a good story from the Buffy set considering how a lot of the talk about it has been negative since the big reveal about the sh-tty creator.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Pedro Pascal remembers working on Buffy with SMG: ‘We had the best time’”

  1. Danbury says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Love Pedro forever, even in those terrible pants

    Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:44 am

    That yellow and gray look is so goofy and he still looks incredibly hot

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Wow I never would’ve recognized him! That’s cute she posted it.
    Any Adams was in an episode around that time too.

    Reply
    • Suze says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:24 am

      She’s in the following season, she played Tara’s bitchy cousin. I think it was one of her first roles – that and Smallville.

      Reply
    • Chicken says:
      March 3, 2023 at 2:59 pm

      I was re-watching Buffy recently, and when I got to “The Freshman”, I was like, damn, that guy looks really familiar. After a few minutes, I realized it was Pedro Pascal and my mind was blown. I wonder if he liked getting to wear the vampire makeup.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      March 3, 2023 at 3:43 pm

      Awwww….Look at him in his puppy years!

      Reply
  4. Abby says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:49 am

    His sartorial choices crack me up so much. He seems like such a character.

    Reply
  5. CallyForbes says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Loved Buffy. Season 2 was my favourite I think. Perfect dramatic arc. Genuinely moving and tragic ending. And Spike.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 3, 2023 at 9:08 am

      I was a teenager in the 90’s (in the UK) and this just wasn’t on my radar so I’m making up for lost time at last and I started watching it a few weeks back. My friend who watched it all at the time has warned me there’s some tragedy coming and now you’ve got me really worried as I’m about halfway through season two now.

      Reply
      • Noo says:
        March 3, 2023 at 9:56 am

        @sarahcs yes please buckle up as you can’t escape tragedy living on the hellmouth and when your destiny is to be a slayer.

        It’s one of the things I loved about BTVS that there is actual loss and things are at stake (unintentional vampire Slayer pun). Although it has come to light maybe some of the character changes were more driven by Joss Whedon being an abusive and misogynistic human being. The Eddie episode was such a good way to start that season.

      • CallyForbes says:
        March 3, 2023 at 10:01 am

        Sorry Sarah, please don’t worry too much. Go with the flow. They build up the drama so well. I envy you a bit being able to watch the ending of season 2 for the first time.

    • Imara219 says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:23 am

      I agree. Season 2 Buffy is when it hit it’s stride. I remember being devasted when I saw that final episode. I was excited for weeks for the Season Finale. I caught on to Buffy mid-way through Season 1 (I was in the 8th grade). My mouth was on the floor when the final 10mins of the Season 2 finale went down. I waited all summer for the Season 3 Premiere. I was on pins and needles and just remember being upset with Season 3 episode 1; like really? Man, this brings back so many memories. I miss the WB and CW mid-late 90s era.

      Reply
      • CallyForbes says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:08 am

        I get what you mean about the first episode of Season 3. But I guess that was reflecting real life. After the high drama you have to get back to ordinary existence. Even on the Hellmouth!

    • Chicken says:
      March 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm

      I remember being 13 watching season 2 and crying my eyes out at the end of it.

      Reply
  6. Lauren says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I watched Narcos five times.

    One, because it is an amazing show.

    Two, because of Pedro as Javi Peña….

    Reply
  7. Frippery says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:05 am

    I personally always remember him from the Law & Order episode he did where he ‘kidnapped’ Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Reply
    • Imara219 says:
      March 3, 2023 at 8:38 am

      Why the quotation marks? Now I’m truly curious. I love looking up on Law and Order episodes.

      Reply
      • Frippery says:
        March 3, 2023 at 8:46 am

        I can’t tell you why without spoiling it, but those quotation marks are well deserved.

        The episode was Weeping Willow and it was Law & Order Criminal Intent.

      • Imara219 says:
        March 3, 2023 at 10:24 am

        Oooo, thank you! I’m going to look the episode up now. Thanks for specifying which Law & Order.

  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:20 am

    OMG I literally did NOT recognise Pedro in that photo. He, like Chris Pine, gets hotter with age.

    Reply
  9. Mina_Esq says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Whoever is styling him for these events hates his hotness.

    Reply
  10. CrazyHeCallsMe says:
    March 3, 2023 at 9:05 am

    I wish you could imbed pictures. Someone posted a side by side shot of Pedro’s outfit with Freddie from Scooby Doo wearing the same outfit. It was hilarious.

    Reply
  11. laurie says:
    March 3, 2023 at 9:06 am

    I recommend the movie Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. I watched it for the second time last night. It’s stars are
    Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal. 💕💕. The scene where they take LSD is hysterical imo. P

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 3, 2023 at 9:09 am

      I’m waiting for it to turn up on one of the things we subscribe to as based on the trailers I saw it looks amazing!

      Reply
  12. Peanut Butter says:
    March 3, 2023 at 9:24 am

    I love Pedro Pascal. That’s all.

    Reply
  13. Elsa says:
    March 3, 2023 at 9:37 am

    His GOT character was HOT, HOT, HOT. I loved him.

    Reply
    • one of the marys says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:48 am

      I agree. Oberyn Martel is the first time I saw him on screen and he held his own with Indira Varma. They were well matched

      Reply
  14. Abakoebs says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I’m here to request more Pedro content! LOVE!!!!!

    Reply
  15. Amanda says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:58 am

    I love him! He is so handsome and seems so awesome. Can I kindly request more Pedro stories and less royals? 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

    Reply
  16. Samab says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Wait, whaaaat?

    Reply
  17. The Voice says:
    March 3, 2023 at 12:07 pm

    I love this goofy guy. I’ve watched his and Oscar Issac’s Wired interview several times. He’s sweet and super funny and I learned we have the same birthday!! He’s super hot and I love that he tries all the fashion. So excited for all his fame and success. Hope he stays the same grounded guy he has been. He seems like he’s really enjoying the present.

    Reply
  18. Granger says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:21 pm

    If you’re into science fiction, check out the movie Prospect! It came out in 2018. Pedro is so good in it — his character’s arc is so interesting. Great film.

    Reply
  19. Shawna says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:39 pm

    Just here to say I love the clothes…not just because Pedro is in them, but because they’re so fun and colorful and unusual. Men’s clothing can be SO boring. It’s a nice visual cleanse.

    Reply
  20. Nicegirl says:
    March 3, 2023 at 5:28 pm

    🔥

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment