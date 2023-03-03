King Charles is still angry that Prince Harry wrote honestly about Camilla

In the year before Prince Harry’s Spare came out, royal sources were often crying to the British tabloids about how then-Prince Charles was very, very worried that Harry would write horrible things about his stepmother Camilla. I remember thinking and writing “Harry’s not going to write some screed about that horrid woman.” Well, I was wrong. I admit that. Spare went harder on Camilla than I expected. Spare also went easier on Charles than I expected. Harry’s empathy and love for his father was palpable throughout the book, even though it was perfectly clear that Charles was always a profoundly neglectful father. On the other hand, Harry wrote that Camilla had “left bodies in the street” in her path to the crown, and Harry said outright that Camilla has always leaked sh-t about the Windsors in general, and that she’s cozied up to media figures to get better coverage for herself. Well, congrats to Buckingham Palace, because they’re also using THAT as a reason for why Charles is evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore.
King Charles decided to take Harry and Meghan’s UK home off them after learning of the Duke’s takedown of stepmother Camilla. The monarch is said to have believed his son had “crossed a line”.
Sources said the King was outraged by a string of Harry’s accusations such as his claim Camilla was responsible for leaking stories to the press. The Duke also referred to the Queen Consort as “the villain” in TV interviews promoting his memoir, Spare. Charles took decisive action immediately after being passed a dossier of findings by aides revealing details from the explosive book. He started the eviction process from five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate on January 11, the day after the memoir was published.
Royal insiders said the revelations have resulted in irreparable damage to Harry’s relationship with his father and brother Prince William. Harry told of his fears that Camilla would turn into a “wicked stepmother”. The Prince said he and William had begged their father not to marry her. The Duke of Sussex confessed he eventually only wanted Camilla to be happy so she could be less “dangerous”. In a TV interview, Harry added: “She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”
Royal sources have said the King was affronted by an accusation that Camilla had plotted to marry him. Harry said in the book: “Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and… the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed)… Stories started appearing in all the newspapers about her conversations with Willy, stories which recounted lots of small details, none of which came from my brother.”
An insider said: “It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Again with the story about how Charles hasn’t even bothered to read Spare. You would think – given how much outrage and agita has been focused on Harry “ripping his family to shreds” – one of them would just… read the book? Instead of depending on their aides to write Cliffs Notes. I think Charles would actually be surprised by how much Harry still loves him. In any case, while Harry did write his honest assessment of Camilla and her machinations, I’m sure Harry pulled his punches about a lot of what Camilla has done and said over the years. Charles should be grateful that Harry didn’t go harder on both of them. But instead, Charles just keeps… proving that everything Harry has said and written is the truth.
Leather Face got off easy imo.
Leatherface!! I’m choking!!
I agree.
This B is vile in every sense of the word. Too bad Charles couldn’t bother to protect Diana the way he protects this bitter petty racist piece of cowhide.
i think chuck did not enjoy being outshone by diana but knows that his nasty sidepiece will never be considered better than him in any way. like many men of power he protects her to keep her beneath him and owing him.
I always thought Camilla was just your typical upper class adjacent good time girl side piece, but she’s a real hustler. She’s really got Charles’ number too, to get money out of him for her own offspring. I’m sure she still siphoning money to them, especially that wastrel son of hers. Watch—she’ll outlive old Chuck and then steal anything that’s not nailed down to funnel money to her family.
@Josephine……..youre right about chuckyDaTURD seeing cowmilla as no threat to his need for public adulation, unlike Diana who shone without even trying. Because we learn that chucky told cowmilla in those icky tampon tapes that her greatest accomplishment was to love him.
I mean!!!!!!! and just imagine, the dumbfukk cow prolly thought that was a compliment.
@S808 🤣🤣🤣
Chaz knows that his beloved sidepiece couldn’t upstage him if she tried. Queen Gladys won’t try.
Harry could have written a whole book about the misdeeds of this shriveled old hag. Cowmilla got off easy. The way William helps protect her gives one cause to wonder if she was servicing him too. By comparison, she makes the ditch digger look like a centerfold!!
I think Harry held back a LOT.
Yes, he did! I’m also surprised they are going with this. Harry has made it very clear they stepped back because of how they but mostly Meghan was constantly being attacked in the press and the danger that was causing. They provided evidence in both Spare and the Harry and Meghan documentary of how the family was working with the media to attack Meghan.
