“Quinta Brunson looked fantastic at the Billboard event this week” links

OMG that dress is absolutely GORGEOUS on her.
And I don’t normally love sequins or animal prints but this dress is stunning and perfect on Quinta. And I love how he didn’t get all fussy with a ton of jewels/accessories–that would just detract from the dress.
She has great style.
What a great interpretation of animal print – I love it.
Fabulous dress! I must find it.
Jenna Ortega was just in the most recent “Hot Ones.” She was so cool and collected the entire time. At one point she mentions she’s been doing this since she was 10 – so half of her life. It’s a great watch.
I adore Jason Ritter, and he reminds me so much of his Dad. He’s got the every man, goofy charm that was his Dad’s calling card. I still weep that Mr. Cyr and Sarah didn’t end up together on Parenthood, I loved them so much.
I LOVE a good animal print! And this one has a touch of quirkiness in the larger-than-usual rosettes, which I love! Love LOVE the dress, and Quinta looks awesome! She and her Abbott Elementary co-stars have been bringin in, fashion wise this season.
Quinta looks amazing in that dress! Really digging the high ponytail.
I love Jenna Ortega and I really hope her career has longevity – she is good in everything I’ve seen of hers. Also a fan of Mckenna Grace and Amandla Stenberg. Lots of really talented youths on that list.
Regarding the buzz feed article…
Yeah most successful actors either started as child actors or are related to someone in the business. There are exceptions (mostly from Australia or the UK) but it’s common. That’s why I always pause when there is an article about a troubled teen performer and people saying “how could their parents let them participate in this industry given all of the tragic stories“ but for folks that don’t have family connections for agents and managers, starting young is the most likely way to build a career.
Ha! I clicked on the Trixie Mattel article because I thought hey, wait a minute, there was an actual Trixie in the Mattel family & that’s why they named one of the dolls Trixie?? Um, no, but that was a delightful link anyway.
I remember my mom telling me the story about how my sister came home from school with a Barbie (and it would have been this one) saying the teacher was giving them out. My mom knew that could not be true & called the school, and yep, turns out my sister robbed one of her classmates! She would have been about 5 or 6 at the time. Anyway, I remember this Barbie. And Trixie!
I’ve love that dress!
Who is her stylist?!?
Gorgeous 🔥
I love Trixie! If you love makeup and drag queens, you can go down a rabbit hole on her YT channel.
Quinta Brunson has been CRUSHING the red carpet looks. She is fashion-forward and classy, and also perfect for her petit frame.
I hope that’s just a bad picture of Jessica alba and she’s not fucking with her face.
I remember seeing Quinta in her early online sketch about the girl out with a guy who was buying all the concessions at the movies. A couple I was friends with felt represented 😂. She was charismatic and hilarious even in low resolution and terrible lighting. It’s so cool to see her showing the world how it’s done.