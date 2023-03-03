The Sussexes are in ‘ongoing negotiations’ about Frogmore compensation

The Telegraph’s Vicky Ward had an interesting piece on King Charles evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage. Some of the information has been reported elsewhere, like the fact that the Sussexes were told about the eviction the day after Spare was released. But the Telegraph’s sources indicate that in the past two months, there’s been a lot of back-and-forth between Buckingham Palace and Montecito, and there are still things left to negotiate, like whether or not Charles has to pay the Sussexes for what they put into Frogmore. Some highlights:
The Sussexes weren’t told that Charles offered Frogmore to Prince Andrew: The Sussexes were said to have been disappointed when told they were being evicted from the property in January, three years after announcing that they were quitting royal duties and relocating abroad. However, the revelation that the King has offered the Duke of York their much-loved home, which they carefully renovated to their own personal taste, will only serve to aggravate what have already been “difficult” talks.
Recent discussions: The King asked the Sussexes to vacate their five-bedroom Georgian cottage around the time that Spare, the Duke’s memoir, was published in the New Year, but discussions have only recently gathered pace. A friend admitted that the decision had not been welcomed by the couple, noting that they had “made that place their home”. The Sussexes consider the cottage, which is ensconced on the Windsor estate, the “only place that’s left as a safe space” for them and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in the UK – not least given the ongoing legal row over the Government’s decision to withdraw their right to automatic state-funded security.
The Frogmore mess is indicative of the larger issues between Harry & Charles: “There has been no embrace,” one source observed. “If anyone was going to try and pretend things were rosy, this somewhat blows the cover.”
Complications: The couple are understood to be upset but accepting of the decision and appreciate that they are “exceptionally privileged” with a roof over their heads. However, it does “complicate” whether they will feel able to return to the UK or bring their children, in the future.
Will the Sussexes get their money back? The private money the couple ploughed into the property, and potential recompense, is understood to form part of the ongoing negotiations.
Sidelining a Counsellor of State: By maintaining a UK address, the Duke qualified as being “domiciled” in Britain and so remained eligible to serve as a Counsellors of State, a position for which he is now expected to be sidelined.
“The ongoing legal row over the Government’s decision to withdraw their right to automatic state-funded security…” The legal row is actually over whether Harry has the right to get security AND PAY THE POLICE FOR THAT SECURITY. Otherwise, it speaks volumes about Charles that he raged out and evicted the Sussexes back in January and never told them that he intended to put Andrew in their home. I’m also bothered by this: “The private money the couple ploughed into the property, and potential recompense, is understood to form part of the ongoing negotiations.” As in, Charles has taken the position that the Sussexes should not get that money back, that they in effect donated $3.1 million to the Windsor estate and now he gets to put Andrew in there.
Also: again, no one is saying that Charles has offered the Sussexes any permanent or temporary home if or when they want to visit. Charles is making it perfectly clear: this is a plain eviction, a churlish tantrum from a king, ordering the Sussexes to never come back. Such a loving grandfather!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Netflix.
The Sussex’s should absolutely get reimbursed for the money that they put into Frogmore. Period end of story. That old fool use some of Katy’s coat money or Cam’s oat budget to pay them back.
🤣Oat budget!🤣
YUP. There shouldn’t be any negotiations about it. Charles wants them out, Charles needs to pay for it.
Also, weirdly, Andrew may be helpful here. No way is he moving unless Charles reimburses him for the broken lease (which I’m sure he was intending to pass to his daughters) and for the money he spent on Royal Lodge.
Charles can’t pay Andrew and not pay the Sussexes without making this into even more of a mess than it already is. And he’s going to have to pay Andrew.
TBR has shown again and again that they can’t handle even simple things without making a mess, esprcially when it comes to H&M. I have no proof, but I think Andrew giving up the Royal Lodge (after the queen passed) was one of the conditions for the payoff of Virginia Giuffre.
Taking their much loved home & giving it to that filthy perv is spitting in Harry’s face. It also shows that Chuckles doesn’t give a feck about his grandchildren. By taking away Frogmore Archie and Lilbet have no place to live. This is a horrible thing to do to your son and daughter in law, but it’s monstrous to do this to your grandchildren. Good start to your reign.
I don’t really understand why they’d get money back? If I were to fix up a rental space, my landlord wouldn’t compensate me for that unless we’d worked it out contractually ahead of time. And if I made changes without agreement, I’d be required to return it to it’s original condition upon leaving.
I also don’t understand how the Sussexes could be surprised by this. They’ve now spent years publicly separating themselves from these people — this seems like the natural consequence of their actions and also what they’re asking for?
What they’re asking for? Yeah, Harry loves living in America but never once has he asked to be completely barred from visiting the UK. He’s literally suing RAVEC for the right to just pay for his own security when he visits the the UK. So, its a lie that they’ve been asking for this. He left the firm so that must mean he’s asking for his children to be unsafe? That sounds like some mafia-shit right there.
1. You were not “gifted” your rental as a wedding gift.
2. Legal cause of action could be unjust enrichment
@Kirsten I don’t know how it works in the UK, or if you are not in the UK where you are from, but in the US it’s solely the responsibility of the landlord to make the accommodation habitable. So honestly the Sussexes should have never paid back that money, but I understand why they did. They didn’t make changes without agreement. The location was improved paid for by the sovereign Grant because it required improvements that in itself implies a contract, or at minimum understanding that they were making the accommodation habitable. Also not speaking to your family has absolutely nothing to do with being allowed to come and go at your pleasure and be safe in the country of your citizenship. That’s the bare minimum that one should expect. Thinking that just because you don’t speak to your family you shouldn’t be allowed in the country and you shouldn’t be safe if you do come is ridiculous.
@kirsten
“And if I made changes without agreement, I’d be required to return it to its original condition upon leaving.”
Well, then they would be entirely justified in gutting the place. Because they paid for everything inside that house. Do you think Charles would be fine with that? I don’t think so. Hence the negotiations. He needs to pay them back for all of the fixtures and fittings or they take it back.
