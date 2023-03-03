“Prince William would prefer it if Harry ‘never stepped foot in England again”

To be clear, not even 24 hours after Buckingham Palace leaked the Frogmore Cottage eviction news, the palace then frantically leaked the excuse that they simply had to reshuffle Windsor properties because Prince William and Kate have their hearts set on Royal Lodge. King Charles threw his heir right under the bus as a matter of momentary convenience. Now, don’t get me wrong – I have no doubt that William was throwing a tantrum about Prince Andrew living in a bigger, grander house than Adelaide Cottage. It’s just that BP can’t keep their story straight about why the Sussexes absolutely needed to be evicted. Well, now the Daily Beast’s Royalist column has a new exclusive from Prince William’s perspective. William is still catatonic with rage about all things Sussex, and I get the feeling it’s getting harder and harder for people to hide William’s unhinged stalking of his younger brother’s every move. Some highlights:
William is working in partnership with Charles: The source, a friend of King Charles and Camilla and the wider family, told The Daily Beast: “Charles is not making these decisions in isolation. He has the support of his son and heir and is working in partnership with him. They are a unit and are closer than ever.”
The coronation: The Daily Beast understands that Harry and Meghan will still be invited to the coronation, and that the family and officials are still acting under the assumption they will be there. The friend reiterated this, saying: “It is clearly entirely up to them if they accept the invite. Plans are being made on the basis that they will.”
Where will the Sussexes stay if they do come to the Chubbly? Asked where the Sussexes would stay if they did come, given that their home is being packed up and has to be surrendered immediately after the Coronation, and is thus unlikely to be fit for habitation, the friend said that secure arrangements for the couple would “of course” be made if they chose to come.
William hates Harry: Another source, an old friend of both William and Harry’s, who is no longer in contact with Harry, told the Daily Beast: “William won’t shed a tear if Harry doesn’t make it. He feels utterly betrayed by Harry. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews. He will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if he wasn’t there, or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.” Asked if comments made by King Charles in his accession address in which he said he wished to express his love for Harry and Meghan “as they continue to build their lives overseas” could now be seen as an order to the couple to avoid the U.K., the friend said: “You’d think they would take the hint by now.”
Whether the Waleses will move into Royal Lodge: The friend said they had no idea if William and Kate would eventually move into Royal Lodge, as has been rumored in some quarters, although a palace source told The Daily Beast that William and Kate are “very happy” in their present accommodation, Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the Windsor Estate. There has also been speculation that the Waleses could move into Windsor Castle itself.
The cost of living crisis, y’all: However, The Daily Beast understands the king is acutely concerned about appearances of extravagance while a cost-of-living crisis batters Britain. A friend of the king’s this week told The Daily Beast: “Charles has made it quite clear he wants to reduce the size of the royal estate. It’s not a good look for a house to be sitting empty, so it can accommodate Harry and Meghan once in a blue moon.”
This piece reminded me of the Daily Mail columnists’ repeated attacks on King Charles for showing “weakness” – the Mail “constituency” certainly tried to egg on Charles to attack the Sussexes even further, to deny them a Chubbly invite, to ensure that they were still being punished in some way. This is Charles’s answer, only now the Daily Mail constituency is like “whoa whoa whoa, you’re evicting your son from the home he paid for?” I mean, the Mail isn’t that bothered by it, but still. You could really tell this week that there was an internal struggle in the British media to spin this news favorably for Charles and NOT make him look like a dogsh-t father.
As for William… “he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews… it’s no secret he would prefer it if he wasn’t there, or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.” William has always had this medieval streak in him, like he believes he has the right to single-handedly exile his brother or force Harry to do his bidding. That’s what William’s violent assault of Harry was about in 2019 – William was trying to force Harry to divorce Meghan or exile Meghan or do something so that Harry could be “his” again.
I’ve changed my mind about the coronation.
Nope you don’t get to kick me out of my own country.
Im PULLIN UP and you’re gonna HAVE to see my face to know the you didn’t win no matter what you’ve tried.
No wonder Kate and William were so stank at the jubilee. They HATED that the Queen gave Harry and Meghan their own procession.
Obviously won’t happen the same way now with Charles but doesn’t matter I’m pulling up and taking ALL the spotlight anyways from the BACK ROW!
I’m buying a gorgeous house and then i’m spending the next year torchering you by showing up at random moments in my country to remind you what you’ve lost and WHO I AM!
And yes I know it’s about security but imagine the headlines if someone tries something at their property. Most people already want Harry and Meghan to get security. This will just add to that and turn the tide in their favor.
Yes, it would be revengeful to see that – and you know what, Harry and Meghan could easily do that and steal the limelight every single time they want.
Just Harry is not interested in media war. He said in Netflix, and in the interviews and in the book that he made a pledge that he would never battle his family through these media hacks and games, and as a man of morals he is sticking to that pledge – unlike Incandescent the I.
Yeah considering how much therapy he’s walked through I don’t think he would do all this either but I WANT HIM TO LOL.
Though I don’t see him letting them stop him from coming back to the Uk. No way that’s gonna happen. They both have business there as well as family and friends. It’s why he’s still fighting in court against ravnec. But even if he doesn’t win the case theyll be back in the Uk.
They don’t have to deliberately set out to do things but they shouldn’t hide away whenever the RF has some big whatever. They need to schedule and do things with no thought for the RF.
I would like to see Harry pop up in Africa on a regular basis doing things for the rhinos and elephants.
I want Harry and Meghan to be safe and to say hell no to this lame-ass Chubbly crowning. But after reading that William wants Harry to never set foot in the country again, a small part of me wants them to go, just so they can hold their heads up high in an epic f-u. Just to really drive William and Catherine up a caste wall. Now, that’d probably be stressful for the Sussexes so I’m not wishing for it or super invested in that scenario but the pettiest part of myself laughs at the idea of it. There is really no reason for them to go and subject themselves to these petty fools.
H&M could book a nice secure hotel suite in Paris or Dublin, fly private into London the morning of the Chubbly, show up at the Abbey for the Clown Show and then bounce immediately afterwards. Meghan slays in a designer look and the Spencer tiara, Harry looks like the King he is, Kate’s neck sprains from stealing looks at Meghan then Rose then Meghan then Rose.
Either this or torrential rains and howling winds that drive everyone off the streets.
I would love for them to go and stay with the Spencers at Althorp.
“Prince William would prefer it if Harry ‘never stepped foot in England again”
I believe this to be absolutely true. Once I heard about the Sussex family’s security being pulled and Prince Harry not knowing exactly who was behind it, I was absolutely sure it was Willy. Now I think it was even if it was Willy and his advisers ideas, Chuck was on board. I believe this as much as I can without being in the room.
Peter Hunt’s twitter has a pinned picture of Prince Harry walking heads above of them in his civvies, while they were in their faux military regalia. The remaining royals don’t want more pictures like that circulating. They can’t have the “real thing” back on home soil so that a true comparison can be made.
As for Chuck’s great conning to Britain, I truly don’t want Prince Harry in the audience while the consort is crown. Prince Harry will do what’s best for him, but I would rather not see it.
