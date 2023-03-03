King Charles thinks evicting the Sussexes is ‘like ripping off a Band Aid’

After Buckingham Palace leaked the story about evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, the palace has been trying out various excuses for why King Charles is not, in fact, a dogsh-t father and why, actually, it’s a good thing that a 70-something king is petty, vindictive, racist and cruel. At first the excuse was that the Sussexes’ eviction was explicitly because Charles was “spitting mad” about Prince Harry’s memoir (the timeline backs that up). Then the excuse morphed into “well, Charles is just dreadfully concerned about money.” Then the palace blamed the whole thing on Prince William and Kate because they have been demanding Royal Lodge, and this house-shuffle – evicting Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge and putting him into Frogmore- was the only solution. Layered into all of these excuses is King Charles’s all-encompassing self-pity, like he’s terribly aggrieved at being *forced* to be such a dogsh-t father but it’s simply out of his hands. Now Becky English has the latest version of “poor Charles, he simply has to do the difficult thing and be a terrible father.” Some highlights:
Charles & Harry’s relationship: Sources have told the Mail that the monarch has found the implosion of his relationship with his youngest son ‘extremely painful’. The decision to ask the couple to vacate their Windsor home was also apparently a difficult one for the King, particularly as he was keen not to add fuel to the fire of their ongoing row. But after Harry and Meghan’s repeated broadsides at the family over the past year – particularly their Netflix series and the prince’s memoir – the King and his staff felt they had no choice but to act.
Ripping off the Band-Aid: Discussing the decision to start the process, a source said: ‘It was felt that it would be like ripping off a Band Aid. Painful, but once it’s done, it’s done.’ It is understood that the King is particularly keen to sort many of the nagging issues remaining around Harry, Meghan and Andrew before his coronation which have been allowed to ‘drag on’ for far too long.
Will the Crown Estate have to pay the Sussexes? There were also questions tonight, as to whether the Crown Estate, which leases out Frogmore to the Sussexes, might actually end up owing the couple money. Frogmore Cottage was originally five, run-down, staff residences but was knocked back into one large home with a private garden initially using £2.4million in taxpayers’ money. The couple themselves paid for anything over and above basic fixtures and fittings.
The Sussexes paid a lump sum: Last year royal officials confirmed that Harry and Meghan were fully ‘financially independent’ and said the couple’s decision to re-pay the £2.4million on Frogmore represented a ‘good deal’ for taxpayers. According to the Palace’s annual accounts, the lump sum they transferred to cover the refurbishment of their former marital home on the Queen’s estate also included undisclosed future rental costs. But if the Sussexes have paid several years of rent in advance, the sudden termination of their lease has sparked questions in royal circles as to whether they would be owed any money back.
The Sussexes were still paying for upkeep: The couple were also said to be funding the general upkeep of their former home, like maintaining the garden, with the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant effectively acting as the ‘landlord’, undertaking more major works, such as anything needing doing to the outside of the Grade-II listed property. A senior royal source said the rent had been calculated independently and based on market values. ‘I can be confident in saying that this is a good deal for the Sovereign Grant and the taxpayer alike,’ they added.
Just last week, Prince Andrew was openly threatening King Charles with a lawsuit if Charles tried to force him out of Royal Lodge without reimbursing him for everything Andrew has put into the property over the years. I hope the Sussexes take the same tack – it’s not simply about the Sussexes needing to be reimbursed for (seemingly) overpaying in advance for their lease, it’s also about the $3 million they put into the property. It’s bonkers. The whole thing is – the argument that these evictions are some kind of cost-cutting measure doesn’t hold water, because the Crown Estates are going to have to reimburse Andrew AND the Sussexes millions of dollars.
As for Charles “ripping off the Band-Aid” – as I said, no one has a deeper well of self-pity than Charles. He believes he’s the victim here, that Harry is so terribly cruel for… writing a book which Charles refuses to read.
It’s interesting that this article is even mentioning how much the Sussex’s put into the home and continue to put into the home. It’s basically pointing out that they are paying out of pocket for everything, the crown isn’t even paying for upkeep, and now it’s all being taken away. I expected it would be painting a picture of a house that the crown paid for and therefore it’s totally fine to take it away, but this is really explaining that the Sussex’s put lots of money into this home and all for nothing.
They seem to have had all their ducks in a row and made sure all the ongoing cleaning and maintanance was handled. You know like responsible mature adults. I hope they get every penny back.