WHY would Charles say he is punishing Harry for crossing the “red line” with Camilla. Especially when its publicly known he took part in and benefited from a years long smear campaign against Meghan? A smear campaign that resulted in death threats against the Sussexes, arrests, and suicidal ideation for Meghan?
He’s literally saying MY WIFE matters and your wife never mattered. Harry protecting Meghan, clearing her name and defending her is wrong because she doesn’t matter. Then naturally we all circle back to the age old question of why his son’s wife and the mother of his grandchildren doesn’t matter. Why the 6th in line’s wife mattered less the 13th (edward) in line’s wife. We circle back and arrive at racism.
So why would those dumbs dumbs go with this argument?
I was thinking the exact same thing. But then again, logic and reason aren’t their strong suit. And also, I can’t imagine NOT reading this book if I were them?! Even just for curiosity alone.
I hope H will publish those 400 other pages! F protecting those fools.
Sadly, I dont believe H will publish those other 400 pages while his wutliss puppa (google it) is still alive. Knowing how he bends over backward to make excuses for chucky, I believe he will excuse chucky’s current, reflexively punitive actions on the grounds that he was badly advised by his handlers on the contents of the book.
This is not unlike how H kept making excuses for betty on the grounds that she was badly advised. While everyone could see that betty was indeed taken advantage of by the bee, the wasp and the fly by the time she hit her 90s, whats the excuse for her unprincipled favoritism in her handling of family matters that adversely affected H&M, including her failure to speak up on their behalf when they were being pilloried in the shidtmedia.
She WAS in her 90s by that point. She was born in 1926, so she turned 90 the year Harry met Meghan. I also think she was always manipulated by her staff, and it just got worse when she hit her 90s and when Philip stepped down and moved to Wood Farm for most of the time.
I do think Harry let her off easy too, but she’s a woman who believed that the printers broke so they couldn’t even discuss the other options at the sandringham summit. Like she fully accepted that rationale/excuse/reasponing. I’m not sure how much independent thought she had in some areas by that point.
> wutliss puppa (google it)
I did and my life is now better. Thank you
I actually thought (and still do) that it was sexist of Harry to go harder at Camilla than he did at his father. Charles’ bad faith marriage to Diana was the root of the problem. Camilla is disgusting on many levels, but Harry’s father chose to carry on with her for many years while married to his mother. Apparently, it was just easier to focus his ire on Camilla than “Pa”.
Sexist or just the natural response that Charles is the one who is his parent? I’m sure if one of Cam’s kids wrote a memoir, KFC would get the most blame. It will likely take longer for him to come to terms with Charles’ awfulness.
Why? We all know what Charles did during the War of the Waleses and how shitty he is. But Charles’s PR campaign to rehabilitate Camilla on top of Diana’s dead body had been very, very successful up till recently (Even I thought until recently she was just an old lady who had overcome her bad past). There was absolutely no reason to cover up how terrible Camilla is. She helped orchestrate that bad faith marriage after all.
I have zero problem with his harsh criticism of Camilla. It’s his failure to criticize his father equally. And he did not do that. I get that Charles is his parent but I disagree that he would naturally go easier on his parent than “the third person” in the marriage. Having your father deceive your mother into marriage then treat her as his brood mare while keeping a mistress is far more hurtful than anything the mistress did. As Harry himself might say, it was “unconscious bias” he showed by focusing on how terrible Camilla is, but it was still bias. In this case, sexism.
Fighting sexism doesn’t mean erasing the influence of toxic women. And I think Harry DID critique his father in showing that Charles is passive and allows this to happen. Acknowledging that Camilla makes so many toxic moves and Charles allows it is not letting Charles off the hook. And Harry did mention Charles and his callousness. The whole conversation about not having enough money for Meghan etc.
Camilla did a LOT of horrible things, so this coverage is not disproportionate. It is fitting.
@C, agree with you 100%. And PH did not do reveal anything we who remember all the drama didn’t already know. KFC is just mad because he can’t white wash his legacy.
Brassy rebel Camilla could have said no to Charles and moved on forever she didn’t. She had absolute contempt for Diana and should be held accountable along with Charles. Camilla had ambitions and imo covered what Diana had. Camilla deceived Diana pretending she was her friend
I’ll never fault Harry for pulling punches on Charles.