I just hope Prince Archie has a lovely birthday celebration, where a few guests accidentally post a few images on the day of.
I hope the UK judiciary is fair and returns their security to them. [Even though I don’t trust the UK metropolitan police.]. I hope they buy a lovely estate to come and go as invisibly as they please.
Staying with the Spencers would be lovely, but it might well bring the Spencers a lot of headaches.
@FC … Yes! And then ask the Spencers if Meghan could wear the Spencer Tiara for the Coronation, because you know all the other Windsor women will wear one. 🙂
So imagining if they did go in this made-up scenario, how will Charles try to shame them. By putting them in the back row? So let’s say, Meghan did wear Diana’s Spencer tiara and was sitting in the back row while Camilla is getting anointed by holy water. That would be so bad omg. The ghost of Diana in the church haunting the new queen. Camilla and Charles might see it as putting them in their place but the rest of the world would just be like wtf.
I think this whole thing sucks with Charles and Wills because they’re both so thin-skinned and William seems kinda unhinged, but honestly if they’re invited I want them to go to, bold as brass, head held high. If they’re not invited, then they’re not invited, it is what it is.
Nope. Harry cannot bow to any of these villains. The symbolism and optics would be like conceding defeat. Accepting all the horrible things that have been don to them.
Harper, I’d laugh myself silly if there were a storm that day and every other Saturday until September was sunny and warm.
After this stunt Charles pulled, Harry and Meghan should definitely pass but in their own time and way, make an unexpected visit to demonstrate the point that no one can keep them out, and they’ll show up whenever they want. And William with his preference for Harry to stay out of the country can just go take a long walk over a short pier.
I love it – you had me laughing!
Imagine if people took cardboard Harry to the doors of William’s house on coronation day? I’m sure the Other Brother will have a tantrum.
I agree with you about H&M buying their own home in England. Let it be grand and spectacular, let it have an organic farm and sections of property people can visit. Let it be secure yet welcoming. And let it have fifty bathrooms they paid for themselves. Wake up, England! The king is a grifter—is a billion times richer than you and is still picking your pockets!!!
I honestly think they will. Wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already looked at something since they found out in January.
Plus they have plenty of friends to help them scope out a good place without being there in person.
The Sussex’s showing up will just give them more opportunity to psychologically abuse them and humiliate them, sow more false stories in the press, and line the tabloids pockets with money.
None of that is worth a short moment of pissing Will and Kate off. It’s far to
high of a price to pay.
Harry will wait for the results of his RAVEC lawsuit and make his decisions after that.
@Snuffles: I agree and it will be playing into the press’ hands. Despite what the press says Harry and Meghan are not the ones who want drama all the time it’s the Royal Family.
I’m joking but also do believe no one has that much power to keep me from what is rightfully mine.
He and Meghan have every right to be in that country just as anyone else does.
I hope they don’t go for that, but will go soon for a charity.
That shows what’s really important
I agree with you @Snuffles but the petty bitchy part of me sees what @Kel is saying (which I’m sure was a joke.)
I saw this headline and thought “damn if I”m Harry, I’m flying to england today and I’m just going to sit outside Anmer Hall or KP or wherever William is and just keep waving at him through the window.”
I mean OF COURSE Harry isn’t going to do that and of course that’s not the healthy response, lol, but just imagine William’s reaction.
@becks1 YOU UNDERSTAND ME LOL!
Yass play in their faces! Make them squirm. Make their worst nightmare come true.
I agree, I don’t think they ever even considered going to the clowning. They were treated appallingly bad at QE’s funeral, and I don’t see any reason to think that it wouldn’t be more of the same……plus with security issues still un-dealt with, and Rage Monster Wills likely the ragiest he’s ever been at Harry since Spare came out, I would feel EXTREMELY unsafe within 100 miles of William
I agree with this wholeheartedly. Nothing good will come from them going to the Chubbly and I hope they stay far, far away for their own safety and sanity.
Wanna bet they’ll be there?
I think they’ll go and do something similar to the jubby! This time they’ll be even more mentally prepared walking into the lions den.
Harry and Meghan both seem to be stubborn, which can be a bad and a good thing. It’s why they are successful because they don’t quit!
Based on what they been saying I still think they’ll go and a majority of people will applaud them for it like they did the jubby.
Just my opinion.
@flowerlake that would be the best case scenario! Rsvp no then arrive in London a week later for a handful of charity visits — maybe dinner with the Spencers — and bounce. Just to say “eff your Chubbly but we still have every right to be here.”
@Tumi — the Sussexes aren’t stubborn, they’re tenacious., i.e. they won’t relinquish a principle or course of action they believe is right. Either way — go or don’t go — they will stick to their course of action whether the BaRF likes it or not.
@FC — I would LOVE to see them ninja into England for some charity work post-UpChuckathon, maybe spend time with Eugenie and Jack, but at this point I’m sure having a great birthday party for Archie is their overriding desire.
@KEL I changed my mind too. I hope they get frogmore back, go to england during coronation and dont show up for the clowning.
It would be interesting if Princess Diana’s brother offered them a place to stay when they’re in the UK. He also isn’t attending the crowning. He doesn’t want to see all the brown bags of money Chuck takes in and hides from the Saudi’s.
I see your point. Just piss them off. And wear the Spencer Tiara. It will be like Camilla in her grey/white suit at Diana’s wedding.
wear the OTHER Spencer tiara. It’s still owned, hasn’t been seen in a century, is bigger and grander and would still bring mention of Diana. The press would completely focus on it to the exclusion of the other, already familiar, tiaras.
@CourtneyB – What a KILLER idea. The Spencer Tiara, not seen in 100 years, would get a three page in Tatler.
The Spencer Tiara – omg, let the bystanders all have gone out an bought replica tiaras off of AliExpress so that when Fred & Gladys sally forth in their new gold coach, the streets are littered with the ghosts of the woman they hated and hounded to death.
Or they could take the kids to Disneyland on that weekend.
It would break the internet.
I think they should hold their own mock coronation in their back yard -that’s a good theme for a kid’s birthday party isn’t it?
It would be all over the internet and just for petty fun also include the price tag and who paid for it, with Elton John as their special musical guest. 🇺🇸
All of this to me feels like Charles is heapping all his hate for Diana onto Harry. I wonder If he ever viewed Harry as his son or just viewed him as Diana son only?
All those attitudes and dark feelings towards Harry seems to have been passed down to William from Charles
I think Charles deliberately mistreated Harry in William’s presence while favoring William and after a while it became ingrained in William that he is ‘better’ than Harry. He, William, was not just the heir, but boss of everything, even Harry
What a coincidence I don’t want the keen s to visit the usa.
I feel the same way. William and Kate are not wanted here in the US. We did away with stuffy lazy English monarchs in 1776. William hates Harry because Harry is by far more charismatic, personable, relatable, charming and YES better looking too (especially now). William Voldemort can keep his kingdom and his royal titles and all the money.
Don’t want them to visit the EU either.