I think they have to mention the repayment. H & M have lawyers that have been successful with lawsuits over facts. I hope they are as successful as Dominion has been, exposing Fox for the treasonous entity it is. The hypocrisy of its hosts.
It’s been stated that there were a flurry of emails and letters when Charles told them he was evicting them. You know their lawyers were ALL OVER it. Money is owed and they will get every penny back, and hopefully more.
I bet you they were trying to keep them from being able to go back in the house and remove everything that is theirs as well. Because they have every right to take back everything they paid for out of their own pocket. And if they take it all back, the house would go back to being unlivable. Definitely not move in ready for Andrew.
They even mentioned that having a couple living in palace property, for which they themselves pay for the upkeep—not the Sovereign Grant—is a GREAT deal for the taxpayer because the property remains updated and doesn’t fall into disarray. Does literally any other Royal pay for their own upkeep? No. Now Charles will have to fund it—at the expense of the taxpayer again. Charles is so dumb.
I hate Liz for giving them a year to year lease when everyone else has a 99 year lease and is not expected to pay as it’s been “gifted”.
Her “gift” had a ticking clock, cost them money and it was a piece of shit before they fixed it up not to mention took ages to be habitable for them.
Thanks Liz. That’s a bang up “gift”.
Also. Can we at some point talk about the international issue of them taking away an American citizens passport?
I mean, people keep referring to it as a ‘gift’ from the sovereign. How can this be classified as a gift in any way, shape or form? It wasn’t free, it doesn’t belong to them, they have no agency over it and it cost then millions out of pocket. If that’s considered a gift in the UK, may I never receive one from one of its citizens.
My father was Royal Navy and his passport was taken also, I think because they now represent the Crown and are no longer citizens rather servants carrying out a duty at the ‘Majesty’s pleasure’. It sounds archaic but think this is why. Yea I get how that would horrify a U.S. citizen though! Any military in USA do they do this also? if I’m wrong about the passport can anyone help/clarify?
I am no expert, Nicky, my former husband was in the Army, and that is the beginning and end of my experience, but I can swear on my life, no passports were taken.
Honestly I just keep thinking about Harry and his family. Security aside – are they even welcome at any of the royal residences or even on the grounds? Can he walk around and show his kids where he used to play and he used to hide here during hide and seek and check out this secret passage way?
I feel like his entire past – which is his, regardless that the monarchy is an oppressive colonizing archaic evil institution- is being taken from him. He had a home on the ground of where he grew up. He could show them Not Cot – this was mummy and my first house! – etc.
I know a fraction of this feeling. My family lost the family home to very poor decisions made by my father. And I was living outside the country. We came back for a wedding and I wanted to see the house that I had grown up in one last time. I had to stare through the windows I could reach. And I kept worrying that someone would call the police. Sigh.
Interesting question. If he wanted to walk around Windsor with his kids one day, would the family in charge call the cops on him? I’d imagine he’d have to make a request and they’d make it very difficult. Taking forever to respond, saying one date and then changing it later. Making sure the papers are r tipped off about the whole thing with some negative slant about it. Like AK with the tiara. And once William is in charge? Whew, I cannot imagine.
If anyone wants to see how unpopular Charles REALLY IS, Try looking at the comments on Facebook, he has just announced he is of to France and Germany and 99.9 %of people are telling him NOT TO COME BACK lol, and calling him a terrible father!!
I just looked and they’re not?
I always wondered do if they arranged an external cleaning and gardening service, because an empty house gets dirty quick. They would not want staff connected to the Windsors rummaging through when they are not there.
The band aid that really needs to be ripped off is the presence of the whole festering, putrifying monarchy from the British psyche. You don’t need them. They aren’t God’s chosen ones. It’s just an odious version of the childhood game of pretend. It’s like being stuck with the Trump family forever and ever …
Yeah no matter the version he still looks like a terrible father. Yes he made his base happy for now and that’s probably all they’re looking at since the famously stalk social media. I’m sure they feel justified by the reactions on there.
Oh well.
Harry’s book will continue to be a top best seller until summer at this point. So much free advertisement.
Can’t wait for another round of opinion polls about Charles “popularity.” Oh wait we only get those when they want to paint a negative picture of the Sussexes..nevermind
Charles’s actions this week will probably boost Harry’s book sales. He’s so stupid.
I think you are right. Talk about the book had kind of die down. Now I am seeing it mentioned again repeatedly and a family member who doesn’t really follow the royals at all expressed interest in buying it.
