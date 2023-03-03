Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge is ‘falling down,’ it has a mold problem

Prince Andrew moved into Royal Lodge soon after the Queen Mum died in 2002. Charles got his grandmother’s London home, Clarence House, and Andrew got her Windsor home, Royal Lodge. When Andrew moved in, his mother paid for a big renovation to the property, and over the years, it’s been said that Andrew has also done refurbishments and such. But not according to the Sun! Their sources claim that in the 20 years Andrew has been tenant and caretaker to Royal Lodge, the place has been gradually falling apart. And now King Charles is cutting off Andrew’s allowance to make repairs, and obviously Charles will not authorize the Crown Estates to do the necessary work… while Andrew lives there.
Prince Andrew cannot live in his Royal Lodge property for much longer as it has a serious damp problem and needs a new roof. The Duke of York’s home needs millions spending on it in repairs but he is set to lose his annual funding from the King and rejected an offer to move to Frogmore Cottage.
Andrew, 63, expects to be kicked out of Royal Lodge — also in Windsor and where he has had a 75-year lease since 2003 — by the summer. But The Sun understands the 31-bedroom mansion, estimated to be worth around £30million, has damp problems. Its roof is also in need of repair — and Andrew may be unable or unwilling to fund the cost.
Very little work has been carried out on the property since Andrew spent £7.5million on repairs when he moved in after the 2002 death of the Queen Mother.
An insider said: “Royal Lodge is in a terrible state and it is falling down. Millions were spent when Andrew moved in but that was 20 years ago. Barely any work has gone on for two decades and people are shocked when they visit. There is a serious issue with damp that needs to be rectified and that isn’t cheap on a house of that size. It also needs a new roof. Not only does Andrew not have the finances to bring the home up to scratch, it would be uninhabitable when the work is being carried out.”
[From The Sun]
I mean, I don’t doubt that many of these royal properties are in need of extensive and expensive repairs. The sheer fact that it cost $3.1 million to renovate Frogmore Cottage from dilapidated shack to family home is evidence enough. I doubt Royal Lodge is falling apart, but I bet there’s a long to-do list involved with a house that size. Just as I don’t doubt that this will be one of the big “reasons” why Andrew must be evicted. The thing is, as soon as Andrew is evicted, Prince William is going to move in and suddenly all of the necessary renovations and updates will be paid for, lickety split. Charles can’t argue that “it looks bad to have all of these royal properties like Frogmore sitting empty” and then just leave a huge mansion like Royal Lodge sitting there. That’s the excuse they’ll use when William gets his fifth home: well, Royal Lodge needed the renovations anyway (paid for by the Royal Estates).
And the excuses keep rolling in?
“Methinks the lady doth protest too much”
You notice how The Sun has all the BREAKING NEWS since Camilla’s friend left the Mail to go to The Sun as Chief Editor 🙄
That’s exactly what they’re doing, laying the groundwork for the millions poured into the place to make William happy. Plus it piggybacks on some very real issues being reported about moldy homes & dying children.
Tear it down. Bulldoze the bugger. William has too many “homes” already, yet he thinks he is entitled to all of them. Diana would be deeply ashamed of what William has become but probably not surprised.
Oh well then that’s ok to evict your son from Frogmore because the Royal Lodge has mold. Well that just explains everything. Try again this excuse don’t cut it!
Yeah, let PA move into FC so that he can let it fall apart after H&M’s care of it.
The sussexes sublet frogmore to eugenie for a while, why can’t andrew sublease from them during renos then? No need to evict then, right? I imagine you can also make 2 homes out of huge royal lodge if the sussexes were able to change a 5 apartment building to a 1 family home? Again, KFC is the worst father
That’s the biggest joke I’ve heard in a while. Randy Andy is not going to pay to live anymore much less let Harry and Megan be his landlords that is crazy. He’s far to self, entitled to agree to anything like that ever.
If the royal lodge needs millions in repairs Andrew’s $250K a year stipend isn’t going to fix it.
And there it is! The much needed excuse for Kate to put in her extra kitchens on the taxpayers dime! SMH The only good thing about this is we know Camilla will give us all a detailed cost about how much it will all cost!
LauraD, I had the same thought. Cue the tens of millions of public pounds being spent to renovate that place for PWT and Khate. I cannot believe the public doesn’t see or care about all of this money being wasted on these pathetic people.
Exactly this, though I actually think the repairs are probably minor and these articles are to get ahead of justifying how much Will and Kate will “need” to spend on “fixing the place up.”
I hope they do spend millions on top of KFC’s spending of millions for his back-to-back celebrations. It might finally get the attention of some of the royalists in the UK.
