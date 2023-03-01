“Are Adele & Rich Paul engaged now? Possibly?” links
  • March 01, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Adele & Rich Paul might be engaged? [Dlisted]
Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter might be happening? [LaineyGossip]
An update on the Roald Dahl story. [Pajiba]
Tessa Thompson wore something interesting for the Creed 3 premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jack Black is such an underrated person & actor. [Seriously OMG]
Who was the best-dressed at the SAG Awards? [RCFA]
Matthew McConaughey’s sons look so grown! [Just Jared]
SCOTUS will “decide” the fate of Biden’s student debt relief. [Jezebel]
Ashley Benson is on vacation. [Egotastic]
Anti-drag Tennessee governor… did drag, years ago. [Buzzfeed]
Michelle Williams usually doesn’t do big jewelry but this necklace is stunning. The Valentino gown is pretty great too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The South Korean LGBTQ community has a legal breakthrough! [Towleroad]

8 Responses to ““Are Adele & Rich Paul engaged now? Possibly?” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    March 1, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    Jack Black is probably one of the most complete artists out there! I know he probably doesn’t care about accolades and stuff but he deserves them all.

    • Frippery says:
      March 1, 2023 at 7:51 pm

      He flies under the radar because he is funny and is a low-key celeb but he is a *ridiculously* talented musician. Kyle Gass as well. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend everyone check out the cover they did of Wicked Game. So different from what they are known for but absolutely beautiful.

  2. Normades says:
    March 1, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Adele: I coulda swore she was already.
    Shawn/Sabrina: Perfect mutually beneficial (fake) coupling.

  3. FHMom says:
    March 1, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    Isn’t this like the second or third time Adele has been hinting that she is engaged? I don’t know anything about her beau, but unless he likes the drama, I’d think twice about getting remarried.

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      March 1, 2023 at 1:35 pm

      Rich Paul is a sports agent whose client list includes some of the biggest names in pro basketball, including Lebron James (who also has an ownership stake in Klutch, the agency Paul is CEO of). Paul is also the brother of current NBA star/insurance pitchman Chris Paul.

      Given the nature of his profession, it does not appear Paul has a drama phobia.

  4. HeyKay says:
    March 1, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    I enjoy Adele and her talent in singing.
    Her personality grates on me tho.
    She is a true PITA Diva in my book and her flaking and cancelling on the LV shows cost fans a good sum of money and time they were not refunded, IIRC.

    They are both multi-millionaires, pre-nups for both I should think.

  5. j.ferber says:
    March 1, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    I really like these two together. I hope they do get married. I didn’t know Chris Paul was Rich Paul’s brother. I’ve always thought Chris Paul was hot.