Yes and I love this for Charlie. And right before the Duke’s Vimeo event too! lol
Don’t leave Cowmilla out of this. She’s probably gleeful as this is payback for how Harry portrayed her in Spare.
Harry has 4 more chapters to add so his book may get republished with the new chapters. I bet it won’t be kind to boozer Chuck and Cammy and Baldy and Buttons.
Four chapters? Where did you read that?
As a business move, it’s sheer stupidity. I don’t have to interact with anyone I lease a building to if I have a property manager. The Windsor estate is large and there are other tenants who have long-term leases there who aren’t royals. The business model seems to be that many of the tenants pay improvements and remodel and then get long-term leases, so if they are breaking that model only for certain tenants, I would think that would give a legal basis for a lawsuit. As a move to “solve” his problems with H&M, it is stupidity amplified. KFC knows that he has used PH as a PR distraction for his entire life, he knows he has thrown him under the bus. The better “solve” would be to man up and apologize and treat the whole family better. What happened to “being willing to listen”?
Well said. If H&M are treated any differently from other tenants of Crown Estate properties it will be blatant discrimination.
The whole thing boils down to the fact that Charles doesn’t love Harry. He just doesn’t care.
“There were also questions tonight as to whether the Crown Estate might actually end up owing the couple some money.” I’m glad these questions are being raised but will we ever get the answers to those questions? When does that financial annual report come out and will it provide answers? This is just really bonkers. I’m curious as to whether negotiations are currently going on right now with the Sussexes lawyers in order to get money back from the crown estates.
Charles slammed his own parents but this is swept under a rug by the media. There are generations that remember Charles book well. Maybe his parents could have done some bandage ripping with chuck.
And neither one of them pulled some vindictive shit like this.
Charles was speaking important truths the world needed to know. Harry was vindictively painting his family in a bad light.
The lack of awareness is astonishing.
@Concern Fae is it lack of awareness, deep hypocrisy? Or is it the insane belief that because he was meant to be King everything he does is automatically right? How else can you explain this level of petty punitive action just because Harry did to him what Charles did to Betty??
I think the band-aid Chuckie was in a hurry to rip off was the illusion that the Windsors were a family. Betty did her best to maintain the illusion of family, of the monarchy as a unifying force etc. etc. etc. Chuckie just came in and was like “Its a new day b!tches! Bend over or get bent!” He’s all petty grudges, ego, and himself, there is no greater good, family harmony, or monarchy before self with him.
@Concern Fae Don’t you think the manipulative scapegoating & feeding of information/lies between the unelected RF members and the ‘unbiased’ UK media are important truths that we citizens deserve to know? Or, the violent tendencies of the heir to the throne? Or, the fact that the King’s wife appears to be able to direct members of the media to print whatever she wants to see in our newspapers?
Harry wasn’t ‘painting’ them in a bad light. The things they’ve done & said are just basically bad. If you do/say bad things and the truth of those things are publicly revealed you’ve only yourself to blame when you are widely condemned for them.
Moral of story, don’t do/say the bad things in the first place. Be better people.
@B: I don’t think it’s petty, not exactly. H&M aren’t *trying* to destroy the monarchy, but they seem to be doing so inadvertently. This is a fight for the monarchy’s existence, so Charles is going to hit them anywhere it hurts. It’s almost like he had an aide read Spare and ask them specifically to locate some way to hurt Harry. You genuinely love Frogmore, eh? Well then, I’ve got the perfect revenge.
@JoJo: @ConcernFae was being sarcastic!
@Concern Fae
I think Harry is trying to heal himself and detoxify a toxic situation. If Charles, after revealing his parents shortcomings, tried to overcome the harm they did to him, fine. But no, he waited 70 years to get even, and be vindictive towards everyone his mother loved or supported. Harry, if you read his book, was anything but vindictive. He basically covered very little that hadn’t been in the news already- and gave the other side to the stories. Charles has not done anything to overcome the emotional damage done to him. Harry acted out by basically harming himself, and Charles appears to be acting out, in his eightieth decade, by harming others. I call rubbish on Charles’s “righteousness.”
As someone who’s dealt with and walked away from toxic family I feel for Harry and Meghan.
The pain is unimaginable but to have to do this so publicly is horrible.
The small chance Harry might have been holding for reconciliation is gone clearly but it’s still hard to accept.
