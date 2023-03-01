Scobie: The Sussexes feel that their Frogmore eviction is a ‘cruel punishment’

The Sun broke the news last night that King Charles is “evicting” the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage, the family home on the Windsor Estate which was “given” to them by Queen Elizabeth. The Sussexes paid the exorbitant cost of renovating the dilapidated royal property and they have a current lease on Frogmore as well, a lease which Charles is simply breaking out of spite. Well, Omid Scobie has the motherlode of royal tea about the news – he must have gotten the heads up on this before the Sun, or maybe all of the royal rota reporters were getting briefed on it. You can read Scobie’s full piece here. Some highlights:
Frogmore Cottage is protected & secure: Their official UK residence, which is covered by the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit, made it easy for the family to spend time with the Queen during their June 2022 visit, and it’s where Harry and Meghan have based themselves during multiple stays since moving to California. Though the Sussexes travel with their own private security team, royal protection officers provide a level of security – including access to essential intelligence information – that is already deemed necessary for other members of the Royal Family.
The Sussexes have paid for Frogmore in full: Alongside the unprecedented sovereign grant reimbursement was also a large sum paid by the couple to the Crown Estate covering the rent on the property for the foreseeable future. But now, less than three years into that long-term lease, Prince Harry has been dealt a crushing blow after his father, King Charles, announced he is evicting the family from their Windsor property – a decision made shortly after his revealing memoir, Spare, was released in January.
People are appalled: At a time when communication between Harry and his family has reached an all-time low, further details provided to the couple by the institution have been scant. The property, they were told, is needed for someone else. It’s news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family “appalled”. That “someone else” now has been revealed as Prince Andrew. The late Queen’s disgraced son — who was stripped of his royal titles and patronages amid underage sex abuse allegations by Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre (which the Prince has denied) — was last week offered the keys to Frogmore by King Charles after being warned he must downsize from his Royal Lodge mansion by August.
The Sussexes must vacate by the summer: “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate,” a source shares. “Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.” (No word yet on whether the couple will be attending said coronation – invites aren’t being sent to its 2,000 guests until next week).
A cruel punishment: The decision on the Sussexes’ home is a clear sign of just how sour relations between the King and his son have become. Given the timing of the news, it’s hard not to view it as a response to his son’s literary tell-all, which is said to have left the monarch “spitting mad”. “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” says a friend of the couple. “It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”
Charles doesn’t want to see his mixed-race grandchildren: But despite the [security] risks, and the prospect of grandchildren Archie and Lilibet not being able to visit in the future, King Charles is sticking firm to his eviction notice. The monarch, I’m told, has focused his priorities elsewhere. “I think the King is just fed up with the entire situation,” says a royal source. A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to comment.
Andrew has been evicted from Royal Lodge too: “He has until autumn to leave but is resisting,” adds an insider, who confirms that it was Charles who personally offered Frogmore to his brother. The King is also reportedly covering the cost of private, unarmed security for Andrew, estimated to be close to £3m a year.
Prince William wanted Frogmore Cottage too: It’s not the first time the future of Frogmore Cottage has been discussed without Harry present. Last summer, the Prince William briefly had his eyes on his brother’s seven-bedroom home before choosing the nearby Adelaide Cottage for his family. A source said William “had questions” about whether Harry and Meghan’s home could be an option. “The optics would have been terrible though,” they added.
The Sussexes made Frogmore into a real family home: Prior to getting the keys, the cottage had spent more than 90 years split into five separate units for estate workers. “It was really tatty but they did so much to turn it back into a proper home, so many personal touches and so much of it on a tight budget,” a friend said at the time. Adds a source, “This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed… It’s a real family home.”
I mean… given how Charles went out of his way to snub and disrespect Harry and Meghan when QEII passed away, I figured that Charles would eventually find some way to evict them from Frogmore Cottage. I just didn’t think it would be done in such an obviously petty and vindictive way, but hey, that’s on brand for Charles and his loser advisors. The thing which I thought would “protect” the Sussexes is the fact that Frogmore Cottage is just some… minor little cottage on an enormous estate full of forts, castles, mansions and palaces. Like, the Windsors have sooo many properties at their disposal, who cares about this shack? Apparently, everyone. As soon as QEII gave the Sussexes the cottage, William was jealous, Charles was furious and the public was outraged. Of course William wanted Frogmore!
Also… there are other cottages on the Windsor estate – Andrew doesn’t have to be moved into Frogmore, he could be moved into one of the other smaller cottages in Windsor or Sandringham or literally wherever. Charles is making several really nasty choices here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I personally didn’t think they were going to renew the lease after the Queen died and this is the palace spin. But I like that this is how the tabloids are reporting it because Charles looks like a horrible father.
If we take Omid’s version at face value then THIS is the clarity Harry and Meghan have been asking for.
I’ve been praying that it would be really clear for them what they needed to do and bam.
I think they’ll probably buy their own home once the security case is decided if they haven’t already.
I think if they come to the coronation that it will be the final cut from the family who choose not to have a relationship with them.
I also think that we’ll get announcements about more commercial deals moving forward. Any little hope that Harry had for potentially working for the commonwealth is done.
They’ve had a month to digest the news (if we believe this version )before it became public knowledge and part of me feels like last night was a clear message and celebration for them. Onwards and upwards!!
I thought they were gonna renew the lease, not because they’d want to be there, but as Scobie said, it is within palace grounds and therefore automatically much better protected than anything they can rent or buy privately if they wish to visit Britain. And we know the danger is real. So this sucks for them.
But if they needed any clear indication that the apology isn’t coming, then this is it.
They cannot show up at the coronation after this. They have to have some self respect.
Charles needs to give them back the money they send to fix up that house.
@ Athena It’s not just a self respect issue anymore, this is a critical security issue. Charles is basically announcing to the world that he has thrown his youngest son & his family to the wolves and that they will have zero protection if they set foot in the UK. So any “bait and switch” clickbait articles about how Chuck is wanting Harry to show up to his Clowning from here on out aren’t worth the pixels they’re printed with.
Charles is trying to brand the Sussexes as this generation’s Duke & Duchess of Windsor; however if you go by behaviour, that moniker falls squarely on the neck of himself and Camilla.
I don’t think they’re buying a place in England. Nowhere else is as safe in England as palace grounds (as far as I know) – they tried renting a house in a private well-protected community in England and we saw how that went. Charles is essentially evicting them from the country.
Why go back there? Just stay away.
Security problem solved. He is happy in America, so just stay there.
Part of me also thinks they decided not to renew, especially because they packed the rest of their things when they were there for the Jubilee last summer.
I’m glad you said that. The current article makes it sound like Frogmore is packed with their clothes and home goods. But I remember when an article said they packed everything up for the Jubilee. I’m glad I’m not the only one to see the different stories.
Yeah, that was my impression too. Scobie’s article outright makes it seem as if the house is ready for them to just arrive, full of their things and that doesn’t make sense from what we know.
Did we ever get official confirmation that they had packed up or was it tabloid talk? I just remember being like – how could they have stayed there with kids while overseeing the packing? Because you know that the tabs would pay amazing money for an almost anything from the house. Even photos of it.
They also stayed there during the funeral. Was it furnished at least?
That’s quite possible. I too doubt there are many personal belongings left there, it was being subleted by his cousin, and they have barely been there in like 3 years.
I think the writing has been on the wall that they were done with the UK and would make a new life in CA for quite some time, so I could see them being willing to walk away from this, and it’s being reframed to show Charles as powerful (lol).
@ Moxylady – I remember one of the Archetypes podcasts that Meghan did, she mentioned finding her old diary at Frogmore on one of their last visits there (around the Jubbly). So I think they were clearing out then, probably after seeing how frail Her Maj was, that they knew they had to clear out before Chuckles took over the family business completely.
What was interesting was her mention of the diary – like, she could have mentioned anything else she left behind, but she didn’t. She deliberately brought up that diary. Which probably has untold receipts on what the BRF and the palaces did to her and Harry.
@Beach Dreams – no, turns out the story is true, they were asked to vacate Frogmore, as per their spokesperson.
In a way though, having Frogmore is irrelevant. They have security on the grounds, but explicitly don’t have protection off the grounds. Harry had this problem – I think when there for Philip’s funeral – when he was harassed while visiting his remaining patronages. As I understand it, TQ gave them full security during their Jubbly visit, but otherwise, they’re waiting for the outcome of the appeal against RAVEC. Don’t know when this will be heard, but meanwhile, I wouldn’t be surprised if they prepared to remove what remained of any personal possessions last June, and certainly had time during the extended stay for TQ’s funeral to pack up. An important chapter in Harry’s life closed with the passing of Philip, then TQ, and the way he talked in Spare about feeling death all around at Windsor, he was getting ready to let go. The sh!t part, of course, is that Charles couldn’t keep himself from one last petty, vindictive, hurtful action on the way out.
I’m sure with Harry’s connections there are other powerful people that can provide a safe place for he, or them, to stay. But until the question of appropriate security when they want to move about is resolved, what’s the point.
I am glad Charles is being this petty at this moment. Only reenforces the fact they should they should decline the invite. Lol talk about petty.. lol I’d pull every fucking nail I paid for.! Frfr
This all but guarantees they will not attend the clowning, imo. They should have a festive and lovely birthday party for Archie.
I just don’t think they’ll decline. They both are too nice.
I think they’ll go and there will be tons of leaks like the jubby they’ll look gracious as usual and and then that will be it. There’s no major event happening that will force them back like a coronation or queens death.
@Bossy: Don’t you think the sycophantic media are trying their hardest to make it seem like Charles is a ruthless unforgiving decision-maker, when in fact the Queen’s men in grey were simply handed back the keys to Frogmore, in a carefully forethought gesture and after mature deliberation from the Sussex couple?
I like to believe that Henry and Meghan have turned back their lease and reasserted this way – for the second time – their choice to self-exile from Hateland. The gutter press has that fascinating way of turning every Royal’s misstep or humiliation into a public announcement to their advantage.
It is therefore my contention that the Sussexes had turned their backs on Frogmore while the Queen was alive, and that through some press legerdemain, that non-event magically changed into another Charles’ s Henry the 8th-like beheading Nemesis.
What I ‘m more worried about is how is engeneered so that the Sussexes are systematically associated with the pedophile.
Correction: # how everything is engineered #
Now we know what Charles offered William in exchange for Camilla being named queen. They’re both vindictive little pussy men.
Please don’t insult pussies by comparing them to Charles. Pussies are strong by nature. Strong enough to push forward whole human beings into the world. Charles could never be that strong….
I’ve described him as a ‘punk-assed-bitch’, but now I fear that is insulting to female dogs as well… – Oh to find just the right term…
He’s a shameless knave.
It’s important to note: The ONLY thing Harry had was the money from his mother. He owned NOTHING. If it wasn’t for Diana, Harry would’ve been BROKE. This is how that family works. The heirs have EVERYTHING. The heirs hold this over the heads of other members of the family to keep them inline. If it wasn’t for Meghan…..Harry would still be trapped. Now that Charles has taken Frogmore there is nothing that connects them to the UK. Give this a little time to click with the British media……Charles just took away their money
@BUSYBEA that’s how all aristocratic families operated, primogeniture. It’s what keeps the lands and assets they accrue in the same family for generations and saves them from ever being depleted or diminished.
The only ‘job’ of the heir is to maintain the inheritance intact and, if possible, to enhance it. The land, the capital, the possessions are looked upon as being just under stewardship for their own lifetime to then be passed on to their own heir ad infinitum down the generations.
So an eldest son may provide a home, an allowance or a dowry for younger siblings, via existing real estate and earnings from assets, but would always remain the one with the power to decide who got what or how generous/fair any allocations would be. That’s why younger sons would often have to join the army, navy or church to earn a living and not be overly dependant on assets taken from the main estate.
That’s still the mindset the royal family works under even though their finances & asset accruals are not as straightforward because of the public purse aspect of their financing.
In the circles they move in a second or third son is often an object of pity or derision, even those with the grandest titles. For many 2nd tier aristos the title and ‘inner circle’ access are the only assets they actually have.
@JoJo: Explains why Meghan was out of there. They wanted her to give up EVERYTHING and in return have NOTHING. Smart woman that Meghan.
I also think that maybe they we’re not going to renew.
But who leaked it to the Sun??
Update:
Sussex spokesperson confirms they did get asked to vacate. So they’ve known for a month at least.
They at least gave them time to process this mess in peace. Though to be honest I don’t think they’re too devastated.
I do wonder if his court case in regards to security will be dropped now.
Next will be the HRH for their kids and possibly H&M if they haven’t been told already.
I still think they’ll probably go to the chubby even though I want them to cut all the royals off completely. Again they’re too nice.
I’m not sure they’d be invited to that event. Seems like the main focus will be Camilla and her brood. However, I think they will go if invited because they are the bigger person and declining it can’t be used against them. However, if they’re not invited, they will probably just do whatever they plan on doing and celebrate Archie’s birthday at home.