The Palace is very sly, saying that Royal Lodge is in a state of disrepair so it can be done up for Willy and Katie.
Frogmore Cottage was in a terrible state, the Sussexes did it up and now it is being snatched from them. This has got nothing to do with the contents of Spare, it is all about William wanting to get his hands on Royal Lodge at all costs, and if that means evicting the Sussexes from Windsor, all the better.
This is exactly what will happen. Royal Lodge will be completely renovated for W&K with the excuse that “it had to be renovated anyway.” That was the house William wanted all along, so now he’ll get it.
But won’t someone think of poor empty Adelaide??
Except….hm. So I said yesterday that I think W&K would both move to Royal Lodge and keep separate wings, like andrew and fergie. But now I’m back to thinking that maybe Kate will stay in Adelaide, that continues to be her separation cottage, but we’ll be told she’s in Royal Lodge with William. No one would notice the kids shuffling back and forth. Or maybe the kids stay at Royal Lodge, with their live-in nannies, and William and Kate switch off.
Thing is, I think the UK public DOES see all this. But don’t expect the UK tabs to report on unpopular opinion where the BRF is concerned, or to take any polls asking what the public thinks about this monstrous expense at a time of crisis.
Yeah, this is not about evicting Andrew. They are laying the groundwork for the endless justification of W and K spending millions on renovating yet another property. Like their forever home KP apt 1 or the much needed normal family home in Norfolk.
The family has a mold problem, what else is new.
Lol, I had the same thought.
The headline on this story should be: Rotten human living in rotting house.
Seems like it’s about to be a summer of briefing wars. Between Andrews camp briefing why he should get to stay, Williams camp briefing why he should get to move in, and Camilla and Charles briefing why he still the best father in the world, they’re just going to spend the entire time up into the coronation and probably trooping the color fighting with each other. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving crew, I hope their approval ratings get down into the teens. And I hope Harry and Meghan release a bunch of new projects and spend their summer playing Polo and looking happily tanned.
Is it worth all the money to upkeep every single royal-adjacent house on every royal estate? Especially while people are struggling. This building could make how many apartments? Where is PW with his goal to end homelessness?
My guess? He’s already “bored” of that crisis.
Well, I hate to be on Andrews side of any situation, but I wouldn’t invest a dime in a royal property when KC can and will evict you at the drop of a hat. In any other rent situation, the landlord/owner pays for building maintenance including new roof and mold remediation.
Except we were told he did put millions into the upkeep over the years, not just the initial reno, and that he wanted to be reimbursed if he’s going to be kicked out. So did he spend millions since 2002 which he now wants back, or did he let it fall down around his ears? Which is it?
If he has receipts…
Frankly, I think Andrew lied about this, and let things slide. He just let it fall down, thinking mummy would eventually fix it.
But he got an enormous discount on rent for his 75-year lease with the explicit agreement that he would pay for maintenance and repairs himself. So that part of it is exactly what he agreed to. Publicly highlighting the lack of legal housing security for more than 60 days into the future, despite a signed lease, is an interesting PR choice for the biggest landlord in the country. I hope this subject gets raised repeatedly in Parliament once Labor takes over and starts to work on tenant protection laws. I hope they take a good long look at Charles the landlord.
Yeah I don’t feel bad for Andrew but I do think it’s a pretty ugly thing to just break a lease because you can. I’d be worried if I was a tenant in any home the CE manages.
Yeah, paying for maintenance was part of Harry’s agreement too and yet he’s evicted.
Maybe it’s damp because he’s constantly sweating buckets.
sweaty 🐖
Ew. Just … ew.
Again they are putting forth an argument that does not make financial sense for the Crown or the cost of living crisis.
Empty if not, Frogmore Cottage is generating an income for the Crown from the Sussexes lease. The Sussexes are paying a market rate rent that Andrew will not be able to afford. Giving it to Andrew is not helping the cost of living crisis. It will cost the Crown to house Andrew at Frogmore Cottage versus generating an income leasing it to the Sussexes. They could do the repairs to Royal Lodge and keep the income coming in from the Sussexes lease of Frogmore. They don’t make sense with any of their arguments when you do the math.
*should be ‘Empty or not…’
*should be ‘Empty or not….’
This just makes it sound like Charles is a bad landlord and refusing to do repairs as a means to constructively evict his tenant. During a housing crisis. It may be Andrew we’re talking about, but still: FUCK CHARLES!
