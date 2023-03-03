King Charles will break with tradition and invite foreign monarchs to the Chubbly

King Charles is one of the most well-traveled men in the world. He spent all of his adult life as Prince of Wales, and he was sent to represent the crown overseas from a young age. He’s spent a lifetime building relationships with foreign leaders, heads of state and, yes, foreign monarchs. He’s watched as his royal peers moved up to the big job in other countries. And now that Charles is a tin-pot dictator, I mean, king, he wants all of those other monarchs to see his big, fancy Chubbly. In a break with tradition, foreign monarchs are being invited to the coronation.

Foreign monarchs will be invited to King Charles’s Coronation in an historic break with a longstanding Royal tradition. ‘Save the date’ notices are expected to go out to guests this week with official invitations to follow in April. And while the guest list has been slashed from the 8,000 who attended the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953 to 2,000, there is one area the King has expanded.

For centuries, convention dictated that no other crowned Royals should be present at the Coronation of a British monarch because the sacred ceremony is intended to be an intimate exchange between the monarch and their people in the presence of God. But as part of his plan to bring the ceremony up to date, King Charles has decided to move on from the 900-year-old tradition by inviting his crowned friends, including European royals and rulers from Arab states.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that tradition is being overhauled in the name of diplomacy, saying: ‘I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God. At the Queen’s Coronation there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.’

The source added: ‘Inviting the King of Jordan, the Sultan of Brunei, the Sultan of Oman and the Scandinavian royals – who are all friends of Charles – will be a good bit of soft power and diplomacy.’ Another well-placed source said: ‘You can expect the guest list for the Coronation to more closely resemble that of a royal wedding than the Coronation 70 years ago.’

The decision over whether or not Charles will invite foreign monarchs has been kept a closely guarded secret. Prince Albert of Monaco came close to letting slip that a major break with tradition was coming when he revealed in January that he was expecting an invitation, along with his wife, Charlene of Monaco. He said at the time: ‘I don’t know how many coronations of an English monarch I’ll see in my lifetime, so we’ll try to take advantage of that.’ Prince Albert added that he does not expect his children to be invited.

It is still uncertain whether Prince Harry will visit for the occasion from his home in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m sorry, but Harry and Meghan truly got a mention in a story about “foreign monarchs.” Like the Sussexes are the monarchs of Montecito, and their visit will be that of a visiting head of state. Incredible. As for the rest of it… Charles wants to show off. He wants his peers – especially King Felipe, King Abdullah, King Willem-Alexander and probably Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum- to see him in his fancy military uniform with the crown on his head. And honestly… I get it. It’s been seventy years since the last British coronation. Of course foreign monarchs will come to the Chubbly. Charles is probably plumped to see some of his favorite queens too, like Rania and Letizia.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

86 Responses to “King Charles will break with tradition and invite foreign monarchs to the Chubbly”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:23 am

    Charles is so desperate for shine and accolades that he’ll invite anyone. He should invite the Bin Laden family too since they gave him a bag full of money.

    • kelleybelle says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:43 am

      Of course, because no one else wants to come to it.

      • DouchessOfCornwall says:
        March 3, 2023 at 5:16 pm

        The only way to have intl media clout is to get other monarchs there because who cares. Charles is being cancelled everywhere. Not sure is want to assist to another ruler’s coronation… why would I wanna go and give you free publicity in my reign??

    • Swaz says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:45 am

      I can just tell him now, even if he invited Moses and John the Baptiste 🤣 all the media coverage is going to be about Meghan and Harry present or not 🤣🤣.

    • Cara says:
      March 3, 2023 at 5:22 pm

      Maybe instead of a concert that no good acts wants to perform at they can host a royal karaoke night.

  2. Beverley says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Can’t blame the old fool. He’s got to have *some* shine at the Clowning, even if that means he invites other monarchs. Charles knows his own family is fugly, flaccid, and boring and now that he’s overplayed his hand with the Sussexes, it’s pretty obvious his Chubbly will be a huge YAWN.

  3. equality says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:28 am

    So he is going to snub aristocrats in his own country in favor of foreign monarchs and Cam’s family and thinks that will play off well for him? I hope all those in the House of Lords are figuring out right now how to keep the aristocracy and get rid of the monarchy.

    • Tacky says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:52 am

      I think the BRF made a mistake not inviting foreign royals to William and Kate’s wedding and they are doing damage control.