Chuck the Ruthless; Chuck the “King” looking for a Kingdom. Chuck the main protagonist in the Tampongate saga. This dude has so many unresolved childhood issues. I hope the Sussexes just get a complete break from the RF. I know this is just wishful thinking because the RF and the gutter media will continue to smear the good name of the Sussexes.
A complete break is only possible if they drop their titles, and stop wanting titles for the kids.
But then, will Netflix still like them?
@ILace, outside of the O interview when titling was discussed, when have the Sussexes declared they wanted titles for their children in order for someone to say ‘stop wanting titles for the kids’.
Netflix likes them just fine after the epic ratings/viewership of their docuseries.
Charles is the King of Petty.
As Dr Shola said, Charles is a wasteman. That’s all I have to say.
I think he’s seriously damaged from waiting all of those years — doing nothing and being of no relevance whatsoever — to finally have a job. That and inbreeding.
Well, he is now the boss/dictator of the family. He can order Andrew to move into FC.
I really do think it was wrong of Harry to trash the family in public.
@Lace, hard disagree. He did not trash them. He told some hard truths about them and the institution and their twisted relationship with the press. You seem to have forgotten how, before they spoke a word to anyone, the royals constantly attacked and belittled the Sussexes. Harry gave explanations behind the headlines and narratives. Harry is the only one from that godforsaken kingdom who has demanded any accountability of that antiquated corrupt institution. They think they are above any scrutiny or criticism at all, punishes any difference – remember this all started within months of their wedding, these constant attacks against the Sussexes. They will become more secretive and autocratic and deserved what Harry dished out and so much more.
The Racist Royal Family. Destroying itself. Before our very eyes. In real time. Personally waiting to hear the truth of this so-called “eviction” from Harry self – perhaps in that trailed extra chapter in Spare paperback ? We know by now that virtually everything spewed by the racist royal media mouthpieces is LIES, right?
A correct take. He is a terrible father I have said it for years on this site and until recently people have tried to defend him. He is a bad father and fundamentally pathetic, selfish, weak man.
Sunny 100%. He is a waste of a man living a waste of an existence.
The ONLY thing Charles was good at was Camilla’s tampon
Damn, I’m in shock. I know I shouldn’t be because he has a shitty track record, but damn.
Always disappointing, never surprising.
Intentionally evil and he’s supposed to be a “man of God.” You don’t play with God like that.
As difficult as it may be I hope that this is a clear sign for Harry and Meghan at the depths his family will crawl to and they protect themselves accordingly.
they are truly breaking generational cycles on both sides of their family.
Also the obsession of William. Wanting everything that Harry has and still failing. I didn’t completely see it before but once he tried to speak at the UN after Harry I knew this man is sick.
“Men of God” have gotten away with the most evil stuff imaginable through all of history. It means nothing.
I.was shocked when l saw the news earlier seriously image doing that to your son, who has turned out to be a fine young man.. I don’t know how to react to this news unbelievable really. Vindictive little man.
I bet King Camilla was in his ear.
The emotional abuse that Harry has endured all his life but especially the last few years my goodness.
The fact that Charles will not even recognize how terrible he looks because he’s surrounded by right wing Tory’s who are cheering his decisions.
It’s absolutely mind boggling.
I can’t lie, I’m shocked too, and I didn’t think these petty people could shock me anymore. This will be the final nail in the coffin of the monarchy, eventually. You can’t stand up and claim these people are remotely special, or ordained by God, they are just tyrants bullying a family member who is now more successful than they are, and they can’t stand it. What an ugly look, but a tale as old as time.
Their mistake is in thinking that this is like the old times when they had absolute rule over the peasants who were illiterate, downtrodden and accepted everything their monarch said and did as his God-given right to rule. Because it’s unbelievable how Charles and his ilk are stumbling from one disaster to another without any thought of the irreparable damage this is doing to the monarchy and the nation. The eyes of the world see this while this petty tyrant and his advisors are stuck in medieval mode.
H&M originally had weeks to plan to get their things – these people are monsters.
I can’t imagine how it must hurt Meghan to think of the space she put so much of her energy into being inhabited forevermore by that awful child predator. What a terrible twist of the knife.
I’d move my stuff out during the coronation. 😂🤣🤪
And make sure I’m papp’d doing it.
Great idea !
And…under cover of night, plant some kudzu in strategic places. Make them work (like forever) to get rid of their memories.
H + M : please don’t actually go to the crowning. The one where the wh*re of London is crowned in the place Diana’s casket stood.
Bahaha, Honey! I love that idea. Sometimes I wish they were a bit more petty 😆
But maybe this will be what encourages Harry to release a Spare II with all of the content he didn’t include in the original. And include all of the fallout from the book which just proves everything Harry said all along about his horrible family.
Oh god I wish they were that petty.
…while wearing a shirt with Diana’s face printed on it.
Great idea.
I’d also like to see Meghan channel her inner Bernadine from Waiting to exhale and burn the place down while walking away. They paid for it after all.
I’d have moving truck after moving truck backing out of Frogmore House for all of the world to see.
Charles wants power plays? Then let’s do it! Visuals of those moving trucks would dominate international news for weeks on end and would be fodder for conversation for decades. The coronation? Just a blip in time. Hehehehehehehe.
What I am also wondering is if William and Kate are behind this? Aren’t they supposed to be moving to Windsor?
Me to and make sure the press is fully aware of the fact. Christ this really shows what a weak ineffectual spiteful father Charles is and THIS is the man who will sit on a throne and be anointed with holy oil. I hope the Abbey windows blow out and the flames of hell come for him
I’d also spend Chubbly Day at Diana’s gravesite. And I’d let Omid and his preferred photographer know ahead of time.
@QuiteContrary – As Earl Spencer has stated he has no desire to go to the Con-A-Nation, I think your idea is just lovely! The Sussexes could be guest of Earl Spencer at Althorp.
😀
@ Honey, that was my initial thought. But forgo the con-nation. H&M travel to Britain, pack up their things out of that nasty mass of rock filled with petty, vile and jealous wankers. Added with a banner flying over during the con-nation reading “Harry and Meghan out 🎤 drop”.
I love the idea of banner. 😂😂
Yes! The way I gasped out loud when I read who he was moving in. What a slap in the face and also how utterly insulated that choice was. Charles is already ruling like he’s some sort of dictator, not the tourist attraction figurehead he actually is. At this rate, there won’t even be a monarchy left for William to inherit
Royal Lodge is either going to William OR one of Camilla’s offspring.
Maybe she wants it for herself, so she can do what she wants away from Charles.
H&M must be evicted because there are no other houses to offer Andrew. (sarc) Why not kick PW out of one of his MANY houses? What about all the houses Charles restored while Duke of Cornwall? They need Royal Lodge so badly because PW is going to turn it into homeless housing, right? (sarc) This also is showing more and more how little KC thought of QE and her wishes about anything.
I honestly think he hated his mother, mainly because she lived so long.
Brassy Rebel I 100% agree. She lived too long and people loved her. He hated and resented both of those things. To be honest I am not sure she liked Jim much either…
This makes me want to cry for them. And give them a hug.
Anne seems to be the only one genuinely mourning her mother. All of the others were clearly giddy to get their new titles, more ££, and in KFC’s act, finally call all of the (very petty) shots.
Charles was probably jealous and couldn’t understand why his mother loved Andrew and not him. She was not maternal towards him at all, and they had no common interests.
They all seem to hate each other. What a miserable bunch.
Well now I feel like I ought to read Chuck’s book ghostwritten by Dimbleby, at least just to find all the parts where he said isht about his parents.
Glad Harry and Meghan got out and are making their own money or else what is happening to Andrew would be their fate. As a young girl I watched Charles and Diana’s wedding. I loved Diana and never understood why she married Charles. Even as a young girl I sensed he was an asshat. I am sad today for harry because whatever I feel about Charles, he is Harry’s father. To be treated this way, especially to have it confirmed that your father doesn’t care or value the safety of your wife and children has to hurt deeply. I know Diana is keeping them safe. Thank goodness they escaped.
Diana was the tail end of generations of aristocratic women being told their ONLY goal in life was to ‘marry well’ where ‘well’ meant the highest title possible (preferably with some cash and a stately home to run thrown in). The character of the man in question was irrelevant.
Add that programming to the fact she was young, naive and a wide eyed romantic, she was getting a combination of the Prince Charming fairytale while also getting a husband that everyone around her told her was the height of what she should want.
Add to *that* she’d been a disappointment to her family all her life (a third daughter who should have been a son) and was now doing something ‘right’ and you can see how the toxic stew led to her charging into a disastrous marriage with her eyes firmly closed to what was really going on.
She was 19 and Chuck lovebombed her. It’s not about having your eyes closed — it’s about being chosen by a manipulative abuser. Cunning people like Chuck can mess up your emotions as easily as someone physically strong can hit you, and the only reason for it is that the abuser chose to do it.
No he didn’t. I’m only a bit younger than Diana and followed it all obsessively. James Whittaker, one of the reporters who covered the story, wrote a book that made it clear how little time she actually spent with Charles. The reporters camped outside her house kept reassuring her that Charles did love her.
I totally agree. Good read.
@ kyliegirl, IF there was hesitation on Harry’s part, it’s nonexistent now. You don’t declare you love for your son, DIL and grandchildren whilst you evict them.
As for Incandescent with Rage, when has he ever not been raging across the continent with regards to Harry and Meghan?? That bully’s MO is constant emotion of rage with no end in sight. Bulliam simply will never be Harry and for that I am tickled to bits!! Bulliam isn’t a tenth of Harry in any department. Rage on pathetic man-child.
@ Talia, as much as I would love to agree with you regarding marrying a man with titles was in the past, but we can’t ignore KKHater, along with others, any slack as her entire life depended upon marrying a man with titles and wealth. She was simply the last one standing that would say yes to that “man”.
Kate isn’t upper class. The whole MUST MARRY A TITLE is another way she thinks she is copying the aristocrats when she isn’t (or at least not modern aristocrats).
I’m not saying the British upper classes don’t marry each other – they absolutely do but older and with the girls expected to have as much of a career (or lack of one – think job in art gallery owned by one of Daddy’s friends like whichever York Princess it was) as the boys. Marriage is no longer the be all and end all of their lives.
Upper class girls / women are invited to all the parties anyway. Kate would only get in as a plus one – she had to ‘marry well’ (by which I mean old title and preferably money) to get to that level of society.
Charles gets to kill two family relationships with one stone by evicting Andrew from RL and then giving him Frogmore, Charles’s kid’s place. Charles is such shit. And he’s firing warning shots everywhere that everyone must be loyal to him or else. I’m betting William is feeling that sting in places too. Charles and Camilla should not only be booed, but also booted from the monarchy.
Our best hope at this point is that Andrew is finally angry enough to write a tell-all. It would get revenge on Charles while also bringing in some £ of his own. And as much as I hate the idea of giving him any of my money, I can’t lie, I would absolutely buy it.
Andrew isn’t going to do sh*t but comply because he’s tainted and owes the Crown a lot. He’ll put up a stink but do as he’s told. He’s been implicated in Epstein’s crimes and the Crown, with Charles’ ok, shelled out a lot of money to settle and pay for his lifelong security . The last thing I’d want if I were the Sussexes is anything associated with Andrew, even if Charles is the biggest POS in the world. Good riddance to that pile and hope they’re compensated for the money they shelled out for that cursed “ gift”.
@ThatsNotOkay Regarding the booing, I have received a message from Republic Graham Smith. He sent me a quick survey and informed me (and the rest who received his messages) that he met with the Metropolitan Police. They have given assurances that they will not disrupt any peaceful protest at the clownation on May 6. He said that the biggest protest will be in London at the coronation itself. He said “we’re already liaising with the police, to ensure the day goes smoothly and we intend to make our voices heard above the cacophony of royalist commentary.” I AM ALL FOR IT! Those two clowns deserve it.
I’ve had the usual letter from our local council saying that there has been a request to close off our road to traffic for a con-a-nation street party but this can only happen if ALL residents living on the road agree to the closure. Not returning the form constitutes agreement. I’ve never returned the form before regarding these Royal tea parties because 1) I don’t really care one way or another even though it’s often inconvenient and 2) although I don’t attend them myself I’ve always respected alternative opinions regarding these Royal celebrations. I’m seriously thinking of registering an objection for this one though. Too petty?
I wonder if all those other houses and cottages in Windsor are just seriously dilapidated on the inside. The Sussexes did such a good job updating that everyone wants it. Or of course it could be that they’re just petty and want what Harry has. The idea that william wanted their house? My god.
This is my thought too, after Meghan decorated imagine how much nicer Frogmore is than anywhere else around there! They are so vile and transparent about this.
Omg, there’s no way of knowing but for sure Kate saw Meghan’s updates and decorations and now Adelaide looks eerily similar. Bet.