The house was inhabitable. They paid for the full renovations, for it to be made habitable, for it to be renovated from staff quarters to a single family home, etc.
this isn’t someone moving into an apartment for a year, buying a new microwave, installing it above the stove, and then getting pissy when the landlord thinks the microwave should stay, or whatever.
Also, they never said they didn’t want to keep Frogmore, or that they didnt like Windsor.
Have you ever watched any court room shows? Come on now. If my apartment rental needed to be painted and I had an agreement with my landlord to paint the apartment, I would expect compensation. Why? Because my landlord and I agreed to these terms. Meg and Harry thought they would be living all of their days in England. Did one really expect them to live in a run down property? Come now. Be real.
We own a rental unit and tenants are entitled to compensation for certain things like replacing appliances at their own expense or if they make certain repairs that a landlord should cover. They should be compensated for the money they paid toward the structural changes. If as the press keeps saying the property is owned by the crown estates, then the Sussexes shouldn’t even have to deal Charles directly on this and it should be able to be dealt with according to the laws concerning this. Of course, this being the royals, they’ll twist it into a Sussex money grab or something.
@kirsten, that is how the leases on these properties at Windsor generally work. Tenants usually pay for any renovations and then under the lease terms some of that renovation money can be recouped by the tenants in diminishing amounts, depending upon how long the tenant lives there. This way the trust that holds the properties doesn’t have to pay for the renovation costs.
For example if you pay $1 million for renovations and need to move out in one year you get a large portion of that $1 million back. However, if you stay in the home for 20 years you may not get any of it back or a small amount.
This was explained when the Sussexes repaid the funds for the renovations. However, their payment was not deemed in the press as a reimbursement of the funds but rather as a “donation.” This is why I think there may be a holdup in returning the funds to them. The Royals are probably trying to treat the monies as a donation, to which the Sussexes would not be entitled to have returned to them.
The Royals may be fudging with the accounting to try to screw over the Sussexes.
It’s not a typical rental though. It’s Royal property, and all the other Royal properties are fixed up and maintained with the family money/sovereign grant or whatever it’s called. H&M were the only ones asked to pay for it themselves, and they did believing it was going to be a long term lease that would be their family home in the UK. So they were forced to pay, driven out, and now kicked out, and expected to just shrug and accept it?
I think they should remove every personal belonging and fixture they can, and should be reimbursed for the renovation costs to make it habitable, maybe minus a fair price for the time they actually lived there.
your landlord wouldn’t exactly bill you for necessary structural renovations after the fact, for starters. this is ridiculous.
You have a point, if I was Harry I would pay to have FC returned to the dilapidated servants’ quarters it was before they invested in it.
Hmm, @lucy2, your talk about it being a donation is interesting. If the Sussexes chose to pay that 2.4mill, as opposed to the crown estates actually asking for that money, would that be a hold-up to reimbursements? By all accounts, they did choose to pay it back. Not sure that would be a reason to withhold money though but imagine Charles will do anything not to have to pay them back a cent.
@Lucy2, the tenants usually pay for the renovations on these Windsor properties. I think the only reason Frogmore Cottage was set to undergo renovations prior to the Sussexes moving in was because they had no tenants that wanted to lease out the property that had previously been used as housing for employees.
In these stories about Royal Lodge it is made clear that Andrew had to pay 7 plus million for renovation costs when he moved in. Now we all know that Mummy paid for the renovation costs But technically, it was Andrew as the new tenant. This is why Andrew is moaning about being repaid for the monies he ploughed into Royal Lodge.
The same was true when Eugenie moved into the cottage at Kensington palace. There was a discussion in the press about who had to pay for the renovations and it was ultimately determined that Andrew would have to pay for the renovations. Again, with Mummy really paying for the costs.
There are also a lot of non-Royal tenants at Windsor in crown properties that pay for renovations to the properties. This is one reason why I think William and Kate did not get their alleged first choice of Fort Belvedere. Because the family that lived there (Canadian department store owning) are not only friends of the Royals but had poured a TON of money into the property, both the house and the extensive gardens. To kick them out probably would have cost as much as tens of millions.
Again, it is done this way so that the Crown Estates don’t have to usually pay for the renovation costs of the properties they maintain.
Kristen, ,,,I suspect you are being intentionally ignorant because it involves Harry and Meghan and we all know whenever that woman of color name is involved in anything to do with that family, the rules change. So I admire those who took the time to explain the whys to you . However I am out of patience for your kind . So girl , BYE.
@Kristen- you don’t understand why they’d get money back?? Seriously? First, it’s not like they spent a couple hundred bucks of their own money to improve the place, they spent $3.1 MILLION of their own money, to turn what had previously been subdivided in the interior to create multiple little apartments, AND was dilapidated to boot, into ONE large, renovated home. And they spent the millions because the house had been given to them by the Queen and they intended to keep it as their long term UK home. I think it’s safe to say that they NEVER would have poured 3 MILLION into a home that they knew Charles would snatch away prematurely. You talk as if these are just every day landlords and tenants, who have to follow every day, normal laws about leasing a house. 🙄
@Mary How on earth could they classify H&M’s payment as a “donation”? Are crown properties a listed charity?
By@equality. I am afraid if they want to call it a “donation” they will do so just to try to screw over the Sussexes and because they think they will get away with it. I am sure there are many instances of donations made not just to the Crown but to the Royals personally (as opposed to just registered charitable organizations).
Remember the guy that donated millions intended to directly benefit the Queen personally by having a new ship/boat built for her? It was intended as a gift for the Queen but I’m sure they managed to morph the status of the funds to something else.
Also, in the States I can donate money to anyone or any organization for a good cause, it doesn’t have to be a registered charitable organization. The only issue is that I would not get a tax deduction and I may have to pay taxes on the money if it is seen as a “gift.”