He’s still just a son, without a mother, desperately wanting his father to love him.
Harry did criticize his father. It was implied Charles allowed and condoned what Camilla did. There were some revelations aboit Charles callous behavior.
Criticising a woman’s actions is not sexism.
Please see my reply above. I do not believe Camilla is above criticism.
Camilla has demonstrated over 40 years to be exactly as Harry has said, conniving and calculating, along with Charles being weak, petty, and thin-skinned. It’s not sexist to point it out. And it’s also not surprising that he pulled punches on *his father* but not his stepmother. When you have a manipulative and abusive parent it can take YEARS to unpack all of that. Harry has only just started. And when the step-parent was openly, publicly bullying *your mother* you are not going to give them the same courtesy. None of that is sexism.
I don’t think it was sexist, i think it was just because that’s how the situation played out. I bet Camilla’s children have plenty of harsh thoughts about Charles.
Or should I say “had,” i’m sure trust funds and prominent roles at the Chubbly etc have taken care of all those harsh thoughts.
Funny how money helps do that.
Camilla was the evil genius operating behind the scenes in Charles’ courtship with Diana and she made Diana’s life hell, whilst being married herself and large escaping wrath.
i did fall for the salty old broad PR thing, but look at how she’s acting when she’s got a bit of p[ower.
I too TRIED to give her the benefit of the doubt after all these years. I thought, maybe, maybe I should think better of her BUT you are correct – she proved she should not get that benefit.
So it’s fine for Camilla to be an uber shitty human but it is not fine to write about it because she is a woman??? That is sexist.
King Puffy Fingers is such a coward for what he is doing all because Harry told the truth about Whormilla.
lol I’m glad Harry made it clear in Spare that he regarded it as beneath Meghan to curtsy to Chucky’s bride.
WHOREMILLA – I am on the floor laughing!
I wonder if we in future should refer to her as Queen Whoremilla? She earned that title with everything she did when KFC married Diana. She’s exactly where she intended to be. I hope she chokes on it.
Someone on Twitter referred to her as the People’s Prostitute and now I can’t unsee that.
I like @Saucy&Sassy! Queen Whoremilla for the win.
Not important to KFC=protecting the mother of his children, protecting his children and grandchildren. All that matters to him is that he and Cam benefit from good press.
For a family that keeps telling harry to “just get over it” these people are incredibly thin-skinned
At this rate, Camilla’s gonna get her crackhead kid the Duke of Edinburgh title. She really is the devil, a mastermind manipulating a puppet king. Charles is the weakest man, let alone king, in the history of the world.
Wouldn’t that send Sofiesta over the edge?
And what would she do about it? They’re totally dependent on Charles’ whims. They can’t afford pride. She and Edward may be working royals but they can’t afford their house. It was a wedding gift from the Queen and they have a lease but that doesn’t mean anything to Charles. Edward doesn’t even have a navy pension to fall back on. Then after Charles they’ll be dependent on William’s whims. Hope they can manage to avoid his becoming irritated or bored with them for another several decades.
Rnot, you’ve really painted the picture of the position that Charles and Will believed they had Harry & Meghan cornered into. Charles and Will thought they had all the power, all the possibility of wealth, and that Harry and Meghan were as dependent as Sophie and Edward. They really must have believed that Harry and Meghan would come crawling back. Charles forgot that he wasn’t really financially supporting them; he thought he had Harry beaten and cowed.
But Charles is living in a past age and in a different world; he doesn’t understand this one. He never understood Meghan’s power (although he was afraid of it), and he sure as heck never imagined that a brilliant and previously unknown benefactor would present himself and save Harry and Meghan. He never could have imagined that Tyler Perry did it because of his mother’s love for Diana. That’s testimony to the fact that Charles never understood or respected Diana’s power.
I would not at all be surprised if Cowmilla is indeed scheming for her crackhead son to become DofE. Maybe that’s why Chuckles held off on giving it to E and S. We’ve already seen the embiggening schemes starting in the media, trying to make us believe the failson is the new and improved Harry.
Properties and titles are in the pipeline. We should make bets on that.