I vaguely remember Meghan doing a spread in a magazine about her home in Toronto during her Suits days, and the woman has STYLE. I can’t even blame these fools for salivating over a home she had a hand in creating, because SAME.
Yes@ Jais I came here to comment about how nice Harry and Meghan must have made Frogmore Cottage. Eugenia wanted to be there after she had her baby, Willy wanted it (creepy) and now out of all the properties on Windsor that’s where Andrew is being moved.
I doubt anyone is shocked or appalled by this. Charles yanked their security when the Sussexes were vulnerable in Canada. They had a annual or 2 yr lease on Frogmore and would have known it wouldn’t be renewed as soon as Granny was laid to rest. A blind man could see this was coming. There were moving trucks spotted at Frogmore during the Jubbly and I’m sure they took everything else during the funeral and already know where they will stay if they travel to the UK for work or pleasure.
What’s funny is we know they renew the lease in March because every time its been renewed the Palace would brief the press. So the palace literally ran to the press and briefed this info. Part of it is distraction from Charles latest scandal but its also that they are gleeful to report that the Sussexes are being “punished”. Not a good look all around, another self-own.
@ B, though you saw the eviction coming as soon as QEII passed, I certainly didn’t see this coming. I thought for certain that the could retain FC for a few more years. But nope as Chuckie had other plans and I see it now as a ploy to move Pedrew into FC. Bullyiam certainly doesn’t need another property though he could convince KKHater to take it. She would be on her knees inspecting every square inch.
And also, Charles’ next predictable steps … when H&M announce that they’re not going to the ConANation, he will take steps (if not already) to :
1) takeaway their Sussex tiles and
2) not announce Archie and Lili’s titles in the near future, or find a way (in the law) to take away their titles too.
@B and HENNYO +1
@BothSidesNow I saw the eviction coming based on how C-Rex and the rest of the Clown Factory went out of their way to disrespect and humiliate Harry and Meghan. They are too jealous-hearted and evil to share any part of the limelight and riches with anyone outside of the Core 4. Seems Fergie and/or QEII was quite prescient in purchasing that other property. Eddie Munster and Sophie should be very worried. I’ll bet QC Camel has already targeted certain royal properties for her offspring…
So Andrew got a 75yr lease but Harry only got a year to year? Gadzooks, what a family! And we’ve been reading how Andrew expects to be paid back for the improvements to the Royal Lodge that he allegedly paid for, so how about Harry & Meghan? Will they get reimbursed? Where are the articles on that?
In any case, not that they needed confirmation, but this certainly says ‘we don’t want you here’ pretty plainly.
@B, it was reported in Feb. 2022 that Harry renewed the lease for another 12 months. (oddly the Sun ran a story in May 2022 that Harry was renewing months after it was already reported)
If
Agree that it was renewed while QE2 was still around. IMO, H&M going back after QE2 passed didn’t have importance or else he may have done a longer lease. Saying the lease wasn’t renewed isn’t quite as dramatic as saying “they’ve been evicted”. It’s not like they were living there full time.lol Kind of love how their spokesperson said yes, they were asked to vacate. Meaning: they were asked to remove any of their personal belongings that may still be there.
It leaves Charles and the men in grey to look like the a$$holes they are.
Meghan has style and knows how to make a place a home. I’d be wanting Frogmore Cottage too. Blech, I like Eugenie & Jack but Andrew living in that beautiful space is something else.
@JAIS Of course William wanting Frogmore Cottage is due to pettiness. William and his current wife were married in 2011. Harry and Meghan were married in 2018.
At any time during those 7 years, William could have claimed Frogmore but he didn’t show interest in it until it was given to Harry.
Considering how H&M paid for everything in that house if I were them I would get somebody to get absolutely everything out of it. Every single appliance, carpets, the doors, lamps (including lightbulbs!), anything that could be taken I would get out of there. I would be nice enough to leave the walls but not much else.
But I’m a petty bitch and it’s been obvious for a while that H&M are not.
That’s what I was thinking, take out all the improvements to the kitchen, bathroom, etc., everything they added, take it out.
Ace, I would sue for breach of contract and demand back all the money I had spent on renovations
@Ace, hard same. I would rip out all of the finishings, everything that made it beautiful and personal.
Like with a bank foreclosure. Take the wiring if I paid for it.
What would be awesome is if they donated all the furniture to whatever is the UK equivalent of Habitat for Humanity.
I really feel for Harry right now. I hope this brings him more closure than pain.
I would auction off every fixture and fitting and donate the profits to Sistah Space.
ETA: And have Eugenie run the auction!
I said the same on another story – take everything they paid for! Leave gross Andrew an empty shell.
Me too plus take a sledge hammer to the walls
The only reason William would be remotely interested in Frogmore is because Harry and Meghan made it their home. It is the royal equivalent of a tiny house. He wants it so they don’t get it.
This is the kind of move that explains sons skipping their father´s funerals, that is all i am gonna say.
@Moderatelywealthy *snort* presupposing certain offspring are invited to their father’s funeral…
Yeah. Harry probably won’t get an invite to his father’s funeral because William will be in charge then.
William will badly want Harry to see him as king to finally prove he’s better. He would want the Sussex’s at the funeral just so he could give them orders. He would not pass up that opportunity.
I have visions of King William (cough) lording around at his father’s funeral while Kate shows up in a hot pink mourning outfit, a Tierra and earrings from H&M
Complete with a Juicy tracksuit with “Queen” on the ass.
Whyforthelove I picture Kate raiding the collections and wearing every piece of jewelry she can get her hands on at once.
I don’t know how long William will get at the helm, people who spend their lives incandescent with rage usually aren’t long for the world.
It’s sad, and it’s petty. But apart from the loss of the royal protection unit, I still say they will be better off in the long run. If this doesn’t cause Harry to make a clean break, it’s hard to see that anything will. His father is pond scum. And his brother is insanely jealous of Harry, wanting whatever he has just because he has it. The idea that H&M paid the full cost of a residence where Andrew may end up is deplorable.
Charles’ treatment of his innocent grandchildren is a whole other level of cruelty and vindictiveness. I cannot begin to understand any grandparent who does not want a relationship with his small grandchildren. It’s his loss.
To be fair, I don’t think Charles has any relationship with any of his other grandchildren. His whinging to the tabloids about how he has no access to William’s children was just a way to stick it to the Middletonedeafs, it had absolutely nothing to do with his love for anyone.
I think he did want access to George to be a major influence in his life. Instead that place was taken by steamroller Carol(E) the manipulator.
The amount of attention Carol(E) poured in to George is 1000X time more than any attention she’s given any of her other grandchildren. She wants to be the Queen Mum Controlling Influence in George’s life, as the Queen Mum was to Charles – right down to picking a Spencer wife for him in collusion with her bestie – Diana’s grandmother. They tried Sarah first, that failed, so they moved on to putting Diana in his path.
Yes we know, nota, everything is a woman’s fault and Chuck is a victim who just happened to trip over Diana because women shoved her in front of him. It’s not like he’s a gaslighting abuser or anything. Or, if he is, that’s entirely some woman’s fault too, I’m sure.
Chuck does not care about anyone. Ever. At all. Only Chuck.
Lord, Emily. Charles is a sh!t but he was also manipulated by his granny from day one. She was his main guide and confidant most of his life. His granny wanted him married to a Spencer (one of her best friend’s granddaughters), he ended up with a Spencer. Not the one they had planned, but a Spencer anyway.
He wouldn’t have married Camilla at the time because she didn’t want to marry him. They tried arranging royal matches for him, like Caroline of Monaco, but he didn’t like her. Granny wanted a Spencer bride and ultimately, that’s the one he had heirs with.
I just don’t know how he could want a relationship with these people after all this. It’s one hurtful act after another. Further proof Chucky doesn’t know the first thing about parenting, being a head of state, or PR.
So, H&M have a long-term lease. There was so much talk out buying Andrew out of his lease at Royal Lodge – does this mean Charles will be buying out H&M?
This should end the stories about how they want Harry back without Meghan, and I don’t want to hear one more word about how much Charles loves his “darling boy.”
This says they paid a big lump sum towards a long term lease. There’s no way of knowing the exact time of that lease but it sure seems like charles is breaking it and should owe them money. Or is he just pocketing it? This is wild. Maybe I’m misunderstanding but that’s what it seems like?
What about the $3M they paid? Will they be reimbursed?
I’m sure this is being discussed by BOTH legal teams of both sides. If I have learnt anything from Harry himself, its that Harry is NOT the walkover the British monarchy thought he is.
I’m curious about how Charles is actually able to do this, with either Harry or Andrew. He isn’t their direct landlord, isn’t this handled through the Crown Estate? That’s such a nebulous sounding entity, don’t really understand how it works, but there must be some semblance of legal principles involved in setting up leases/contracts/requirements/restrictions. There are other properties, and at Windsor, leased by non royals, that’s why Will and Kate reportedly couldn’t have other options. Surely those people have some protections?
Obviously if this is what Charles wants to do I’d want to be out of there anyway if I were the Sussexes, but can Charles really just wave his hand and say, begone?
@TayTanish I think they’ll try and offer Harry a larger lump sum settlement but I get the feeling it will come with an effort to silence both Harry and Meghan.
I think this may be an effort to get Harry to the table and find out how much his silence will cost Charles. I hope Harry tells them all to eat a d*ck and sues them to be reimbursed for the cost of the lease and refurbishing of the cottage.
Ooh I hope they send a big, fat bill to their landlord for improvements made.
@ Kim, at 25% interest as well. Chuckles can afford it. My gawd, the man is having another gold carriage built and two glorious thrones. 🙄🙄🙄🙄
I think the new gold carriage and the new fancy thrones are being funded by the public and not Charles himself.
I certainly hope so, but these are money hungry lazy people that feel entitled to everyone else’s money just for existing so I highly doubt they will see a penny. I hope this all comes back to bite chucky and his cow-mistress in their saggy *sses.
The whole thing is just gross. I wonder who the two “appalled” members of the family are? Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank or someone with more to lose who is worried they are next?
My guess would be Anne.
Eugenie for sure, honestly Andrew was probably appalled since they are being kicked out to make room for him. I can even see Edward and Anne “appalled.” They may not like H’s memoir etc but they can still think Charles is being an ass here.
Well, they also know Chuck’s involvement with a memoir that wasn’t overly kind toward Phil and Liz’s parenting.
I agree Becks! I do think both Anne and Edward would be appalled.
1. Because (like him or not) he is their brother and Charles is throwing him out of his family home.
2. They both look after their kids and do right by them (even Andrew does). Charles on the other hand…….. words actually fail me!
I can certainly see Anne being appalled. As for Edward he leaves the children’s affairs up to Sophieta. As for Pedrew, he is incredulous to the fact that he is being booted from RL. My bet is that Bulliam wants RL, not FG as it’s not grand enough for him, or for him to dump KKHater into, though nothing would surprise me with his atrocity.
As I wrote in another thread, I doubt it is Anne. She doesn’t care about Sussex Family. Anne’s hiding out and refusing to show up because Charles must be requiring her to curtsy to Camilla.
Could be Edward and Sophie. Charles has shown that his word means almost nothing, but he still seems to be more reasonable than William. I can’t imagine being in my late ’50s and having the prospect of having to beg and plead with William for sustenance for the remainder of my life.
Edward and Sophie are also probably really ticked at Charles that they’re not the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh yet.
It’s gotta be Eugenie. Not Sophie and Edward. Maybe Anne, but I don’t think so. My only other guesses are Beatrice, Fergie, or even Andrew (some of that could be putting up a stink about getting downgraded from royal lodge. I know Eugenie’s a Harry ally, but I don’t know who else in that family is. One of the cousins?
…or one of the Queen’s cousins? Surely at least one of them felt something for the unwanted, left over boy?
Has Charles refused William the use of Windsor Castle, then?
(Put this comment in the wrong place, sorry!)
It’s probably Sophie and Edward, they’re in the same position as Andrew. They live in a huge house given to them by the Queen. The Queen’s dead now and Charles is the King.
I’m assuming Eugenie is one of the two. Fergie is probably appalled, but she’s not really part of the family circle so I don’t think she’s the other one. I think it’s Sophie–not that she’s appalled by Charles *punishing* H&M but because she realizes that if he could do this in public to his famous younger son, then she and Edward might as well start packing their boxes since they are complete non-entities. She really thought she was doing something with all that mean-girling and “secret weapon” stuff….well, here we are Sophie!
@amybee I think the two are Anne and Edward. Not necessarily Sophie, she is probably reveling in every petty, vindictive move the palaces make against the Sussexes..
Anne and Edward were, reportedly, the two senior Royals that were said to be appalled about the way Sussexit occurred. Also, as stated above, Edward is in the same position with a long-term lease that he now sees Charles could, and would, revoke at his will.