      • Mary says:
        March 3, 2023 at 12:33 pm

        @tacky, foreign Royals were invited to and did attend Kate and William’s wedding. The evening reception before the wedding was for these Royals and other foreign dignitaries. This is the reception at which Kate did not show. I’m thinking it was because maybe the Middleton’s weren’t invited!

        It is my understanding that foreign Royals have been invited to previous British coronations. However, it was not usually the crowned heads that would attend but rather the Crown Prince and or Princess. I understood the reason to be that there were not to be other crowned heads of monarchies at a coronation because they would be equal to or superior to the newly crowned king or queen, whose day it was to shine. Ridiculous, I know, but that was the reason usually put forth for not having the crowned heads but other Royals attending coronations.

    • Concern Fae says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:59 am

      He is asking for trouble.

      Elizabeth started this all by naming her eldest son Charles. WTF?

      • Rnot says:
        March 3, 2023 at 2:17 pm

        She was 22 and poorly educated when Charles was born. I’m more surprised that the rest of the family went along with it. Surely Queen Mary knew enough history to recognize what an ill-omen that name would be.

      • Emily_C says:
        March 3, 2023 at 4:45 pm

        The names of Will and Kate’s kids are also pretty bad from that perspective.

  4. lanne says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Hmm. It’s still all about Harry and Meghan. So inviting all these other royals is supposed to be some kind of punishment as well? “Look at all these other royals here but we’re excluding you! Ha ha!”

    Even with the talk of foreign royals, the only guests that seem to matter are Harry and Meghan. It may be expedient to attend–royals have to support each other to shore up the idea of royalty to begin with, but it could be a dicey proposition as well. If it’s a shitshow, then that could compromise royals in vulnerable positions at home (I’m thinking Spain in particular). It might be wiser to send a lesser royal to the event instead of a head of state.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 3, 2023 at 10:59 am

      Does any CBer really believe, for one minute, Meghan and Harry actually wanted to attend this Con-A-Nation?

      • Joan says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:09 am

        If I was them I wouldn’t set foot on British soil again. The whole institution and the titles are steeped in racism..

      • Duch says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:33 am

        For one minute, yes. I think Harry wanted to attend to support his father — if he got the apology.

        He may now want to attend because it helps with Invictus?

        Now, on balance, whether those are worth all the yuck that comes with it, I doubt it.

      • Formerly Lithe says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:36 am

        After seeing how they were treated at QEII’s funeral? No.

  5. MaryContrary says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Do any of them sing?

    Reply
  6. Carrot says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:30 am

    So which are the cheap seats? The ones next to Willy? Or the ones among The Royals of the World? (echo echo echo)

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Because he has no friends, only Camilla.
    Be good if the under 60 group of monarchs stay away.
    In fact, everyone just ignore him.
    I know I will not be watching, I have laundry to do. Much more important.

    • Jaded says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:01 am

      Yeah, I think my sock drawer needs rearranging that day. I have to spark sock joy.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:10 am

      I personally think that most non-disposed Royal Houses will send representatives: Frederick & Mary for Denmark, Haakon and Mette-Marit for Norway, Victoria and Daniel for Sweden, etc…etc…

      We might see the King and Queen of Spain but I do not think we will see the Emoeror and Empress of Japan. Albert Of Monaco will be there as he is not one to miss a party of any type.

      • Jais says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:23 am

        Yes, but will Mary of Denmark be invited this time? Is it her mother-in law that just had surgery? So maybe she’ll get an invite now?

      • Mary says:
        March 3, 2023 at 12:39 pm

        @jais, if I were Crown Princess Mary, I would give it a hard pass. To be publicly invited and then disinvited was a huge faux pas on the part of the British royals. That had to have stung. Maybe they can send Benedikte. 😂

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 3, 2023 at 3:18 pm

        If CP Mary was invited, I doubt she’d pass up the chance to attend. If she’s there, likely the ruby tiara not sure about the gown but something 1) new and 2) expensive.

        It would be interesting, as someone suggested, if the Dutch sent Amalia. Maybe send Beatrix with her?
        Does that mean the Belgians would send Elisabeth? Naruhito’s horrid younger brother? If they’re sending heirs and not monarchs, the Luxes might be out unless Guillaume attends alone. Stephanie will still be home recovering. Will Charles invite the deposed Romanians and Greeks?