My hope for them is they continue to thrive separate from this family and that they are surrounded by so much love and support as they both process cruelty from family.
UpChuck may have thrown red meat to his UK base, but he looks like a mofo internationally. This attempt at damage is not going to help him long term. Chuckles wants to be revered world wide.
He looks like a mofo to many of us here too tbh.
They certainly do not come across as balanced or wise. Petty, petulant and as a result, pathetic. As figureheads, rather wanting….
This family is the absolute worst. Harry is the only one with any honour and honestly. What a viper pit of morons. Thought they’d at least be smart enough to have savvy PR people but they hired people as petty and stupid as they are. Who thinks it’s a good look to have Will’s friend leaking that he “hates” his only sibling and never wants him to set foot again in the UK?
They are emulating Trump. Appealing to their older racist base who are dying out as they enrich and grift for themselves and then turn on each other when the reaction is negative. They’re in for a real shock in the years to come when their moron base dies off.
This is why I’m just laughing at this point! WHO do these people have working for them?!!?
In the Rolling Stone article we discussed yesterday, there were QUOTES from actual named people stating that part of the reason no one wanted to perform at the Chubbly was because of what Harry said in Spare and how the royal family treated H&M, along with other factors obviously. So the book IS impacting Charles’ reputation in a very negative way (even though I think Harry went relatively easy on him and on William overall), and so Charles continues to……prove Harry right about everything he said in the book.
Who is advising Charles that they think this continues to be a good look for him!?!?
Supposedly one of them is Clive Alderton, the genius behind “recollections may vary.”
“Recollections may vary” was definitely genius. Obviously, I’m on the other side here, but I’ve got to recognize the amazing writing there. Just like the “carnival of so-called experts.”
I looked up Charles inner circle and it was as expected a bunch of really stuffy aristo guys in their 60ies and 70ies and even 80ies, in Top hats, so yeah that explains the out of touch approach.
I keep saying this situation is laughable and it is to me – I just find it hilarious. I mean I feel bad for the Sussexes, obviously, bc they clearly loved Frogmore and wanted to keep it -but this is such a BAD LOOK for charles and the RRs can’t scramble enough to protect him and to make this a good look for him. Like his shittiness here cannot be hidden and his behavior cannot be spun to be anything besides excessively shitty.
Way to show the world your true colors Charles.
And yes, H&M should get back the money they paid for the renovations.
Co-sign. I feel bad for the Sussexes but the way Charlie shat on his own foot while other options were available does make me laugh.
Charles’ choices have been so weird. Here he’s going to be crowned as king of UK, Australia, Canada, etc., and he spends his time fussing about thrones and carriages and bell-ringers, and how to appease William by casting out Harry. There couldn’t be any better evidence that the monarchy is useless to the country.
I think Camilla has a lot to do with all this.
Charles should be writing that cheque to Harry and Meghan right now. Charles actions make the Royal Family out to be liars. They said that they wouldn’t be responding to Harry’s book and they were maintaining a dignified while behind the scenes they were kicking out Harry and Meghan out of their house. A real press would be angry about being lied to but the Royal rota is a bunch of sycophants.
It’s a shame that Archie’s & Lili’s grandfather kicked them out of their home. Who does that to their grandchildren, SMH.
A grandfather who was actually interested in his grandchildren and eager for them to visit would not takeaway their home.
Charles is going to be remembered for being a crappy husband to Diana, a crappy father to Harry, and a crappy grandfather to Archie and Lili. That will be his legacy.
@Amy Bee
My dad repeatingly told my daughter that the house and land she had spent years putting her hard earned money into was his to sell or do anything with and not to expect to inherit it. Toxic family gotta be toxic.
So when she was able to get her own property, she left. He was shocked. He never realized just how much she did. Or that she would ever just walk away. The best revenge is walk away from toxic family and prosper on your own. Which is my sincere hope for H&M and their children.
Charles is not a typical grandfather, as he is not a typical father. When you take care of you child on a daily basis, share their daily joys, wipe their tears, care for them when they’re sick you develop a deep, emotional relationship. Chuck was always somewhere around, but not that involved with boys life’s, and I think he loves them in his way, but this is not a fatherly love that makes him jump in fire for his kids. As a mother, I just can’t imagine hurting my child the way he does. And for Harry fatherhood must be a bit bitter sweet, because he probably constantly experiences feeling for his children that he knows his father never had for him.
While you have a point, just being around all the time doesn’t guarantee someone is going to love their kids either. Plenty of us would have been much happier if our parents had been far, far away.