I actually wouldn’t be surprised if it’s one of the Queens creaky cousins who are appalled by Charles behavior, especially if it’s to appease Camilla. What a hot mess.
I think it’s Anne and Edward not because they care about the Sussexes but because this sets a precedent for evicting blood royals from gifted property. They are probably looking down the road and wondering what happens if Charles dies before they do. Or what happens to their children when they’re gone – lease or no lease.
Anne does actually own her house apparently, so I don’t think Charles can touch it.
But, I do think its Anne like I said above. I don’t think someone has to be pro-Sussex or on the side of the sussexes to think Charles is behaving poorly here. And Anne is probably appalled bc she knows her mother would be.
Anne and Edward are worried about their kids and grandkids. Is UpChuck going to put them out on the stoop now?
I think it’s Anne & Edward. They know Cams is running the show, and they’ve probably never liked her.
Well exactly. If he’s doing this to his CHILD, you think he’d do less to his brother and sister? Of course not. The writing on the wall is large print.
My money’s on Eugenie and Andrew. Eugenie because she seems like a decent human, and Andrew because he’s “appalled” at being given former servants’ quarters previously deemed only fit for the likes of H&M.
Andrew would also be dismayed because he knows that if KC cares nothing about his own son, he’s not going to care about B&E either.
I think the Royals who were”appalled” would be Anne & Edward.
William’s temperament is so much like Charles, he’d be gloating about it, Andrew is far too self-centred to care.
1) how much money are the Sussexes getting back?(I’m guessing none, but this isn’t fair)
2)how long before W&K move into Royal Lodge?
Wow imagine all that money down the drain cause your dad is a dick who doesn’t understand the optics of moving your pedo uncle into your house.
Charles you really are in charge!!
Charles absolutely understands the optics of evicting his son so a sexual predator can be moved into the son’s home.
The cruelty is the point.
Well, the joke is on Charles, because while he may think this is a good move, most other people in the world — especially the Commonwealth— will see it for what it is.
He isn’t even six months into his reign and he tarnishes his reputation more BY THE DAY.
I hope they already had good advisors at the time when they decided to pay back for Frogmore, because it’s hard for me to believe they paid 3M with no sensible agreement, just for optics.
And I hope Chuck is finding out now how much it will cost him
Honestly, this is probably for the best as it makes the RF’s position crystal clear (as if it wasn’t already).
H + M (especially H) need to move on completely now from this circus and focus on their family and business.
This action by Chuck shouldn’t surprise anyone. It’s very on-brand for him.
Also Willy wanting Frogmore Cottage too, sigh. How Pathetic.
““Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation.”
It sounds like they are still trying to get them to come to his coronation. While simultaneously exiling him.
Charles is an idiot if he thinks the Andrew excuse covers for his cruel vindictiveness. There are so many layers to this:
1. Taking away the one safe haven the Sussex’s had with built in security
2. Taking away a UK residence for Eugenie and Jack who have publicly sided with Harry and Meghan.
3. Removing Harry’s UK residency so they can remove him as a Counselor of State
4. Removing a UK residence could affect his lawsuit to get the right to access and pay for Met police security.
If Harry hasn’t gotten the message by now, he never will. He’s not wanted as long as he’s with Meghan and continuing to live an independent life.
I think that Harry and Meghan already declined their invitation that’s why this is coming out now. We saw them packing and moving out of Frogmore in their documentary and they took the rest of their stuff when they came for the jubbly.
I would laugh if Harry has already told Chucklefvck they are releasing Frogmore and this is Charles’s way of trying to save face.
Putting Andrew in Frogmore is the perfect revenge against Harry and Charles wants nothing more than hurting Harry.
@thewiglet, I think this is coming out now because Frogmore Cottage was offered to Andrew last week. I think the leak came from Andrew, those around him or his office.
@Snuffles: Good point about removing UK residence = removing eligibility to be Counselor of State. I hadn’t thought of that.
That hadn’t occurred to me, either. Charles’s pettiness has LAYERS
It is a good point. Except, imo, I don’t believe being a Counsellor of State for Chuck holds any meaning to Harry. It’s not an honor but an obligation. You sign off on the things the grey men tell you to.
Chuckles and Cruelmilla are made for each other. They really have spent the past couple of weeks showing people who they are. F**k um, Harry. Be free from these small people.
Andrew will have to leave the Royal Lodge but I’m still not convinced he’ll actually end up living at Frogmore. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if in the end, it’s one of Camilla’s kids that ends up living at Frogmore. You know how keen they are about their “modern” blending of families and all. I wouldn’t put it passed those two.
Camilla’s kids will inherit everything Charles can give them. Hope William takes note: this is how spares are treated. Good luck, Charlotte. Because your father is even more vindictive than grandpa. F this family.
This is how W&K already treat their two younger children, and how they’re raising George to treat them too.
William might be gleefully considering his options now, but there is another player on the board. Cam will be looking for places for her children and grandchildren. She must be so thrilled at the idea of pushing Diana’s child further out and bringing her own closer in. Between William and Cam having KC3’s ear, Harry has no chance, no one pulling for him. Charles has proven himself to be a truly small man, and a crap father.
I agree. Andrew isn’t getting Frogmore. William (not Kate) will get the Lodge and one if Camilla’s kids will get Frogmore.
I think you’re onto something about it ending up with Camilla’s kids, especially paired with that story about Tom Parker-Bowles being their secret weapon.
Let’s hope this is the final turning point for Harry.
That he finally gets it: this is who they are, & will always be.
I understand he had to try, but for his own health he has to accept he’s in his own now. They don’t want him in his terms. They will always use his pain against him.
Thank goodness he has a strong support system, so many don’t.
I love Scobie and KC3 SUCKS! The fact that Charles cut off Harry and Meghan’s security after they left but he still pays for Andrew’s security speaks volumes. So does KC3’s latest petty action. THIS on top of Cowmilla’s grandkids being part of The Chubly? He can’t even make a phone call to his son but takes the time to evict Harry and family is stunning.
Wow I didn’t realise they had paid in full I just thought they paid back the renovations and were paying yearly rent, I think Charles Harry some money.
I’m actually speechless. Charles is a petty petty man. Regardless of what is going on in there relationship, Harry is is SON and those are his grandchildren. As a parent you are supposed to love and protect your kids. He has shown over and over that he’s not going to do that. I know o shouldn’t be surprised but I really am.
Other thoughts, since Harry paid back that money shouldn’t the money be repaid back to him now? And what’s the big push for Andrew to the kicked out of Royal Lodge? Who’s moving in there?
i feel bad for Harry and Meghan (assuming they wanted to keep Frogmore Cottage) but I am laughing at how spectacularly bad this makes Charles look. He’s going to kick out his son from the house he paid for (both the renovations and the lease) and give it to ANDREW. He’s not interested in a reconciliation, he’s not interested in seeing his grandkids, etc. The latter things are things we knew but its sort of hilarious at how he’s just confirming it for the world. Like, could he be any worse at this from a PR standpoint??
Part of me really does wonder how much of W&K’s move to Windsor was because they were just jealous that H&M had a house there. We did hear talk about a year ago that they were considering Frogmore Cottage which did not make sense at the time, but it makes sense now if there was already talk of trying to kick H&M out.
IMO W&K wanted either Frogmore House (not Cottage) or Royal Lodge. No one was allowed Frogmore House while Philip was alive, but the second he passed? I think W&K started demanding Frogmore House just so they could lord it over Harry and Meghan.
I always felt any desire the Wailes had to move to Windsor was motivated by jealousy of the Sussexes being there, plus a desire to spy on them and not let them escape being under their watchful eye. The Sussexes leaving KP must have really burnt Willy up.
I can believe the Cambridges really wanted Frogmore. Peggy because he’s spiteful, never wanted Harry to have anything even if Peggy didn’t want it, and because it would have been a huge middle finger to the Sussexes.
Kate would have been desperate for Frogmore because she has serious psychiatric issues and her whole ‘personality’ is single white femaling women who are more than she is.
@ Sue E, I agree that the SWF of the BaRF would give her right arm for FC but Bulliam has no desire nor interest in FC. Bulliam has his eyes set on the bigger prize of RL. All whilst looking out over the plebs about the housing crisis as well as the cost of living crisis.
The only gratifying turn of events is that Harry can now realize that his POS father doesn’t truly love him and that he can let go and move on. The other gratifying event is that KChuckUp looks like an awful, horrible and vindictive father, no matter how you slice it.
I can believe that W&K “wanted” it, only if to let it sit empty like most of their other residences. Kate would have gone in once for sure to take photos and notes on the decor, and they would have been satisfied knowing it was “theirs” and not H&M’s. I don’t think they ever intended to live there. William just didn’t want Harry to have ANYTHING
my take is that H&M have informed whoever that they will not be attending the Clowning/Chubbly. And this is the revenge.
Trash family. Well one of these things is not like the others – no need for H&M to lower themselves and associate with those horrible people.
Also…I’ve already decided no more trips to England until there is a reckoning. How soon before this shamble monarchy kills tourism? Sorry for the good English folks – you deserve much better.
I’ve been to the UK many times. I’m not setting foot there again either.
This is the first time in hearing that PA security is unarmed. Is Harry’s American team unarmed when he’s in the UK?
@Steph – yes, Harry’s American security team cannot carry weapons when they’re in the UK, nor are they provided with any details on threat levels by MI5/6. The only security that can carry weapons are the RPO’s (Royal Protection Officers) who are under the direction of RAVEC, the highly secret group operating within the Met police force.
So they were trying to move Kate into Frogmore Cottage last year. The nerve!
So William is with Charles in those meetings with the keeper of the Privy Purse. They left out the Dairy Queen but she’s weighing in. This moving of the royal real estate chess pieces may feel cruel, but it’s not surprising. Well, we will be getting the news that William is moving into Royal Lodge post Chubbly. Tom and or Laura Parker-Bowles will be most likely getting one of the other homes on the grounds. Personally, I don’t want Lili or Archie on royal property with Camilla in charge. This is getting more fairy-tale like by the minute, with Cams playing the evil queen quite accurately.
Two homes. Tom and Laura will be getting one each. As gifts. Free. For life. Following that will be titles. And a generous monthly allowance. And most of Charles’ free money when he dies.
I don’t think Bulliam will be happy about it / allow it.
We will hear the screeching from the Middletons from the U.S., if they stick Kitty in Adelaide Cottage and give either Frogmore Cottage or Royal Lodge to a Parker-Bowles. At least we will get some good laughs from their antics, I guess.
@Harper this is the fairytale of our lives at this point, it’s on its way to being as powerful as any Arthurian legend. Without the magic that is. But it’s got black girl magic, so there.
No, Chuck is the evil king. It is not all Camilla by a very, VERY long shot. Charles is in charge.
Personally, I don’t think Omid has any sources from the Sussexes. I do however believe that Harry and Meghan moved out of Frogmore once the queen passed and had no intentions of ever using that shack for a home thus Meghan mentioning their finally having the opportunity to shift through whatever was left behind, giving away to charity what they wanted given away and completely moving out of this home for good with no intentions of ever coming back to it or even paying any more rent for it. What the tabloids are reporting (at least IMO) is old news, this is not up to Charles to evict the Sussexes. But, please do carry on portraying Charles like the arsehall that he is. Tell us about how greedy chubby Chuck is by breaking a lease on his own son, taking a lawfully leased home away from his own son and gifting it to pedophile Andy. Yes please, tell us Chuckie is a total douchebag without telling us Chuckie is a douche.
100% agree!
I think H&M will rent property in the UK but not buy should they ever come back to visit.
They aren’t in the UK enough to make it worthwhile esp given how sky high taxes are in the UK. Plus ppl know they aren’t there full time so they would need round the clock security on the property.
I feel for H but KC3 is sending a message to his siblings that he now runs things and if you don’t do exactly as he says you risk losing your home. I’m sorry but anywhere else this would be not just blackmail but a cult.
Charles AND Camilla now run things.
Are there no gated properties in England that H & M could buy a house in?
I am a American in the great USA. Most young genZ and millenials ( my kids are in those groups) care about H&M. They watch the movies, buy their sponsered products, go to see their speeches. Most Americans never cared about Britain’s RF. We, only became interested when an older, white, privileged man married a much younger, naive woman. I felt sorry that this woman was being feed to the pediophile wolf. The family carries this trait. Also, the entire family is just plain evil!!! I see the entire RF candidates for a Mental Illness program. H&M have much support in America. I read his book and it is his version of events that other authors have touched upon in earlier books. The African American community will protect them, like all the billionaires and millionaires in USA. (Opray, Tyler, assorted athletes and actors, along with ordinary people. Leave Britain, we got H&M backs!!! F RF!! KC and evil woman are already failing and will kicked out of office by W&K. I got my popcorn. Much peace and love to the sane British people!!
Definite cult vibes, even the whole living in different properties but all within the same secure compound screams cult.