The Royals pull crap like this all the time, changing the status of something to suit their own purpose, because they can get away with it. It was reported in the press, after the Queen mother died, that many of the items that she left to people in her will or outright gifted to them, had actually only been given, or devised, shortly before she died, as opposed to the 7 years needed for the gifts to be tax free. It was reported that the tax authorities knew that the bequests were taxable but just let them get away with it.
I don’t know exactly what the Sussex’s paid for because I haven’t followed in full but my understanding was that they’d paid for fixtures and fittings, while the building work was paid for by the estate.
In the UK the building is the landlords responsibility. Fixtures, fittings and decorative work depends upon the contract. For example, if something needs replacing the landlord could do it themselves or could allow you to contract someone but only be willing to pay for a like-for-like replacement. If you wanted an upgrade, the difference is on you.
So if they’ve gone for costly fixtures and fittings, I can see how the estate wouldn’t want to give them all their money back. If they’re not repaying what was spent on the property structure, that’s another thing.
If they relied on a promise made by the last Queen that it would be their forever home – but they could not own it by virtue of Crown Estates – I believe they have a case to recoup losses based on that reasonable reliance.
Was it customary to remain in your gifted home? If so again this feeds a case
Your landlord would actually be obligated to pay for needed repairs. That’s how we got our landlord to fix something in our apartment last year — they kept dragging their feet, and we said that’s it, we’re hiring someone and sending you the bill. They sent people to fix it the next day. Learn your rights.
They should. I think the problem is that Charles wants strings attached to that reimbursement and I think the string is total silence.
I would love to see the matter brought to court, if Chuck decides to be irrational, punitive and play it deaf. The renovations’ cost was paid privately by the Sussexes because there was a verbal understanding that they were investing in the long run in a place they’d call their own in England.
I’ll have to disagree a bit with the comments stating that they chose to donate. Absolutely not. I recall Henry and Meghan being under media pressure to reimburse the grant. I believe whatever was funded under emotional duress and intense public scrutiny cannot be called a donation but a quasi obligation.
Therefore, they should be entitled to recoup at least 80% of their moneys, or take king Charles’ madness to court.
Technically, I would love to see the matter brought to court. But I hate the idea of it becoming tabloid fodder. However, in this case, it would be shining a light on some of the opaque royal rental practices and the overall budgeting of the RF. In this case, it may be the RF that does not want this to go to court. So returning money to the Sussexes, if need be, maybe the better alternative. Just can’t see Charles stomaching it.
@sugarhere, I did not mean that the Sussexes intended to donate the money. I fully believe they intended to pay the money as a reimbursement for the cost. My point was that the Royals may screw around with the categorization of the money in order to try to avoid paying it back to the Sussexes.
I think the Sussexes should sue if need be. I believe the Royals would cave because I don’t think they want the Crown Estates accounts open for inspection (I think similar payment for other properties by other Royals and tenants would be relevant).
@sugarhere, I never said that the Sussexes did not intend for the monies paid to be deemed a reimbursement of the renovation costs (as opposed to a donation).
“Oat budget”??? The scream I screamed! I really hope they do get a financial settlement because the way they have been treated is cruel and ridiculous.
Lol!! Camilla’s apples & oats budget! Plus the cost to groom her and shoe her…….Make sure to keep your hand flat when you feed her!! She’s liable to chomp your fingers off!
I can NOT stop laughing out loud (thankfully I work from home) at oat budget 🤣🤣🤣
Oats and coats , 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂
I just read that Frogmore used to be several apartments – so the renovation (post gifting from the Queen) was to bring the house back to one family house with 4 bedrooms + nursery. It’s a large house (~5,000 square feet) so that’s a lot of renovating plus the usual modernizing of electricity, plumbing, HVAC, etc. for today’s building codes.
Not the oats!!! 😂😂😂 Coats ‘n oats are the biggest line items in that family’s budget.
I figured the counsellor of state issue was part of it. Charles’s weasily backdoor way of ousting Harry from that position. And yeah, he owes them for every bit of money they put into the place. The only thing he doesn’t owe is the rent they paid up until the date he told them to leave. The rest he’s got to pay back. But he didn’t think that far ahead, did he. Ladies and gentlemen, the a King of England.
And of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland unfortunately.
Also King of Canada and the monarchists are making noise because Canada has made no national plans to ‘celebrate’ the Clowning. If they make a national holiday here in Canada I’m ….I’m raging just thinking about it. Not good for my blood pressure. This ugliness = #NotMyKing
Not for long.
Not sure why it matters about removing Harry as COS. Andrew (and Beatrice) still remains one, and with the appointments of Anne and Edward, neither Harry nor Andrew would realistically be called upon for anything. COS don’t have to be called upon in order of succession, and Camilla and Will would almost certainly come first in any case.
I I don’t think a majority of these moves have anything to do with logic. They clearly want to exorcise Harry and his children from all things British royal family. Including being able to live on crown estates, represent the family in any matters, have any patronages in the UK, and basically make it so unsafe to come there that all the attention in that country will always just be on the Windsors. I think with the Commonwealth and general malaise around the rest of the world in the opinion of that family, Charles realizes that basically building a wall around the UK is the only way to” win”
True, the only way logic is part of the equation is it begets the question of why Charles & Co. aren’t using any. Could be, too, the COS issue is a bigger one for Will, who doesn’t want Harry to have anything at all. If something were to happen to Charles in the next few years (before W&K’s kids are old enough), Harry would be right there behind him (well, behind Kate) on the list of COS, even if he can skip over him.
Charles and his merry band of advisors must be under the impression they’re still covered by the invisibility cloak of the late queen’s reign, able to get away with things without people noticing. Not so much. Charles will never really come back from evicting the Sussexes, on top of other likely miscalculations ahead as he crowns Camilla, embiggens her family (further), and whatever else he decides he needs to spend the public’s money on. And then there’s things Will the loose cannon is likely to do. All of it would still stink even if we didn’t have Spare showing us how things work BTS. Shakespearean and biblical at the same time.
