Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child last year, probably right after the Platinum Jubbly. We learned last July that she named the girl Rose. Rose Matthews. Which I found shady, considering Rose is also the name of Pippa’s brother-in-law’s oft-rumored mistress. It would have been like one of Princess Diana’s sisters naming their daughter Camilla. Anyway, Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James live in a grand country estate in Berkshire and they’re raising their three kids close to the Middletons and all of that. Apparently, Pippa and TMW James recently had a christening for baby Rose. And Richard Eden at the Mail used that information to… lie about Lilibet Diana.

As far as we know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California-born daughter, Lilibet, has still not been christened, even though she’s almost two. The Princess of Wales’s sister, Pippa Middleton, 39, however, is not prepared to wait so long for the baptism of her own daughter. Seven-month-old Rose, Pippa’s third child with her husband, financier James Matthews, 47, was christened this week at their local village church in Berkshire, reported The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. He was told: ‘Prince William and Catherine both attended the service.’ Rose is the sixth grandchild of Carole and Mike Middleton, who are also grandparents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Pippa, James, Rose and their two other children Arthur, four, Grace, one, spent time earlier this month enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in St Barts, where the Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort, one of the region’s most exclusive hotels.

One, considering the big reveal the Sussexes made in their Netflix docuseries, I’m sure Lili has been christened in California. They revealed that they asked Tyler Perry to be Lili’s godfather, and he said he would only do it if he didn’t have to travel to Isla de Saltines. Tyler Perry didn’t want to hang out with the people who abused Harry and Meghan.

As for Pippa and baby Rose… I’m actually sort of surprised that Pippa has never turned her children’s christenings into some kind of royal-adjacent circus? All of her kids have apparently just had quiet, private christenings, probably all of them in Bucklebury, with Queen Carole in attendance. Anyway, it’s nice that William made time for Rose.