No matter what the actual underlying truths of all this ‘first born’ manipulation via finances & property is H&M are better off out of it completely. If they’d stayed they, and Archie/Lili, would have been in total thrall to first Charles and then William for the rest of their lives. Now that is my definition of hell on earth. It would eventually have killed them all spiritually & mentally.
As a British citizen, living in England with relatives living in Scotland and in Wales, I simply can’t add comments at the moment about my current thoughts of Charles. Not as a father or as the man who is supposedly held up as our National role model, King, Head of State, Head of CoE. I just haven’t got the vocabulary to express the levels of disgust I now have for him.
I’ve lived all my life in a state of disinterested ambivalence toward the RF, they were just slightly eccentric, in the background of everyday life facts of life. However, I will now be actively supporting the various ‘abolish the monarchy’ republican organisations.
More than unfit for purpose, they are internationally embarrassing, unethical, undemocratic, expensive, ruthless and increasingly pathetic. It’s well past time for this system to be put to an end and these parasites to be evicted en-masse. I can’t believe Harry survived as well as he has after living 30+ years with these cultish sociopaths.
Well said, and I’m really sorry to all of you trapped in England. The Irish, Welsh, and Scots are looking forward to the day they can kick this family out, it’s only a matter of time before they are free.
In Spare, Prince Harry talks with fondness about Frogmore Cottage and the grounds. Charles is a very cruel little man. He let his 2nd wife evict Harry from his bedroom in his own father’s house. And now Charles have one-upped her by evicting his “darling boy” from a whole property. What was to be his forever home. Where he wished to be buried. Oh yeah, Charles definitely read Spare. What an absolute ass. Poor Harry.
Part of me wonders if its just as simple and vindictive as this. Its not about William wanting FC or needing Andrew out of RL or security or counsellor of state or anything else.
In Spare, it was clear Harry loved Frogmore and the surrounding grounds, so now Charles is taking that away so he can hurt Harry once again. Harry gave Charles something to hurt him with by being so open about his love for Frogmore.
What a despicable man. And yeah, he definitely read Spare.
@Becks1 my blood relations are exactly that simple and vindictive. Also, anything I had, they wanted. If I had a broken arm, they wanted a broken arm, or something bigger than an arm, like a leg
“If had a broken arm, they wanted a broken arm.” I swear @carrot, that’s exactly it, what you just described.
That was my first thought as well. Charles at least definitely read it. And Harry treated Charles relatively well in Spare. Now we have a glimpse of what else is in the 400 pages that were cut.
This is gonna be one pathetic, lonely man, at the end, especially if Cammy goes first (and I doubt she’ll be widely missed either).
@Carrot, sorry to hear you’ve experienced something similar with your own family. Continues to amaze me that people with so much comfort and privilege have nothing better to do than come up with more contemptible ways to treat others, even (especially?) their own relatives.
@windyriver I think you know, it’s not about wealth and power. It’s how *these* particular people manage their wealth and power. They’d be the same horrible people with less. They are who they are. It’s a choice, sort of and yet, the Windsors on whole don’t have it in them to do better. Not an excuse, only seeing how they are as how they are.
I’ve shared it here before — my parents gave me an out from public life early — like age eight. I certainly did think every day was about me, but I only wanted recognition for being Carrot, so I opted out and they truly respected my choice. It worked for everyone since an overtly angry, scowling child isn’t a good look for history.
Not everyone with privilege (of any sort — intellectual giftedness, wealth, property, beauty, and so on) is wicked. It’s only that these people seem to think it’s a good idea to announce how terrible they really are
@Carrot – You’re right of course, I do know. And it is remarkable how proudly and publicly the Windsors own their vileness. Question for you, or anyone else – how do you think this plays for other European monarchies? I know much less about royals in other countries than so many here (I’m in the US). Is the Windsor behavior likely to be shocking, at least for how it’s playing out in public? Embarrassing? Does it matter in any significant way, for other European countries, what happens in the UK monarchy? Any likelihood royals from other countries will be invited to the coronation, and send back, “sorry, my schedule is already full”?
Sounds like you were wise at a very young age, and it’s fortunate you had the option, and support, to live your life differently.
I don’t think Harry will be buried in the UK, he wanted that years before he met his wife. But now the situation is different. I think he wants to be buried with his wife and I don’t think Meghan wants to be buried in that miserable country. Also, Archie and Lili wouldn’t be able to safely visit their father’s grave if he buried in the UK.
@Becks – It’s 100% vindictiveness. There’s no shortage of royal properties to go around. This was meant to be a final blow to his youngest child, daughter-in-law and toddler grandchildren, with the added bonus of taking his disgusting brother down a peg or two. This just shows why Harry had to leave and become financially independent. Otherwise, he and Meghan would be at the mercy of Charles and William for the rest of their lives. I hope he never goes back to England after this.
Charles is cruel and has always been selfish.
I sincerely hope this makes every spin attempt at portraying KC as a good father fall flat on its face.
This wasn’t a surprise but still….wow.
But how many things do they really have there? Wasn’t Eugenie living there for a bit too?
Most of the personal belongings are probably in California, but the house is probably still full of things that were a) too bulky to move easily and b) items that make it convenient to stay there when traveling to the UK. Furniture, towels, bedding, dishes, pots and pans, stuff for the kids, clothes they’d need only in the UK, etc.
As others have said above and below, I think H and M should strip the place bare of anything and everything they can – down to the last light bulb. If they paid for it, it goes. If they don’t want to pay to ship it home, donate it to a worthy cause in the UK. Some one more deserving than the vultures H is related to.
One of the photos of them leaving after the Jubbly appeared to show someone packing a wooden swing like the one Charles gave the Cambridges (there’s a photo of George standing on it). If in fact that was from Charles and they brought it back to California, I hope they burn it. They don’t need any visual reminders of these people. But if they took even a tree swing, that leads me to believe they took most of their indoor belongings as well.
Please believe that I would go through and take every faucet, every light switch cover, every lighting feature and anything else that I had paid for and dump it at whatever is like a Habitat for Humanity re-Store in the UK.
Geez. When people show you who they are, believe them. There’s no going back from this. If KC3 doesn’t think this is going to affect the future of the monarchy, all I can say is that I want some of what he’s smoking. He’s gonna slim it right down to gone.
The biggest hurt, which I’m sure Harry and Meg have already been processing for a while, is that Charles doesn’t have any feelings whatsoever for Archie and Lili. He took away their one safe home in England. Unless laws change allowing Harry to fund his own security, they won’t have another. Having lived it myself, I don’t feel like it’s too much projection. Charles is scum. Sad for him, his grandchildren will feel the truth of it — they aren’t wanted.
Hurts to watch it play out even if it isn’t unexpected. Even my grandparents did better. Being in the public eye, they were highly aware of what reflected badly. We little ones knew we were barely tolerated (and yes, you can be lavished with ridiculous, expensive things and still know you’re not beloved) but we were always safe from external danger while my grandparents lived.
“Hurts to watch it play out even if it isn’t unexpected.” THIS.
I’m sorry to hear your life has had such ghastly parallels.
Carrot, and how said that the reason they made sure you were safe is because of the optics. That’s not to say that I’m grateful that they made sure you were safe. It has to really bite that their reasons for doing so weren’t because they loved you. I hope you’ve made some kind of peace with that. It’s their incredible loss that they never bothered to get to know you.
Hey! protection is protection and we kids were targets. I’m grateful regardless of impetus. I have been so SO fortunate to know I had choices, even between not so great and probably even worse than that! I chose for myself from a young age and I’m not sorry. Honestly, the only decisions I’m sorry for are recent, poor man choices. But eventually I got my head out of my ass on them too!
I reached a place where I don’t think I need professional protection all the time. I usually make do with a very large, highly trained dog. I earn my own living. I pay my bills and I pay them on time. Sometimes people think I’m (apparently still) terribly important Carrot. Frequently I’m mistaken for a nanny or a maid. Sometimes photogs capture it — literally people handing me their empty drink or their baby to diaper! It’s kind of great
@Carrot, my family sounds to yours. And I am so sorry. My father stole from my sister, me, and niece who was a baby. Identity theft and all. And defended his awful abusive father while my mother had to get a restraining order to protect my sister and me. I don’t know how common or rare these situations are but none of this surprises me. I hope Harry can find peace and accept it. It doesn’t excuse the behavior but what other choice do we have? Best to you and everyone!
Hugs @Bunny1 big squashy hugs to you
My family was my normal right? For a long time I worried about passing on my father’s genes (worse than my mum’s side’s greed genes) and would I suddenly turn into a dangerous douchebag? Not likely! Be gentle with yourself. You aren’t your father. You are you
I take a lot of wisdom from Harry and Meghan. I made my departure a little before they made theirs but I still feel like I learn from them. I admire their bravery and their willingness to put themselves out there in ways that are meaningful to me anyway
This is sad but not surprising, given how vindictive they all are. They BRF is high-profile and wealthy, but they have very little power outside of titles, positioning during ceremonies, and the granting of estates/leases. Harry escaped their weird little bubble and is living the good life in California, but the rest of the RF is still stuck deep inside of Plato’s cave. I’m sure KP and BP are all sitting around, congratulating themselves on humiliating Harry, and the fact that they think this is a good idea for a King who was already deeply unpopular tells me the whole thing will be going down in flames much sooner than any of us think. I was on the fence about H&M attending the Chubbly, but now I’m firmly on team Stay Home.
This left me sputtering at the stupidity of this family. Just the optics of Charles kicking his son out and putting pedo Andy in his place. Who are Charles’ advisors that thought this was a good look? Truly awful people.
can Harry say they’re not going to the coronation now? Meghan isn’t gonna be invited. it’s time.
You don’t know whether or not Meghan will be invited, whether Harry will be invited, whether all four of them are going to be invited.
Could be Harry and Meghan are waiting it out with no intention of going. They’d be giving Charles an out if they announce they aren’t going first, without Charles ever having to admit whether or not he invited them. That way, Charles would get to play victim vs. Harry and Meghan getting to announce publicly/truthfully whether or not they were invited. They’re waiting for Charles to f*ck it up and be on record about it. Harry and Meghan not going to flinch first, a very public game of chicken.
@notasugarhere.
Exactly!! People really need to stop and think instead of emotionally reacting.
seems like a pretty clear message to me. let me evict you from your home in the UK. whether he invites them or not isn’t going to save him any face anymore. this isn’t emotional. clearly the message is you’re no longer part of the family and you’ve chosen a new life so good luck. it’s pretty clear to me.
yup. what a small man. he’s definitely sending a message. even if they do get an invite, what kind of welcome is this? let me see my grandchildren and have your support, but you’re not gonna actually show face on the balcony, you probs won’t really take pictures with the rest of the “fam”, and oh yea you got no home now in the UK thats on palace grounds….yeesh.
I know they won’t because they’re not petty like me, but I wish the Sussexes would take every. single. item. they bought and paid for inside FC. From the window treatments to the furniture to every last knob and pull in the kitchen. Pry the tiles up from the bathroom floors. New kitchen cabinets? Take those too. Take back everything. If there was a way to strip the paint off the walls, I’d say do it lol.
It makes me so angry every single time I think about the way the Sussexes have been treated compared to every other person in that family. And time after time, King Chuckles (and QEII too!) shows what an absolute walking, talking, racist piece of shit he is. A horrible father and grandfather. I’m so impressed that Harry survived his life in that family before Meghan came along to rescue him. And thank goodness they left and can live in freedom, peace, love and sunshine in the US.
I hope they never go back. Not to the Chubbly, and I’m sorry, but not even for their charities. At this point I wouldn’t put it past Chuckles and his stooges in the Met police (have all of the officers making racist “jokes” about Meghan even been removed?) to try to harm the family. They’re not safe in that country and now they don’t even have the “safety” of the royal residence bubble. What more evidence does Harry need to make a clean break? His family is clearly sending the message that the Sussexes aren’t wanted, aren’t valued, are to be treated worse than a sex predator! Stay away, Harry! Stay away!!
Sorry, rant over. It’s just so angry-making!
@SussexWatcher My kind of angry-making. I’d take every light fixture, naked bulb, and all the loo roll
@Carrot and @SussexWatcher, I like the way you think. *adds loo roll to my imaginary packing list*
Don’t forget the ice cube trays.
My kind of vengeance, I’d strip the place down to the bone of every single item I paid for and paint the walls in a garish color. Whether the Sussexes voluntarily gave up Frogmore because they saw how the wind was blowing or because Charles refused to renew the lease, I would definitely leave a nice farewell gift for that vile family.
I would leave a pound of raw shrimp in the back of every closet before I left.
And/or shrimp in the heating/air ducts.
And stuffed into the curtain rods 😉
Lol, I just said this above. I am right there with you.
Haven’t we all learned not to believe “sources close to Harry and Meghan” no matter who is writing the story? These two have a book deal, a podcast deal, and a Netflix deal; if they want to make their feelings known they have many avenues to do so directly as they’ve done so with Spare and the series.