The truth often hurts. I’m assuming both Chuckles and the Rottweiler don’t spend much time looking in the mirror…for various reasons. Instead of owning the consequences of their actions and acknowledging how much they’ve hurt and damaged their children, they act like they are the victims. William has anger issues. Harry was treated like an afterthought (thankfully, no one in the family needed an organ!). The Rottweiler’s children suffered too. Chuckles and the Rott are insufferable and beyond selfish. Plus, incredibly stupid–you’d think with all their money they’d at least be able to hire proper PR people. Jeesh!
Yeah, Cowmilla is enraged at how Harry portrayed her in Spare and is on a vendetta to destroy him and Meghan. This is probably why no Royal statement was mad to defend Meghan after Jeremy Clarkson’s comments. Charles is a useful idiot and it’s scary how much power and control Cowmilla has over him.
It really is scary.
I thought for years that the Rottweiler didn’t really want to marry King Snarles, that she was kind of forced to after the divorces and then Diana’s death, and TQ getting involved. That she went along with it but was satisfied with her own place she could retreat to, satisfied with her country life, and that she didn’t bother getting involved in any official affairs.
Boy was I wrong.
All of those leaks before Spare was printed about how Chuck was worried about what Harry would say about the Rottweiler…those weren’t from courtiers at Clarence House, those were directly from Camilla to her rota rat friends. She knows the “rehabilitated” image they created in public was a sham, and she knows Harry knows exactly who she is.
He went to easy on her.
Angry with his son for telling the truth about Camilla but, not one word about the disgraceful article by Jeremy Clarkson about Meghan. Charles is a horrible father and an even worse human being!
I wouldn’t be surprised if this evil stepmother wasn’t the one behind the Frogmore eviction. It truly is a real life fairy tale.
I wouldn’t either. Prunezilla wants Tom PB and Laura Lopes to have titles, free homes at Windsor or KP, and all the trappings of royal adjacent life. Bunch of leeches…
“ after being passed a dossier of findings by aides revealing details from the explosive book”
Harry threw his father so many bones. Spare is rife with imagery that his Shakespeare-loving father should enjoy. And yet?
Charles wisely choosing his reaction to Spare could have helped his reputation leading up to his coronation. But no, he had to show us that Spare was unjustifiably kind to him.
I’m surprised he wants it known that he had to have bits of it pre-digested and neatly regurgitated for him. Not quite the reader his younger son made him out to be, is he?
Aka, I’m mad because all that hard work to make her likeable and trying to make people forget that she wasn’t a conniving side ho has been compromised and I’m punishing you. Loser, lol. He needs to be mad at Jeremy Clarkson for that too considering he’s her biggest supporter and friend and he was basically doing her dirty work and was seen partying with him. That damaged her as well but no fake polls are ever going to make people like that dog. He knows and the press know that.
I’ve reached the part where he’s just met Meghan for their first two dates (ridiculously cute) and my frustration just keeps growing. We all know that the rota (and royals) make up any narrative that suits them and run with it, facts be damned but all the ‘how dare he tear apart the monarchy and be SO RUDE about everyone’ is utter nonsense. Its galling.
On the plus side, the many millions of people who read the book are also realising that things don’t add up. Whether you believe everything Harry writes and say or not, the endless screeching about how horrible he is in the book just doesn’t hold water once you’re a few pages in. Well done royals and rota for proving his point.
What’s very clear from all this is that Charles doesn’t give two shits about Harry, Archie and Lili. In his mind his family is Camilla, her children, her grandchildren. That’s who he feels loyalty to, that’s who he seeks to protect and elevate. I’m glad Harry exposed the truth about Camilla. No need to hold back for a father that places more value in his wife and step kids.
“Charles took decisive action immediately after being passed a dossier of findings by aides revealing details from the explosive book.”
And those courtiers 1000% made everything Harry said sound a thousand times worse. Left out all context and mentioned absolutely none of the positive stuff. Same for William’s people.
This is why I am confused. We all know the Bee, knowing Tampon Chuckles’ attachment to Camilla’s vagina, wrote a precis on Spare, only including the nasty parts about Camilla. So why can’t Charles pick up the book and read it for himself to eliminate the bias? How does he know he isn’t being fed trash and lies. If he could tell Diana on their honeymoon that time is best spent discussing van der Post, then he can bloody well read. I bet he hasn’t actually read a real book, and relies on cliff notes from his aides. Do not lie and tell me otherwise.
