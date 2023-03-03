“Quinta Brunson looked fantastic at the Billboard event this week” links
  • March 03, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Quinta Brunson looked great in this animal-print dress! [Go Fug Yourself]
Jessica Alba made a rare fashion week appearance. [Just Jared]
Michael B. Jordan got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [LaineyGossip]
McDonald’s franchises don’t want to promote the Cardi B & Offset “meal” because of their lifestyles. Like… it’s a McDonald’s, not an Olive Garden! [Dlisted]
A review of corn, and the latest Children of the Corn movie. [Pajiba]
Jason Ritter does remind me of his father. [Seriously OMG]
More photos from Gigi Hadid’s promotional tour. [RCFA]
Andrew Tate, who is ugly and bald, tweeted about his full head of hair. [Jezebel]
Genie Bouchard is back in the gym… but will she be back on a tennis court? [Egotastic]
I was shocked to realize that Jenna Ortega has been around forever. [Buzzfeed]
I love that Steve Yeun is getting magazine covers! [Tom & Lorenzo]
American conservatives are scared of their own shadow. [Towleroad]
Trixie Mattel talks Barbie. [OMG Blog]

16 Responses to ““Quinta Brunson looked fantastic at the Billboard event this week” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    March 3, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    OMG that dress is absolutely GORGEOUS on her.
    And I don’t normally love sequins or animal prints but this dress is stunning and perfect on Quinta. And I love how he didn’t get all fussy with a ton of jewels/accessories–that would just detract from the dress.

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    March 3, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    What a great interpretation of animal print – I love it.

    Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    March 3, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Fabulous dress! I must find it.

    Reply
  4. Dazed and Confused says:
    March 3, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    Jenna Ortega was just in the most recent “Hot Ones.” She was so cool and collected the entire time. At one point she mentions she’s been doing this since she was 10 – so half of her life. It’s a great watch.

    Reply
  5. Christine says:
    March 3, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    I adore Jason Ritter, and he reminds me so much of his Dad. He’s got the every man, goofy charm that was his Dad’s calling card. I still weep that Mr. Cyr and Sarah didn’t end up together on Parenthood, I loved them so much.

    Reply
  6. Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
    March 3, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    I LOVE a good animal print! And this one has a touch of quirkiness in the larger-than-usual rosettes, which I love! Love LOVE the dress, and Quinta looks awesome! She and her Abbott Elementary co-stars have been bringin in, fashion wise this season.

    Reply
  7. Anners says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:37 pm

    Quinta looks amazing in that dress! Really digging the high ponytail.

    I love Jenna Ortega and I really hope her career has longevity – she is good in everything I’ve seen of hers. Also a fan of Mckenna Grace and Amandla Stenberg. Lots of really talented youths on that list.

    Reply
  8. Juju says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    Regarding the buzz feed article…
    Yeah most successful actors either started as child actors or are related to someone in the business. There are exceptions (mostly from Australia or the UK) but it’s common. That’s why I always pause when there is an article about a troubled teen performer and people saying “how could their parents let them participate in this industry given all of the tragic stories“ but for folks that don’t have family connections for agents and managers, starting young is the most likely way to build a career.

    Reply
  9. BeanieBean says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:54 pm

    Ha! I clicked on the Trixie Mattel article because I thought hey, wait a minute, there was an actual Trixie in the Mattel family & that’s why they named one of the dolls Trixie?? Um, no, but that was a delightful link anyway.
    I remember my mom telling me the story about how my sister came home from school with a Barbie (and it would have been this one) saying the teacher was giving them out. My mom knew that could not be true & called the school, and yep, turns out my sister robbed one of her classmates! She would have been about 5 or 6 at the time. Anyway, I remember this Barbie. And Trixie!

    Reply
  10. Sophie says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    I’ve love that dress!

    Who is her stylist?!?

    Reply
  11. Nicegirl says:
    March 3, 2023 at 4:55 pm

    Gorgeous 🔥

    Reply
  12. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 3, 2023 at 5:02 pm

    I love Trixie! If you love makeup and drag queens, you can go down a rabbit hole on her YT channel.

    Reply
  13. Heather F says:
    March 3, 2023 at 5:27 pm

    Quinta Brunson has been CRUSHING the red carpet looks. She is fashion-forward and classy, and also perfect for her petit frame.

    Reply
  14. dlc says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:10 pm

    I hope that’s just a bad picture of Jessica alba and she’s not fucking with her face.

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:03 pm

    I remember seeing Quinta in her early online sketch about the girl out with a guy who was buying all the concessions at the movies. A couple I was friends with felt represented 😂. She was charismatic and hilarious even in low resolution and terrible lighting. It’s so cool to see her showing the world how it’s done.

    Reply