Speaking of which, assume people remember the lines (paraphrased) from American Pie – “the [people] I admire most…they caught the last train for the coast.” That’s been my ear worm the last few days…
I think he did think ahead. Charles has enough money to pay them back, that’s a non-issue. He just doesn’t want to, because he wants them broke and begging him to take them back. Not gonna happen.
You wouldn’t be allowed to make that level of renovation to a rental without an agreement in place. So, they must have had some agreement. They wouldn’t have spent $3m without an assurance in writing that the lease would be renewed for a certain amount of time or that they would be reimbursed a percentage if not.
Just to clarify, they didn’t spend 3 million in renovation initially. the Crown estates or the sovereign grant did, because the house needed serious renovations before they could even move in. Harry PAID BACK that money to shut up the press and to sever any bit of obligation to the Crown Estates/SG for that money.
They did pay for anything beyond the structural renovations themselves though, and that’s the money they might not get back IMO. But as it stands, H&M paid for the renovations to make the house habitable again and they should be reimbursed for that.
Frogmore Cottage had been neglected for years and was slated for renovation prior to the wedding “gift.” Monarchy can exempt themselves from certain laws by previewing them prior to enactment and ensuring there’s an exemption for crown properties (Queen’s Consent), but I don’t know whether they could get out of safety building codes (why?).
Monarchy has a responsibility to maintain the upkeep of buildings with historical significance. Since BRFCo has so much property (perhaps too much) they tend to put building renovation on a rotating schedule.
You can read more about the crown obligations, renovations and moving decisions in “Everything We Know About Frogmore…” in Town & Country 11/20/2020.
The following was excerpted from “Harry and Meghan’s new home cost taxpayer £2.4m” in The Guardian 06/24/2019:
“Work included removing and replacing defective ceiling beams and floor joists, upgrading the heating and electrical systems, and installing new gas and water mains. The work took six months, and was completed a few months before the couple’s son was born on 6 May.”
Perhaps the crown has other obligations related to the “historical significance” of specific properties. Anyone attempting to understand the H-M FC situation by comparing it to their own purely commercial residential lease of a habitable building that meets code will fall short.
They moved in Frogmore when things were already bad and hard for me to believe H&M would just give out 3M with no formal agreement, for PR sake. They already new no one was on their side and they had to protect themselves. It would be nuts.
This may be why Earl Spencer might offer them a cottage at Althrop. Not that they’d ever live there, but so that they would have a legal address in the UK. Unlike the US, UK citizens don’t retain full rights if they aren’t resident in the UK. I suspect this is left over from colonial days, where there were so many emigrants.
Yeah, I don’t see him doing that. First, he refused Diana a cottage after her split from Chuck. I also feel Willy would put pressure on him to not help Harry in any way. He’s just as slimy as KC and WanK.
Oh that’s interesting. That might be a good way to to do, so Harry still has a residence there. If I were him I’d never set foot in the UK again, but it might be a nice little dig at his dad to do that.
Carty, he did not refuse Diana a cottage. She wanted a specific one, and he offered a different one. She didn’t want that one. Earl Spencer sued the media because they were the ones putting it out that he had refused. He won the lawsuit.
Earl Spencer offered Diana a cottage and she liked it and wanted it. He withdrew the offer of that cottage and offered another which Diana did not like . It might have had something to do with its location it might not have offered the same privacy
Harry should just buy a place somewhere in England just to stick it to his father over the counsellor of state thing.
That’snotok, your spot on. He thought he would slide that little titbit into things without the press cottoning on, WRONG. He is a petty, spiteful little hypocrite. Did his mother and father do this when he said in HIS BOOK AND HIS TELEVISION INTERVIEW, that his father was harsh and hectoring and his mother was cold and emotionally distant. No they didn’t, so more and more I can see BULLYAM and the she wolfs fingers in this. Charlie boy you have lost the plot. You OWE Harry for the renovating AND the outstanding lease amount, so pay up AND SHUT TF UP with your money grabbing spite
They should be reimbursed.
And this is a terrible look and fiasco entirely created by a king.
Of course they should be reimbursed. Harry and Meghan invested money in the property to make it more livable with tacit expectations that they would be living there for a reasonable amount of time. King Charles must make his son whole again by reimbursing all the money they spent on the property. King Charles is being vindictive, petty and a bad dad.
I know it won’t get brought up by this same press, but when H&M don’t come to the stupid coronation and Charles leaks how sad and disappointed he is about it, THIS is why Harry doesn’t want to come to your party, man! I You created this situation where you’re punishing him because you’re sad and petty and pathetic.
And the more days that this occupies the front pages the worse Charles looks. Keep digging, yer maj.
I am so angry for H&M. they don’t deserve any of this, sht created by his own family. Everyday, i’m baffled and lose more words to express how king charles is such a bad father/ruler in his own home, how the f is he ever going to rule a country? Commonwealth?
Watch the end nego being that kfc needs to compensate them with another home and it’ll end up being adelaide
Other monarchies seem to get by without having all kinds of people as councillors to stand in when not available. KFC should keep his unwanted self in the UK. He can send E&S to do his travelling and then he, Cam and PW would be around all the time to handle any tasks. Better yet, have elected officials handle things that have to do with government deals and meeting with elected officials from other countries. I’m sure that H&M’s improvements increased the value of FC so they should get the difference in value paid to them.
To quote Rihanna
https://media4.giphy.com/media/3orieXpGEQYMhTVwsM/giphy.gif
And you better pay up Chucky because Harry and Meghan could launch a lawsuit against you for money due right before your Clowning.
Exactly. This song has been playing in my head since this news was leaked to the press.