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        March 3, 2023 at 3:35 pm

        I wonder if Wax from the Netherlands will show or not? “but they’re cousins!” Yeah yeah, but Willem-Alexander really gets along with Harry and they were two peas in a pod at the last Invictus Games… so…

        The whole “invite foreign royals” thing stinks of clout-chasing. Fred & Gladys are a pair of “Pick Me” geriatric schoolkids.

        Insert Gollum meme here: “Nobody likes you, Chuck!”

    • Mary Pester says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:37 am

      HEYKAY, I won’t be watching, I’m washing my wigs! Harry and Megan are all they are talking about because THEY are the only interesting ones in that shabby shower. Charlie needs his surrogate mother next to him as a wrinkled old security blanket. Khate will be look, look my botox has settled in time and bullyam will be apoplectic at the mere mention of Harry. Oh how I would love them all to take their seats, Charlie and the she wolf to sit on their thrones and after the first hymn is sung and they all sit down, the doors burst open and in walks Harry, accompanied by the tune “SIMPLY THE BEST”, then he walks down the aisle up to his father, hands him the keys to frogmore and leaves with the tune playing this time being “Bye Bye baby” lol

    • booboocita says:
      March 3, 2023 at 12:32 pm

      I won’t watch synchronously, although I’m sure at least NBC will fall all over itself to cover it. I will check out the news footage later, just because I’ll want to see just how big the crowds are. In a relatively short period of time, there’s been a Jubbly and a funeral, and now a con-a-nation — three alleged “once in a lifetime” events. Even if I were British, I think I’d be exhausted by all the pomp and parading and traffic jams. And if I were a Brit who was struggling, I think I’d feel nothing but fury at the extravagance. I’m not so much interested in the event as the reaction.

  8. MSTJ says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Hmmm…🤔 Will they be transporting bags of cash in their diplomatic pouches to give him? Hahaha 😝 We’ll never know. You go Charlie!!! Flex your power for the world to see. You’ve waited long enough for the crown for sure, why not showcase it.

    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:03 am

      This might be what those bags full of cash were for–a seat at the table, I mean ceremony, when he became monarch. He was pre-selling his soul. And it went for cheap. Like him. And his side piece.

      • MSTJ says:
        March 3, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        That family operates like a mafia. They own the system – the head of the family is not prosecutable. Public facing they portray an upstanding demeanor. Behind the scenes they inflict their wrath. Harry pulled back the curtains and we got a peek. Meghan saw and experienced the actual machinations. There is a lot that the public does not see or know. Like Princess Diana, I think they intend to get rid of Meghan at all costs – constant negative press, lies and veiled threats. What Princess Diana wrote in her letter about her fear was frightening and in hindsight not given the appropriate scrutiny. We should all pray for the Sussexes and continue to stand in the gap on their behalf. Mafias have long tentacles.

  9. OriginalLeigh says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:34 am

    “A source told The Mail on Sunday that tradition is being overhauled in the name of diplomacy, saying: ‘I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God. “

    Maybe he sensed that God wouldn’t be interested in having a private moment with him???

    • BeanieBean says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:20 am

      That’s so odd to me. How was QEIIs coronation a ‘private event with God’ and 8000 guests? And they need to stop with the ‘sacred’ stuff. There’s nothing sacred about Charlie Boy’s activities. And I find the terminology used interesting—European monarchs are ‘royals’ but Middle Eastern monarchs are ‘rulers’.

      • Carrot says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:45 am

        I’m still stuck on if it’s so sacred and respectful of all faiths *cough*, why is this farce on a Saturday when Jews can’t/won’t go?

      • Lulu says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:53 am

        @BEANIEBEAN, Because middle eastern royals do actually ‘rule’, have real power and are not window dressing like the other monarchs. It’s an important distinction.

      • Eurydice says:
        March 3, 2023 at 12:26 pm

        Yes, my brain did a record scratch there, too. An intimate moment between the monarch and god and 8,000 guests and a global TV audience….

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 3, 2023 at 4:14 pm

        For QEII’s coronation, the ‘sacred moment’ had her covered by a canopy so she couldn’t be seen.

      • Carrot says:
        March 3, 2023 at 4:59 pm

        Got it. Coronation is same as eating ortolan

        March 3, 2023 at 5:32 pm

        LOL. Now I want to watch Gigi again.