Those mixed race children mean NOTHING to UpChuck. The whole world sees him for the racist POS and the awful father/grandfather that he is. He will find it difficult to claim that he isn’t a bigot. Maybe people on Salt Island don’t mind this public display of bigotry but this won’t go over well in the Commonwealth and elsewhere.
I completely agree. Beverley.
And Black Twitter is raging about Charles. I’m here for it.
I’m wondering what the tabloid reporters are thinking? This basically feels like Charles has washed his hands completely of Harry and Megan, so they are going to be extremely limited in what they can report about the Sussex family in the future. I wonder if the rabid media were holding out hope there would be a thaw in relations so they’d at least have a chance at some Sussex coverage? No hope of that now. No Con-anation appearance (fingers crossed) So if they can’t report on Harry and Meg, who will now feed the beast?
I think quite a few are not into this. Richard Palmer and even Duncan Larcombe have said it’s not a good look after briefing for months how his son is much loved member of the family. Even the ones crowing right now will soon deflate like a balloon. Bc Harry and Meghan, esp. as the kids got older, likely would have traveled to frogmore at least once or twice a year and that would’ve been a good thing for the papers and reporters. And now? With the security issue, it’s unlikely to happen any time soon .
The royal ratchets know that the bottom is dropping out of royal reporting. What will they do without the Sussexes? Will-di Amin and Hateful Kate barely work, Sofiesta and Edward who? Upchuck and Bride of Chucky don’t generate clicks.
Time for them to start dusting off their resumes. And to think, they could have been set for life had they accepted Meghan as a human being. Not a great time to be under-employed in the UK. I hope they watch Harry and Meghan on Netflix over and over again, and look at the hundreds of photos the Sussexes shared, photos that could have been worth tens, maybe hundreds of millions in revenue over time. They can think of all the money they won’t make from writing books, appearing on American talk shows, travelling on royal global royal tours. They killed the best golden goose they had since Diana.
@Ianne – it’s so important to remember the rota’s livelihoods are at stake too, and that explains so much. Charles, William, and the royal reporters are all threatened by H&M shining their light, so no wonder they’re colluding.
PS – I can’t tell if your screen name is Ianne or Lanne, so apologies if I got it wrong.
Evicting the only ones who fully pay their own way, there is no excuse but spite. When they want to return to visit patronages it would be nice if they were invited to stay at Althorp.
Or with Uncle Elton and Uncle David at their place in Windsor. Doesn’t George and Amal Clooney also have a place near London?
I could see Elton being able to afford extensive amount of top-notch security, but even then they don’t have the knowledge of the threats that the Met does. I wouldn’t bring my children into that.
The Clooneys are fully on Charlie’s side now, what with the amal clooney award through the Prince’s Trust.
The Princes trust is run by David Linley, Earl of Snowden. I don’t think that means the Clooneys are on Charles side. Just like Rolling Stone said yesterday, celebrities have to think about their own images. Royal connections will likely be viewed as liabilities instead of assets. Just like for Trump.
US celebrities don’t have to ally themselves with failing royals in this century. No one forced them to accept the idea of an award in her name in March 2019 at the height of attacks on expectant Meghan. No one is forcing them to keep the award running either. IMO it was either the Clooneys using Sussex Family to get to Charles, or Charles wooing the Clooneys over to his side.
It is unbelievable that anyone thinks defending this racist, petty, vindictive little man and his bitter witch of a wife is a good look. As for Peggy and kkkatie they are no better. The monarchy needs to go, it is beyond time they are abolished.
I feel helpless rage watching how once again H&M are used as a distraction for Charles’s misdeeds. No one is talking about “inflated” Chubbly in complex economical situations in the country. No one is talking about C3 meeting with Ursula. No one is paying attention that most of famous English musicians refused to paricipate in Clowning concert.
The one and only theme: the eviction of Sussexes. Talkshows, podcasts, interviews, articles – all about whether Chucky right or wrong to do so.
Sadly, my impression that tabs did brilliant work destroying Harry and Meghan as positive figures in the country’s mind. Most of the people agree with Chucky the Cruel.
I’m sure it’s extremely hurtful for Harry, therefore for Meghan too. I wish they won’t go to the Clownation, and their layers demand reimburshing all the money spended.
It’s not just the tabloids but the mainstream press in the UK.