Brexit=Brexit, so bye bye.
Well I reeeeeally don’t want them here in the UK! Can we send them to the middle of Siberia or somewhere similarly sparsely populated?
As for H&M the argument that it’s not cool to have a whole ass house to be occupied only a few days a year, I have no quarrel with that principle (although the way it’s being done is disgusting) but can we apply a little consistency please?! Remind me how many enormous homes WanK have? And the rest of the useless sponges? And all the Russian oligarchs in London?
And, sure, H&M don’t reeeally need a UK residence but they sure as hell do need security which they offered to pay for!!! FFS 🤦🏻♀️
Technically, William has quite a few Russian connections, so yeah, Russia it is.
The indigenous Siberian population, and other populations within Russia that were colonized and are still treated like garbage by Moscow, have enough problems!
Not that long ago in the history of england- kings were mercurial tyrants who murdered people who opposed them. Peg would definitely be a tyrant and a killer if he had any power. How is that not horrifying and scary to people.
He will use any tiny remain of power he has for pettiness, vindictiveness, and of course, to keep the rich rich and the poor poor. Especially his own fortune.
And Charles’ cost cutting is about people he does not like. Again b/c he has to deal with Peg- Peg gets anything he wants.
You have to wonder if Ann and Edward roll their eyes and know they have to treat him in a certain way so that he does not pull the privileged rug out from each of them too, in the name of “cost cutting measures” while giving himself, his wife and the “heir” more and more.
Poor Charlotte and Louis. Just wait. Or “waity” – as their mother would recommend.
@Tessa Did you notice how Americans didn’t give two sh*ts about Willy and Kate being here? (And who thought of sending them to Boston of all places?? Bostonians only like Bostonians.) Nobody in America can stand that elitist snob William. He is just not likeable. Plus, he always looks like he has a zucchini wedged up his bunghole.
That’s because he probably does have a zucchini wedged up his bunghole.
@Tessa: Great minds must think alike because I was thinking the same thing. William would prefer it if Harry “never stepped foot in England again.” (What the…?! ) This, from the same man who barged his way into the U.S. when nobody asked for him, what utter nerve! He’s so beastly.
If this is true the future future King has no humanity left in him. Their mother’s grave is in the UK and the Sussexes should still be able to visit her. He can ban them from entering all palace grounds and properties since he’s mad (his own fault), but to ban from the entire country just shows he has lost it. Even if HM wants space from him, I bet HM would never do the same.
The thing is William can’t ban Harry from entering the UK. He’s of the belief that Harry wants to come for royal events but Harry really wants to see his family, friends and patronages and to show his children where he comes from. William and Charles believe if they take away his home he won’t come but that won’t stop him.
Of course not. But Bulliam actually thinks that his words are setting the law for H&M.
Don’t forget he thought he could claim the whole continent of Africa.
@equality – don’t forget he was also going to take America away from Harry! The man-child’s a complete waste of space.
Yes of course he can’t ban HM from entering UK but I’m saying if he thinks to this extent, he is really insane.
It doesn’t surprise me that Willnot hasn’t read the room, but at some point, he HAS to notice he has no allies. FFS, Kitty has the Middletons, and that’s a fuckton more than the Windsors have ever stuck together, when the going gets slightly uncomfortable.
ETA: No, Mike Tindall doesn’t count.
I’m really scared for William becoming King. This manchild looks more unhinged by the day. England is in trouble.
Everyone in Britain should be dreading William becoming king. The irony is that many people seem to think he would be better than Charles. Charles is absolutely terrible. William would be many times worse.
Don’t worry, Cowmilla will work to change that perception very soon.
@Snuffles again I agree with you. Charles is off to a bad start as king. Camilla is going to make sure people don’t think William will be better.
Becks and Snuffles- my theory? When the UpChuckathon 2023 is a disaster, and it will be, Willy and/or Kate is gonna get thrown under the bus for a distraction. Especially if the Sussexes don’t show up to be fed to the hungry press.
Don’t be surprised if a certain gardening hobby of Prince Pegs-a-lot makes the front pages when folks get outraged over UpChuckles’ new golden carriage.
@Rapunzel I think that is very likely to happen.
also, think of all the reactions to Camilla as being named Queen. People are very angry that the adulteress has been rewarded yet again. And they are also remembering Charles’ adultery in a less than favorable light (as in, his PR work for the past 20 years is failing him.)
If I’m charles and Camilla, and I’m being dragged in 2023 for an affair from the 80s/early 90s, even though I’ve been married for 15 years to person from said affair, etc – and I know my son/stepson has been having affairs all over London/Norfolk, and his marriage to the sainted Catherine (according to the press) is a sham, I may decide to give the go-ahead to some sources to start talking more about those affairs and that dead marriage, because I’m not going to be blamed for being the only monarch who cheats/cheated on his wife.
sorry for the run on sentence lol.
William has no actual power as king. He will do what the govt. of the day tells him to, just like all the monarchs before him.
@Lady D — “all the monarchs before him”? Like, Betty II and…? Almost all the monarchs before her murdered thousands of people because they wanted to.
William is worse that Chuck – worse than Andrew. The Monarchy will not survive William and at some point the institution will make its move to protect itself – at the moment he’s a useful toy.
No it won’t and IF they aren’t concerned now they should be. Bulliam is much, much worse and sees nothing wrong with the way he feels and what he says. He sounds more unhinged as each article is written and we are simply being given a very small, purposely chosen set of words.
Bulliam is now and will forever be a nightmare for everyone!!
The German side of the family came to rule in England because of Charles II’s brother doing whatever he wanted, not what was wise. I see that history repeating with Incandescent.
I shook my head over CRIII picking his ruling name, Charles has almost as bad a history as King John in England.
I don’t think Charles 3 will live as long as his mother. Between 10-13 years William will be king and he will become more despotic and unhinged. He would banish H and M in a second in the law allowed it.
If the monarchy doesn’t die with Charles, then William will for sure crash and burn it. They better make sure George gets a great education, because at this rate, the little princeling won’t have a kingdom to be king of.
Same. Will is going to be a scary king. The fact that he’s dropping the word hate to the media makes me legit scared for the Sussex’s safety. I still believe they offed Diana.
RAPUNZEL, even their bodyguard who was with them for years said William has always been a petulant child. Personally I think that “petulant child” has become an unhinged man, drunk on the thought of power. But that power is only his by goodwill and that goodwill is fast disappearing as it is towards his father. An awful lot of people are disgusted that Charles has chosen to make his son homeless in the UK but is continuing to sheild his paedo brother! And more are saying that they didn’t believe Harry when he said that there were briefings against them to give good publicity to Camilla and Charles, but THEY DO NOW. See the Palace flunkies are that thick they don’t even realise they are using Harry’s words when the say that cowmillas profile has been rehabilitated, NO IT HAS NOT. She will always be the woman who made Diana’s life hell and briefed the media against her. We even had an ex editor at the Sun admit that cowmilla used to call him every week with updates on the state of the Charles and Diana marriage. Me, I would love them all to have taken their seats in the Abbey, have Charlie and his side peice sat on their thrones, have the doors burst open and Harry walks in to the sounds of “simply the best” playing, walk up to his father, hand him the keys to frogmore and walk out again. Bet William would be on the floor screaming and khates wiglet would be circling the archbishop!!