This confuses me, too. I do not understand how KC can publicly admit that he has not read Spare AND without any sort of introspection let it be known that he is punishing his son because of what Harry wrote in Spare. This makes no sense whatsoever to me. “Haha, I’m taking revenge on what might have happened,” is just not that argument KC thinks it is.
Why doesn’t he tie his own shoes or put the toothpaste on the toothbrush himself?
Charles probably assumed what Harry wrote about him would be the same thing he’d heard from Harry before, and already rejected. No need to dignify the book by saying he read it, even if he was given selected sections. And he’s right, really, as per Spare he heard the basics from Harry before. I agree though with @Snuffles; there was additional context and kindness, which the courtiers undoubtedly left out of any information they gave him.
Easy to imagine Charles then being fed what Harry said about Camilla, hitting the roof, and immediately lashing out, determined to hurt Harry any way he could. Even if he had a moment of second guessing himself later, he’s not going to backtrack. And there’s too many people around him (Camilla, Will, Ed Young is also still there) who’d be happy to see Harry suffer. I’ve heard two thing said about Charles, essentially meaning the same thing: 1) he goes with the opinion of the last person who has his ear; and 2) he’s like a sofa cushion, which bears the imprint of the last person to sit on it. An weak man controlled by his own anger and resentment, easy to manipulate for others’ purposes.
It’s too bad, because Harry is probably about the only one who truly loves him.
Major King Lear vibes in all this, but apparently alleged Shakespeare superfan Chuckie is too stupid and easily-led to see it.
I don’t buy that Charles is anything more than slightly below average in intelligence, with the ability to understand Shakespeare or anything else. He’s just an extraordinarily pretentious pseud and has people covering up for him.
The levels of gaslighting!! So, Chuck is fully within his rights to stand up for his wife but Harry isn’t??? Enough with “butter wouldn’t melt in Cam’s mouth” and the fairytale of the star crossed lovers nonsense (checks notes….Kanga Tryon) plus, Chuck and Cam are petty and vengeful; holding back on the Edinburgh title for Ed and Soph is payback for Sophie getting caught out in the “Fake Sheik” scam by The News of the World where she was very scathing about Cam. Chuck is a very weak man.
Still reeling from the backlash they’re getting for evicting the Sussexes I see. One day one of these excuses will work but not this one. Try again morons!
C-Rex is angry the public is reminded of how wicked Camel is but still refuses to acknowledge his neglect and mistreatment of his sons to elevate himself and his mistress. He should be worried about the 400 pages Harry left out and things Harry can still say anytime he wants. Bc the king has done nothing to induce any loyalty or affection from the Sussexes.
Chucky brought that evil into his family I imagine she was an absolute nightmare of a stepmother behind closed doors and out of earshot of chucky. Look what she put Princess Diana through and she was gleeful about that. There is no rehabilitation for a person with that dark of a soul. Chucky is and always will be a spineless little man angry at anyone who doesn’t bow to his whims. I’m so done with these people. I can’t imagine what they will chant when they die if the beloved queen got “Lizzie’s in a box”.
Tell me William doesn’t feel the same way about Camilla, he’s just not saying anything publicly. Both he and Harry hated her and I doubt that feeling has changed on his part. But William has to play the game as well for now, however he’s got to watch his back because she’s lethal since she’s got Charles in thrall.
To be fair, it was the Irish who were chanting Lizzie’s in a box, and she was not their “beloved” queen! But your bigger point stands. Chuck will not go down well in history.
I’m waiting to see if they throw tampons on Coronation Day.
Camilla crossed many lines. She undermined a royal wife and gaslit her. Made herself at home playing hostess at highgrove while Diana and Charles were married
Made fun of Meghan holding her baby bump and this is caught on camera. Advancing her children and grandchildren. Titles imo forthcoming. She has no business masterminding Charles relationships with his children but he goes along with it.
TESSA, because he is a weak, spineless man who wants a mother, not a wife and that’s exactly the need the she wolf fills. Charles will NEVER rule as king, but the She Wolf WILL rule as queen. You never know, BULLYAM may never get the throne if she has her way. One day in the not to distant future, bully boy will be screaming for his brothers help, and Harry can tell him, “Don’t ask me, ask meghan” and watch bully boy squirm
If Harry had lied about Camilla, I would understand Charles’s anger. But Harry told the truth and he didn’t even talk about everything she had done.