They all contributed to demonizing Harry and especially Meghan. Her life will never be the same. I’m sure she has adjusted to that but to destroy someone who was and is just trying to do good is..just unbelievable.
I always wonder if I’ll be around to see her get vindication for all the mess she’s been put through. Sometimes justice takes years and years.. So frustrating
Case in point: Camilla putting Diana’s crown on. To all appearances, Camilla has won. She has the prince, the castles, the jewels and crowns. The unfairness of her having it all after what she’s done to Diana and her children is infuriating and a little hurtful. Yes William deserves it now, but Camilla’s damage started before he was born.
Gina this is propaganda by the media that most people are negative about the sussexes. Some b o t s blatantly go to comments sections in dm saying we feel this way or most feel this way. And it is a way of spreading propaganda so it is thought of as fact. There are many comments slamming Charles. The same people who wanted William to be next ate now fawning over Charles for treating his son and his family like dirt. These are the sorts of so called fans Chuck deserves.
The bots were swarming all over social media yesterday spamming every site with negative comments about this situation. Even sites like the Washington Post were overrun with negative comments.
I’ve seen lots of comments against Charles. Even John Cleese was slamming the palace for wanting Andrew to live in Frogmore. If the palace thought this was going well for them they wouldn’t have come up with so many excuses and different versions of the story. None of it makes sense to normal people outside the right wing bubble of the UK press.
The problem with ripping off the bandaid is that we see what’s underneath. The more Charles distances himself from Harry, the less he’s able to hide behind him. The press will be turning its eye on Charles and he will have to find someone else to throw under the bus.
I wonder if Charles IS setting Camilla’s next gambit in motion. C&C have been through “Tampaxgate” and carrier bags of shady money, what else can the press do to them? It might be W&K’s turn in the RR hot seat with Camilla’s blessing and the extra FU of C&C cutting the RR’s H&M cash cow out from under them from spite. The king will swan off doing kingly things, Camilla will do whatever nefarious things she’s up to and the press will have to turn their laser on W&K with no way for William to barter away any of the stories with intel on his brother and sister in law anymore. Maybe KC and his consort have no Fs left to give, maybe the band aid is C&C’s relationship with the news barons and the RR, not Harry. Charles knows the conservative types don’t actually like him. The King slips the noose, starves the media beast of it’s golden goose and then sics them firmly on the Waleses/Middletons, rubbish the Tory’s poster boy in the process.
The royalist social media bots will have a schism. Suddenly they won’t be dogging H&M’s every move, they’ll have to defend W&K (or W and his ladyfriend…) again Camilla’s mischief instead.
How crass. How simplistic. You don’t comparé casting off a beloved son as “Ripping off a bandaid”. That’s how you describe getting rid of a bad car or resolving a bad investment . It is NOT how you deal with a family situation. Even at its worst, think of a child with drug addiction, there’s no “ripping off a band-aid”. There are multiple, multiple layers, and engaged discussions and thoughtful explorations.
King Lear comes to mind.
So does this mean he is extending bandage ripping to two small children
When their mother is black – yes.
Bottom line. If Meghan had been white – this wouldn’t have happened. Charles the Turd is stealing a paid for him from his only POC relations while his other white lazy evil relations bask in their enormous warm homes with their full kitchen and private chefs and contribute nothing of value to the world or their country.
King Lear is a wonderful comparison. The one child who does love their father, exiled for refusing to love their father more than they love their spouse. Happily, Meghan and Harry were able to escape, so they will not share Cordelia’s fate.
Chuck might have learned something from King Lear if he actually understood Shakespeare at all, rather than just memorizing and parroting it.
Charles is cold as ice he is in effect evicting two young children his own grandchildren. Such a twisted vengeful person.
That’s the part that is most shocking to me. I have a great niece and nephew who are like my grandchildren. I would die for them.
How soon before the “Band aid” ripping includes removing Harry and his children from the line of succession?
On another note, the most basic instinct as a parent is to protect your children – I even do it in my dreams / nightmares. QEII and Phil must have really done a number on KC to make him lose that most basic instinct (even with William in some cases – I think he only does things for W if he thinks it’s going to benefit his own reign). Screw being King – if my child and I had lost connection like this, I’d be on the first plane (image / perception be damned) and try to figure it out. You only get one life – even if you’re the King.)
You said this better and more lovingly than I did above. It’s exactly what I mean. I’m just appalled, and I’ve been following this for years and years.
It is not his parents fault. Charles is imo very cold. His mother was the one who invited the sussexes and harry and philip we re close.