    March 3, 2023 at 10:35 am

    He’s inviting foreign monarchs because many people will choose not to attend.

    Reply
    March 3, 2023 at 10:37 am

    My cousin is getting married the same day so thankfully I won’t see any of this.
    I would love to say it will be a flop but unless another massive event is happening in the US ( state funeral or natural disaster) then nothing will stop the world press from being there.
    Viewing figures will be much lower than the jubby or Philips funeral but people will still watch and most of the US morning shows will be there to broadcast.
    Meghan truly brought these people underserved attention.

  12. Cessily says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:41 am

    Would love to see him trip on his fancy robes and fall flat on his face.. he’s very old and I have read that the crown is extremely heavy. It could happen 🤷🏻‍♀️ it’s a clip I would watch as for the rest I won’t be tuning in to watch any of it no matter who attends.

  13. Scooby Gang says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:51 am

    He needs these foreign monarchs for the same reason he so desperately needs H&M and big musical acts. He simply doesn’t garner enough interest on his own.

  14. Zoochy says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:55 am

    It sounds like it will “‘more closely resemble” Trump at NATO than a “Royal wedding.”

  15. aquarius64 says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Will Chuck invite the Bidens? FLOTUS Dr. Biden said in an interview she read Spare.

    • Lucky Charm says:
      March 3, 2023 at 8:00 pm

      Imagine if they sent VP Kamala Harris and 2nd Gentleman Doug Emhoff in their place! Both Charles’ and William’s heads would explode, lol. A white man deeply in love with his highly successful half-black American wife. Who could that possibly remind them of?

  16. Jaded says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:58 am

    He must need bums to fill seats.

  17. DARK says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Will Viscount Rothemere be invited considering the shortage of seats?

    • Jais says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:09 am

      Bet. Along with Rebekah Brooks. Think she has another last name now but I can’t remember it.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:12 am

      I wonder about the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley attending??? LOL! LOL!

      • lanne says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:38 am

        They will be there because Mr. Chumwum is Lord Chamberlain or something, right?

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 3, 2023 at 11:51 am

        Not anymore. That title rotates (or sort of rotates) between three families every other monarch. He’ll likely be Lord Great Chamberlain, with Rose prominently seated in camera frame during all events, *should* William become king. Now it is Baron Carrington.

    • Amy Bee says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:42 am

      Of course he’s invited.

  18. Flowerlake says:
    March 3, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I read before that Princess Amalia will be going, not King Willem-Alexander for the Netherlands.

    It would seem weird for me for other monarchs to attend instead of crown princes or princesses.

    I think Charles came to the coronation of WA and his predessor Queen Beatrix as well, not Queen Elizabeth.

  19. HeyKay says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Above comment:
    Charles trips on his robe, goes down like a ton of bricks, full face plant.
    Crown hanging off side of one big ear, Camilla and her idiot children stand around, doing nothing.
    Oh, THAT would be sweet. 👍

    • Beverley says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:08 am

      Please – if there is a god – make this happen.🙏🏾

    • Feeshalori says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:34 am

      A commenter @Steph made a hilarious typo about tripping the color yesterday. Maybe we can see that happening here on Chucky’s big day and all his events.

  20. Jais says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:07 am

    The Monarchs of Montecito. Lol, the press really are the ones turning them into an overseas court. Harry and Meghan are just out there living their best lives. And you better bet that Charles has some people he needs to invite. Or else they’ll ask for those bags of money back.

  21. Becks1 says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:11 am

    I think he wanted to invite the Arab rulers and couldn’t really do that without also inviting the european royals.

  22. notasugarhere says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Sounds like he wants people to fill the seats. These are the people who, for years, had to show deference to Charles because he was the longest serving crown prince. Now many of his younger peers have surpassed him to become monarch before him (Albert, Philippe, Felipe, Willem-Alexander, Naruhito, Abdullah).

    Charles is now the lowest-ranking monarch among them and has to show them deference at any future events. He’ll avoid those future events whenever he can for just that reason. But he wants them there to see him *finally* crowned in a pointless and unnecessary extravaganza. I hope they all refuse to show up.

    p.s. Is it strange that I can tell, from the beard in the thumbnail, that Felipe is standing behind Charles in the pic?

