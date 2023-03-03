Pedro Pascal remembers working on Buffy with SMG: ‘We had the best time’

Embed from Getty Images

A lot of people are super into Pedro Pascal because of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. I remember him fondly as Prince Oberon Martell from Game of Thrones and also his quick appearance as Eddie on Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20+ years ago. The pic/clip surfaced around 2014 when he was playing Prince Oberon and now it’s back again. Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a throwback pic of the episode on Instagram and Pedro was asked about it on a recent red carpet. He remembers having a great time working with SMG on the show.

Pedro Pascal’s fondness for Sarah Michelle Gellar is immortal – and the feeling is mutual. While attending the Season 3 premiere of his Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pascal reminisced about his guest-starring role on Gellar’s show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” after learning Gellar posted a throwback of the two on social media. “What I just found out — that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” Pascal told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was. She was such a kind scene partner, and we had the best time.” “The Last of Us” star was also shown photos of himself from his “Buffy” episode, which aired in October 1999. “This is Eddie, and the episode is ‘The Freshman.’ It’s the Season 4 premiere,” Pascal said. “It was a super big deal.” The sweet nostalgia began Monday when Gellar shared a photo of herself and Pascal on the set of the supernatural drama on Instagram. “When #Mother met #Father,” Gellar playfully captioned the post. The “Wolf Pack” star also reacted to Pascal’s response to her throwback on her Instagram story Wednesday. “As if I could ever forget you (Pascal),” Gellar wrote. “I adore you.”

[From USA Today]

This a very cute exchange overall. It’s cute that Pedro is excited that SMG remembers him and it’s cute that SMG posted the photo and that nice response. That was very early in Pedro’s career. It’s one of the first six credits on his IMDB, so he was pretty new and it makes sense that he remembers “every moment of shooting that episode” like he says. And the show was a really big deal at the time — it was in its prime in 1999. It was the season four premiere where Buffy goes to college and is flailing a bit, but the brief appearance of the Eddie character helps her find her footing as she investigates vampire activity at the university. Anyway, the nostalgia is very cute and as a longtime fan it’s nice to hear a good story from the Buffy set considering how a lot of the talk about it has been negative since the big reveal about the sh-tty creator.