AMYBEE, see this is what the Royal idiot can’t see, HE brought the woman into his sons life. Surely he can’t be that thick that, even in his own thick head, he hasn’t realised that their was only one person who could have leaked some things to the press ONE, AS SHE WAS THE ONLY ONE WITH WILLIAM, yet that conversation was leaked, TWO we have Clarkson useing the family name of HENRY, not HARRY during his sick diatribe against Megan after spending time with the she wolf and to compound it, having lunch with her 2 days later. Has the clown not thought of how the media were able to know about the state of his marriage with Diana or her health problems, after HE had told Camilla about it. Then we have the fact that Charlie boy is still behaving like an illiterate 5 year old, unable to read a book to form his own opinions, but leaves it to his flunkies to give him a synopsis! Ffs that’s like asking Tolstoy to give a synopsis on “who’d of thought it” . Well NONE of them “thought” it through did they, not Charlie, not Billy boy and definitely not the she wolf. Because they keep issuing statements that include the words Harry used about Camilla, she has “rehabilitated” the publics opinion of her, especially as you have denied the Queen’s last wishes NOOOOOO she hasn’t. Charles loves Harry, NOOOOOO he doesn’t. Charles is trying to save money, BULLSHT, Charlie, Khate, she wolf and Billy boy are burning through it. READ THE ROOM CHARLIE, no top stars want to appear at your clowning, “must be embarrassed today hey Charlie boy”, as Elton has announced he is going to appear at Glastonbury, HA, And the big uptake of letters in the papers critisising YOU not Harry, just YOU. You can trot out botox barbie and Billy bully as much as you want but the public have seen right through your petulance now. But the biggest and most telling thing is, neither YOU, or your flunkies have said Harry lied, and if you think “Spare”, volume one was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Harry, because he loves you (fk knows why) held back and was kind to all of you. But you have proved that as a father your useless and as a king, your just as bad so batten down the hatches because “Spare” two “, is coming and this time it’s coming WITH receipts
That it’s the truth probably burns even more.
An insider says Harry’s criticism of Camilla “was the ultimate act of disrespect.”
Really? I’d say gaslighting and tormenting Harry’s mother, stealing Harry’s bedroom and turning it into a dressing room, and hanging out with filth like Jeremy Clarkson are ultimate acts of disrespect.
I think its the fact that he told the truth that’s the problem.
Look, if you’re going to mess around with a married man, you have to accept the risk that his wife might find out, divorce him, blame you, hate you, and make you look bad. And his wife’s children might just not want you for a stepmother, and if you become their stepmother, they might be inclined to think and/or say nasty things about you. Possibly in public.
That’s just what happens sometimes when you mess around with a married man. If you can’t hack that, don’t mess around with married men.
Camilla don’t like the heat, but refuses to stay out the kitchen. Boo flipping hoo for her.
Oh @RAPUNZEL, you have said it so perfectly. Cheating affects the whole family, and even if eventually the hard feelings subside visibly, they are never gone.
As the child of a dad who cheated 40 YEARS AGO, I always considered it a betrayal of the whole family. There would be no chance in hell i could ever trust or build a healthy relationship with the woman he cheated with who by her role in it blatantly showed didn’t care enough about his children’s emotional well-being. Outwardly I carry on for the sake of peace, but same goes for my dad and I never regained respect for him. I relate to Harry’s story SO MUCH.
Yep, even Camilla‘s children especially her daughter hated Charles for what he was doing to their family.
What Camilla did was so much worse than just messing around with a married man too. It’s like she orchestrated the entire Wales domestic family life around her and made sure the press did too. Manipulated Diana AND the other mistresses of Charles she was threatened by. Then treated Diana’s children like garbage.
Camilla was more than a side piece. She actively poisoned Charles against his wife. According to several accounts, Charles never slept with Diana after Harry was two or so. Diana was 25. How was that supposed to work?
The idea that Camilla isn’t the reason for all this mess is laughable. Charles is a weak man and must own going along with this. But I never get the sense that these are his ideas. Besides being cheap.
F*ck both Cam and Chuck. Losers.
Urgh, no thanks 😉
We are all watching a Shakespearean tragedy unfold in front of us.