Even George the sixth and queen Mary allowed Edward to visit his mother in the UK. Will is such a disgrace
Let history remember him as William the Dick. He isn’t mentally stable and should never be allowed to be king. It should be King George (instead of Charles or William) with Princess Anne as regent …. immediately.
He reminds me of Prince Albert Victor — Queen Victoria’s grandson. Would have been King if he’d lived, but he died in circumstances many consider dubious. He was unstable, and there were reasons he would have needed to be removed from succession.
Let it end! George can go about his own life.
This is such a good point. The Nazi in the family got more loyalty than Chuck and Willnot give to Harry, a very decent man, and war hero. Wallis and Edward are buried at Frogmore.
“…the friend said that secure arrangements for the couple would ‘of course’ be made if they chose to come.”
“Secure arrangements”, coming from William (or his proxy) sounds like a threat. They wanna put Harry and Meghan in the Tower of London, don’t they? William’s got a barrel of Malmsey waiting for Harry.
It’s definitely a threat! Not only for their lives but also for the the total control of the Sussex schedule and visits by the “secure arrangements”made by William and Charles. And don’t forget the fear for the Sussexes of leaking informations to the press
It is so surprising to me that the tack they are taking is to talk about the optics of Frogmore sitting empty when both Charles and William have MULTIPLE PALACES that sit empty for 11+ months a year. What a weird choice, showing no self awareness at all. Oh to be a fly on the wall.
Empty if not, Frogmore Cottage is generating an income for the clCrown from the Sussexes lease. They are paying a market rate rent that Andrew will not be able to afford. Giving it to Andrew is not helping the cost of living crisis. It will cost the Crown to house Andrew there versus generating an income leasing it to the Sussexes. They don’t make sense with that argument when you do the math.
And the fact that they PAID FOR THE RENOVATIONS! I think everyone can see the injustice of it. I’m sure W&K will need the Royal Lodge renovated if they do move in there. At taxpayer expense!
I’m hoping people will tell them to renovate Royal Lodge themselves!
That’s what getting to me too! The whole idea that frogmore can’t sit empty. Um, the KP apartments that will and kate renovated and were supposed to be their forever home are literally sitting empty right now. Right now, they are sitting their empty!!!
It’s such a stupid argument. How many other royal houses sit empty for months on end?
And besides, who cares if its empty as long as they’re paying according to the lease agreement?
Yes, but they are the chosen ones, anointed at birth. 🙄
@Nora you are absolutely right. The staffer who came up with that reason for eviction did not think it through. Next, they’ll evict the Wessex family from Bagshot Park. They’ve already screwed Prince Edward out of being Duke of Edinburgh, so why not steal his residence too. It’s like giant man-child William thinks he’s playing Monopoly … and winning.
This whole thing is so dysfunctional. Thank goodness H and M got out of there and worked to become financially independent. Can you imagine the vulnerability of being a the mercy of this guy? Shudder.
Right?! I remember so many of us saying that on here when they left and this is a great reminder.
I’m so glad they have full autonomy over their life and I’m guessing this will only push them further away from anything “royal.”
I hope this helps Harry change his mind about the monarchy.
Oh, what I wouldn’t give for Harry to lead the charge of Down with the Monarchy! It would make for great real-life reality TV.
William is a narcissistic sociopath
This!!! ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
All day, every day.
1000% this! He is a complete sociopath
lolz. harry was like – you are balding, ugly, and no longer look like our mother. and william can’t say anything back directly so he is going to just rage and rage through every source he can find. I can only imagine all the things harry held back. william didn’t even invite meghan in the house properly the first time they met! they lived 2 minutes apart!
And I’d prefer it if The Other Brother and his hard faced Middleton wife would never set foot in the United States again. Hopefully they got the hint after their Boston Flops Tour that they aren’t wanted here.
They should stay out of my country Canada as well. We don’t want any of them here either
Jacqueline, living in Canada as well, I wholeheartedly agree!!! One of my grandmothers was born in England and she was a Royalist all her life. It’s a different time and there is absolutely nothing in the behaviour of Charles and Camilla, William and Kate and their advisors that shows anything other than self enrichment plus vicious and vile behaviour. They are not role models for anything. King Charles is also supposed to be “Defender of the Faith” and “Supreme Governor of the Church of England”. He has this responsibility and violates all the tenents of the church. Charles and Camilla and William and Kate bring nothing to the table, nor do I want them in Canada. Thus I find it interesting that Monarchists in Canada are worried that Ottawa hasn’t said anything about Canadian plans for the Coronation (I love all the nicknames that others have come up with for this event). https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-king-charles-coronation-monarchists-concerned-1.6766171 Good for the Canadian government! I hope that anything that’s done is small, minuscule and forgettable. I certainly won’t be watching the ceremony.
Canadian too! I’m relieved that there are no plans to put his ugly mug on our money and I hope it stays that way. The less we have the UpChuckathon shoved in our faces the better. Of course there will be news items about it on TV but I doubt it will be broadcast for hours at a stretch because except for a handful of monarchists, most Canadians are like *YAWN*.
Especially after that tour where Camilla was laughing at the Inuit Throat singers. The disrespect!
Stay in the UK – we don’t want them here!
Exactly. WanK and C&C, don’t you EVER come to the United States of America again. Don’t EVER mention the United States of America again. Don’t EVER waste our POTUS’s time abroad by requesting a meeting. Stay out of the Caribbean too, you simply are not worthy.
And, I’m sorry but housing crisis, my ass. Isn’t BP and a good portion of KP empty now? Isn’t Sandringham empty most of the year? Yeah.
“The king is acutely concerned about appearances of extravagance while a cost-of-living crisis batters Britain.” Do they think that people are too stupid to total up the amounts that H&M were paying and paid back for FC vs the amounts it costs to house and remodel so many houses for W&K and C&C? Are people too stupid to pay attention to the amount spent on the conanation with a big trooping to follow not long afterward? How is giving up a steady rent on a house the opposite of extravagance? Are these RR’s that stupid or just assume their audience is? If Will and KFC are so close, is PW signing off on embiggening Cam’s family? It evokes a picture of the two huddled in a corner mumbling about H&M and throwing pens.
That’s an excellent question….
Please Brits, tell us!!!!
I really do think the royals believe the Brits are that stupid.
Bothsidesnow, I’m a Brit and I think Charles is as thick as mince. Frogmore MAKES MONEY FOR THEM. Harry and Megan pay for the lease, just like they repaid the money for the refurbishment, unlike Andrew, unlike William and Kate and more importantly, UNLIKE CHARLES, he took a massive grant to refurbish TWO of his homes! Charles is losing his marbles and bully boy of inching closer and closer to stealing the throne from him. God help this country if those two are all we have for the title of King . They are already briefing against each other and I hope with all my heart that “Spare”, volume two is on its way and will blow the lot of them up.