No one is born cold. I work in a Child Advocacy Center and that kind of disconnection doesn’t appear from nowhere. My grandfather was also always this jolly old fellow to us and the sweetest guy you could imagine and it wasn’t until I got married and my always clear-eyed husband whispered to me, “Your grandfather is such a terrible sarcastic person to your Dad” that it hit me just how awful he had treated my Dad (the list is long and explains so much)…sometimes sweet Granny is easier on the grands than her own.
Nobody is born cold but Charles had a choice he made the choice on his 30s to be a bad husband to Diana now he is being despicable to harry and his family. Harry did not behave that way even though he imo had a worse childhood than his father.
True…I think it could have gone differently with all the pain Harry went through (and still goes through), but he chose to get help along the way (pre and post meeting Meg) and that makes a world of difference. You are correct that Charle’s refusal to admit the disconnection of his childhood (Mom and Dad largely absent for much of his most critical years) or ask for help caused him to be beyond awful. He absolutely chose that at some point…and William isn’t far behind.
His ongoing vendetta against Andrew is narcissistic spite because Andrew was mummy’s fav. Also his lesser feud against Edward, because Edward was Philip’s fav and was to get Philip’s title.
It has nothing to do with PR, money, or mold. It is all about Charles plotting Andrew’s downfall from the second Andrew was born. Do I want Andrew to win? No. But I want this Andrew vs. Charles feud to be a significant part of what brings down the House of Windsor within the next few years.
There are many narcissistic parents out there and I promise you – they do not have this instinct. Poor to rich, in every country of the world – narcissistic parents have a golden child and a scapegoat and neither matter to them more than themselves.
And if you’re an only child of a narcissistic parent, you get to be BOTH. It is confusing, to say the least.
“The King and his staff felt they had no choice but to act.” Really? Presumably meaning they had no choice but to kick his son’s family out of the residence they were paying for. But there was another alternative, of course. Meet with the Sussexes and deliver the long overdue apology, as Harry suggested. A king is supposed to be a big man, wise and gracious. Instead the British are stuck with this narcissistic fool. Abolish the monarchy.
Right, he had no choice but to act? Um, yeah no, but if Charles can’t see all the choices he could’ve made he’s a damn fool. Weak petty king.
More like his staffers convinced him he should do this, and Cams whispered in his ear.
We can add Mrs. Iago to our list of nicknames for Camzilla.
His staff was champing at the bit to do this.
And Camilla was neighing right alongside them.
“A king is supposed to be a big man, wise and gracious.”
Not one ever has been. Fairy tales are fun, but part of the reason they are so fun is that they are unreal. Kings are always bad.
It’s just dawned on me that last summer when Charles was leaking to the press that Harry and Meghan could stay at his house he was telegraphing what he was going to do. I think he always planned to take Frogmore away from Harry and Meghan.
Very good point. I hadn’t made that connection yet.
Didn’t they say they could stay at Clarence House iirc?
@Jais: Yes they did.
Exactly. Charles was always planning on doing this, Spare or no Spare. If they want to come to the UK, they have to go through him for a place to stay (that has the security they need.) This was his plan all along IMO.
Co-sign that this is was the plan all along.The Sussexes are clearly disappointed but I’d imagine they always knew this was a possibility. Their lawyers were probably ready to go. I’m curious what back-up plans they might have and whether they’ve already considered possible properties in the UK. But with the security issue idk?
Now the security fight makes even more sense. If the Sussexes knew they would need to find their own place to avoid being under Charles (and then William’s) control then they would need a higher level of security. Charles wants them to be at his mercy or not come back at all. So it is exile for Harry. We need to keep shouting this from the rooftops.
Anyone else surprised that this article was in daily mail? I was surprised at how much positive spin they had for HM in this article. He’s really screwed up
Count me surprised also.
The tabloids will write and push the royals to do something and then mock them when they do. You would think the RF would have at least one adviser who would be smart enough to see that.
The irony is that man is too dumb to see his younger son tried to make him look smart and cast him as a sympathetic figure in Spare. I hope he will realize someday that Harry loved him probably like no one else has in his entire existence.
I admire Prince Harry more and more. With all his family of origin put him through, he is still able to love and function as a well-adjusted human being.
Wow, yes, you’re right. We know he didn’t share everything in Spare.This adds dimensions of how much he’s lived through.
Harry tried to make Chuck look better, he really did. But it was lipstick on a pig.