From the way it sounds, part of the lease terms are that Andrew is responsible for the upkeep and was receiving 250k a year toward those ends. And big surprise, Andrew has mishandled the 5 million or so he’s been given during the course of his tenancy. Still Fuck Chuck for essentially booting the Sussexes so Andrew can live in a recently refurbished home he can neglect. But Andrew shoulders quite a bit of the blame if the Lodge is in that state of disrepair.
There’s no proof of anything being wrong with Royal Lodge. For all we know, Andrew has fulfilled all his obligations of upkeep and Charles is spinning lies. If Andrew has good lawyers, they’ll hire in a team of experts to certify the state RL is in *if* Charles is lying.
Well if its in this bad of a state then Andrew has failed to deliver on the terms of the lease which was to upkeep it – reason enough to kick him out. We all now that the Wails will rip that place apart if/when they get it and the tax payer will pick up the entire cost. This is Chuck and Peggys game plan for the property.
If what ElleE posted the other day is legally valid? Charles is about to destroy Andrew completely. He’ll get Andrew to surrender the RL lease, move him to Frogmore Cottage. The day after Andrew moves in, Charles will legally turf him out and yank his security, because the monarch has sole discretion of who does or does not get to live in Frogmore Cottage. No legal lease can be had, if that 1841/2022 ruling is legally valid. Andrew is homeless and penniless in weeks.
Do I care about Andrew? No. I care that Chuck and W&K are going to win. I care that Eugenie will have to house her awful father the rest of her life. It is clear neither she nor Beatrice wanted to live near him. Otherwise they’d have turfed out their mother to the new house, moved into half of RL themselves, and paid the annual maintenance costs to keep the lease.
Charles is acting like the emotional narcissist he (and William) are. He’s acting out of complete childhood spite because Andrew was mummy’s fav. He’s been plotting Andrew’s destruction from the day Andrew was born, just as Wm has plotted Harry’s. As monarch, Chuck has no idea how dangerous a rogue, penniless, homeless Andrew will be. At least it will bring about the downfall of this monarchy within the next 10 years.
Let us hope! Chuck is really good at hoisting himself by his own petard.
Adding. I have no trouble believing Queen Mum let it fall into disrepair. That’s why it cost so much for Andrew (read Mummy) to do restoration in 2002. Crown Estate agents would have overseen the repairs and deemed them sufficient. When his lease was redone, the same thing would have happened. He paid more to fix things up, they signed off on it. I have difficulty believing the whole thing has fallen to rack and ruin since then, esp since Mummy was still funding him until last year.
It sounds like more Charles machinations. First because Andrew managed to get Eugenie into a KP space. The mold thing is what is catching my mind, that Andrew made the landlord pay to fix the mold before Eugenie moved in. That’s why Charles is deliberately using ‘mold’ in his PR for this, to get back at Andrew for getting Eugenie legally into a KP space.
Now he’s trying to raise up public outcry, Andrew destroyed Royal Lodge, get it away from him. Do any remediation using C.E. funds, hand it over to W&K. No private Charlie funds used to fix it up, no C. E. lease for W&K. They’ll live there ‘free’ off the taxpayers and C. E. will pay all upkeep from now on.
I agree with other commentators that this is a preemptive move to try and justify the fortune that will be spent on it to make it “habitable” for WanK and the kids.
Just a lie so Peggy and kkkatie have an excuse to spend millions of taxpayer £ to renovate and redecorate this giant monstrosity that they have coveted for years. From the exterior photos I’ve seen it is just an ugly structure that has no character or charm exactly like the WanK duo.
All those places are hundreds of years old, they must all have mold problems.
Plus, mice and possibly bats. IDK.
Who cares anymore?
The entire family is a bad Walmart version of Shakespeare.
Plotting, manipulating, criminals, on the take, smarmy, racists, rapists, none very intelligent, lazy, shopaholics, on and on.
Tinfoil tiara time.
UK CBs do we think this could be an aiming for sympathy angle given that mould has been in the news since the little boy died due to the mould in his home that the housing association who owned it wouldn’t rectify? It’s something that a lot of people can relate to right now plus more than ever are living with it due to not being able to heat their homes properly at the moment. Disgraced royals, they’re just like us.
Or am I giving them too much credit?
@SarahCS – No you’re not. When I saw mold in the article the second thing* I thought was the crafty barstewards they’re using the public’s memory of a dead child to support their case. These people have absolutely no shame. It’s worth noting (not that it’ll make a blind bit of difference) the poor child’s parents didn’t have the choice of staying in four perfectly habitable homes. Not that it will matter to the greedy pair as they will still try use that poor innocent to suit their agenda.