“William has always had this medieval streak in him”
Yup. It’s like he’s Henry VII reincarnated. Honestly, if it was still legal, William would have had Harry and Meghan beheaded by now. He would have locked them up in the Tower of London on trumped up charges (Meghan the mongrel must die for making the future Queen cry!), tortured them for a while before executing them in public.
I know this must hurt like hell for Harry to realize any love Charles and William might have had for him was 100% conditional and that will NEVER change.
Henry though treated his siblings better. He kept his promise to his sister mary that she could marry the man if her choice after she was widowed . She was in an arranged first marriage with the elderly king of france.
He did not. His sister had to elope with the man of her choice, because Henry went back on his word. Henry then — very grudgingly — let her stay married to him.
All this article does is to paint William as emotionally stunted, a person with anger management issues that is unfit to be head of state, head of nation and head of UK’s armed forces. Trump with a title.
The other day @Christine (I think yes?) made the observation that Harry & Meghan are adulting. They are formed humans who are developed and developing.
William never grew up. He’ll only ever be a stunted child in an aging body the way his father is still a big baby in a now aged body. They are people who obviously never developed beyond their trauma. It’s really terrible that people think this is something to admire or is it that they don’t see it?
Do these toxic people think they own all of Great Britain? They are now openly saying they should stay out. Full stop. It’s truly sickening that they are this arrogant.
Harry has every right as a private citizen to visit his home country, especially outside of royal boundaries. Can you imagine the major fallout if real harm were to happen to them on British soil? Is Britain going to be like Pakistan or Philippines where returning “ exiles” are gunned down? Are they really are so threatened by the Sussexes just existing? The fact is Harry ( and Diana), are the only people who have been able to fully criticize the royal system and apparatus . No one, not the useless corrupt media or their government has ever demanded any accountability and now look at it. A whole dysfunctional mess.
I knew it!! I knew that now that Charles had let the world know he was evicting the Sussexes, he would finally extend the invite to the clowning, knowing that they’ll turn it down, but at least now he can say it’s “because of Frogmore”. As opposed to the Sussexes never having been interested in going in the first place.
He simply cannot allow the world to see his son reject his clown show, solely on the (lack of) strength.
Yup, Charles does not want them coming so this was his scheme to let them know how unwelcome they are. They’re worried if they came it would all be about H&M, but haha even if they don’t come it will still be all about H&M.
I want Harry and Meghan to go radio silent about the invitation. As in, don’t RSVP, simply remain silent and say nothing.
As I understand it, Harry has been offered Millions to be THE talking-head on Coronation day. In fact, broadcasting networks have talked about a bidding war over him. Please Harry, TAKE IT! You make $$ and get to talk for hours…..saying almost anything about any guest/royal there. Meghan can dish about fashion and factions of the “posh” set. Take the money, habe a few laughs and get perhaps some revenge. Also, announce (right before Coronation Day) A date for SPARE vol 2 release date
I cannot at all see Harry doing that. But the idea of Nicholas Witchell losing it over the possible competition makes me laugh.
How sad to see a king (or heir) who has lost control over his subject and the only control he can exert is over his family members. Sad and ancient and despicable.
William is an absolute idiot! He really should stop these stories about “hating his brother” as he’s playing right into the Camilla’s hands. When the time is right she is going to use his very public and well documented anger along with his private rages to her advantage.
He might covet the Royal Lodge but he would be better off declining the offer and waiting for Windsor Castle because Camilla will make sure the media knows every single penny Kate will spend on renovating the place. The problem for William is that his vanity and ego (like his father’s) is out of control and as a result Camilla knows exactly how to play him to her advantage.
Cam’s had plenty of practice, indeed! Good point.
Willy hates Harry and is full of jealous and envy for living the life that Willy has. A life of meaning, with freedom and a woman who not only loves but respects. Stay raging Willy.
Don’t ever come to England again…
That’s going to be difficult when Harry appears to be occupying a large part inside William’s head?
But shame on you Charles for letting this happen to your younger son. Shame on you!
Ah, yes, the one eviction they’re incapable of enacting! H&M will live rent-free in W’s head until the end of W’s days.
I need people to remind the world on social media how many homes these people have sitting empty.
That’s what needs to go viral under any Harry and Meghan hashtag. Also under reporters in the US tweets that talk about the royals. Help them see the truth.
Agree!!!! We also need to get that exact message across the pound as well. The Brits need to be reminded how utterly ridiculous and hypocritical they both sound. Plus Bulliam is looking to take over the Royal Lodge when he currently has FOUR massive properties already???? How is it possible that he needs another stately castle???
And all this from a so-called man feigning concern about the “UK’s homelessness crisis”. MAYBE OPEN UP KP TO THE HOMELESS, YOU GINORMOUS HYPOCRITE!!!
On it.
As to William. What a complete sad-sack loser he’s turned out to be. That’s me being polite btw.
I am waiting for the Spare, volume 2. Go for it Prince Harry !
Oh yes!
Volume 2 should be called Spared and should focus on the amazing life Harry has now!
Dear Willy, enjoy your Pyrrhic victory because Cowmilla is coming for your ass in short order. Front being on Charles’ side all you want, you’re still Diana’s son and, for that, Camila will want to destroy you.
Camilla is not going to go after William. They have the same goal of exiling Harry. Also, Camilla has what she wants which is Charles ear. She is securing her and her family’s future through Charles. Unfortunately, they are all United in their hatred of H&M. They will continue to do some dispicable things with the backing of the media.
I agree with San Diego, when Karma comes for William,it won’t be in the shape of Camilla. She has played a long game very smartly. She is queen now, isn’t she? She knows if she outlives Charles, she’ll be at William’s mercy .
Now Camilla coming for his wife is another matter.
This man is disgusting and a sorry excuse of a human being. He truly deserves the face he has plus the wife he has.
His jealousy towards his brother is really unbecoming and horrible at this point. He wants to be his brother but unfortunately that would never ever happen, not even if he is born again. Harry can and should go whenever the hell he wants to after he wins his security lawsuit. F*ck William and f*ck Charles , king of nothing.
Thr press is indeed struggling with this move because they were told that the family will not respond to the book and it makes Charles look vindictive and petty to the public and on the world stage. All their work to make Harry and Meghan unpopular is being undermined by Charles. Furthermore this action most likely means that Harry and Meghan won’t be at the coronation that means no pictures and no revenue.
The press is mad because they won’t be seeing Meghan and Harry for a long time and they’ll have no leaks anymore or access, which was always the goal. The press are pissed because instead of just saying the rest are boring and drab, they keep trying to make the Wales into Sussex carbon copies and they want the real thing. Harry and Meghan no longer being in the UK hasn’t been the same for the tabloids. Them not coming at all is petrifying them. They’ll have to find another target. The press and that family are doing a dance trying to not step on each other’s toes but the press are getting pissed off. They’ve been dropping hints and shading that family since the Queen died. That relationship is a ticking time bomb waiting to happen.