Also: those pics of them out last night dont exactly scream DISTRAUGHT. I’m sure they’re fine but i do hope this dumb story, which was probably planted for a reason, is a sign that they will not be at the Chubbly and instead chilling in Sunny Cali.
The Sussex’s spokesperson has confirmed the story is true, they have been asked to vacate Frogmore. Chances are they’ve known for at least a little while and have had time to process it, hence how they appeared in the pictures from dinner. Hopefully too they also have another good attorney pinning Charles to the wall about getting back some of the money they repaid for the renovations
I mean…..idk how much clearer Charles can be about the how little he cares for H and his family. I’m wondering if giving them “until after the coronation” is because they already said no and this is a way to get them in the country around that time.
This and everything else chucky has done answers the question for me why the Queen would not step down earlier. She knew what a putz chucky is and always will be. What he doesn’t get is every time he does something like this he makes the Sussexes so much more beloved and more wanted and very relevant by the rest of the world than he could ever hope to be. Chucky cutting his nose off to spite his face.
Yep, I’m constantly surprised by his incompetence and his pettiness. I wasn’t the biggest fan of QEII and Philip, but you know what? They kept the ship balanced. Things started sinking after Philip died, but the Queen and BP were able to stay afloat until she died. It’s slipping under the waves now. Charles lacks the impersonal view and he either doesn’t know or doesn’t care that he looks terrible.
I think that he believes that what he is doing is his right to do and screw anyone who thinks differently.
Seriously! Also I thought she wasn’t protecting Harry and Meghan at all. Now I see that she was doing quite a bit, actually — it’s just that she had so much to contend with, and as a very old woman at that.
It seemed to me that they weren’t clamoring to go back to the U.K., so I wonder if in the end this will impact their lives much. It’s a final nail in the coffin but I’m just not sure it makes that much of a difference at this point.
It’s not about the logistical impact, which is irrelevant, it’s the emotional impact. The worst hurt is rejection by your family. Rejection of your children by your parent.
Charles is a straight-up POS. What a liar, making public declarations of love for Harry and the kids, while planning to evict them from the home that H&M spent millions to renovate. Charles truly is a trash person, bereft of morals, and a horrid father. Prince Archie and Princess Lili will grow up learning how their grandfather sh*t all over their family, how Charles resented their daddy for being Grandmother Diana’s son who committed the unforgivable crime of bringing Black blood into the royal line of succession.
There’s no way Charles can deny his own racism now. Harry never had the full measure of his father’s love and care. Charles first resented Harry as a newborn male redhead, later because he was Diana’s ally, and now because Harry has chosen to love his biracial wife and family, rather than abandon them. And because he won’t leave Meghan and the kids, Charles will exact the perfect revenge. Charles will sleep really well these days with a big grin on his face, knowing he’s the kind of heartless parent who would pull security from his own son and infant grandson and throw them out of their home.
This fuckery will undoubtedly be met with widespread approval and celebration in the UK but this racist mess will be a hard sell in the Commonwealth and will likely be seen as problematic to the rest of the world.
It’s pretty clear that the mixed race royals will find no welcome in that family. Well, let the historical records show how petty, xenophobic, and ugly is the House of Windsor. “Recollections may vary” but receipts last forever.
I wonder if this will affect the amount of positive RSVP’s they receive, as opposed to sorry unable to attend?
@Lady D, good point. We already know how many musicians have turned down invitations to perform; even certain British people want to stayTF away from this mess.
I just hope that those 400 pages that had to be cut are on their way to the printer already.
Since Archie and Lili will never know their grandfather, I don’t think it will bother them all that much, so long as their father deals with his own issues about it. Source: My paternal grandfather was flat-out evil, but I never knew him so it’s never really mattered to me. What mattered was what that did to my father, and how my father never dealt with the trauma of it.
Thank you for that fresh look on the situation.
If they attend the British Media will be inciting every unhinged mentally incompetent loner in the country to attack them.
Part of me says, sure let the world see who the British Media and British Family really are and watch them get attacked AGAIN.
The British will come out of this looking like a bunch of monsters on the global stage if H&M attend.
I do not see the good coming out of that. I don’t think we all need to see another long episode of H&M being treated like shit
It is up to them. It is their legacy, it is their birthright to be there. Maybe they don’t want to be run out of town. Maybe they just want to show up because it is their birthright to not let the unhinged dangerous loners win.
Hopefully Charles doesn’t make it to his coronation.King Puffy Fingers releasing this so called news when he’s getting criticism for his Brexit involvement. Did we not see the Sussexes move all their sh*t out of Frogmore during the Docuseries & after the Jubbly?
Seriously, are you suggesting W&K are a better option than C&C? That their racism, physical/emotional/mental abuse of Sussex Family, their idiocy, laziness, Tory-loving, and tabloid-feeding is ANY BETTER than the sh!t C&C are shoveling?
Better to have Chuckles as king and have the whole sh!tshow come down within the next 10 years. Too much chance of ‘o poor W&K having to take on so much so young’ and all of a sudden people have amnesia about why they should dump the monarchy.
I hope Charles lives for a long time for the sake of the Wales children. Let them grow up a little further away from the throne. They are the innocents in this sea of toxicity.
Distance from the throne doesn’t matter. Raised by nannies. In a daily sea of toxicity with parents in a miserable business arrangement. Parents who use them for PR, use them against each other, use them against their siblings, used and against their Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan. Maternal grandparents who only ‘love’ them because of the power and profile they get out of it, manipulated from birth from all sides. Raised to be entitled, racist, and manipulative at every turn. All three are being raised to be just like W&K, just like the Midds, just like Charles, just like Andrew. And none of the three of them will ever have a problem with it in exchange for the lifestyle they get in return.
@nota – very nicely put!
@nota — That’s what people thought of Harry. Can we please, at least on this site, stop decreeing children are doomed to be horrid while they’re still children? Huge numbers of children are totally unlike their parents.
What @Emily_C said. Besides, sometimes, like with all children everywhere, what you get is what you get. We won’t know the measure of these small humans for many years. Let’s show them, and all children, even the gingers, dignity and kindness
We’ve seen George’s superior attitude over his siblings. We’ve seen Charlotte putting her hands over her younger brother’s mouth to shut him up. We’ve seen her pitch absolute fits in public AND shoot eye daggers at her mother. We’ve seen the youngest raised to act as if his mother has no value.
Posters on here constantly insist that somehow it was/is Diana’s DNA in Harry or Diana herself that saved Harry. That caused him to wake up, see the horror of his life, and move past it. That somehow the three weeks a year that Harry saw Diana during his childhood was enough to make the difference. Where exactly in either William or Kate do you think there is an ounce of anything positive that could be passed on to any of those children?
Give me the child until he is seven and I’ll show you the man. – Aristotle.
@Nota, when have we seen George display a superior attitude toward his siblings? I’m not trying to be argumentative, I genuinely just don’t remember ever seeing George act this way. From the little we’ve seen, Charlotte seems to run the show, and George appears to be okay with that, but that’s JMO.
Harry, darling, drop every last bit you cut from Spare right on these assholes’ heads.
Charles is such a boring, hateful, petty wanker.
Also, I’m convinced all these boring losers want Frogmore because it’s legit nice and not a falling down, ugly AF dump due to the fact that Meghan has gorgeous style and taste.
@Bitsy, I cosign this entire comment!
How can you evict someone who hasn’t lived in the property for years? I am trying to understand why anyone would believe anything from the UK?
This Great Windsor Property Reshuffle all started last summer when (we now know) the family knew the Queen had cancer, everyone white knuckled it through the Jubbly & everyone was looking to divvy up the Windsor properties before raiding the Queen’s jewelry.
So settle Kate at Adelaide, let William use Windsor Castle until they figure out how to bounce Andrew from Royal Lodge. Then confirm Harry & Meghan won’t renew their lease on Frogmore (voluntarily or under pressure) & offer that to someone else. I doubt there was any formal eviction, but this is just the sort of nasty story Camilla would feed to the tabloids to make everyone look bad if she needed a distraction from public scrutiny.
I really hope this will solidify H & M chances of not going to the Chubbly. And I wish that’s all the public will talk about, Chuck and Cowmilla deserves to be remembered only as the vile people they are.
So Charles will be reimbursing them for the millions they paid for renovations and rent then? This isn’t shocking at all. Just like Camilla being queen and her grandchildren taking centre stage while Chuckie the A-hole decides whether to even invite his own son and grandchildren. They just seem dead set on being as cruel as possible to Harry and his family. It’s disgusting.
…and they are doing it so publicly. I mean, what is Charles endgame here? Does he want to be known worldwide as an abusive father while maintaining protection for the family’s corrupt deviant? This is the picture he is projecting to the world right now. Honestly, I don’t think Charles gives a damn what anyone thinks of him. William just has to hope Chuckie doesn’t destroy it all before he gets his hands on the billions.
I believe he honestly thinks he was chosen by God, that his will is God’s will, and that opposing him in even the tiniest iota is opposing God. The things that offend a narcissist are legion and ridiculously petty.
I hope the Sussexes go scorched earth now. They won’t, but one can hope. Charles is basically evicting him from the entire country for pure pettiness. It’s not like they have a housing shortage – and if they did, maybe start with the ones who have multiples. Where else could he safely live? Are they supposed to crash with Eugenie and Jack in Nottingham Cottage? (Can we talk about that punishment for Eugenie for being friendly with Harry, given what we now know about Nott Cott?)
The sussexes don’t need to go scorched earth, the BRF will destroy itself because they’re so stupid and blinded by revenge. We can all see what’s going on. With Spare coming out, more people have read about what’s transpired and they keep proving Harry and Meghan right.
Eugenie and Jack are at Ivy Cottage not Nottingham Cottage. They have a legal lease not connected to the Crown Estate weirdness around Frogmore Cottage. With the lease of Ivy Cottage, Eugenie wasn’t treated as a member of the royal family but as a wealthy member of the general public who passes the background checks. A similar lease like the one Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas apparently now have at SJP (no confirmation, Fail info only).
Do they? I could only find info that they lived in Ivy Cottage before Frogmore and then moved from Frogmore to Nottingham Cottage (and are splitting their time in Portugal) and that both are grace & favor properties. I can’t imagine raising a kid in Nottingham Cottage, so I hope you’re right.
The next step will be to find some way to try to remove Harry and the children from the line of succession. The royals are determined to “win,” though I don’t think they have one iota of what winning actually looks like. They want Harry and Meghan disgraced and failing that, want them gone. Removing anything “royal” from them is all they have left, but even that wouldn’t matter in the end because neither of them care about titles or succession or orders of precedence. So the old racist royalists get to rub their hands with glee at the thought of rejecting 2 biracial toddlers while the rest of the world looks on with distaste and disgust.
Someone needs to tell the king and the heir that you can’t compel people to love or care about you, nor do you have the power to make people pretend to care for you. They will spend the rest of their lives keeping score, looking around for someone to blame for their unhappiness and discontent.
Yup I think next will be the kids titles and maybe even the Sussex title.
The kids title will be very more difficult because of the Oprah interview and claims of bias. I think to get past that they’ll also take Charlotte and Louis’s HRH. William won’t like this but he can always change it when he becomes king.
I feel so bad for Harry but I’m glad the family is showing him who they have always been.
HRH MATTERS to William and Kate, so I think there’s nothing taking that from the kids. I think they will “officially” remove HRH from Meghan and Harry (who have been instructed not to use it) and conjure up some “evidence” to take the Prince/Princess titles and HRHs from the Sussex kids. I think that’s more likely than the Sussex title, which needs to go through Parliament
Yeah. I’m so opposed to titles in general and to HRH specifically (the idea that one person is “higher” than another due to birth or marriage? Seriously?) I was also one of those arguing that H&M should drop their titles altogether, not as capitulation but as a gesture of freedom and a FU to that nonsense.
But now… oh I can be petty too. They agreed to the *Queen’s* request that they not use the HRH. The Queen is dead. So now I think they oughta publish and podcast and publicize to their hearts’ content as HRHs. It’s an equal FU to that nonsense, because when Chuckles inevitably takes it away they can prove that it never mattered in the first place.
Peggy is such a fucking weirdo. He’s so ridiculously envious of Harry, it’s nuts. Everything Harry has, he wants. Imagine being the heir and wanting the spare’s scraps.
What about the dilution of ‘Royal Blood’ by an entire line of working class people? Khate and Ma should be really worried. I can see the ‘House of Windsor’ ending and the ‘House of Parker Bowles’ taking over.
I’m sure this stings Harry and I’m curious what his talk will be like on Saturday.
But this is actually really good news in the long run. The less attachment to this family the better.
You notice almost all the leaks about Harry and Meghan have come from royal news or anything attached to the royals.
They’re other projects and moves we only hear about after they’ve pretty much finished.