*The first thing I thought was they’re laying the foundation for Kate to rip the place up on the taxpayers dime.
That’s exactly what I thought & stated above. They’re playing off the recent awful news; despicable, really.
Thank you both, I was worried that I was stepping into paranoia territory!
all these things need to be handed over to the national trust – let andrew go and try and pay his own mortgage (no doubt he will be in trouble for fraud or money laundering within 6 months)
So Andrew has no money to fix his moldy house with the leaky roof but he is going to spend his inheritance on lawyers to go after Virginia? This family is as crazy as a bag full of squirrels. Ain’t nobody got time for this.
That just makes me laugh. These tabloid writers don’t bother to see if any of their stories are consistent & coherent in the aggregate. I guess they count on zero reader retention.
Now that William is POW, he could easily pay the repairs from his personal funds over a period of years, instead of using state/crown funds, although that would probably never happen alas.
Why don’t they just swap William and Andrew? If William wants Royal Lodge, whatever, give it to him, but as much as he doesn’t need the 4 houses he already has, he really doesn’t need 2 on the same estate, so give Adelaide to Andrew. This is about being spiteful to Harry and Meghan, evicting them from the country, and telling them the family cares more about a sexual predator and rapist than them. The rest are distractions.
That said, can’t wait to see the coverage about the extensive renovations William will have to do on Royal Lodge because it’s “uninhabitable”. I’m sure it will be just as scathing as it was for the Sussexes. Oh wait …
And I can’t wait to see more and more nations leave the Commonwealth because of the RF’s arrogant nonsense, blatant racism, obscene wealth and shameless bedhopping.
I said this above, but I am wondering if part of the reason for this house swapping nonsense is bc they CAN’T give Adelaide to Andrew, because Kate is going to stay there, even if we’re told she moved to Royal Lodge.
So Charles decides to punish Andrew by taking Royal Lodge and he wants to evict H&M – the two really have nothing to do with each other, but Charles needs to put Andrew somewhere, and it cant be Adelaide, so frogmore it is.
Also this explains why royal family members were “appalled” at the Sussex eviction -not bc of H&M, but because Charles is kicking out Andrew to make room for William. If we think that family members like Anne might not have that much use for William, and she has remained loyal to Andrew, then it makes sense that this would be offputting for her.
If ElleE’s notes yesterday were accurate? Charles would be able to throw Andrew out of Frogmore Cottage the day after he moves in. That may be why Andrew cannot have Adelaide, if it doesn’t fall under the same odd ruling verified in Nov 2022.
So Andrew spent millions on this house but can’t afford its upkeep anymore? Even though his lease says that he’s responsible for it? But he’s still clinging to a home with mold problems and needs a new roof instead of moving into a smaller house that has been completely renovated. Make it make sense! Andrew Lownie is writing a book about the Duke and Duchess of York, and I hope he does a deep dive into their finances because math is not mathing. By the way, who is living in Nottingham Cottage now? Eugenie and Jack were living in Ivy Cottage, but who will move into that house if they are moving to CA? By my count, several properties are empty, so KCIII’s excuse that having an empty house doesn’t make sense.
If RL has mold why would the Wailes want it? A Nnew excuse because the previous ones aren’t landing.
King Charles, William, Andrew, Cowmilla, Kate have mold in their heart and souls. Unfortunately nothing can remove it.
Interesting … so does the RF. #abolishthemonarchy
I don’t believe this for shit. We all know damn well that mommy would have paid for any repairs this place needed during the 20 yrs he’s been there.
Wow, now doesn’t this make the british subjects feel all warm and fuzzy as they’re attempting to keep up with basic heating and food costs?!?
Well, if Randy Andy has any halfway intelligent advisors, they would have the RL checked and all of the maintenance issues written down. If QE2 was making sure that maintenance was done when Andrew didn’t have the money for it, then he will have this in his pocket to shove in KFC’s face AND tell the bm about it. It’ll be interesting to see what happens at this point. I don’t think Randy Andy will be going quietly. At. All.
Nasty family! H and M are well rid! End of…..
Not surprising, he did the same thing with Sunninghill Park
Actually he didn’t. He moved into Royal Lodge in 2004, Fergie and the girls were still living in Sunninghill for several years after that. It was sold in 2007, the new shady owner let it go to seed.
Again, we don’t know the current conditions of Royal Lodge. This may all be lies from Charles to try to get public opinion on his side. Teeing up millions in taxpayer funds to be used for Keen to paint the walls purple when they move in to ‘save it’.
Chuck needs to make room for his side pieces kids.They’ll be living there as soon as musical houses and renovations are done.