Harry didn’t write much about Camilla that was not already commented on in the Newspapers. It’s unfortunate that none of the courtiers, Charles’ friends or family members have bother to tell him how much his son loves him and it’s sadder that he doesn’t know it. Camilla has played him, toyed with him, and the damaged little boy thinks this is love. In his mind this is the only person other than his grandmother who has ever truly loved him. It would be too much for him to see Camilla as she really is. Those Shakespearean tragedies never end well.
Evicting the Sussexes proves what Harry said about Bride of Chucky is true. Notice none of the rota rats said it was false. Cam probably has a sleeper cell ready to activate to go after William and his family. The Middletons too for good measure because Charles never liked them. William is powerless because Cam and her son Tom probably have binders of receipts on his foolishness and he’s too stupid to take countermeasures. He and Kate has just been outed for the eviction.
Bride of Chucky is my favorite name for her.
Hopefully Harry will go all out next time, seeing this is the reaction at him being ‘kind’ and omitting a lot of sht.
So Harry ‘disrespected’ Cowmilla by saying the truth (it seems this is a recurring theme with the RF lmao) while C & C have spent a decade and more trashing and bullying Diana.
What a crock of bs. When he called her a villain, he was referencing how the media portrayed her.
Steph, oh it’s true, she is the villain. Whoremilla and KFC never stopped the affair once the marriage took place. She aided and abetted in everything the bm said about her. She was undermining that marriage from the very first and that’s what Princess Diana was fighting against the entire time. She is named the villain by the bm, because she is the villain. Clearly, she did all of that with KFC’s approval and help. Those are the people who are being Clowned.
With all the huffing and puffing from the Palace, the Royal Family or Chuck and Cowmilla themselves, they never ever said that what Harry wrote in his book are lies, or that recollections may vary. They are just mad that Harry exposed them, without hiding behind anonymous sources, straight in their faces. Mark my words, this will gonna blow up, right in up in Chucky’s face.
Where everyone forgets or has forgotten that Charles poured the same kind of dredge on his parents in a book and interview with Jonathan Dimbleby in 1994. Even Chuck himself.
Another salient detail: Tom Bower wrote a book in 2018 The Rebel Prince, in which he described Charles as a spoiled, selfish, short-tempered and demanding man. And now this poisionous man think of Chuck as a gift who will save the Monarchy.
Because of articles like this, the contract between the press and the palace is very clear. The visit of Von der Leyden, which Charles came in for a lot of criticism, was pushed to the background with this article about the eviction and the Revenge of Chuck.
Leatherface. Co-ho. Cowmilla. Camzilla. Ho-milla. Bride of Chucky, Mr. Ed., Dairy Queen. Wicked Stepmother. Rottweiler. Fragrant One. Dips-ho-maniac. Ye Olde Hoe. Prunezilla. Iag-ho.
Did I get them all?
LANNE, you forgot SHE WOLF lol
The Witch! That’s how I see her. Whenever there’s an article about her latest scheme. I just get an image of an evil crone slugging back her gin while cackling over a cauldron mixing her potions and plotting her next dastardly plan. Oh and I even see a wart on the end of her nose!
You forgot: ‘Whoremilla”
It could also be Camiago.
IRL, the BRF is making a lot of “common” peoples families look better, no?
“Commoners” still makes me angry. We WORK for our living, not like you, ya snobs!
We were poor when I was a kid.
BUT my Mom & Dad didn’t actively enlist every other family member to turn against each other, etc.
Born into poverty, with a M&D doing their best to keep going turns out to be better vs. born a Prince of the now King Charles. All day, every day.
Has anyone else noted that NONE of her children jumped to her defence!?
I knew Charles was pissed off about camelW, Charles And cowmilla are the same . Equally evil . Harry has nothing left to loose with these people. I pray he and Meghan and their 2 beautiful children, continue to live happy and content. Far away from that Windsor demonic cult .
I think this is throwing Camilla under the bus. Harry wrote a whole lot about what Chuck did to him. And the huge elephant in the room everyone’s ignoring: Harry said that Chuck saying he couldn’t tell the press what to do was like Chuck saying he couldn’t tell his valet what to do.
Camilla did sign up to live under the bus for Chuck for the rest of her life, though, because she knew very well that’s what Chuck does. To everyone. And she plays the game too — just not by throwing Chuck there, because she knows what would happen if she tried.
That bracelet Cowzilla is wearing didn’t khate wear a necklace from the same designer a few days ago?