They absolutely should sue them and ask for a mountain of discovery about the eviction. Here’s an idea. Serve him the day before the Clowning and ask for all the damages possible. Use the $$ to buy a vacation cabin and let us read 900 Daily Mail articles about how many bathrooms it has. The Windsors cannot seem to use any of their stolen loot to buy a PR team or one working brain 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
I honestly don’t think these people realise how upsetting it is for those of us watching to see two innocent people being treated so badly. Charles has shown himself to be a liar and a thief. A loving father would not treat his son like this and a loving father definitely wouldn’t haggle over paying his son what he’s owed. No matter how he and his witch wife try to spin this they are in the wrong. The whole world is watching and are finding it hard to believe Charles would punish his son and reward his disgraced brother.
All Charles has done is show out of touch he is with a lot of his subjects who really would like to see this embarrassing mess sorted out amicably. This is a terrible look to the country when the head of the church cannot show any type of forgiveness. I said this on Twitter and I’ll repeat it here. Its seems that it’s ok for the “heir” to speak the truth about the coldness of his mother and the bullying of his father but, it’s not ok for the “spare” to speak his truth about his family. For all her faults TQ was a far more forgiving parent than her spoilt conniving son.
It’s not that she was forgiving. He was the heir and she was stuck with him. Harry is the spare and is treated that way in every instance. If William wrote a book and criticized Charles he would be stuck with him to some degree. He would still be petty but couldn’t exile him. Harry is the spare…and Charles continues to treat him like that.
You’re right that it’s upsetting, but it’s also absolutely maddening that the BRF keeps running the same exact play time after time and it keeps working. All of this supposedly happened two months ago, but we’re only hearing about it now. Why? Because Charles really stuck his foot in it with the whole Brexit/EU meeting debacle, was desperate to knock that off the front pages, and so he once again feeds Harry and Meghan to the hungry media wolves and this neverending cycle starts up again.
By now anyone with a functioning brain stem can recognize Charles and the rest of the firm for the petty, vindictive, cruel, generally terrible at just about everything wastes of taxpayer funds that they are. It is not shocking to see them behave as such, nor is it shocking (though it is heartbreaking) to see Harry and Meghan continue to hold their heads high and rise above. The crux of this is that the media – somewhere, anywhere! – should be connecting these dots and calling out this BS media game for what it is so that we can finally put this entire hate campaign media playbook to rest once and for all. We all know what they’re doing, and so why are they able to keep doing it? It’s absolutely infuriating that there are zero consequences for a head of state willfully, obviously manipulating news cycles to benefit himself. It’s like journalists as a whole learned absolutely nothing from Trump, BJ, any of it, besides clicks equal money and to hell with everything else. Help us, Ronan Farrow, you’re our only hope!
Don’t do business with the RF y’all. They will shaft you and say what you got was a gift from them.
Very Trump-like.
When I first read about the notice to vacate I immediately thought – oooh what about the money they paid back to renovate? If it’s no longer going to be their home then the crown needs to pay them back. I could see Charles trying to argue down the total amount by trying to deduct for depreciation or by saying they shouldn’t receive 100% because they lived there for a portion of time and enjoyed the benefit of renovations or some stupid reason. The Crown has millions and billions and yet they are so petty. The Wails have like what 12 homes right now? Like come on!
That would be such a false argument by Charles, because the Sussexes increased value to that home. It was decrepit, unlivable, and falling down and they took a fixer upper and made it habitable. No one wanted it previously before the Sussexes and now that they renovated it to a high standard and maintained it, there’s a rush to acquire a now desirable home that’s in turnkey condition. Any homeowner here in the US who updates their home adds increased value to their property and can sell it at a higher rate. I’m househunting myself and can certainly see it and I’m sure it’s this way in other countries as well. This is not like a car that instantly depreciates as soon as you drive it off the lot. So Charles and his cronies can stuff that argument and I’m sure H&M‘s lawyers will put that to bed immediately.
ETA: and if I’m wrong about this according to the rental laws of the UK and the Crown and they can’t recoup their money, then the Sussexes need to take sledgehammers and return that property to its former dilapidated state, re-erect those walls originally dividing it into separate apartments, after clearing out every single item they spent on to upgrade it.
Charles and this family are morons. He made himself look dumb especially with the Andrew angle and his so called friends in the press are pissed because he’s potentially making them miss out on a payday. Harry and Meghan need to stop showing this family grace and cut them off all together. This is a cartel not a family. Your damned if you do or if you don’t, so they might was as well live their lives and ignore the coronation. This is going to be nothing but the Queens funeral 2.0 where they’ll make overtures to embarrass and disgrace them. He and Meghan need to stop trying to get them to listen and move on. They’ve shown they’ll side with tabloid flunkies instead of your family.
Grey rock them to the end of their days.
Hopefully this will assist in opening Harry’s eyes to the disdain his father feels for him. It is hard sometimes to accept rejection but this apart of the healing process. Harry should also realize this is his cowardly father’s way of excluding him from this mess they are planning. Instead of just telling Harry you are not wanted here he does it in this manner.
Agree with all, he should receive the money back for the renovations he paid and any rent in advance of the date he has been asked to move out. In addition, we all know there is so much more Harry could have written that would give that family cause to be enraged. The whole clan over there is looking more and more unhinged, happy the Sussexes are no longer a part of that mess.
Chucky is literally a thief, a coward, a horrible petty and racist little man who is led by his cow of a wife who has always hated and tried to destroy anyone who is genuine and good.
May their reign be extremely short and the monarchy abolished!
I hope the Sussexes stay firm about getting the money back. This also includes the money the paid for the fixtures. Im sure it was Meghan ‘s. Charles and his team have created a mess both with pr and monetary. Hope he chokes on his “revenge.” I just hope that H &M coming to the corrie are not part of the negotiations.
.
I hope he trips on his cape or scepter during the clowning and never lives it down, emblematic of the future of that antiquated monarchy madness.
I hope he and Camilla have an allergic reaction to the anointing oils and break out in big pustules.
If I were Meghan and Harry I’d strip every nut and bolt that I paid for out of that house and donate every last bit to a women’s shelter.