What exclusives will the royal reporters get after the coronation with Harry and Meghan truly gone?
I’m glad Harry is surrounded by amazing professionals but also has Meghan and his little family to support and him and fill him with unconditional love.
As I said on the other post, this came as no surprise to me. But in reading this piece, it shows that Charles has no interest in having a relationship with Harry and Meghan and their children. I mentioned the other day that there have been no pieces about Charles longing to see Archie and Lili and this move just confirms to me that he doesn’t accept them as his grandchildren. I hope Harry and Meghan don’t go to the coronation. If they do go, Charles will do everything possible to embarrass and humiliate them like he did after the Queen died.
How is KFC allowed to take away Grandma’s gift to H?
Was the late Queen so powerless that she was only able to ensure that he had it while she lived?
Probably, yes.
Chuckles just admitted that he will do whatever he can to make sure they never have the proper intelligence for their safety. That is why he pulled Frogmore from them. He is fine with his daughter in law and grandchild being harmed or worse.
At this point I think the Sussexes should consider themselves uninvited from this, regardless of whether or not the paper engraved invitation actually makes it to Montecito or is *cough* lost in the mail.* Making sure they have nowhere safe to stay says it all.
This will absolutely backfire on Charles. Time to never go back Harry. Never ever ever….
100%. This isn’t a family feud this is a sociopath willing to kill his son. I swear the theme music for “Evil Lives Here” is playing in my head
This is so shitty and petty of Chuck, it’s crazy. Especially since Harry said in Spare that they really did love the place, and was happy to have a house that has the extra security of being on Windsor grounds and he loved the location etc. But that probably just adds to the appeal of it for C, he gets to hurt his son by doing this. And it’s yet another way to treat Harry as the spare, in his book he talks about how he always got crappy apartments when he was single and was just generally passed over, ans here it is happening yet again. This whole family is such trash, and if Eugenie is smart she’ll get out now, or otherwise be constantly having to kowtow to Charles for the rest of her life.
And it seems like a really dumb idea to boot Andrew, the guy is scum but he probably has dirt on his brother. So now Willy gets royal lodge, and what, Kate stays in Adelaide with the kids? Could those two possibly end up with like four freaking properties, two alone on the grounds of Windsor? JFC
Charles’ next predictable steps (if not already taken) with the support of Willy: to ask parlement (the chances are real with this Tory majority govt/parlement/HoLs), or find a way within his kingly power to:
1) Takeaway the Sussex tiles and the other miner titles gifted to them by the queen;
2) Give out Letter Patents/announce that Archie and Lili’s titles will be taken away/or be replaced by lesser titles than prince and princess. Or he’ll find a way (in the law) to take away their titles entirely.
PS: One thing he can’t do though, to remove Harry and his kids from the line of succession. That would mean the abolishment of the whole system of the monarchy and aristocracy. That the HoLs will not stand for, because about 90% of the Lords in there are from aristocratic families.
Honestly this doesn’t seem like a big deal to me? Sounds like they had already moved out, since they moved to California wouldn’t they take their stuff? They had private planes and movers so not like they could only take a couple suitcases. Why have a property somewhere where they don’t live or really seem to want to visit much? Sometimes these pro Meg and Harry stories are just a bit much And reaching for outrage IMO. They have a huge mansion in Montocito, they are fine! I don’t think they need our pity because they don’t get to lease this place.
Lol, they have a huge mansion in montecito. And? Watching a father treat his son and grandchildren like this is pretty outrageous. No reaching. It just is. The house is on a secure estate and taking it away along with their security is telegraphing his lack of care for their lives. Sure, we already knew this but it’s still outrageous to witness the petty moves of a man who is king. Like this is what he does with his power? There’s no pity but there’s def a recognition of the types of hurt Charles the petty abuser is inflicting.
This is not the action of a loving father, and if my parent did that to me, I would know exactly how he feels about me and mine. And it doesn’t matter how much wealth I have, this attacks the fundamental relationship of a parent and child in an extremely cold and blatantly abusive manner.
I agree that logistically, it doesn’t sound like a big deal. I think that they packed everything they really cared about up, and they probably expected something like this because Charles is awful.
But! On an interpersonal level it’s messed up, because this makes Harry visiting his remaining friends and charities in the UK (and family, like Diana’s sisters) much more difficult, per the security question. His children are now going to be much less safe in the UK, Frogmore was a place where they could enjoy state security I believe, which is an issue of course because why shouldn’t they spend time with their Spencer relatives and see their grandmother’s resting place? And it’s also meant to be a rejection. So, that’s why it sucks. But they know Charles by now.
Even if H&M had made a pact never to return to the UK ever again, this is an unnecessarily petty and cruel thing of Charles to do, and even though Harry has made a ton of progress, it had to have stung when it was first confirmed. It’s not about the Sussexes’ reaction, it’s about how awful this makes KFC look.
No disagreement from me there. He is a vile man and I find it hard to see redeeming qualities in him. But Harry and Meghan aren’t stupid, all of it must sting but as we’ve seen before they are good at forethought and I’m sure they more or less expected this or something like it. But Charles is terrible, as usual.
@C, I should have been clearer— I totally agreed with your comment, and was replying to Mandy’s above it claiming it was “no big deal” or whatever. But ITA with everything you said.
This action of Charles means that Harry and Meghan and their children will have no safe place to stay if they wish to visit the UK for their charities or even to visit their friends. Charles is making sure that his son and grandchildren are exiled. Harry will not feel safe visiting the country of his birth where he is a blood prince. It is not a matter of feeling sorry for Harry. It is the injustice, cruelty, and pettiness of a father towards his child. Harry high security before, but the smearing and after his marriage to Meghan has no doubt increased danger many fold.
I’m pro- H&M but, for me, it’s not a matter of pity. H&M have had 2 months to “digest” the “eviction” and I’m sure Harry fully washed his hands of the RF and expected plenty of push back when he decided to write his book. H&M have a beautiful home and a nice life in CA – and foreign dignitaries have been able to stay quite safely in hotels with their personal security, so there’s no reason why H&M couldn’t travel to the UK whenever they wanted.
What I find fascinating to watch in real-time is how Charles is revealing his style of monarchy. He’s all “I am King, this is what I want and that’s the only important thing.” None of his mother’s humility (real or faked) and images of happy families – it’s all “Me, Me, Mine, and screw you.” He’s had decades to plan his reign and now we’re seeing it unfold.
They no longer have anywhere safe to stay in Britain. It’s not about “pity” — I don’t pity people I like anyway. I pity Will and Kate, both of whom I despise, because they are such miserable little people. I admire Harry and Meghan. This is about justice, not “pity.” Also it’s yet more evidence regarding how rotten Chuck is.
@Emily_C you know? I have pity for W and K too. W isn’t likely to ever be loved for himself, who he is as a person. K seems to be stuck in perpetual imposter mode. I don’t imagine they’re as miserable as they deserve but they don’t seem to experience much joy in life beyond schadenfreude
I am with you both, so much. Will and Kate lost the only chance they had, to actually BE something that isn’t bullshit. Meghan and Harry would have held their hands through all of the adulting they have never had to do, gladly. It’s fantastic, for every part of the U.K. that has wanted independence for centuries, but for Will and Kate, it’s a failure of any sort of an imagination. They never dreamed they would be anything other than the royalty of 1,000 years of history. You reap what you sow has never been more obvious, but at least no one will be beheaded.
This is the first and last time I will ever be sympathetic to these two failures to launch.
The Queen told Harry at that meeting “‘Your father will do what he wants to do’.
She was right.
He did what he did.
It is clear that all the senior royals hate Harry. They aligned with the media to abuse his wife.
It did not work.
Meghan had her awakening with Tom, it is clear and finally out of the open for Harry with Charles.
This is no longer about the ‘olive branch’ a tactic used against Princess Diana, nor ‘my darling boy’, the band aid is off.
With air the proverbial wound would heal with less scaring.
Harry is now entirely free, the only problem is security when he visits the UK.
Harry and Meghan remained ‘ much loved’ members of the late Queen’s family.
He was never a part of his father’s, this has to hurt but not insurmountably.
The bots were out in full force last night, full of vinegar and foolishness. I couldn’t grasp what the feeling of the people in the UK. From Google’s search data, Harry is the most searched royal followed by his wife, Meghan.
She is the most searched everywhere except the UK.
Camilla is at 5%, someone intuited a some months ago that she wants the end the monarchy on Charles’s watch because she did not want Princess Diana’s son to ascend the throne.
She’s on her way to get her wish, or it is that her and her husband’s bitterness towards his deceased ex-wife has blinded their sense of reason.
But this is not on her, it is the action of a toxic father and brother.
“Toxic people condition you to believe that the problem isn’t the abuse itself, but instead your restrictions to the abuse”.
I had sense there was more when recent articles in the fail would put the words in inverted commas ‘ of course, “he loves his son”.
None of his actions are that of a loving father, the only reason this is fully exposed is the other disturbed son is being moved to the sidelines as Camilla consolidate her power.
Now the healing begins…
Celebrate the past relationship, while mourning its demise.
Remember the sun will shine tomorrow…
Charles is so bloody damaged. He still resents his two brothers because “Mommy loved them more!” His first wife shone in the spotlight and captured hearts, and instead of being proud and happy he just seethed with jealousy and doubled down on his cheating. He’s spent his adult life so under the thrall of his horse-faced, scheming boozer of a second wife that he throws his own children to the wolves for her sake.
Now he’s throwing his own son out of his home – a home that is rightfully Harry’s because he was leased it and PAID to make it livable – because he’s in his feels about Harry telling the truth. Harry tried to be kind to his father in his book, but it didn’t do any good. He has to made to pay for refusing to be the family’s whipped dog any more.
What a petty, petty bastard.
I take some satisfaction in the fact that there’s no way that Charles is or will ever be a truly happy man. These are not the moves of someone fulfilled and content to have reached his pinnacle with the love of his life by his side. He’s always been petty and miserable, and he always will be. Harry and Meghan have found true happiness.
No, he throws his children to the wolves because he likes to. He threw Harry to the wolves for his own sake many times. Chuck hates anyone getting more attention than him, because he believes he is due everything. Every scrap of everything that exists anywhere.
Chucky is a f——ing piece of S
F——— yeah he is but to be honest that might be an insult to S——-
So many f—-ing homea he has and he does this to his son and his family. If anyone comes at me and tells me chucky isn’t pure evil and racist and pulled straight from Satan loins . I dare you to prove otherwise. The flames of hell will never be too hot for chucky , camel side piece , pegg-a-lot ans katie mcbuttons
President Kennedy went to France and nobody gave a shit about him, they all went ga ga over his wife because she was charming and spoke French.
Did he spontaneously combust into a giant scheming pile of self pity and jealousy?
No, He put on the biggest smile you ever saw and said that his new claim to fame is that he is the one who escorted Mrs. Kennedy across France.
Real men are not afraid of their wives being charming.
Real men don’t tell the rest of the world that they need to dim their bulbs because they are afraid of being out shown.
Real men realize what a gem they are privileged to be next to, and escort them through France with a proud look on their face.
I’m starting to think this was Harry plan all along. The Spare spiraled them out of control into full public view of crazy. They can’t stop making mistakes out of jealousy, greed, anger, pettiness to save the monarchy.
1. Write book
2. Let the RR reacted like the RR will always react
3. Let my family see that they are infact in bed and even controlled by the RR
4. Add one incandescent sibling and horse face with a sprinkle of a shadow formally known as Charles
They are destroying themselves. If the public wants to set fire to a blood born prince I don’t think any amount of pomp and lies is going to accept Cams family. NOW they will be scrutinized and the RR will want blood from Cam too. The down with H&M story is just so pointless now. Like a boyfriend you demoed that keeps stalking you.
Buckle up, Tom and Laura and children, the press will eventually come for you when it needs to be fed.
H&M trying to destroy the monarchy is the tabloid’s narrative. I wouldn’t go there.
@Shawna
Lets separate the monarchy from the family. I get it its the same thing but I’m seeing them as a family. I don’t think he wants to destroy his family. He is exposing what IS destroying the family.
If I was them, I would head over there for Chubbly time, and instead of showing up for any events I would pack the rest of my stuff and get gone. And since they paid entirely for a renovation that was supposed to come from the sovereign grant, I hope they take every light fixture and faucet. And that infamous copper tub, if it exists.
But I am supremely petty that way. 🤷🏻♀️
I couldn’t believe this when I first read it. What a nasty piece of work.
1) of course William wants frogmore. Meghan decorated it and I’m sure it’s beautiful, modern and comfortable. Kate and he don’t have that level of taste
2) offering it to Andrew is disgusting.