@ Amy Bee, but I do find joy in that Chuckie I’d throwing ‘ol Bulliam the vindictive under the bus!!! IF they were as close as Chuckie wants us to believe, or vice versa, why would he throw Bulliam under the bus???
This doesn’t add up…..
@Bothsidesnow: I said the other day William being thrown under the bus is what he deserves. Charles may have leaked this story to the press but William is not innocent in this.
Yep. I’m firmly on team *H&M Stay Home* at the moment. Nobody is going to tune in to see Zara and Camilla and Kate. It’s what they deserve after all of this. Let them twist in the wind and turn on each other.
Unfortunately there will always be the flag waving crowds down the Mall, the bunting strewn street parties around the country and the tea party/plastic tiara tv audience for these royal pomp & circumstance affairs. Don’t ask me why. I’ve never really understood it myself in over 6 decades of life here in England. I think it’s more habit and custom rather than a thought out decision for many Brits tbh.
“You’d think they would take the hint.” At least one person will say what is really going on. I’m sure it was a mistake to be truthful about the absolute $hit family that are the British Royals. They took the hint and glad to the US. And Check and Prg have been in tantrum mode ever since. They constantly overplay their hand. And my Hod William is not a well man. Charles is a $hit father and person, but William is a complete sociopath towards his brother and well his family in general yikes!
Yes! That line was something else. You’d think they would take the hint to stay banished. We told them in our speech. Banishment!
Oooh that photo of Charlotte looking at Harry, shivers!
I hope Charlotte takes apart whatever is left of this horrible institution when she is the Spare
@chaine You know she has heard some horrible and violent things behind closed doors they have probably traumatized her and her brothers.
” You’d think they’d take the hint by now.” Dude, H&M took the hint 3 years ago. It’s the RF that needs to take the hint – Harry is not coming back.
Let me rephrase Bulliam’s thoughts “William hates that Harry told the truth in the documentary and book, making him appear as an unhinged monster filled with violent rage”.
Also LOL, they may be the RF but they don’t own England. Harry could come and go as he pleases (provided he found a way to be safe), I almost wish he would go there more doing his business/visiting charities while completely ignore his a-hole family.
So Willy feels this way? Then isn’t it good that the role of king in the UK is a mascot role. Perfect for such a soft little plushy.
I am all for the Sussexes staying home re the coronation. The taking of their cottage to me indicates coward Charles do not want them there and any invitation would just be a performative exercise. He does not have the guts to admit this publicly. This for me is self explanatory. The Sussexes will come to the UK to honor and support their patronages and the only way the gutter press will know is when they see them because they have no reason to announce they are coming. As for William he is a pathetically enraged bully who hates that Meghan and their children is Harry’s first priority and all four appear to have an incredible bond. William does not own England and can stew in his own juices. If I were the Sussexes, I would not indicate publicly whether I was coming to this mess or not. I would allow the day to come and go while celebration my sons birthday. There really is nothing else for them to do since their cottage was stripped from them, regardless if this was co-signed by William or not
Charlotte looking at Harry and seeing what the future has in store for her.
I tend to believe that no matter the conditions that prompt you to move away, the love for the land of your birth and culture never goes away. It is deeply hurtful to be ex-communicated from your family. But to be prevented from ever returning to your home country is a special kind of cruelty. And egg knows this. I feel sorry for Harry. But I’m relieved for him and his precious family that they moved away from his nightmare family.
That being said, if Harry can find a safe way of visiting his home country, he shouldn’t allow the perpetually incandescent one’s wrath to be a consideration.
They likely share the same emotions and longing for home as refugees and asylees anywhere, despite their wealth.
Let’s be honest, what William would prefer is if Harry never showed him up again. That’s a losing battle because Harry will always outshine William.
I think the RR are a bit frazzled because Charles was never supposed to go this far. He was supposed to threaten invites to the Chubbly, Frogmore, titles, etc but not actually DO anything about it. The threats alone would sustain the RR for months and years on articles, interviews, books, opinion pieces, podcasts, etc. They would be the RR’s bread and butter. But, the eviction is a step too far. It is one large step along the path of H and M never participating in anything with the RF again, which is a step too far for the RR. If this happens, their incomes dry up because who wants to read about the rest of the dusky, dried up RF?
Exactly. And Charles has shot himself in the foot because – yes, nobody wants to read about the boring RF doing boring things, but everyone will want to read about the RF’s mistakes and misdeeds. The poison pens have to write about something and the RF are what’s left.
Yep! Edward and Sophie did a tour and they didn’t even bother to send media with them. William and Kate have done events pretty much every week this year and crickets. Let’s not forget Kate introduced her “life’s work” just a few weeks ago that she’s been working on for a decade. When’s the last time you saw an article about her Early years work or that center? If the media didn’t make them angels and the Sussexes villains no one would care about them.
@Roo: You make some good points, but I’m sure that the BM will console themselves writing about the Sussexes grass growing, or when they cross the street, etc. Sadly, the BM can’t quit them.
they’ve already written about the grass growing! remember the water shortage tut-tutting?
All the world is watching and the RF has chosen to look like a train crash.
I would prefer if willy covered that bald ugly baboon behind he calls a face and a head but I have learned to accept you can’t have everything you wish for. So go suck on it willy pegg
Sensitivity alert! Joking, don’t hate on baboons. But seriously, BRF making baboons and hyenas look, not good, but better than them
What a horrible little man, and he loves to let everyone know just how hateful, petty, cruel and racist he truly is. The future of Englands Monarchy is a foundation of hate. May it end soon, it’s time to abolish the monarchy.
@Formerly Lithe, your comment is so poignant. I’ve thought about what it might feel like for Harry to be forcibly distanced from his home country.
It’s Spring here in England, still cold, but the daffodils are coming up, the evenings are slowly getting lighter and brighter, and we’ll soon have lots of cherry blossom covered trees, everywhere. Harry’s awful experience is helping me to see everyday, taken-for-granted things here with fresh, new eyes.
British people, this is your future king. I’m sorry.
All of this “perma-rage” can’t be doing much for William’s health.
He may just end up tipping his own self into a state of ill health that he finds himself struggling to recover from.
We shall see what kind of cards life has readied to deal out to him, in the future….
He’s definitely not a well man, both mentally and physically. This high level of rage and incandescence has got to be taking a major toll on his body. His blood pressure alone can cause him to stroke out.
Do the RRs realize that further separation from the RF mean their sources will be even further dried up? They may be happy at the cruelty but idk if they’re considering the long term results of this. I think the media will be pissed if they’re not there and it’s now a very real possibility imo. The queen’s funeral could very well have been M&H’s last royal event.
The Camera Never Lies.
Diana will not be the only ghost at the banquet on May 6 2023: Judging from photographs, the ghost of James Goldsmith will also most likely be watching the shiny bald pate of the James Goldsmith lookalike — probably one of the next generation refugee survivors club — bowing and scraping and kneeling in subservience to Charles and that old wrinkly walrus at Westminster Abbey, in an ultimate public show of successful assimilation at its triumphal best.