Why are people always wanting H&M to donate any money they earn/receive as if they don’t have bills and a family to provide for like everyone else?
The Sussexes are very generous towards their charities, but in this case I’d hope they’d use that money towards purchasing/leasing another home in the UK or wherever else they decide.
@Mimi I’ve never understood that train of thought either. Everytime there is money involved with H&M some people spect them to donate it all. They’re charitable but they do have to live on something.
“this somewhat blows the cover” that things are rosy. Somewhat? There ain’t no somewhat about it. This completely blows the cover that things are rosy and any sources saying otherwise have been lying. The royal reporters have to be peeved about the blatant lying coming from Charles’ camp.
The Palace insisting that Harry and Meghan were going to be invited to the coronation was the cover that things were somewhat rosy. It was a lie though.
At this point, I’m genuinely curious if they actually will get an invite. I swear the place will try and claim that it got lost in the mail.
@Jais: I’m sure they will get an invitation. If it’s one thing the Palace is good at it’s gaslighting. I hope that when Harry and Meghan get it they don’t reply to the Palace.
@Jais Oh they’ll be invited. But they won’t go because they’re not idiots, and the Royals will use this as an excuse and claim that M&H refused to come because they’re resentful and therefore really don’t deserve anything in connection to the BRF. Their titles will be next, unless the government changes soon. It’s a setup.
Yeah they are. They worked to build him up as the victim and it backfired because Charles came off sympathetic in spare. It’s clear this was a killing two birds with one stone thing. He needed a distraction and get back at the Sussexes but adding Andrew into the mix made it impossible for haters to enjoy this “ punishment”. He just let the world know he would choose a sexual abuser/ Epstein associate over his son. The press also know Harry and Meghan really have no ties to the UK and they’re still their moneymakers. I really think that press is close to having a full scale meltdown because their obsession will never embrace them and they’re stuck with boring bland royals.
This is de facto exile. By denying Harry the ability to pay for police protection (which is the only legally allowed armed security), and to also deny him the ability to rent a property with sufficient security, Charles is denying Harry the ability to safely lodge or travel in his home country.
That’s exile.
This. Frogmore was also a safe haven because the press didn’t have access to it and the media was cut off. The family couldn’t leak anything from there. They still have a invisible contract and the press want stories. Harry and Meghan need to avoid that coronation at all costs.
So true Brit. When they stayed at Frogmore, no one knew, they would go in and out of the country undetected. Let them have to stay one night in any of the palaces, their every move and utterance will be known far and wide.
They should never have had to pay for the renovations to begin with and should absolutely be reimbursed. The Royal family has been stealing for centuries and that doesn’t appear to be changing…
Exactly!!
He wants them out of Frogmore so he has to pay them back.
The Sussexes have very good lawyers, I would be using them to get every red cent back they paid to renovate Frogmore. And then strip it to the studs, especially if Andrew is going to be stinking the place up.
I would pay money to watch the Sussexes’ lawyers read the royal lawyers for filth on this.
That’s why the negotiations are “difficult” — because Team Sussex is rightly sticking it to Chaz.
I guess they did not expect Meg and Harry to ask for their hard earned money back? Dafuq?
I hope they sue them for their money.
Disgusting family
I don’t think a Monarch can be prosecuted but the amorphous ‘CrownEstates ‘ and personnel may be. I don’t know but I discovered that Social Security benefits to help with rental costs ‘are not available on Crown Properties’. This is despite Press saying that Marina Ogilvy was getting Housing Benefits in a cottage let her by TQ. There was endless press coverage about her at the time. She broke down mentally after RF disapproval of her marriage to ‘ unsuitable Paul Mowat and went ‘home’
This will just put in greater focus how much H&M paid their own way in the UK. Good, the English people need to hear that.
I hope that Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all working hard to break free from KingTampon.
Ireland (after all The Troubles) and Scotland truly need to make a move. Do it.
I’m burned out from all this garbage that we now know about Charles.
Awful, vile snake.
Reminder that Ireland has been independent since 1922, and a Republic since 1949.
*Northern Ireland* is a different entity and language here matters significantly – especially in light of the Windsor framework and Sunak’s promise to “assure Northern Ireland’s place in the Union through legislation” which undermines the Good Friday Agreement.
Add in the economic mess of Brexit heavily-impacting Northern Ireland, also undermining historic no-border agreements, and that there are more Catholics in N.I. than Protestants now.
Your so right, especially as it’s now been shown, that the actual WORDING of the Windsor word soup is completely different to how Sunak described it. Hey CHARLIE you’ve been played 😂😂
The Fail is denigrating Gabor Maté, the trauma experts Harry is doing an event with soon. The headline asks, “Is anyone advising Harry?”
Such projection. “Is anyone advising Charles?” is the better question. This eviction is the wrong move and the ever changing excuses for it are ridiculous. At this point, I can only conclude Charles is being guided by courtiers that are older and even more out of touch than he is.
The DM is always going to go after anyone who supports or is in the vicinity of H&M. That is not a surprise. That paper is going under anyway. Gabor Mate is world renowned. No one is going to listen to a bunch of salty tabloids, reporters and experts from a small island that is gradually losing influence and whose government is one big shit show. Some people give those tabloids too much power. That man will be fine.
Yeah, I’m not concerned for Dr.Maté. I was only mentioning it because the “is anyone advising Harry?” headline is such projection. The Sussexes have great advisors. It’s Chuck E. Three that’s the fool who needs help from better advisors.
The UK press doesn’t seem to realize that everyone isn’t stuck in their bubble. This is their plan, to attack anyone associated with the Sussexes for ever. The issue is a lot of these people are well known and well respected in their fields so it just comes off at best as sour grapes, and more often like character assassination. And that’s going to piss off a lot of people who may be indifferent to the Sussexes but fans of those people.
They do this for everything connected to Harry and Meghan. At this point it’s better to just ignore it because it’s never gonna stop until they find another target.
It hasn’t stopped people from working with them and giving them attention only adds to DF engagement.
