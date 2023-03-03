Pedro Pascal remembers working on Buffy with SMG: ‘We had the best time’

Embed from Getty Images
A lot of people are super into Pedro Pascal because of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. I remember him fondly as Prince Oberon Martell from Game of Thrones and also his quick appearance as Eddie on Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20+ years ago. The pic/clip surfaced around 2014 when he was playing Prince Oberon and now it’s back again. Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a throwback pic of the episode on Instagram and Pedro was asked about it on a recent red carpet. He remembers having a great time working with SMG on the show.
Pedro Pascal’s fondness for Sarah Michelle Gellar is immortal – and the feeling is mutual.
While attending the Season 3 premiere of his Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pascal reminisced about his guest-starring role on Gellar’s show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” after learning Gellar posted a throwback of the two on social media.
“What I just found out — that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” Pascal told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was. She was such a kind scene partner, and we had the best time.”
“The Last of Us” star was also shown photos of himself from his “Buffy” episode, which aired in October 1999.
“This is Eddie, and the episode is ‘The Freshman.’ It’s the Season 4 premiere,” Pascal said. “It was a super big deal.”
The sweet nostalgia began Monday when Gellar shared a photo of herself and Pascal on the set of the supernatural drama on Instagram.
“When #Mother met #Father,” Gellar playfully captioned the post.
The “Wolf Pack” star also reacted to Pascal’s response to her throwback on her Instagram story Wednesday.
“As if I could ever forget you (Pascal),” Gellar wrote. “I adore you.”
This a very cute exchange overall. It’s cute that Pedro is excited that SMG remembers him and it’s cute that SMG posted the photo and that nice response. That was very early in Pedro’s career. It’s one of the first six credits on his IMDB, so he was pretty new and it makes sense that he remembers “every moment of shooting that episode” like he says. And the show was a really big deal at the time — it was in its prime in 1999. It was the season four premiere where Buffy goes to college and is flailing a bit, but the brief appearance of the Eddie character helps her find her footing as she investigates vampire activity at the university. Anyway, the nostalgia is very cute and as a longtime fan it’s nice to hear a good story from the Buffy set considering how a lot of the talk about it has been negative since the big reveal about the sh-tty creator.
Love Pedro forever, even in those terrible pants
Yup doesn’t bother me at all.
He is so damn handsome.
I know! Those pants are horrible but he still looks hot. He looks like he’s having fun and enjoying every moment. I can’t get enough of him!
That yellow and gray look is so goofy and he still looks incredibly hot
Wow I never would’ve recognized him! That’s cute she posted it.
Any Adams was in an episode around that time too.
She’s in the following season, she played Tara’s bitchy cousin. I think it was one of her first roles – that and Smallville.
I was re-watching Buffy recently, and when I got to “The Freshman”, I was like, damn, that guy looks really familiar. After a few minutes, I realized it was Pedro Pascal and my mind was blown. I wonder if he liked getting to wear the vampire makeup.
Awwww….Look at him in his puppy years!
His sartorial choices crack me up so much. He seems like such a character.
Loved Buffy. Season 2 was my favourite I think. Perfect dramatic arc. Genuinely moving and tragic ending. And Spike.
I was a teenager in the 90’s (in the UK) and this just wasn’t on my radar so I’m making up for lost time at last and I started watching it a few weeks back. My friend who watched it all at the time has warned me there’s some tragedy coming and now you’ve got me really worried as I’m about halfway through season two now.
@sarahcs yes please buckle up as you can’t escape tragedy living on the hellmouth and when your destiny is to be a slayer.
It’s one of the things I loved about BTVS that there is actual loss and things are at stake (unintentional vampire Slayer pun). Although it has come to light maybe some of the character changes were more driven by Joss Whedon being an abusive and misogynistic human being. The Eddie episode was such a good way to start that season.
Sorry Sarah, please don’t worry too much. Go with the flow. They build up the drama so well. I envy you a bit being able to watch the ending of season 2 for the first time.
I agree. Season 2 Buffy is when it hit it’s stride. I remember being devasted when I saw that final episode. I was excited for weeks for the Season Finale. I caught on to Buffy mid-way through Season 1 (I was in the 8th grade). My mouth was on the floor when the final 10mins of the Season 2 finale went down. I waited all summer for the Season 3 Premiere. I was on pins and needles and just remember being upset with Season 3 episode 1; like really? Man, this brings back so many memories. I miss the WB and CW mid-late 90s era.
I get what you mean about the first episode of Season 3. But I guess that was reflecting real life. After the high drama you have to get back to ordinary existence. Even on the Hellmouth!
I remember being 13 watching season 2 and crying my eyes out at the end of it.
I watched Narcos five times.
One, because it is an amazing show.
Two, because of Pedro as Javi Peña….
Amen!
100% this
I personally always remember him from the Law & Order episode he did where he ‘kidnapped’ Michelle Trachtenberg.
Why the quotation marks? Now I’m truly curious. I love looking up on Law and Order episodes.
I can’t tell you why without spoiling it, but those quotation marks are well deserved.
The episode was Weeping Willow and it was Law & Order Criminal Intent.
Oooo, thank you! I’m going to look the episode up now. Thanks for specifying which Law & Order.
OMG I literally did NOT recognise Pedro in that photo. He, like Chris Pine, gets hotter with age.
Whoever is styling him for these events hates his hotness.
Nooooo….his confidence & swagger in wearing these looks only accentuates his hotness, and his stylist (if he actually even has one) definitely knows this (imho anyway 😉).
I agree!
Agree! P wears his clothes, they don’t wear him. Whole package there
Right, because that whole look should go in the trash
I wish you could imbed pictures. Someone posted a side by side shot of Pedro’s outfit with Freddie from Scooby Doo wearing the same outfit. It was hilarious.
I recommend the movie Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. I watched it for the second time last night. It’s stars are
Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal. 💕💕. The scene where they take LSD is hysterical imo. P
I’m waiting for it to turn up on one of the things we subscribe to as based on the trailers I saw it looks amazing!
I love Pedro Pascal. That’s all.
His GOT character was HOT, HOT, HOT. I loved him.
I agree. Oberyn Martel is the first time I saw him on screen and he held his own with Indira Varma. They were well matched
I’m here to request more Pedro content! LOVE!!!!!
I love him! He is so handsome and seems so awesome. Can I kindly request more Pedro stories and less royals? 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Cosigning.
Wait, whaaaat?
I love this goofy guy. I’ve watched his and Oscar Issac’s Wired interview several times. He’s sweet and super funny and I learned we have the same birthday!! He’s super hot and I love that he tries all the fashion. So excited for all his fame and success. Hope he stays the same grounded guy he has been. He seems like he’s really enjoying the present.
If you’re into science fiction, check out the movie Prospect! It came out in 2018. Pedro is so good in it — his character’s arc is so interesting. Great film.
Just here to say I love the clothes…not just because Pedro is in them, but because they’re so fun and colorful and unusual. Men’s clothing can be SO boring. It’s a nice visual cleanse.
🔥