    • Carrot says:
      March 3, 2023 at 11:49 am

      Charles made his feelings clear when he put all his royal peers (and actual cousins) on coaches for QE2’s funeral. Doubtful any of them are looking forward to a repeat of that

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 3, 2023 at 3:20 pm

        They’ve been on coaches before. That’s generally how they all get moved around for royal weddings.

  23. Amy Bee says:
    March 3, 2023 at 11:40 am

    Charles finally gets to show the other monarchs, most of whom are much younger than him, that he’s finally King. And I said on another post, the press have to include Harry and Meghan on every other royal story so that people will read them.

  24. BQM says:
    March 3, 2023 at 12:11 pm

    Charles doesn’t have much relationship with many of the foreign royals. He attended some major events but the Wessexes are the ones who went most often. Especially to events like weddings where there was the most chance to socialize as they usually were multi day events. His closest connection is probably margarita of Romania, the heir of the late king Michael. They do a lot together. Her father was a cousin and contemporary of Philip’s. I think he visits some German relations too.

  25. Saucy&Sassy says:
    March 3, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    I hope the Monarchs send someone lower in rank than themselves. I think Amalia going would be an excellent choice. Well, maybe not for Amalia, but she’s an adult and quite capable of handling the diplomacy side of things.

    KFC may be doing this to “lord” it over because he’s finally King. But I wonder if he’s doing this in the hope it brings more attention worldwide?

    Well, this fiasco isn’t worth the watch. I hope there are a lot of people who will refuse to watch it because of the Queen Co-ho. He thinks that inviting royals who have never been invited before and booting his son out of the country is a good look? This man literally lives in his own alternate universe.

  26. DaniM says:
    March 3, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    I can see Felipe/Letizia, Abdullah/Rania, Philippe/Mathilde attending. Albert and Maria Theresa will be hopping to go and be seen. Some Asian/African monarchs, certainly.

    He’s not getting Margrethe, Harald, or Carl XVI Gustaf – the Crown Princ[ess]es are more likely. If I was Anne Marie I’d stay the hell at home after Constantine’s own godchild (or his father) couldn’t be bothered to attend his funeral. I’d love for Beatrix to attend instead of WA.

  27. BW says:
    March 3, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    Chucky: I want a slimmed down Monarchy and I do not want my relatives / Dukes to have anything to do in my coronation. Also, let’s elevate my consort’s children and have them do stuff for my coronation.

    Chucky: I want a slimmed down coronation, so don’t invite most of the peers. But invite the ones from foreign countries.

    Chucky: I want a less expensive coronation. But make me a new throne and a new carriage. The old one is too uncomfortable to ride in for a couple of minutes.

    This just looks so bad, and I haven’t even mentioned H&M.

  28. Flora Kitty says:
    March 3, 2023 at 5:15 pm

    That’s not ground breaking Queen Maud of Norway attended King George VI’s coronation in 1937.

  29. Robin Samuels says:
    March 3, 2023 at 6:15 pm

    Charles wants global recognition. Spare has shown many readers that Charles is not who his public relations team and British tabloid media project him to be. Many in my generation witnessed his manipulative and abusive treatment of a naive young woman with the assistance of his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. So, we are not shocked at his treatment of Harry and his family. Harry was the scapegoat to help repair Camilla’s reputation in the eye of the British public. Thirsting for fame and power without much exertion, William bought into the smear campaign. He turned on his brother, using Meghan as an excuse. Something he will live to regret.
    Leaders in Commonwealth nations, like Harry, see what’s behind the curtain and choose not to be a part of this charade. Removing Charles as their head of state will accelerate. European monarchs will bow to Charles, and that’s what excites him.
    This charade is the House of Cards in live and living color. The British taxpayers will absorb the cost of security to cover these monarchs as they did for the dignitaries that attended the Jubilee and funeral. The “slimmed-down monarchy” as a cost-saving venture is straight BS. William has four residences, and Charles has them all. However, removing one couple living in a five-bedroom cottage that required extensive renovations is a cost burden.
    Charles and Camilla created this wildfire because an intelligent, diplomatic, beautiful bi-racial woman entered the family somewhat as naive as Princess Diana and denied recognition and respect from the leadership of an archaic institution. God will save the people, and karma will care for the rest.

  30. HumbleMinion says:
    March 3, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    Chuck has to fill those seats somehow. Next up, deposed dictators, Trump AND his wives (including Marla), and lotto winners.