I find it interesting that their article on the negotiations for payments has only 2 comments all morning. I suspect they did not like the comments because they did not fit their Sussex hating agenda and so turned the comments off. DF is not fit for toilet paper.
The monarch stealing a property from a person of color. Huh.
This. That’s how it reads 💯
Tale as old as time.
Harry and Meghan only sue when the law has been broken. If the terms of their contract have been violated, and the Crown Estate does not make them whole, then they will sue. I doubt the Crown Estate would let it get that far. They will pay Harry and Meghan back but will we ever hear about it? Nope or it will be admitted in a throwaway line in an unrelated article when the royals are raging against H&M for something else.
Why was Frogmore even characterized as a ‘gift’ from the Queen if the Sussexes had to put millions into it to make it habitable and second, could be taken back at the whim and whimsy of the crown? Do they not know what gift means?
Right?! It’s such a weird way to characterize it. Being permitted to lease is not a gift.
Return the money or burn that b*tch down to the ground.
I hope H&M recover every dime owed them. Charles, Cowmilla and Peggy are heartless, vindictive a-holes and I hope karma gives them what they deserve.
I also can’t get over how time after time, they keep proving everything H&M said about the invisible contract is true. Initially when Spare was published, the BM/Rota Rats tried to claim they didn’t use “sources “. That lasted a hot minute. Article after article, quotes “friends, unnamed sources” for the lies and nonsense spewed. Unf*cking believable.
Am I the only one who hopes that they go over there (or send someone else) and remove everything to return it to its original state? OK UpChuck, don’t reimburse us. Give him a FAFO present for his clownation.
Or this would work too.
https://tenor.com/view/angela-bassett-waiting-to-exhale-burn-snap-gif-12058573
In the 21st century, a weak and vindictive king and a wicked stepmother has exiled a blood prince from the kingdom of his birth.
Not just a blood prince, a toddler blood Prince and a toddler blood Princess. What crime have they committed? Why have the biracial prince and princess been deemed unworthy of proper security in the country of their father’s birth?
Say it out loud royals! The crime of Archie and Lili is being born in the first place. They need to openly admit to it.
“have exiled”
I can see why H&M wouldn’t want to appear at the con-a-nation, but can also see why they might indeed show up. If they do show up, it would be divine justice for Meghan to show up in the Spencer tiara!
Truly, if I were Harry, I would seriously consider obtaining US citizenship. I’m sure he wouldn’t, but if it were me, I would drop the UK citizenship since his family has shown him what they think of him.
As Maya Angelou said, “if a person shows you who they are, believe them the first time”. They have shown Harry what they think of him over and over.
Harry can get US citizenship and still retain his brit citizenship.
My x inlaws got their u.s citizenship and never lost their British citizenship.
The US requires you to renounce all other citizenship but england does not. If you are born on English soil you are always a subject and citizen.
At least that’s how it works for regular people.
Oh and my ex husband has dual citizenship because he had a parent who was a British citizen when he was born.
He didn’t lose that when they got their US citizenship.
So Archie and Lili shouldn’t either.
Who cares if they have counselors of the state? Charles literally has no political power. He has no formal role in government. They need someone to step in and cut some ribbons? Okay. Practically anyone in that family could do that. You don’t need a fancy title and a ribbon for your coat to do that.
I don’t see how stripping Harry of this “honor” is a big deal in any way. Or why he would care. (Which I suspect he doesn’t.)
H&M should strip Frogmore down to the studs and leave it in the same condition as it was in when “gifted” to them.
May your reign be the last and most awful one, King Chuck.
(Also I hope he IS forced to pay H & M the reno money back in full).
I was thinking, if chuck doesn’t refund them for the house
Harry can make that money back by publishing that other 400 pages
Love that!
Concern Fae, you said that without a legal residence in the UK, Harry will not retain all rights as a UK citizen. Is this what KFC is going for? Is he trying to do everything he can to even strip Harry of citizenship? This needs to be made more widely known.
Harry paid back the Sovereign Grant. I believe QE2 took the money because of the lockdown and pandemic. That’s not Harry’s problem. The people in charge of the SG know very well that the money was paid specifically to pay back the amount of the renovations. I don’t see the problem with these people. If KFC continues down this road, he just looks more of an A!! Hole than he already does. If the Queen Co-ho (thank you to whomever came up with this) is the one telling KFC to do all of this, the ride will get even bumpier. The future of the UK with Queen Co-ho in charge looks rather bleak.
@Saucy&Sassy, doesn’t sound like @Concern Fae is correct that you lose rights if you’re not resident in Britain. According to gov.uk, “Your UK citizenship will not be affected if you move or retire abroad”, plus “You can usually vote in UK elections…”
https://www.gov.uk/moving-or-retiring-abroad
Other things though may be affected, because the concept of “legal” residence is complicated, especially for the purposes of taxation. If I understand correctly, “residence” and “domicile” aren’t the same thing (in the UK). “Domicile” is what’s considered your permanent home, though you can reside elsewhere. We don’t know if Harry is still considered domiciled in the UK just because he had property there he occasionally uses. According to the first link below, since Harry’s primary residence for three years has been CA, could he have already declared himself domiciled there, because he no longer plans to live primarily in the UK and there’s potential tax advantages? And if he’s already considered domiciled elsewhere, he’s already not eligible to be a COS.
I’m sure it’s not that simple (see the second link) and there’s no doubt significant qualifications to to be met to change your domicile, but it would be interesting if, by removing Harry’s UK home, it in fact means he’s no longer considered domiciled in the UK, and the loss a boatload of potential tax revenue from a royal who (I assume) actually pays taxes.
(Note: definitely not a tax attorney! Just some tinfoil tiara theorizing going on!)
https://www.gov.uk/tax-foreign-income/non-domiciled-residents
https://www.tax.org.uk/uk-domicile-and-non-doms-an-explainer
I wonder if this will affect Harry’s visa status? Not having an official domicile in the UK I mean. Immigration issues are so complex, and he is not a US citizen.