3) write the second book, Harry, fuck them and make the money
You’re right! Harry, send the other 400 pages to the publisher. If only they could publish the new book before the coronation. I bet Camilla wants Frogmore for her children…
I imagine Khate will be all over Frogmore now. She’s likely fed up that she has to “slum it” at Adelaide, even for brief periods of time. Mark my words this is yet another case of Charles and The Rottweiler shooting themselves in the feet because it’s going to result in all-out dirty internecine fight over properties. The leaks and briefings are going to get worse and worse, especially if Camzilla starts moving her kids/grandkids in to royal properties, pushing out Eug and Bea. Edward and Sophiesta must be lying awake at night in a cold sweat dreading what comes next for them.
In any event, I hope Harry unleashes more truth bombs in the next iteration of Spare, and I really think this plus the Abomination-Coronation are going to trigger an internal war within the BaRF and unleash a tabloid attack on them the likes of which we’ve never seen.
There can be another entire scenario at play, the Sussexes did not renew the lease and have refused the invitation to the coronation in the face of bitterness and toxicity from William and Camilla, whilst hid in ‘silence’.
This is to ensure that William is not branded a scapegoat, and try to get ahead the story by blowing the lid.
This story was sourced by the sun, whilst the other article of note for this bad situation is from the Times broadsheet with Camilla’s son as a replacement for Harry but will make an excellent king.
Both media is owned by Murdoch, so there was time for William to react to Camilla’s sources from the times article.
Then as per the course, this is not about Meghan and Harry, it is most likely about fraying relationship between the monarch and his wife with his heir???
Did a disruption of some one’s secret agenda lead to his partisan revelation???
Whose agenda ???
In this light, there’s more to come…..
Soooo, they wait until Meghan and Harry beautifully renovated the property, then William and Kate wants it? William has access to everything, but then he covets his brother’s and SIL’s property? This makes W and K look extremely bad and jealous. Princess Diana must be spinning in her grave.
William raison d’etre is to have what Harry has??
Irregardless….
No new revelations.
After reading reactions here and on the bird site, I’m thinking H&M decided not to renew the lease and the palace decided to use them (once again) as cover for the disaster that is the Coronation.
H&M have no reason to return to Windsor. The Queen & Prince Phillip are gone. Eugenie is in Portugal. KC3 & William aren’t going to apologize to Harry or Meghan. They are going to continue to brief against them. If H&M need to return to the UK, they’ll figure out a way that’ll keep them safe.
This is entirely possible. But even if this is just a brief it makes Charles look like a disgusting person. But we knew that when he tried to drive his daughter in law to self harm
They had a long-term lease and their spokesperson confirmed they were asked to vacate the home.
I’m with you on this. When I read the article my first thought was that H&M didn’t want to renew the lease and it’s now being spun into a “they were evicted” story.
So who is going to live in Royal lodge now?
I mean, I know it’s got to be William, but so soon after all the Adelaide Cottage hoopla? About W&K wanting a “normal” family home? The BRF is reeeeaally pushing it if they think the public is going to fall for this one.
Seriously, so Royal Lodge will be their *sixth* home? Because we know they won’t be giving up any of the others, except maybe Adelaide, and that’s only if Charles and William aren’t planning to keep that as Kate’s “divorce home.” Personally I would not want to be within spitting distance of Royal Lodge…think about some of the disgusting things that have gone on there. Sleepovers with Jeff & Ghislaine, for starters. I would want no part of that place, let alone bringing my three small children to live there. There’s not enough bleach in the UK.
I just cannot get over the hatefulness … the utter vileness … of Charles boasting that he evicted his son and his son’s biracial wife and children from the only secure home they had on English soil.
I hope H&M allowed themselves to be photographed last night to show Charles that they aren’t broken by his disgusting behavior.
I hope their lawyers stick it to Charles and get back every cent of the money they put into Frogmore.
I hope that on the day of the Chubbly, they hold a gigantic party at Montecito for Archie’s birthday and invite American royalty — their friends Oprah, Serena Williams, Tyler Perry and Kerry Kennedy. I hope Elton John serenades Archie.
(Alternatively, as I noted elsewhere, they could spend part of that day at Diana’s gravesite and then celebrate Archie’s birthday at Althorp. I’m sure Elton John could serenade Archie there.)
They had a night out.
They are not reacting to the revelations.
They are healing nicely….
There is currently a guardian story with comments allowed on this. It seems to be largely commented on by bots saying nothing to tear down the level of discourse
But the level of commentary makes it obvious.
What is important to know is there has not been a proper consensus as to what the population’s opinions on any of this.
All released polls are considered too small to gleam any proper data.
Polling is very expensive and has been used to form opinions rather than gather data from then.
It is inconclusive at best…..
I guess these freaking idiots have ZERO CLUE that Prince Harry could literally tear down the monarchy entirely by spilling MORE of ALL the tea to the public, AND secure his entire fortune & future on monetizing it. If he chooses. He will ALWAYS be Prince Harry, no matter how much they try to tear him down. Clueless morons shooting themselves in their hideous hooves.
King Shit of Shitdonia.
What I’d love to see at the coronation – silent protesters in black wearing Diana masks, so they’d see them in the crowd, all ominous and foreboding. Spectres at the feast.
This has given me a raging headache!
But as l always planned, l will be there at the Coronation with my T-shirt with the picture of King Harry sitting in between the Queen and Meghan.
well, that’s the answer for the Chubbly – “don’t feel safe coming back to the UK without secure accommodations wish Paw all the best!” And then release pictures of Archie’s birthday party and all those pictures of the queen with their kids on Coronation day. Guess which will run on the front pages of all the UK papers.
We know that H&M haven’t waded in on this, so Omid’s source? I guess it could be PA, but part of the info, but the rest? Are we sure we believe this?
I’ve thought that whether H&M attend the Clowning (but not the Chubbly) would be up to them and they would do what they decided to do. Now? If the get an invitation, I think they should go. Just for the Clowning. Show the world how adults go through life.
KFC clearly doesn’t care about what the rest of the world thinks of him. Harry gave him a HUGE gift in his book by going so softly on him. I was left with the impression that Harry wants a relationship with his FATHER. Now KFC is showing and telling the world that as a parent his love is for show, but not in fact. He’s showing the world that he doesn’t want anyone “different” to get near his white world. He’s showing the world. Congratulations KFC, you’ve overplayed your hand. I hope you truly dislike what you’ve sown.
Sussex official spokesperson confirmed they were asked to vacate the home.
And back in January shortly after the release of Spare.
And the largest landlord in England has confirmed that he can force families out of their homes
Harry and Meghan should end any relationship with the Windsor’s and live their lives to the fullest in the USA! End of….
I’d really enjoy to see their faces if Harry ever applies for US Citizenship.
Releasing this news on March 1 is another blatant hit and run attack by the palace royals.
Prince Harry’s global livestream event is scheduled for March 4 for ‘Spare’.
Not a coincidence!!!
I mean this just means more attention for his book and more people paying money to see what he has to say. It’s perfect PR for the event. I don’t see it as a hit but free promotion. Millions have seen the interviews he’s done for Spare and would probably tune out but now they’ll be tuning in to see how he reacts to the “eviction.” The more people read his book the better.
While they evicted HM , the next thing we see is a beautiful couple out and about in LA at dinner living a happy life. Not to mention Meghan looking absolutely gorgeous. It makes the BRF look weak and amateurish….. it’s like saying , eviction ok but who cares, we’re still living well in California , while you’re being petty over there and btw a lot of A-listers are declining to perform during your coronation… lol..
My reading of the timelines indicates Scobie scooped the Sun, whatever. No question that Chuck has been premeditating. But the timing of this is obviously to distract from news of Chuck’s politicking with Brexit. Trying to blame the EU for Chuck’s meeting with EC President von der Leyen must not have been swallowed well by people on that sceptred isle.
Oh, look a squirrel. This is the meat the press were fed to dim the news of C-Rex3’s meeting with the head of EU Commission and to take heat off the Rottweiler for her slow creep up the chain of command.
I fail to be impressed. Who cares about Frogmore. The Sussexes told you they don’t want to be there, they don’t want public funding, they don’t want the titles, they don’t want to be smeared and they don’t want to be close to William. Charles wants to be seen as this mean and vindictive person, well let him. How can people stand up with a straight face and sing send him victorious, happy and glorious, long to reign over us, is beyond me.
They can send the rabid bots out to say hateful things. In the meantime, if true, Charles just reinforced what a lousy King, father etc.he truly is. They need to repay H&M every penny spent and look into any legal aspects of a broken lease.
Another shameful attempt to keep H& M associated with Andrew. It’s disgusting, disturbing and disgraceful. I hope it all backfires on Charles…
The press needs the Harry & Meghan line to make this interesting, the Royals lost their best assets.
I would love H to release the rest of Spare however, I think this is all being done to get H&M to do exactly that, they want to see just how far he is willing to go public about. They’re shooting on the dark to see what will garner a response from H&M.
H should ‘keep his powder dry’ for now and not release everything. Let them sweat. They deserve it.
I’m ashamed to say I’m British anymore.
Charles will be written into history as a spineless monarch ruled by his mistress and her family and I’ll bet that picture at the BAFTAS of Willy with the oligarch won’t have gone down too well in the Murdoch press as that ‘Lord’ owns the Murdoch rival Evening Standard.
I’d look a bit closer to home if I were Chuck as I’d put big money on Camilla having kept her own diaries & her children also. Keep your enemies closer eh Chucky?
I hope to God H&M will hold fast and not go to the chubbly but ultimately it’s their decision and Chucky may use their children’s titles as a bargaining chip in some obscure way but hopefully that should be enough to let them realise he couldn’t care less about H, M, A & L.
The only thing H&M need to do is carry on living privately and doing their charitable works as that’s patently obviously enough to annoy the royals and gutter press. When they want to be public again it’ll be their choice, not Spineless Chuck or Mad Bill Wales and Ozzy.
It’s a right royal mess.
Don’t they live in Montecito? Why does it matter if they’re evicted from Frogmore? It’s not like they’re being thrown out with nowhere to go. Obligatory f***k Prince Andrew, but this is a real “KIm people are dying moment” The Sussexes will survive. The fact that the average peson is finding it nearly impossible to find housing, makes it hard to feel sympathy for H&M over this.
It matters bc it’s a matter of security. Remember, they aren’t allowed police protection in the UK. Their American security is not allowed to be armed and doesn’t have the access to info about threats. So there is no safe place to stay for Harry in his home country. He’s effectively been exiled. Which also means he’s going to have trouble working with the orgs he’s had long standing relationships with in the UK, like WellChild. So it’s not even just affecting the Sussexes.
Steph, exactly. To pull security the 1st time, now this. The location of Frogmore afforded them protection/security. The sheer ugliness of a jealous father that would say we will quell your popularity and keep you from coming ” home” is sick. Thete are other properties that Andrew could have been moved to. This is a matter of having a safe, protected home in the UK. I would expect a move like this from William. As a parent, I can’t fathom this hand washing of secure space for my offspring, working or not
I didn’t read this before I posted but I just saod the same. You are completely correct. This is just cruel to not just Harry ans his family but those charities. Charles has no heart .
I agree. Rich peoples’ problems. H&M will be fine. Losing a second home that might have been used once or twice a year is not the worst thing that can happen to someone. They do not need to visit the U.K. if they think that it is not safe. They seem to be happy to visit other countries in Europe with their existing security, so can continue to do that if they wish to travel outside the US.
Sure it’s fine to not be able to visit the country of your birth, your mother’s grave, the friends you knew growing up, your dead mother’s family. But you can visit other countries so yippee! Wow, what a heart-felt response. Andrew and Charles’ problems here are the real rich people problems. Charles literally has hundreds of houses to choose from to place Andrew but it has to be Frogmore Cottage? What’s wrong with Charles or Will giving up 3rd, 4th, 5th, etc. homes to house PA? They couldn’t be staying in all of them often. And they likely planned to spend more time there once the security issue was settled. They also spent their OWN money on this house to fix it up.
They’re all rich people! I’m sure their rich people problems loom large to them but they are as nothing compared with the struggles that most of the people in the world have to deal with. I wish H&M well but I’m not going to feel sorry for them.
Question: if Charles is willing to do all this to his “darling boy,” what would he have been willing to do to his ex-wife, Diana, whom the queen feared would set up a separate court and maybe try to take the boys with her? I think the answer is what actually did happen to her less than one year after her divorce from Charles. And I will always believe this.
It is quiet well-reasoned arguments like this that worry me
I’d say this is to distract from no one wanting to play at the Big Boy party. How embarrassing and how this reminds me of Trump and how no one wants to play at his Big Boy parties either. Gee – how else are those two alike? Both philanderers, both disrespected their dead ex-wives, both grifters, both need constant fawning or they throw tantrums, both racist. The list goes on and on.
Chucky has evicted Harry and his family from the uk and stopped Harry or Meghan from returning to do charity work like with well child or smart work. These people are so clueless And cruel. Ir shows they care nothing about the common people . Only about petty revenge and having power . The uk needs to all Wake up and be done with this British institution for good .