I am weirdly reminded of the start of Austen’s “Sense & Sensibility.”
Fecklessness + Greed inheriting over Character yet again.
He may have evicted them from the physical house, but they clearly continue to live rent free in his headspace, lol.
Harry and Meghan should be reimbursed for the rent and renovations. They can sue if necessary. Of course this is hurtful to them, but unfortunately, it is more of the same ongoing abuse, bullying and racism by this “very much not a racist family.” Harry & Meghan know better than to stay at any other royal properties, which are full of the viper courtiers & staff. Maybe more flaming heaters would be waiting for them and their children? More insane & fictional press leaks? Charles will take the titles next, but Harry & Meghan already offered to relinquish them when they decided to leave, so I don’t think they will really care. Charles and his crew are running out of tools to abuse them. I guess they always have the UK press, but Harry & Meghan have sued successfully in the past and let’s not forget unemployed Jeremy Clarkson. This toxic family will not change. I hope that Harry & Meghan continue to move on, heal, prosper and live their best lives.
But how can he take their titles? Doesn’t that require parliamentary cooperation? Any time it comes up here there are many reasons commenters give for why it won’t happen. I guess he could ask them to give them up. Like a badly worded HR letter ‘as per our conversation 3 years ago at sandringham, we agree it is best if you proceed with relinquishing your titles’
There is a law going through parliament that would allow the king to remove titles directly, but I doubt that would fly in the house of lords. That would set a dangerous precendent for a tyrant king to remove titles at a whim. The Lords are very, very protective of their titles.
Totally agree that this law may not pass. Charles and the rest of them are beyond vindictive and petty, so where there is a will, there is a way. Cannot predict how, maybe through some new “deal”. I don’t think anyone predicted the Frogmore Cottage “eviction”, yet here we are. Charles needs to be very careful. If he keeps pushing H&M, all bets are off. H&M likely have a lot more information that they held back, which could be material for another book. And think about what Andrew knows. If he feels like he is going down, he may take his brother with him.
@LB – We know he’s got a multiple book deal already, but I wonder if the sales beyond all expectation (surely, we didn’t expect fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time?) will make Random House come at him with a way to sweeten the deal to make sure the second book spills more tea on Chuck.
Is anybody thinking about Brand Britain?
I feel so bad for the British tourist board. So the world sees all the self-inflicted problems in the UK caused by Brexit–the anti-immigrant, racist underpinings of it all. Then you have the royal family openly speaking derisively against Black Lives Matter and “wokeness”, kicking out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the UK home they paid for and giving that home to the pedophile who paid his victim millions of dollars. They royal family is planning a bejeweled coronation while people in the UK struggle to feed their families and heat their homes. How does any of this make the UK look good? How does any of this make the UK look like world leaders? If I were in the commonwealth, or in one of the realms, I’d be thinking twice about my association with Britain. The commonwealth doesn’t need the royal family to survive. The realms don’t need Upchuck and Bride of Chucky as their heads of state. The fact that no one seems to be minding the organization is astonishing to me. If the royal boat is the Titanic, the captain has decided to speed directly toward the iceberg to “prove it isn’t there.” Bonkers!
That cheque is going to be a big one Charlie… the initial £2.4M to bring Frogmore Cottage back from a decaying heap that had been divided up into 5 flats and then abandoned. PLUS the money Harry and Meghan spent on the extras. It’s going to be a big one. Do you really think it was worth it to evict your son and daughter in law?
I would pay good money for someone to shout out at chucky at his next engagement, chucky your a shit person, you were a S husband to Diana , A S father to Harry , and a S grandfather to your two biracial grandchildren and also a S father in law to Meghan. I really wish someone would
These people are the absolute worst at strategy. They’re going to end up writing a check for millions to H&M and then H&M are going to turn around and donate it to a food bank. If they’re feeling ambitious they’ll match the amount from their own pockets and then ask their fans to donate too. Meanwhile an international spotlight is going to be pouring down on the management of crown real-estate in the midst of a housing crisis.
Beyond that, it’s just a terrible analogy. You CAN’T “rip off the bandaid” because it’ll never be “done.” He’s still your son. You still have shared blood and shared history. You’ll always be connected. I’m starting to think that there are some closeted republicans in the upper ranks of the royal advisors. It’s not just that they’re malicious, it’s that they’re so consistently bad at this. Extended close exposure to the actual royals should be enough to turn a monarchist into a republican.