I’m sure he has people over there to make sure he has an address over there, even if it’s just a p.o.box or houseboat for tax purposes.
He’s married to a US citizen (his kids are US citizens) and most likely has his green card.
You don’t just get a green card by marriage anymore. It takes years of residency too.
@Candy — He works for an American company. He has his green card.
He remains a Prince of the United Kingdom and there is sod all the Royal rats can do about that. Meghan is his spouse and Archie and lilibet his children so they can’t stop them coming back to the UK. Their are plenty of people who will always support Harry and Megan and their are many, many, both serving and ex military who would protect them at the drop of a hat. I’m a veteran and have a lot of military friends and I know two SERVING members of 1 para who would jump at the chance to protect Harry. I’m closely watching the court case about harry being allowed to pay the met for his protection, as legally, they cannot stop him. RAVAC is supposed to be made up of independent members, but, when it met to decide about Harry’s Royal protection, one of Charlie boys aids was sat on the committee, as was a little Palace toad. Now Harry has appealed to the high court, and this appeal was allowed because under the police act of 1999, a person IS allowed to pay the met for their security detail. So let’s see how Charlie and his chocolate fireguard son get around that!
Mary Pester, do you have any knowledge about upcoming dates with respect to Harry’s RAVEC case? I thought I read something last year about a hearing scheduled for next month. However, I would have thought the Palace would have moved heaven and earth to have any such hearing delayed until after the Chubbly.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden is a Swedish citizen, married to a joint US/UK citizen. iirc all three of their children are dual citizens. She has a job working for her mother’s non-profit based in Sweden but with offices in NYC. She has no legal problems living in either the US or in Sweden. I doubt Harry would have any problems either especially as he’s employed by a US firm – BetterUp.
The Queen gave Frogmore to H and M. Then they left, British public in a tantrum said you left you should pay for all those Frogmore reno’s, so they did to shut up the British public\haters. Now they’re evicted, damn tootin I want my $$$$$$ back.
Harry is gonna need to Lawyer Up!
Sue, sue, sue. Lawyers can do all the work, Harry can simply stay quiet.
If he tries to take the high road and just lets it pass, Charles will see that as a win for him and keep on dumping on Harry. Charles and William need actual WORK to occupy their time.
That idiot Charles could start by putting his own toothpaste on his own toothbrush, ffs!
M&H are already lawyered up, and have the finest lawyers in the land.
As they should. Charles is being petty and ridiculous.
If Meghan and Harry really want to stick it to the royals, they should insist they donated the money to the taxpayers, not the firm, so if they aren’t allowed to keep Frogmore Cottage, the money should go to the UK food banks.
I don’t want them to donate the money to taxpayers, they should use it as a down payment on a NY apartment or upgrades to their Montecito mansion.
Their payments on Frogmore was already charity as far as I’m concerned. Take your money Sussexes. They could use the money to buy a Lamborghini, another house or a diamond necklace for all I care. It’s theirs to do with as they please and they don’t need to justify getting it back or explain what they choose to do with it.
The Sussexes are charitable, but charity begins at home. This would be their compensation for sinking their money into a derelict structure and using it as they wish afterwards without anyone watching their wallet.
One would hope it would directly impact the Sovereign Grant, rather than be considered an increase to crown estate profits, of which the Sovereign Grant is calculated at 15%, but who knows? There’s a later article in Rupert’s The Times that makes it sound like Harry & Meghan are more sanguine about it than implied by other articles.
So my question is do we think Beatrice’s husband Edo will get first dibs on being their realtor in the UK if they choose to buy or lease a property over there? What I find interesting is that story after story continues to come out on this, each more clumsy than the last, but the Sussexes were one and done with their statement. How they feel or what they do is only speculation. Anyway, this really has turned into a 19th century soap opera and hopefully, now that Charles has “ ripped off the bandaid” or whatever, they can all stfu over there about the Sussexes and leave them alone.
The Sussexes absolutely should be compensated for whatever rent they paid in advance, especially if the Crown broke the lease agreement. I hope with this, the Sussexes should actually feel free to come and go as they pleased to the UK.
Does Prince Harry have legal recourse?
Can he maintain domecile by creating a residency at the Spencer estate? They could stay with them when he’s visiting. I’m sure they’re on good terms, they offered Meghan Diana’s tiara for their wedding.
Didn’t Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas just rent an apartment in St James Palace? Why couldn’t the Sussexes? Other royals live there so I assume it’s secure.
They want them out of this home what has Charles said that makes you think they are welcome to have any royal property that is exclusively theirs.
Reporters said they could stay at Windsor Castle. Reporters said last year they can stay with Charles and be secure there. It’s all about control. An independent space on another property that is royal does not give them that.
Lawyer here. Unless Harry stipulated in a contract that the 3.1M he paid was in exchange for something (such as a X year lease on the property) it might be viewed that the money he paid was a gift. Since the sovereign grant was used to pay for the improvements to Frogmore, Harry would not be entitled to an unjust enrichment claim and he would not otherwise be entitled to repayment.
Also a lawyer. And, baloney.
IIRC, it was reported that under the contract, H&M were to repay the SG for the refurbishment costs of $3.1 million over a number of years. I believe it was 9 or 11 years. When the couple got their Netflix and Spotify deals, they were hounded to repay the full amount and they did, with the expectation that this was part of a long-term leasing arrangement. While no one shared the exact contents of the agreement, it sounds like the Crown Estate is breaching the agreement that has been described in media coverage if they (at KC3’s direction) demand that H&M vacate the property and then retain the full amount of the reimbursement of $3.1 million H&M paid for the structural renovations and the benefit of interior improvements that H&M paid $1.5 million to make.
@kyliegirl
I have a strange notion that since Chuck & Cowzilla have been around sexually with many others they’re probably no strangers to big pustules.
Just not on their faces.