More power struggle potential on candid camera for British Classic Comedy Gold — perhaps in an inadvertent parody of that Monty Python and the Holy Grail “It’s Just a Flesh Wound” scene — and the whole world gets to watch the James Goldsmith lookalike bowing and scraping and kneeling while incandescent with rage.
Even an atheist must pause to wonder at this spectacle, could there possibly be a God of Retribution? Seems rather unlikely, but…
The Camera Never Lies.
H&M are taking the high road.
Keeping quiet while C, C, and W are showing who they really are, again.
H&M have won their happiness. None of C, C or William are happy at anything in their lives.
Like Jill Biden said, Harry is our “Prince without borders”. Sorry Baldemort the Incandescent. You will just have to suffer in your five homes while Harry and Meghan enjoy the rest of the world.
Armchair psychologist here:
To be a royal family member is to be, fundamentally, a mediocre human being. Not well educated, no work ethic, no accountability, no desire to pursue excellence, no self-awareness. Add to that a narcissistic personality, a bad temper, a lack of emotional regulation, and you have William. William thinks he deserves to be the center of attention due to his birth, and he’s been surrounded by people who flatter and fawn over him, indulge his whims, downplay his flaws. Women, to him, are to be used for his own pleasure. What woman would ever say no to him?
Enter Meghan, who’s deeply in love with his brother, who deeply loves her in a way that William can’t understand. Meghan is gorgeous–he likely lusted over her as Rachel Zane. As a actress, she should be an easy target for his attention, and she’s just a “good time girl” for Harry anyway. No woman is supposed to come between him and Harry–woman are just sidepieces. Wives are just better dressed sidepieces who turn away and ignore the good-time girls.
Meghan also happens to be smart, smarter than the whole lot of royals. She’s grown up in a system where you’rte rewarded for pursuing excellence. She worked hard to achieve her dreams, she knows the value of hard work, and she can apply her intellect to solve problems. She also speaks her mind–she hasn’t internalized the idea that woman need to downplay their intelligence around men. Meghan made William feel stupid. She wasn’t in awe of him, wasn’t intimidated by him. He was intimidated by her, and her took her outspokeness as a personal affront. Add to that his likely physical attraction to her, and this creates an incredible hostility. Now William’s fragile manhood has been challenged–how dare this woman refuse to fall at his feet! Doesn’t she know who he is? He’s the Heir, damnit! And now she has his brother “under her spell” (No–Harry and Meghan are partners, like Michelle and Barack Obama. Harry, like Obama, realizes that his wife’s intellect and talent are an asset to their partnership). Now that his manhood has been challenged, Meghan needs to be destroyed. That’s the only way to remedy this affront to his precious, precious manhood. Because as every toxic male knows: the only way to “win” against someone who challenges your manhood is a dominance fight. William is losing a dominance fight to a woman, an actress, a black woman, and He.can’t.take.it.
The price of his manhood is so high that he’s willing to destroy the whole royal family over it. It likely poisons every relationship in his life. It poisons his home life with his wife and children, his view of the manarchy and his role within it, and even his own personal happiness. This is a deeply unhappy man in desperate need of therapy that he will never get. I can only imagine the way he treats the women in his life, especially if he posts Meghan’s face on top of their own face. I feel sorry for his “good-time gals”. The “good times” are likely completely one-sided. Men like this usually explode at some point. Who will be his target? Thankfully, it won’t be Harry, Meghan, Archie, or Lili.
I could not agree more, Ianne-Lanne
And what is with this whole system that spends so much time telling people to make themselves less than they?
@Ianne — I’ve always suspected that William behaved in an inappropriate manner with Meghan — maybe he said or did something suggestive that offended her. There’s a video clip of him at the wedding looking her up and down like a piece of meat, it was really obvious and quite disturbing. Meghan has healthy self-esteem and doesn’t seem to be the least bit intimidated by William so maybe she said something to him, in effect telling him he’d crossed a line. Because his ego is so out of control he turned on her from then on and has developed a weird, “attracted to/repulsed by” obsession with her. That and his jealousy of Harry because he had the gall to fall in love with Rachel Zane and marry this amazing, gorgeous, smart, compassionate woman who clearly adores Harry is simply too much for him to tolerate. Plus he doesn’t have Harry to kick around and support him and his lazy-ass wife anymore, and he resents the massive popularity and success they’ve achieved outside of and in spite of the BRF. He really is an awful, twisted human being.
The fact that he pointed a finger in her face is provakative enough for me. That’s a deeply offensive thing for a man to do to a woman–it’s a belittling gesture that threatens violence. (No man has ever pointed a finger in my face, and any one who ever does would be cut off and never spoken to again. I don’t take intimidation from anyone). Many people would freeze in fear–it’s a shocking thing to experience, I imagine. Meghan looked at William and said, “take your finger out of my face.”
My guess is that no one has EVER said anything like that to him before. His hatred of her likely stems from that day. Meghan stared him down and showed no fear. She emasculated him (deservedly so) and showed him to be the ultimate loser–a man who dishes out what he can’t take in return. I’ll bet he can’t even look her in the eye.
What a terrible terrible man. What bad luck that he was the first born.
There’s a photo of the four of them with William looking Meghan up and down, licking his lips. Meghan looking afraid. Harry looking furious in the background. Kate looking forward stonefaced.
Just because Meghan is a strong woman, it doesn’t mean she wasn’t also physically/emotionally/mentally intimidated by William’s unhinged behavior at times.
All of these articles sourced from the palaces makes it abundantly clear that the Sussex’s have RSVP’d. And nothing makes it more obvious then Williams “I hate you and I’m never talking to you again”.
The Windsors were triggered by the Sussexes mini European tour last year. It wouldn’t surprise me if KC and W started thinking of taking Frogmore away then.
The red carpet rollout in Germany had them shook! Charles is planning his own Germany trip, with full state banquet this time.
All I got is for Meghan and Harry to show up with her wearing the Spencer Tiara and a replica of Diana’s revenge dress.
The way I would love for this to happen. Please God let this happen!
You really think Charles will allow that lol.
Charles Harry’s bio-dad, or Charles Harry’s uncle? Because his bio-dad has no say in who wears a tiara owned by the Spencer family. The Spencer aunts were going to loan Meghan a Spencer tiara for the wedding; the family could choose to loan her a Spencer tiara any other time for any event to which Meghan is invited.
The Real White Trash Family, as this point the title should belong to them and ONLY THEM
Ugh, so much backstabbing and conniving. How do these people greet each other when they meet face to face? A polite bow/curtsy and then move on?
If I was treated this way, there’s no way I’d want to be in the same room as these people going forward.
Charles was quoted as saying that he was afraid of what Harry would reveal about Camilla. And there are puff pieces appearing to ‘introduce’ Camilla’s children and grandchildren . The Windsor dynasty goes and is taken over by the Parker Bowles. ‘‘Twas ever thus except we aren’t living in the 17th Century
With the cost of living crisis, we should start a gofundme for our British counterparts.
We can pay $50 for folks to wear a Megan, harry, or Diana mask outside the coronation venue.
You get hauled away by the police if you just hold up blank pieces of paper when one of them is in the vicinity. So themed masks would probably lead to an actual arrest for… oh I don’t know… impersonating a Willy banished personage?
Wills is a mess. He needs a lot of psychological help. Only angry old racists would find this to be a good look for this bald rageaholic. Who would want this madman as their king?
William is gonna give himself a heart attack or a stroke or twelve of each.
He is so angry all.the.time.
Geez, get a therapist to meet you at a ski resort in Switzerland in secret for 6 months.
Either leave your damn “duty” of a job or make peace with the fact that you are one of the most privileged humans on the planet.
One of these days Charles, William and Camilla are gonna spout devil horns on the top of their heads.
Remember the old saying “Living well is the best revenge”
Harry is the walking definition of this. He has a wife who loves him, 2 beautiful healthy kids, meaningful work with charities, his own mental health restored, money in the bank, beautiful home, Eugenie still openly loves him and the others need to shape up.
Go forth, Good Prince Harry, go forth and live well. 💕
“Go forth, Good Prince Harry, go forth and live well.”
Lovely! 😊
I’m nearly half way through Spare, and it is such a beautiful work, full of heart. It hits close to home – I’m the youngest child of a mum whose dad died when she was a small child, and a dad whose mum died when he was a small child. My paternal grandfather remarried…and my dad grieving for his Mummy, didn’t get along with his Stepmother.
Have had to pop the book down for a short while. There’s a lot to chew over…!
Feels like it’s going to be a long drama filled run-up to the wretched coronation……
…..Thinking mainly of my fellow Brits, I’m sharing this – http://www.picsandink.com – hope you enjoy browsing. I’ve been getting the mag, The Simple Things – Taking Time to live well, from WHSmith, each month, and so enjoy it.
I think he is a stroke candidate too. This can’t be healthy; his stress level and blood pressure must be off the charts.
I hope those two wankers never set foot in America again. Too bad we can’t “exile” them.
Can’t and Won’t aren’t welcome here. Let them remember that Americans don’t bow and scrape to royalty and we are underwhelmed by their bland incompetence and appalled by their racism and cruelty. Not to mention they’re severely unattractive.
Won’t William and Kate’s 5 other homes be empty 99% of the time they’re living in Royal Lodge then?
Part of me wants at least Harry to go just to ruin William’s day. This major event, with a visible role, and William will be incandescent as his brother merely sits in a pew minding his business.
Well, if there are people who have read Spare and didn’t believe what Harry said they have now been shown that what they read is true. I think that was inevitable, because of the amount of media leaking there is in the brf. That this is how the point is proven, is very damaging to the brf. I have a feeling this may well be the pinnacle of KFC’s reign. Perhaps he really believes evicting the Sussex makes him look strong, but it shows how very much a toddler he is. Fails is looking even worse.
I’m starting to think that KFC has given up not only on the Commonwealth, but also the US. He has to know that he evicted an American right along with the Prince. You know what I keep thinking about? If Joe Biden was in a similar situation with his kids, he would NEVER do what KFC is doing. Joe has shown that he loves his kids and that will NEVER change.
I also wonder what the royals in The Netherlands and Denmark are thinking about all of this. King Willem-Alexander is making concrete steps to address his country’s and family’s involvement in enslaving people. Denmark’s royal family came out with a statement against the racism shown to a future family member. I wonder how they will be addressing any invitations they get to this dismal affair?
The UK government caught up in their “empire” mindset sold Brexit to the citizens. We see what the result of this is. Now, the brf is also caught up in their “empire” mindset. KFC is not giving people a reason to respect him or the family. All that’s left is for Fails to show us another reason not to respect them, because I’m sure we haven’t seen his worst yet.
Monarchy is such a terrible thing for a country. These privileged individuals being elevated and expressing a desire for another to be exiled. I can’t imagine in a modern democracy that this is acceptable. It’s primitive.
So, it’s no secret that William would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.
Well, I would prefer it that Harry put his foot on Willy’s neck. But as the Rolling Stones told us, we can’t always get what we want.
Willy needs anger management therapy.
“Won’t William and Kate’s 5 other homes be empty 99% of the time they’re living in Royal Lodge then?”
Ooh, I love an awkward question…!
And as the Rolling Stones also said if we try sometimes, well, we might find we get what we need. 😊
Please let this be true
https://www.musicmundial.com/en/2023/03/02/prince-williams-mistress-receives-special-care-from-camilla-parker/
I hope they take Archie and Lilly to Disney World on Archies birthday. 🙂
Don’t worry William, he’s our prince now, we aren’t giving him back.
Shocking. I actually agree with Willy about something. I think Harry and Meghan should avoid England too. Stay in Scotland once it’s free, and Wales when it’s eventually free too. For now, stay in Ireland when you go over. It’s much safer. Which is quite an ironic turn of events — an English prince will be safer in Ireland than in England.
Americans do not bow and scrape to “The Royals”.
We do NOT care what you want Will.
Charles and William, are pushing The Firm into the dirt ASAP.
Keep digging their own hole.
We need something to throw Charles and William off the front pages.
Who is a national celeb in the UK that can do something outrageous?
Maybe we can start a GoFundMe to support Down with Charles protesters.
I’m ready.
Wee Willie just gets more and more disgusting. He really is a nasty little tyrant. The Brits are fools if they want to support this sickening person in the future. And I’ve lost all respect for Charles. He clearly made zero effort to teach Willie decency and humility, so this is what you get: entitlement on steroids. Guess Charles couldn’t instill what he didn’t have in himself. If anything, I believe Harry has downplayed their vile treatment of him throughout his life. It’s truly hard to accept that your own family members have treated you evilly for ages and blamed it on you. Once you can, it’s enraging, but also freeing and good for your self-esteem, but you pretty much have to break off contact. It was much easier for me once my mother passed away. I don’t think Charles has shown much interest in Christmas, etc. as a family anyway. End it. I love Harry and Meghan very much, but if they do end contact, how does that affect their “brand” going forward? Just honestly wondering.
I think ousting harry and Meghan and their children has damaged the brand of the royal family. Charles is monarch and will is next it is all down hill imo.
“William won’t shed a tear if Harry doesn’t make it. He feels utterly betrayed by Harry. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews.”
No. Willy could care less about ‘family’ it’s his position in the institution of the monarchy he cares about.
Harry’s book proved that Willy has ALWAYS hated Harry. Willy wouldn’t lose face with any right-minded person if he apologised for his behaviour towards H&M. He won’t.
We should get a referendum in Britain as to which person should be monarch, for me it’s Harry all the way, not this bunch of entitled, multiple homes thugs.
Charles you’re #notmyking and Willy either.
Is it my imagination, or does this palace tittletattling on Willam have Queen Camilla’s greasy fingerprints all over it?
Harry and Meghan are savvy people-they will work this out -no royals have be involved-period-Harry knows lots of people -he will find a way to make sure he and his family are secure and safe and have a decent place to lay their heads when visiting-Harry and Meghan move with stealth when needed.